Team News November 4

FPL team news: Jota’s Gameweek 11 start hopes boosted by Firmino injury

Liverpool and Manchester City both cruised to UEFA Champions League wins on Wednesday but as ever, it was the starting XIs and injury news that was of more interest to Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers than the results.

There is also fitness news to report from Chelsea and Manchester United, who contested Champions League group matches on Tuesday, and Leicester City and West Ham United, who are in Europa League action on Thursday.

INJURY UPDATES

Diogo Jota’s game-time prospects may have been given a short-term lift at Anfield on Wednesday as Roberto Firmino, Jota’s main rival for the central role in the Reds’ attacking trident, limped out of the win over Atletico with a hamstring injury.

While we await a full prognosis, a Gameweek 11 start – at the very least – for Jota looks more likely given the swift turnaround times between games on the continent and on the domestic front.

“If Bobby Firmino wouldn’t have gone off with a hamstring injury, [the night] would have been much better.” – Jurgen Klopp

Klopp also confirmed that Sadio Mane was withdrawn at half-time to avoid him picking up a second yellow card, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is “fine” after his substitution.

Curtis Jones and Joe Gomez missed the match with eye and calf problems respectively.

Manchester City have had a good run with injuries over recent weeks but Kyle Walker (knock) is a fresh concern for the Manchester derby, so Oleksandr Zinchenko will be on standby for a recall if Joao Cancelo‘s services are needed at right-back.

“We are going to review the players… especially Kyle [Walker] because he has a big kick in his foot.” – Pep Guardiola

Earlier in the day, Manchester United confirmed that Raphael Varane will not only miss the Manchester derby but also around a month of first-team involvement after suffering a hamstring injury in Tuesday’s draw with Atalanta.

Chelsea were also in action on Tuesday, with Mason Mount still not well enough to be involved following his recent illness. Injury victims Romelu Lukaku, Mateo Kovacic and Timo Werner were absent as expected – they are all anticipated to return after the international break – while N’Golo Kante was left out as a precaution.

Ahead of Thursday’s Europa League matches, the typically vague David Moyes reported the usual “knocks and niggles” for West Ham United.

“We’ve got a couple of knocks and niggles behind the scenes which we’ll have to manage. Not serious, but just the odd one we might miss tomorrow.” – David Moyes

Brendan Rodgers was a little more specific on the fitness front as Leicester prepare to face Spartak Moscow.

“Ricardo has joined back in with the medical team, he’s been outside, but if he’s not ready for tomorrow, he should be ready for the weekend.

“We’ve had a few players with the sickness bug that’s going about, but we’ll just have to assess that and see where they’re at. If they’re not available, I’d expect them to be okay for the weekend. It’s Harvey Barnes, James Maddison and James Justin. [Justin] has been back training with the group and he wouldn’t have been available for the game anyway, but those three guys have unfortunately been down for a few days. They’re coming around now, but whether they’re going to be at their best level for tomorrow, we’ll have to wait and see, but if not they’ll be back ready for the weekend.

“Ayo [Perez] is in the squad so he’s fine after the bug he had. Marc [Albrighton] is a few weeks away. He’s out on the grass with our medical and rehabilitation team, which is good, but he’s still a few weeks away.” – Brendan Rodgers

MIDWEEK LINE-UPS AND MINUTES PLAYED

Thanks to the excellent Anna Woodberry for the below graphics and line-up information for the four clubs who have already been in European action in midweek (click the images to expand).

  • Image
  • Image
  • Image
  • Image
CHANGES FROM GAMEWEEK 10
  • Chelsea (3): Azpilicueta, Alonso and Loftus-Cheek in for James, Chilwell and Kante
  • Man Utd (3): Bailly, Pogba and Rashford in for Lindelof, Fred and Cavani
  • Liverpool (5): Matip, Tsimikas, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabinho and Jota in for Konate, Robertson, Keita, Jones and Firmino
  • Man City (3): Stones, Gundogan and Mahrez in for Dias, De Bruyne and Jesus

THURSDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCES

  • Dean Smith – 9.30am
  • Sean Dyche – 1.15pm
  • Graham Potter – 1.30pm
  • Ralph Hasenhuttl – 1.30pm
  • Thomas Frank – 4pm
  • Brendan Rodgers – post-Europa League

  1. Beizer
    • 2 Years
    29 mins ago

    Hello,

    Sanchez
    Cancelo Livra Rüdiger Duffy
    Salah Raphinha Havertz
    Antonio Jimenez Auba (C)

    Foster/ Gündogan White Fornals

    1 FT and 1,2 in the bank.

    Would you do
    1. Gündo for Jota?
    2. Gündo for Foden?
    3. Save and get Son, Brownhill in for Fornals and Havertz next week for free?

    Open Controls
  2. Maddamotha
    • 5 Years
    28 mins ago

    Would you do Antonio, Marcal > Toney, James for free? Already own Rudiger.

    Open Controls
    1. RoryzonderR
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. Red Red Robins
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Worth a shot tbh

      Open Controls
  3. Original - Wolves Ay We
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    26 mins ago

    Which 2 to play?

    A) Cancelo
    B) Antonio
    C) Hwang
    D) Livramento

    Open Controls
    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      23 mins ago

      I’d just go A and B. Best two players

      Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      AB

      Open Controls
    3. Red Red Robins
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      AC

      Open Controls
    4. mox81
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I'm currently playing A with D and B on bench in that order, so A and D for me

      Open Controls
  4. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    24 mins ago

    Sarr >>
    A. ESR
    B. Saka
    C. Gallagher

    Open Controls
    1. RoryzonderR
      • 9 Years
      19 mins ago

      For me A

      Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      A probably but I am a massive Connor Gallagher fan too

      Open Controls
    3. Hansel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      It's between Gallagher and Mbeueno for me

      Open Controls
    4. Red Red Robins
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  5. Tmel
    • 10 Years
    23 mins ago

    Ramsdale
    Cancelo TAA Livra James
    Salah Foden Mbuemo Raphina
    Vardy Antonio
    (Foster Hwang Walker Brownhill)

    2FT & 1.2ITB

    1) Walker > Chilwell
    2) Walker > Reguilon
    3) Cancelo & Raphina > B Johnson & Son
    4) Brownhill & Vardy > Son & Broja
    5) Mbuemo & Vardy > Son & Toney

    Open Controls
    1. Hansel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      1 or 4

      Open Controls
    2. how now brown cow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Who do you bench with 1 or 2?

      Open Controls
  6. Mr. Mystic
    • 10 Years
    16 mins ago

    R James a worthy armband punt?

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      Not a bad shout but equally could be Chilwell’s week

      Open Controls
    2. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Very very risky. What If he doesnt start and makes a 11 minute cameo?

      Open Controls
  7. CR7 is Home
    • 4 Years
    16 mins ago

    Start one

    Duffy/Livra/Cancelo

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      Cancelo

      Open Controls
      1. CR7 is Home
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Thnx

        Open Controls
  8. Weeb Kakashi
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    Would you get rid of CR7 if it allows Sarr> Jota this week and Havertz> Son after IB?

    Open Controls
    1. Weeb Kakashi
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      No hits. Have 2 FT

      Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Possibly, CR7 is quite expensive as a non-captain option with Salah performing

      Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Probably but I don't think Jota will get more than 2GWs. In his last hammy injury, he was out for 24 days. Factor in the IB, I don't think Jota will get more than 2GWs

      Open Controls
  9. The Riders of Mohan
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    Crazy schedule upcoming between GW13-18. 6 games within 20 days.
    Peproulette going be a minefield.

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      And the Tuchel tombola

      Open Controls
      1. The Riders of Mohan
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Hahaha

        Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Absolutely, keep those rotation risk players in your team to a minimum and have a playing bench!

      Open Controls
  10. corderz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    Best Sarr replacement for this week? (WC next week)

    A) ESR
    B) Mbueno
    C) Any other under 7.4m

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      That is tough. Both have good fixtures for 1GW punts. Probably ESR due to Watford with the worst bookies CS odds this GW at 11%. Norwich at 20%

      Open Controls
      1. Munchen KFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        Fancy a punt on Zaha? On penalties and playing pop I think. Nice long term fixtures

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Zaha is a troll pick for me 2 seasons ago. I haven't picked him since.

          Open Controls
    3. balint84
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Cornet next week

      Open Controls
  11. Tonyawesome69
    • 2 Years
    11 mins ago

    How is this looking with the benching headaches?

    Ramsdale
    TAA Chilwell Cancelo
    Salah Foden Raphinha Mbeumo
    Antonio Toney Vardy
    (Foster Duffy Livramento Brownhill)

    Open Controls
    1. Munchen KFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Looks good Toney

      Open Controls
  12. balint84
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    A) Sarr to Cornet
    B) CR7 to Vardy
    C) Schmeichel to Martinez
    D) combo with -4 & Mendy somehow

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Probably A. Other options don't appeal

      Open Controls
      1. Munchen KFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Better options surely.Any money it?

        Open Controls
  13. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    8 mins ago

    Who's keeping Antonio. I have a few transfers planned in the next few GW's so need to transfer either

    A. Vardy
    B. Antonio

    Plan is to get Son and James in.

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      I'm keeping Antonio as I don't need the funds from him for Kane or Son. I can see arguments for selling though when you look at his upcoming fixtures

      Open Controls
    2. Red Red Robins
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Keeping until injured

      Open Controls
  14. Paddyburns
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Would you play Cancelo over Gray?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      100% yes

      Open Controls
    2. Il Capitano
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    3. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Would I pet a fluffy dog?

      Open Controls
      1. Kloppage Time
        • 6 Years
        just now

        He got 3 assists in the CL last night

        Open Controls
    4. Red Red Robins
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Easy yes!

      Open Controls
  15. AYLD28
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    What we reckon here?

    Ramsdale (Foster)
    TAA Chilwell Cancelo (Livra Duffy)
    KDB* Salah Raphina Mbeumo Havertz
    Jesus Toney (4.4)

    1 FT 0.3 ITB

    1. KDB > Son
    2. KDB + Jesus > Foden + Kane (-4)

    If I go (1) I can do Havertz > Foden next week, if (2) I can do Havertz > Jota

    If I want Son + Kane it’ll mean I won’t be able to get Foden and ditching Jesus who is arguably a nice differential

    Open Controls
  16. CoracAld2831
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    4 mins ago

    My team for GW11:

    Sanchez
    TAA-Cancelo-James
    Havertz-Mbeumo-Raphinha-Salah(c)
    Antonio-Jimenez--Vardy

    Foster-Livramento-White-Gilmour

    (Plan to go Havertz, Vardy to Son, Toney for GW12)

    GTG?

    Open Controls
    1. CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Vardy is vc.

      Open Controls
  17. Champione
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Ronaldo > Kane?

    Open Controls
    1. Red Red Robins
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Id say yes

      Open Controls
  18. Munchen KFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    A: Kane and Zaha or B: Son and Antonio

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Bbb

      Open Controls
      1. Munchen KFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    2. Il Capitano
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. Munchen KFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    3. Red Red Robins
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Easy B

      Open Controls
  19. ViperStripes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 min ago

    Bench Cancelo vs ManU or Duffy vs Newcastle?

    Open Controls

