970
Scout Squad October 27

The Scout Squad’s best FPL players for Gameweek 10

970 Comments
Share

The best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders and forwards for Gameweek 10 are discussed by Fantasy Football Scout contributors Az, Sam, Neale and Tom.

For those new to this feature, it’s a weekly piece that always takes the form of a ‘Free Hit’-type selection for the upcoming Gameweek.

All of our panelists propose an 18-man long-list of Fantasy players, explaining their notable inclusions and omissions in the article below.

The Scout Squad also serves as a precursor to the Scout Picks, as the players listed will then be narrowed down to a squad of 15 (with the starting XI not exceeding a total cost of £83.0m) for final our weekly selection.

Each writer must meet the following requirements:

  • At least one goalkeeper costing £5.0m or less
  • At least one sub-£5.0m defender
  • At least one midfielder listed at £6.5m or below
  • At least one forward priced at £7.0m or lower
  • No more than three players from the same club

SCOUT SQUAD’S PICKS OF THE BEST FPL PLAYERS FOR GAMEWEEK 10

AZSAMTOMNEALE
GKIllan MeslierIlan MeslierEdouard MendyIllan Meslier
Álvaro FernándezEdouard MendyJose SaEdouard Mendy
Ben FosterBen FosterBen FosterLukasz Fabianski
DEFTrent Alexander-ArnoldTrent Alexander-ArnoldTrent Alexander-ArnoldBen Chilwell
Ben ChilwellBen ChilwellJoao CanceloTrent Alexander-Arnold
Joao CanceloAaron CresswellBen ChilwellAymeric Laporte
Antonio RudigerJoao CanceloKurt ZoumaPontus Jansson
Tino LivramentoTino LivramentoRico HenryMax Kilman
MIDMohamed SalahMohamed SalahMohamed SalahMohamed Salah
Phil FodenMason MountSon Heung-minRaphinha
Kai HavertzPhil FodenPhil FodenPhil Foden
Bryan MbeumoRaphinhaKai HavertzKai Havertz
Son Heung-MinMax CornetBryan MbeumoNathan Redmond
FWDMichail AntonioRodrigoHarry KaneMichail Antonio
Patson DakaMichail AntonioMichail AntonioIvan Toney
Ivan ToneyIvan ToneyIvan ToneyHarry Kane
Joe GeldhartHarry KaneRaul JimenezArmando Broja
Armando BrojaKelechi IheanachoKelechi IheanachoJoshua King

Most popular picks: Ben Chilwell, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, Phil Foden, Ivan Toney, Michail Antonio (four), Illan Meslier, Ben Foster, Edouard Mendy, Joao Cancelo, Kai Havertz, Harry Kane (three)

AZ SAID

After a chaotic Gameweek 9, I’m not anticipating things slowing down this weekend, with in-form Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea all enjoying decent games on paper. Not that it seems to matter at this point, given the disparity between these clubs and the rest of the league this season.

I’m still favouring the premium defensive triple up of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joao Cancelo and Antonio Rudiger, and think it will be a tough ask for Brighton, Palace or Newcastle to breach these defences. Rudiger looks a certain starter after having some time off in midweek, and Tino Livramento is off the mark now, knocking on the door for a start for many of us FPL managers.

In midfield, I’ve adopted a similar strategy to my defensive picks with Mohamed Salah, Phil Foden and Kai Havertz my go-to options to tap into the attacks of the terrific trio. I’m also hoping Bryan Mbeumo can shake off his minor hamstring to be fit for Burnley, and I’m backing Spurs to pile more pressure on Olé Gunnar Solskjaer, with Son Heung-min the main man in attack.

Up front, I’ll be keeping my eye on the Jamie Vardy news – a lengthy lay-off and Patson Daka could be a superb differential given his recent form. I’m also backing the budget options in Joe Geldhart and Armando Broja, who have come into their respective sides and done a great job.

SAM SAID

Why Duffy was benched and Foden’s fine form: FPL notes from Brighton v Man City 7

With Chelsea, Man City and Liverpool all having great fixtures on paper this week, it makes sense to invest heavily in those teams. Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold are essentials, in my view, so they make my picks alongside the Man CIty duo of Joao Cancelo and Phil Foden and a Chelsea triple-up of Edouard Mendy, Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount.

Outside of those games, Marcelo Bielsa seemed to suggest that Raphinha should be ok for the weekend and with Leeds playing Norwich, even though they are not in the best form themselves, he seems like a great option. With Patrick Bamford still out injured, Rodrigo up top could be a decent option, especially after his penalty goal last week. And given Norwich’s lack of attacking threat, Illan Meslier looks to be a great goalkeeper pick for Gameweek 10.

With David Raya out for four to five months and Alvaro Fernandez likely to make his Premier League debut, I have some concerns about Brentford’s clean sheet potential, therefore Maxwel Cornet could be a nice differential for the weekend.

With so much rumour and uncertainty around Manchester United at the moment, I am expecting both sides to be nervous at the weekend and that might just give Harry Kane the space he needs to attack well and turn his season around, so he makes my picks.

TOM SAID

The Rudiger injury latest as Lukaku's FPL appeal 3

Chelsea have now kept 17 Premier League clean sheets since Thomas Tuchel took charge, at least three more than any other side, and though it’s sometimes hard to pinpoint exactly which of their wing-backs will be handed successive starts, it feels like a risk worth taking given their points potential. This week, I’ve opted for Ben Chilwell, who has now scored in three successive league appearances for the Blues, and paired him with the excellent Edouard Mendy and Kai Havertz, who I’m tipping to deliver.

Meanwhile, Brentford have had an encouraging start to life in the Premier League and look a good team for bargain hunting this week. Their opponents Burnley have been poor so far and are still searching for their first win. As a result, they unsurprisingly rank 19th for expected goals (xG), and 17th for expected goals conceded (xGC). That leads me to Rico Henry at the back, plus Bryan Mbeumo and Ivan Toney further forward, providing the former is passed fit of course.

Elsewhere, West Ham United supply two picks, Kurt Zouma and Michail Antonio, with Aston Villa’s ongoing issues defending set pieces in my thoughts. With that in mind, the last team you want to face is David Moyes’ Hammers, whose approach is largely based around crossing. Antonio will also ask plenty of questions of Tyrone Mings, having bagged his sixth Premier League goal of the campaign on Sunday.

After being completely outclassed by Liverpool in Gameweek 9, Manchester United will be low on confidence, especially defensively, which could be good news for Tottenham Hotspur duo Son Heung-min and Harry Kane this weekend. Both players struggled to make an impact last time out, but I think this match will be a more entertaining, open affair, as it was last season, with the attacking players benefitting most.

NEALE SAID

Just as FPL squads are starting to form around a core of Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool assets, the Scout Picks will surely be doing similar for the foreseeable future.

State-the-bleeding-obvious selections from these clubs abound, as they have to if we’re honestly picking out who we think will excel in the upcoming Gameweek, but it’s worth perhaps explaining my own preference for Aymeric Laporte and Kai Havertz this time.

I’m again looking at opposition weaknesses here, with Crystal Palace actually a rather tight defensive unit other than possessing an Achilles heel at dead-ball situations. The match at Anfield was the perfect example of this, with all three of Liverpool’s goals coming from corners or free-kicks. In fact, the Eagles have the second-best expected goals conceded (xGC) from open play in 2021/22 – and the joint-worst xGC from set plays. Laporte, second among FPL defenders for shots in the box this season, gets my vote, although we could easily switch to Ruben Dias if the EFL Cup teamsheets suggest a benching for the Spain international on Saturday.

My selection of Havertz may have a whiff of “don’t back down, double down” about it after Gameweek 9 but Crystal Palace’s aerially mobile attacking spearhead, Christian Benteke, caused havoc among the Newcastle backline last week, racking up seven attempts – four of them from inside or just outside the six-yard box. The Magpies have conceded seven goals from fewer than six yards out this season and these are more Havertz areas than Mount territory, so I’m backing the much-maligned German despite his Norwich blank. Mount, incidentally, has only delivered one attacking return or fewer in 76 of his 80 Chelsea league appearances, so he tends not to make a habit of explosive hauls.

Brentford’s aerial dominance and Burnley’s surprising concession of multiple headed goal attempts (only Leicester have allowed more) leads me to the vertically talented double-up of Ivan Toney and Pontus Jansson, the latter of whom has had three big chances in just the last four Gameweeks.

Max Kilman has matched Romain Saiss for efforts in the box this season, meanwhile, so with Rafael Benitez’s zonal marking system exposed against Watford, and with Wolves much less gung-ho than they were at the season’s start, I’m edging towards a low-scoring home win at Molineux in the Monday night game. Rayan Ait-Nouri would be my preferred selection but with Marcal set to return from injury, there’s too much uncertainty at left wing-back.

The Hornets are still without a clean sheet in 2021/22, so I’ve gone with two possible routes into the Southampton attack in my picks. Armando Broja is grabbing all the headlines with his two goals in as many Gameweeks but his strike partner, the out of position Nathan Redmond, has racked up more shots and key passes (nine of each) in that time and also gets my nomination.

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 10: Tips, captains, team news and best players

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

970 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Boberella
    • 4 Years
    55 mins ago

    Is Mbeumo the most mis-spelled player in the history of FPL on here?
    I must have seen at least 10 different spellings.

    Open Controls
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      51 mins ago

      Jiminez 2.0

      Open Controls
      1. Boberella
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Love how you spelt Jimenez wrong! 🙂

        Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      50 mins ago

      Omobamidele

      Open Controls
    3. FCSB
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      Rafeena

      Open Controls
      1. Major League Shocker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Yeah, somehow people can pronounce Ronaldinho, Fernandinho, Fabinho, etc., but then Raphinha trips them up.

        Open Controls
    4. Ibralicious
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Scarlet

      Open Controls
  2. BrockLanders
    • 6 Years
    54 mins ago

    Was wondering who AZ & Gianni are on here, name wise??

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      36 mins ago

      Alfredo Zanetti and Versace.

      Open Controls
      1. BrockLanders
        • 6 Years
        26 mins ago

        Cool. Cheers

        Open Controls
    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      25 mins ago

      Az is Az and is around sometimes. The other, I don't know.

      Open Controls
  3. SuperDan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    53 mins ago

    Pick one:
    A) Azpi > Chilwell
    B) Raphinha > Son
    C) Mbeumo > Son
    D) ESR > Son

    Open Controls
    1. Bertonian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      38 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. MikeS
      • 7 Years
      36 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. BrockLanders
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      Def A

      Open Controls
  4. OneDennisBergkamp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    53 mins ago

    Ben Johnson £3.9m - any good?

    Open Controls
    1. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I wouldn't waste a defensive spot when there was too many good defenders available to pick from. Besides Johnson is only covering until coufal returns

      Open Controls
    2. Bertonian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Coufal fit so no

      Open Controls
  5. MikeS
    • 7 Years
    52 mins ago

    Man United should replace the incompetent OGS with the even more incompetent former club legend, fat pie man Rooney as their new manager.. so he can do even more damage..

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      30 mins ago

      Or Bruce, or Keane, or either Neville, or Hughes, or Robson, or Ince... oh, I think I see a pattern.

      Open Controls
      1. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 4 Years
        10 mins ago

        Or Giggs, or Scholars, or more realistically Phelan or Carrick...

        In contrast, Mark Robins has had a decent managerial carer in the EFL...

        Open Controls
        1. Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 4 Years
          9 mins ago

          Scholes

          Open Controls
  6. Norco
    • 7 Years
    51 mins ago

    Exact money for a -8:
    Vardy Gallagher Raphinha OUT
    Hwang Son Foden IN

    Or stick with a -4:
    Vardy + Gallagher OUT
    Toney + Son/Foden IN

    Open Controls
    1. MikeS
      • 7 Years
      35 mins ago

      I prefer the -8

      Open Controls
    2. Bertonian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      32 mins ago

      Hwang will dry up imo so would go the -4 out of those

      Open Controls
      1. Norco
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Thanks. Do you think Jimenez is also a risk moving forward?

        Open Controls
    3. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      26 mins ago

      Two of your outs could be fit and one of your ins could be on Pep's naughty step...

      Open Controls
    4. BrockLanders
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      Like the minus 8

      Open Controls
  7. MountainBeach
    • 9 Years
    48 mins ago

    How's this looking for the week?

    Foster,
    Rudiger, TAA. Coady
    Foden, Salah, Benny, Saka
    Antonio Kane Jimenez

    Sanchez, Allan, White, Williams

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      29 mins ago

      Ok, I'd say

      Open Controls
      1. MountainBeach
        • 9 Years
        27 mins ago

        Wanna get Cancelo, but gonna have to downgrade one of the strikers

        Open Controls
        1. Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 4 Years
          23 mins ago

          I assume you only got Kane recently, but I'd be mined to lose him.

          Open Controls
          1. Fulchester's New Centr…
            • 4 Years
            23 mins ago

            Minded

            Open Controls
          2. MountainBeach
            • 9 Years
            22 mins ago

            Yup, just got him. He's got some solid fixtures coming up, so I'd like to hold on a little.

            Open Controls
            1. Fulchester's New Centr…
              • 4 Years
              20 mins ago

              Jim to Hwang or young lad at Soton then?

              Open Controls
              1. MountainBeach
                • 9 Years
                18 mins ago

                Jimi to Hwang I'm definitely considering..Jimi has gotten a return every week for me since I've gotten him tho. Antonio doesn't have great fixtures either. Do you think I should prioritize Cancelo over a striker?

                Open Controls
                1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                  • 4 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  Antonio is still undervalued I'd say, but City Def worth tapping into too. 433 not appeal?

                  Open Controls
  8. Albrightondknight
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    46 mins ago

    Is Fernandez nailed to start with Raya out? Could they get a transfer exception with 2 injured keepers?

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      28 mins ago

      Looks like, he played for Spain recentlyish so presumably not terrible.
      Gunnarson is out on loan.

      Open Controls
    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      25 mins ago

      Yeah think so - read he was meant to be a replacement for Raya anyway who they might sell? Played for the national team (I think a bit through luck) and last season in La Liga, so he's not a nobody.

      Open Controls
    3. potatoace
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      22 mins ago

      Yes he is.. and he's good.
      Young and gifted apparently.
      Brentford spent all summer trying to get him. I think long term he's their first choice anyway.

      I guess that's why hes 4.5m

      Open Controls
    4. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      Thanks all I appreciate the replies - going to go for this move so.

      Open Controls
  9. Iceball
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    42 mins ago

    Ramsdale
    TAA Chilwell Cancelo
    Salah(C) Foden Raphina Mbeumo
    Kane Antonio(V) Toney
    Foster Livramento White Brownhill
    No ft, 0,8 itb. GTG or anything worth a hit?

    Open Controls
    1. MikeS
      • 7 Years
      22 mins ago

      Solid team

      Open Controls
    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      22 mins ago

      Good enough, as you know

      Open Controls
  10. BrockLanders
    • 6 Years
    35 mins ago

    Would you start Marcal (home to Everton) or Gallagher (away to City) this weekend?

    Open Controls
    1. Belli2007
      • 11 Years
      14 mins ago

      Marcal probably as I could see that being 0-0 although is he not injured?

      Open Controls
      1. BrockLanders
        • 6 Years
        13 mins ago

        Hope not. Goodness, that would be just my luck

        Open Controls
        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Yellow flagged. Calf injury.75% chance of playing.

          Open Controls
    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Start Marcal and let Lange pick your team for you.

      Open Controls
  11. waldo666
    • 11 Years
    33 mins ago

    Armstrong and Greenwood to Broja and Foden?

    Open Controls
    1. BrockLanders
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      Maybe for free

      Open Controls
      1. waldo666
        • 11 Years
        just now

        It's for free, doesn't have to be Broja, can go up to 7.5 for the striker position.

        Open Controls
    2. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      Yes definitely as long as broja is fit

      Open Controls
      1. waldo666
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Cheers.

        Open Controls
  12. FCSB
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    Ramsdale
    TAA Cancelo James
    Salah Foden Mbeumo Raphinha
    Vardy Antonio Jimenez

    Foster Livramento Brownhill Duffy

    1FT, 1.5 itb

    How's this looking ?

    Open Controls
    1. waldo666
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      Looks good if all fit but in saying that, Livramento is more than a handy option off the bench.

      Open Controls
      1. FCSB
        • 5 Years
        7 mins ago

        Would you switch James >> Chilwell to a bit extra security?

        Open Controls
        1. waldo666
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          Potentially but if Vardy and Mbeumo are passed fit to start I think I would probably leave it.

          Open Controls
  13. OneDennisBergkamp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    what makes Chilwell better pick than James?

    Open Controls
    1. FCSB
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      well James played full game midweek and Azpi likely fit... and Chilwell was relatively rested midweek

      Open Controls
      1. OneDennisBergkamp
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        ah cheers!

        Open Controls
  14. Ibralicious
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Better move?

    A) Raphinha -> Mount (FT) (exact cash)
    B) Raphinha + Vardy -> Foden + Antonio (-4)

    Cheers!

    Open Controls
    1. waldo666
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Don't like either, just keep Raph, looks more likely than not that he will play.

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.