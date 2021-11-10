The FPL Gameweek 12 preview: Player and team statistics

Our Big Numbers piece looks at the key player and team statistics ahead of Gameweek 12 in Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

We’ve again run down the stand-out figures in every position for this article, as well as looking at the strengths and weaknesses of various clubs.

These stats all come from our Premium Members' Area

+2.80 expected goals prevented (xGP) by Aaron Ramsdale (£4.7m) since making his Arsenal debut in Gameweek 4. Simply put, that means that Ramsdale has conceded 2.8 fewer goals than Opta anticipate he should have, based on the quality of shots faced. During that time, no goalkeeper has kept more clean sheets (five) than the England international, with his 86.2% save percentage only bettered by Edouard Mendy (£6.2m) across the season.

699 touches in the opposition half by Joao Cancelo (£6.5m) in 2021/22. The Portuguese full-back’s total is at least 170 more than any other Premier League defender, while he also leads the way for goal attempts (26), minutes per chance (37.6) and passes received in the final third (262).

8 penalty box touches registered by Tariq Lamptey (£4.4m) against Newcastle United on Saturday, a total only beaten by two other FPL defenders in Gameweek 11. In his first Premier League start of the campaign, the former Chelsea man was effectively deployed ‘out of position’ on the right flank, affording him more attacking freedom, and managed two shots inside the box during his 75-minute run-out.

4 chances created by Ben Chilwell (£6.0m) in his last three matches – that’s six short of what Reece James (£5.9m) has carved out in the same timeframe. The Chelsea left wing-back hasn’t created a big chance in that period; his team-mate on the opposite flank has supplied two.

12 crosses from open play successfully completed by Sergio Reguilon (£5.0m) this season – a figure no other player across all positions can beat. Notably, the Spanish wing-back has a better minutes-per-chance created average than Emerson Royal (£4.9m) (88 v 169), with his recent instructions from new head coach Antonio Conte, asking him to “arrive in the box, help the strikers, score goals and give assists”, encouraging for those moving early.

153 baseline bonus points (BBPS) registered by Marc Guehi (4.5m) across the season so far – only Ethan Pinnock (£4.7m) can better him for that stat amongst all sub-£5.0m defenders. The 21-year-old’s partnership alongside Joachim Andersen (£4.5m) has sparked an upturn in defensive form for the Eagles, with just 11 goals conceded in the 10 matches that they have started together, despite a testing schedule which has seen them travel to West Ham United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City.

2.30 expected assists (xA) recorded by Matt Ritchie (£4.9m) this season, a total only Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.7m) can top amongst all defenders. The recent managerial change at Newcastle United may give his prospects a further boost, having become an integral player under Eddie Howe at Bournemouth, where he was mostly deployed as a winger.

5 goal attempts from inside the six-yard box by Craig Dawson (£4.9m) this season, more than any other defender. That’s despite being afforded just four starts and 441 minutes of action. In light of the anterior cruciate ligament injury to Angelo Ogbonna (£5.0m), Dawson may now be handed an extended run in the starting XI.

