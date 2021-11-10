160
Big Numbers November 10

The FPL Gameweek 12 preview: Player and team statistics

160 Comments
Share

Our Big Numbers piece looks at the key player and team statistics ahead of Gameweek 12 in Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

We’ve again run down the stand-out figures in every position for this article, as well as looking at the strengths and weaknesses of various clubs.

These stats all come from our Premium Members’ Area and only subscribers can read the full article; those wishing to sign up to our site and continue reading, as well as see a list of the benefits that Membership brings, can do so by clicking here.

Xhaka and Moura recalled as Ramsdale starts again

+2.80 expected goals prevented (xGP) by Aaron Ramsdale (£4.7m) since making his Arsenal debut in Gameweek 4. Simply put, that means that Ramsdale has conceded 2.8 fewer goals than Opta anticipate he should have, based on the quality of shots faced. During that time, no goalkeeper has kept more clean sheets (five) than the England international, with his 86.2% save percentage only bettered by Edouard Mendy (£6.2m) across the season.

699 touches in the opposition half by Joao Cancelo (£6.5m) in 2021/22. The Portuguese full-back’s total is at least 170 more than any other Premier League defender, while he also leads the way for goal attempts (26), minutes per chance (37.6) and passes received in the final third (262).

8 penalty box touches registered by Tariq Lamptey (£4.4m) against Newcastle United on Saturday, a total only beaten by two other FPL defenders in Gameweek 11. In his first Premier League start of the campaign, the former Chelsea man was effectively deployed ‘out of position’ on the right flank, affording him more attacking freedom, and managed two shots inside the box during his 75-minute run-out.

4 chances created by Ben Chilwell (£6.0m) in his last three matches – that’s six short of what Reece James (£5.9m) has carved out in the same timeframe. The Chelsea left wing-back hasn’t created a big chance in that period; his team-mate on the opposite flank has supplied two. 

12 crosses from open play successfully completed by Sergio Reguilon (£5.0m) this season – a figure no other player across all positions can beat. Notably, the Spanish wing-back has a better minutes-per-chance created average than Emerson Royal (£4.9m) (88 v 169), with his recent instructions from new head coach Antonio Conte, asking him to “arrive in the box, help the strikers, score goals and give assists”, encouraging for those moving early.

153 baseline bonus points (BBPS) registered by Marc Guehi (4.5m) across the season so far – only Ethan Pinnock (£4.7m) can better him for that stat amongst all sub-£5.0m defenders. The 21-year-old’s partnership alongside Joachim Andersen (£4.5m) has sparked an upturn in defensive form for the Eagles, with just 11 goals conceded in the 10 matches that they have started together, despite a testing schedule which has seen them travel to West Ham United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City.

2.30 expected assists (xA) recorded by Matt Ritchie (£4.9m) this season, a total only Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.7m) can top amongst all defenders. The recent managerial change at Newcastle United may give his prospects a further boost, having become an integral player under Eddie Howe at Bournemouth, where he was mostly deployed as a winger.

5 goal attempts from inside the six-yard box by Craig Dawson (£4.9m) this season, more than any other defender. That’s despite being afforded just four starts and 441 minutes of action. In light of the anterior cruciate ligament injury to Angelo Ogbonna (£5.0m), Dawson may now be handed an extended run in the starting XI.

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

160 Comments Post a Comment
  1. TheBiffas
    33 mins ago

    GTG? Liking this team, just missing ESR / Gallagher / Jota but I'm hoping son can start showing some form.

    Ramsdale

    Taa - James - Livra - Cancelo

    Salah - Son - Raphinha

    Vardy - Antonio - Jesus

    (Foster - Lamptey - 4.5 - 4.5)

    Open Controls
    1. Harvey_27
      7 mins ago

      I have ESR and Mount, and wondering about moving the former to Gallagher and the latter to Jota, but I still think you're GTG assuming you only have one FT

      Open Controls
    2. mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      Yeah GTG. I think I'm selling Vardy but the other options up front are pretty thin so being patient with him could work out

      Open Controls
  2. Crazy Train
    • 10 Years
    31 mins ago

    Afternoon all, is Havertz & Maupay > Jota & Jesus for a -4 worth a punt?

    Open Controls
    1. Harvey_27
      23 mins ago

      Feels like a coin toss this one, though I guess all transfers sort of are... I like it both for GW12 and longer term though, so it's a yes from me

      Open Controls
      1. Crazy Train
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    2. waltzingmatildas
      • 11 Years
      14 mins ago

      Hmm yeah poss, if you feel confident on jesus starts

      Open Controls
      1. Crazy Train
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        Thats the risk, but they've a very favourable run of fixtures on the horizon (and I have no other City offensive players). The other consideration is Wilson, but not convinced

        Open Controls
        1. Harvey_27
          just now

          I like Wilson; I'm unconvinced by Newcastle though so think we need to wait to see how Howe starts to have an impact there first

          Open Controls
  3. Harvey_27
    25 mins ago

    Guaita
    TAA, Cancelo, Chilly, Rudi, Liv
    Salah, Son, Foden, Mount
    Toney

    Fernandez, Smith Rowe, King, Hwang

    0.1 ITB, 2 FTs
    Which one FT do I make? Please and thank you:
    A) Fernandez to Foster to free up 0.4M
    B) Mount to Jota
    C) Toney to Armstrong
    D) Smith Rowe to Gallagher
    E) Something else!

    Open Controls
    1. waltzingmatildas
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      B

      Open Controls
  4. mentaculus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    20 mins ago

    I think I want Benteke. Am I losing it?

    Open Controls
    1. Mutter's Munters
      1 min ago

      1 1 5 2 2 1 1 9 5 1 2
      His points this season

      Open Controls
  5. waltzingmatildas
    • 11 Years
    16 mins ago

    OK, slightly different ideas here. They feel sideways but not too sure what else to do
    A) Chilwell to James
    B) duffy to lamptey/mitchell

    Both allow me to move mbeumo and toney on next week if needed

    Guaita foster
    TAA cancelo Chilwell duffy livra
    Salah foden raphinha mbeumo normann
    Kane antonio toney

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      Really don't like Chilwell > James. If you want James, I think the switch to 4-4-2 is the way.

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        I know it's borderline sacrilegious but I'd give up TAA > James instead of Chilwell because it balances your budget better and allows you a potent differential in the Mbeumo slot.

        Open Controls
    2. Mutter's Munters
      8 mins ago

      Does Duffy get into your starting 11? If not, would lamptey? Feels like swapping bench fodder. Chilwell to James could go really badly. I have Chilwell, would prefer both.

      Open Controls
      1. Mutter's Munters
        4 mins ago

        No obvious moves. I would roll

        Open Controls
    3. PJiggy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Chilwell to James feels like a waste of a transfer. Both great assets but would you be surprised if Chilwell outscored James in the next 4 GWs? Lamptey is interesting.

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.