223
Team Reveals November 15

My Jota v Son dilemma and future FPL transfer plans

223 Comments
Share

We hear from one of the most successful Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers in the world ahead of Gameweek 12: the Fantasy Football Scout Hall of Fame number seven, Jon Ballantyne.

Jon has remarkably finished inside the top 1,000 in each of his last three seasons, having posted a further three top 20k overall ranks across his five other campaigns playing FPL.

Since reaching the dizzying heights of 3,740th in Gameweek 7, I’ve dropped back to 68k as we go into Gameweek 12 – still a position I’m very grateful to be in with over two-thirds of the season left.

In the run-up to Christmas, we observe some dramatic fixture swings for certain teams, which presents an excellent opportunity to target key players. Below I’ll share my initial transfer plans with the logic behind them and some further thoughts as we look ahead. I hope you enjoy it! 

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

223 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Reece’s Pieces
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    11 hours, 4 mins ago

    Just one premium??

    I have been fighting with the Son vs Ronaldo vs Kane debate but what if I get none of them and instead just keep Salah as the one premium and spread the funds across the team.

    This allows for a premium defence, 2 £7-8 mids and 2 £8m forwards. Plus the likes of Gallagher/ESR, etc.

    This would give a powerful bench during the busy festive season too

    Pretty tempting. Biggest risk is getting back to a premium if one starts really firing.

    As one of the triple premium holders (and getting burned) I'm growing to the idea

    Open Controls
    1. Mad Moose FC
      10 hours, 41 mins ago

      Hi, Jon Ballantyne here (not sure if it shows on my user!)

      I like the sound of this strat, although riding at least one Man U or Spurs premium in the run up to xmas seems a nice play given their excellent fixtures. But do what works for your team / future plans, as you said plenty of great value elsewhere!

      All the best
      Jon

      Open Controls
      1. Reece’s Pieces
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        10 hours, 37 mins ago

        Hi Jon

        Its a risk for sure but less so when you consider the value and quality available. I suppose this lives or dies on sticking with Salah as captain. I'd be relying on that.

        Can get onto Spurs/Utd through the likes of Reguilon, Greenwood, Moura if needed.

        Open Controls
        1. Mad Moose FC
          10 hours, 31 mins ago

          Hey mate,
          I agree with you - there's some great value out there right now and the names you mentioned are all ones I'll be keeping an eye one!
          Good luck!

          Open Controls
      2. CAVEAT KING
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        9 hours, 58 mins ago

        As they say, you can't have em all. 2 premium incl Salah enough for me. In case of rotation and fixtures 2 is enough IMO.
        Get Ron and he misses midweek fixture going to Xmas? A waste for me. I think Son is nailed so just choosing him with Salah

        Open Controls
        1. Reece’s Pieces
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          9 hours, 43 mins ago

          Sounds like it could work just about, and is at least based on sound principles and form over the first 11 weeks. Son is a fairer priced premium and allows plenty of flex in the midfield if needed.

          I'll give this a go then. Gets me off the template think for a calculated risk and brilliant squad depth for the fixture heavy next 6 weeks.

          Open Controls
          1. The Movement
            8 hours, 52 mins ago

            I agree with Caveat King, 2 premiums including Salah, should still be able to spread the funds, especially if you go Son

            Open Controls
  2. Flynny
    • 6 Years
    11 hours, 3 mins ago

    Hi.....what is the better option please?

    A ...son toney and striker up to 6.4m (pukki?)

    B.....kane mbeumo and josh king

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      11 hours ago

      Son Toney Fodder

      And use the money to change formation to 4-4-2 or 3-5-2.

      Open Controls
      1. Flynny
        • 6 Years
        10 hours, 57 mins ago

        Cheers....not in favour or an extra fodder option with December rotation approaching....want deep bench

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          10 hours, 51 mins ago

          How often do you end up playing your 3rd bench option? As long as you have Livra and a decent mid I think you're fine. 4-4-2 preferred formation.

          Open Controls
          1. Flynny
            • 6 Years
            9 hours, 48 mins ago

            Cheers.....bench would effectively be livra Norman and fodder

            Think I'd regret not having that extra attacking option...

            Open Controls
            1. The Movement
              8 hours, 51 mins ago

              A without a doubt

              Open Controls
  3. FOMFF
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    11 hours, 2 mins ago

    Exact money for Vardy, Grealish > Kane, Jota.
    1. Yes
    2. No

    Sanchez/Steele
    TAA, Chilwell, Rudiger, Livra, Aarons
    Salah, Foden, Galagher, Gray, Grealish*
    Antonio, Scarlett, Vardy*

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      10 hours, 58 mins ago

      absolutley

      Open Controls
    2. Reece’s Pieces
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 hours, 47 mins ago

      Thats the clearest "Yes" possible

      Open Controls
    3. iccy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      10 hours, 34 mins ago

      Similar decision here, with 2 FT:
      A Vardy, Mahrez to Kane, Jota (exact money)
      B Vardy, Mahrez, Mbeumo to Wilson, Jota, Son

      Open Controls
      1. Warby84
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        10 hours, 22 mins ago

        Yes

        Open Controls
      2. The Movement
        8 hours, 50 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
    4. The Movement
      8 hours, 50 mins ago

      An easy yes

      Open Controls
  4. TheBiffas
    11 hours, 1 min ago

    Play lamptey instead of vardy or raphinha?

    Open Controls
    1. FOMFF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      10 hours, 35 mins ago

      Lamptey looks like a great option

      Open Controls
      1. TheBiffas
        10 hours, 34 mins ago

        yeah, i'd be going 5atb. already playing livra

        Open Controls
  5. golfboy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    10 hours, 59 mins ago

    On a WC chaps, which do you prefer:

    Option 1

    Guaita (Foster)
    Reguilon James TAA Cancelo (Livramento)
    Foden Gallagher Salah Jota Son
    Anontio (Armstrong Hwang)

    Option 2

    Lloris (Foster)
    Chilwell James TAA Cancelo (Livramento)
    Gallagher Salah Jota Son
    Wilson Antonio (Armstrong)

    Open Controls
    1. Hy liverpool
      • 7 Years
      10 hours, 28 mins ago

      Both good just start armstrong

      Open Controls
      1. golfboy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        10 hours, 20 mins ago

        Thanks. Going with 2 I think.

        Open Controls
    2. The Movement
      8 hours, 26 mins ago

      Option 2

      Open Controls
  6. Mahjongking
    • 4 Years
    10 hours, 53 mins ago

    Havertz and antonio to son and armstrong for -4?

    Capt son if i do that

    Open Controls
    1. Mahjongking
      • 4 Years
      10 hours, 27 mins ago

      Or vardy and havertz to kane and gallagher?

      Open Controls
      1. golfboy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        10 hours, 19 mins ago

        Think I'd go with Son (c)

        Open Controls
  7. 1justlookin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    10 hours, 49 mins ago

    Anyone played this board game before?

    Looks decent

    https://counterattackgame.com/product/counter-attack-board-game/?fbclid=IwAR19kgOpkhc9_xiOZfi6KCduIqSU-8vYQrlGZGMGCFSEU3LOd2DlL3G4nws

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      8 hours, 13 mins ago

      American. It'll be offensive and you'll be making 'trades'. Nah.

      Open Controls
  8. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    10 hours, 49 mins ago

    Are Vardy owners benching him??

    I can see him getting a result.

    Open Controls
    1. Echoes
      • 1 Year
      10 hours, 46 mins ago

      I don't like benching premiums. I'm selling him instead 😀

      Open Controls
    2. Kloppage Time
      • 6 Years
      10 hours, 45 mins ago

      I think most Vardy owners are the route to Son or Kane

      Open Controls
      1. Ruth_NZ
        • 6 Years
        8 hours, 33 mins ago

        I think most Vardy owners are en route to WAT sou avl NEW. 😆

        Open Controls
    3. Hy liverpool
      • 7 Years
      10 hours, 44 mins ago

      Not owner but i surely wouldn't

      Open Controls
    4. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      10 hours, 39 mins ago

      I intend to ahead of selling him next week.

      Open Controls
    5. Captain Kakaroto (I blame R…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      10 hours, 14 mins ago

      I am. Double Che defense too.
      Will save him for the game against Watford

      Open Controls
    6. The Sociologist
      • 2 Years
      10 hours, 11 mins ago

      Probably switching to Kane

      Open Controls
  9. TeddiPonza
    • 11 Years
    10 hours, 49 mins ago

    Current WC team:

    Ramsdale 4m
    Cancelo TAA James Livramento X
    Salah Son Raphinha Jota X
    Antonio 4,5m X

    Who should the X's be?

    A. Reguillon Foden Hwang
    B. Chilwell Gallagher Wilson

    Thanks.

    Open Controls
    1. golfboy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      10 hours, 18 mins ago

      Pretty similar to mine. I've gone with B if that's of any help.

      Open Controls
  10. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    10 hours, 48 mins ago

    Hwang or King (lol)?

    Genuine question though.
    Combos are Hwang + Mbeumo or King + Gallagher.

    Open Controls
    1. Hy liverpool
      • 7 Years
      10 hours, 46 mins ago

      Hwang

      Open Controls
    2. dbeck
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      10 hours, 32 mins ago

      drop down to Broja (or even Fodder) and save the dosh for a later day

      assuming this is your 8th attacker and can, if needed, roll out 4 at the back if also needed

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        10 hours, 23 mins ago

        I'm tempted to do this, yes. But I would have a bench then of Livramento, Brownhill, Davis which is a little too light even for my liking.

        Open Controls
        1. dbeck
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          10 hours, 7 mins ago

          yeah in your case doesnt work as well as your 7th and 8th attacked would be fodder

          Open Controls
        2. Ruth_NZ
          • 6 Years
          9 hours, 17 mins ago

          Yeah, I am up against the same issue more or less. I wouldn't mind a bench like those three in January but it seems a touch too light before Xmas.

          I do think 4-4-2 is the optimal configuration, though. Maybe the way to do it would be to upgrade 5thM slightly? Will be interesting to see who gets into the Newcastle and Norwich teams under new management because they have midfielders in the 4.9m-5.3m range (Murphy, Fraser, Tzolis, Rashica) that could be useful.

          If you could have Livramento and a playing Rashica as subs, you could maybe tolerate Davis as 3rdF. Would save 0.5m+ over having King.

          Open Controls
    3. DycheDycheBaby
      • 6 Years
      10 hours, 26 mins ago

      Lol! 😀
      Hwang.

      Open Controls
  11. Oldie99
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    10 hours, 43 mins ago

    Talk me out of this -8 please?

    Antonio to Origi
    Jimenez to Kane
    Havertz to KDB
    Azpi to Lowton

    Open Controls
    1. Caravagio
      • 6 Years
      10 hours, 15 mins ago

      Why the Origi pick?

      Open Controls
      1. Oldie99
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        9 hours, 24 mins ago

        Mane injury rumors

        Open Controls
    2. The Sociologist
      • 2 Years
      9 hours, 46 mins ago

      Yuck

      Open Controls
  12. Goonerly
    • 3 Years
    10 hours, 36 mins ago

    Is this a hit worth taking, you reckon?

    Grealish + Vardy --> Gallagher + Kane

    Leaves me with 1.2 ITB, and though it's a hit to take out Vardy (who plays Watford next), everyone in my ML has Vardy, so it's about looking for a differential as well!

    Open Controls
    1. sirmorbach
      • 5 Years
      9 hours, 58 mins ago

      I'm not sure I'd pick Kane myself, but come to think of it I think it does sound a reasonable choice even with a hit. Would you consider Grealish-Son and Vardy-another striker?

      Open Controls
      1. Goonerly
        • 3 Years
        9 hours, 42 mins ago

        Already got Son, though.

        A double up may seem a bit extreme, but Spurs sure got the fixtures for it.

        Open Controls
  13. Riverside Red
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    10 hours, 24 mins ago

    Do we think that Kane's England form will now be transposed to playing for Spurs.

    Open Controls
    1. Kun Tozser
      • 6 Years
      9 hours, 45 mins ago

      If you think he gets the service

      Open Controls
    2. Qaiss
      • 5 Years
      9 hours, 37 mins ago

      They played Albania. Kane wants to leave Spurs and his head is no longer there.

      He’ll score goals in this run coming but can’t see how he’ll recreate his form from last season.

      Open Controls
    3. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • 11 Years
      8 hours, 45 mins ago

      Mate, you would be scoring hattricks yourself if you got to play NS Mura (who.... the... fck....), Pacos Ferreira (i can't even...) or Albania (scaling the dizzy heights of being the 63rd best international team in the world)

      Just think about that for a second - International football is already light years behind club football, and has been for well over a decade now...

      And yet there are 62 (SIXTY TWO) international teams who are considered to be ranked higher than that rabble

      And he gets to San Marino next - 210th in the world

      Now that's a "Harry Kane is back in form" game if ever I've seen one 😆

      Open Controls
      1. Riverside Red
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        6 hours, 57 mins ago

        Thanks for the 'advice' mate, who is in your forward line.

        Open Controls
  14. sirmorbach
    • 5 Years
    10 hours, 24 mins ago

    Friends, a little help here please:

    Ramsdale, Foster
    TAA, Cancelo, Chilwell, Dias, Livramento
    Salah, Foden, Raphinha, Mbeumo, Luiz
    Vardy, Antonio, Toney

    Plan is to use my 2 free transfers and do Vardy-Wilson/Jimi, Mbeumo-Gallagher/ESR/Jota. Three questions:

    1. Good transfers?
    2. Who to pick among them?
    2. Do it now or wait until closer to deadline?

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      9 hours, 49 mins ago

      No plan for Spurs?

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 5 Years
        9 hours, 48 mins ago

        Those moves could be Vardy and Mbeumo out for Son and Hwang...

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          9 hours, 21 mins ago

          I like those moves.

          Open Controls
          1. sirmorbach
            • 5 Years
            9 hours, 20 mins ago

            Means a lot. Thank you for always helping out!

            Open Controls
  15. Ninjaa
    • 10 Years
    10 hours, 11 mins ago

    1ft 2.2m itb

    Sanchez Foster
    TAA Rudiger Coufal Livramento Ayling
    Salah Foden ESR Mbeumo Gilmour Ronaldo Antonio Hwang

    Still got 1st wildcard. Time to use it????

    Open Controls
  16. Pukki Pies
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    10 hours, 11 mins ago

    Havertz to:
    A) Foden
    B) Jota

    Bench one:
    1) ESR
    2) Jimenez

    Open Controls
    1. The Sociologist
      • 2 Years
      9 hours, 45 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
      1. Pukki Pies
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        9 hours, 25 mins ago

        Cheers. Any suggestion on Foden v Jota?

        Open Controls
    2. The Movement
      8 hours, 15 mins ago

      B

      1

      Open Controls
  17. The King
    • 7 Years
    10 hours, 10 mins ago

    Got some tough decisions of who to start this week as I'm sure many people do.

    Pick one of
    A) Steele vs Villa
    B) Sa vs West ham

    And two of

    A) Raphinha vs spurs
    B) Mbeumo vs Newcastle
    C) Reguilon vs Leeds
    D) Livra vs Norwich (if fit)

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. BigRedDog
      • 4 Years
      9 hours, 37 mins ago

      1. A (Easy)
      2. B for sure. Followed by... no idea. I think Reguilon.

      Open Controls
    2. Pukki Pies
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      9 hours, 34 mins ago

      Steele (West ham more likely to score surely).

      and very tough choice but probably Mbeumo, Livra. Really hard to call Spurs v Leeds though.

      Open Controls
    3. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      9 hours, 13 mins ago

      Steele and Mbeumo. Toss up between Livramento and Reguilon.

      Open Controls
    4. The Movement
      8 hours, 17 mins ago

      A

      A and D

      Open Controls
  18. BigRedDog
    • 4 Years
    10 hours, 3 mins ago

    Tough one for you: 1FT 0.0ITB. What would you do?

    Sanchez/Steele
    TAA Cancelo Chilwell (Livra Williams)
    Salah Son Raphinha ESR (Allan)
    Vardy Toney Iheanacho

    Open Controls
    1. Pukki Pies
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      9 hours, 31 mins ago

      you're a bit stuck having zero ITB. Would probably save ft but play Livra instead of Iheanacho personally. As a Leicester fan I can't see us scoring many against Chelsea, two Leicester forwards is a bit much!

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      9 hours, 13 mins ago

      I'd roll transfer

      Open Controls
  19. Ninjaa
    • 10 Years
    10 hours, 1 min ago

    Callum Wilson worth a punt for the next 4 gws?? Home to Brentford Norwich and Burnley in the next 4 games??

    Open Controls
    1. CAVEAT KING
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      9 hours, 35 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. internal error
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      9 hours, 28 mins ago

      If you're in a position to get him, then yes he is

      Open Controls
    3. BigRedDog
      • 4 Years
      9 hours, 22 mins ago

      Great op

      Open Controls
    4. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      9 hours, 14 mins ago

      I'm planning to get him in too...

      Open Controls
  20. Bam Saka Laca
    • 1 Year
    9 hours, 53 mins ago

    Steele
    TAA Cancelo Chilwell Livramento
    Salah Mbeumo Gallagher
    Kane Ronaldo Hwang

    Sánchez ESR Jansson Sissoko

    0.6ITB
    A) Jansson -> Reguilon
    B) Save FT

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      9 hours, 15 mins ago

      Save

      Open Controls
  21. Bumbaclot
    • 10 Years
    9 hours, 53 mins ago

    Hows this for a WC team?

    Ramsdale/foster
    Trent/cancelo/chillwell/guehi/liv
    Salah/foden/Gallagher/Raph/brownhill
    Kane/Wilson/king

    Thanks for the feedback everyone

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      9 hours, 15 mins ago

      Looks good.

      Open Controls
    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      9 hours, 8 mins ago

      Spaces and capital letters

      Open Controls
  22. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    9 hours, 53 mins ago

    Portugal already finished all their ib games?

    Open Controls
    1. internal error
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      9 hours, 26 mins ago

      yeah

      Open Controls
    2. Qaiss
      • 5 Years
      9 hours, 14 mins ago

      Nice rest for CR7 now

      Open Controls
  23. Bobby Digital
    • 4 Years
    9 hours, 42 mins ago

    Team atm:

    Sa
    TAA Rudi Livra
    Salah Bruno Raph Tross
    Toney Jimi Ings

    Foster Pinnock Gilmour Amartey

    1.3m itb, 1 ft

    Planning to do Ings to Wilson. Is this good or would you do something else?

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      9 hours, 12 mins ago

      Ings to Wilson looks good.

      Open Controls
    2. 99Redbaboons
      • 7 Years
      9 hours, 9 mins ago

      I’m doing Ings to Wilson

      Open Controls
    3. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      9 hours, 9 mins ago

      Good move

      Open Controls
    4. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      9 hours, 4 mins ago

      Cheers all!

      Open Controls
  24. maglia rosa
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    9 hours, 27 mins ago

    So after mulling it all over in the first week of the IB, think i'm edging towards dropping Toney and Vardy for Harrold and a non playing striker. Still not 100% as injuries come deadline can change things an awful lot.

    Essentially weighing up the the risk of taking out Toney (with yet another good fixture) and of course Vardy with the good run after this week being the worry.

    Taking out guys who score big is my main thought here or should I be centring more on the opportunity of bringing in a top tier striker like Harold.

    Open Controls
    1. maglia rosa
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      9 hours, 23 mins ago

      Taking out guys who score big is my main thought here or should I be centring more on the opportunity of bringing in a top tier striker like Harold???

      Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      9 hours, 6 mins ago

      How confident are you that Kane will turn his club form around?

      Open Controls
      1. maglia rosa
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        8 hours, 59 mins ago

        I wouldn't go as far as saying it's inevitable but I would say it's more likely than not. The next 4 fixtures plus the new coach and the structure issue with Utd's fixtures making the Ronaldo swap an easy move ticks all the boxes in the 'for' argument.

        Would you agree?

        This is not to say that Son is not also a great option for sure.

        Open Controls
        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          8 hours, 52 mins ago

          I’m not certain - he’s look so disinterested this season for Spurs but I guess the only way he could force a move now is by finding the kind of form of previous season’s to really make City sit up and take notice.

          Conte centre forwards have been pretty talismanic in previous seasons, see Costa and Lukaku and he did say Kane should be playing in and around the box more.

          Open Controls
          1. maglia rosa
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            8 hours, 44 mins ago

            Just in the process of getting my reasoning and working outs sorted on both Harrold and Son before i make a decision (or postpone) any moves. Cheers Miguel 😛

            Open Controls
    3. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • 11 Years
      8 hours, 52 mins ago

      If you're feeling Kane then go for it of course, you need to back yourself - far easier to live with the consequences that way (note: "easier" not "easy"!)

      But if you're doing it because of the content creators massive FOMO-building push for every man & his dog to own Spurs attack in the run up to Conte's anticipated destruction of Everton - then try hitting the pause button for a week & just observe them vs. Leeds instead of jumping in with two feet

      Kane has less than 10% ownership & will do feck all damage to your rank even if he hauls

      And if he does haul then fair enough, there's a green light to go ahead & spunk 12.5 on a striker...

      But I wouldn't be shocked to see Leeds maybe frustrate Spurs, most teams have been able to do that this season tbf

      Open Controls
      1. maglia rosa
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        8 hours, 46 mins ago

        Great reply Maximus.....all the years lurking on here and occasional posting make these comments very worthy. There is also a def transfer i could male to give me that 2nd week of watching how things develop as i certainly didn't fancy Spurs to roll over a Rafa led Everton last week. More driven on benching Vardy this week than anything else i think. Again thanks for the reply. 😛

        Open Controls
        1. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          8 hours, 39 mins ago

          I'm glad I used my free transfer way back on the Saturday night of GW11 when Sanchez got sent off. It's prevented me from doing anything rash Spuds-wise. I am intending to do Vardy/Sarr to Kane/4.4 fodder, but will see how GW12 plays out first. If Vardy hauls, fair enough he stays; if Kane plays like he did v Everton rather than Albania, I'll cancel my plans. Maybe get Wilson.
          At the very least, I need to see real raw evidence that Spurs under Conte do have an attack before I commit myself.

          Open Controls
          1. maglia rosa
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            8 hours, 36 mins ago

            Another cracker. Thanks Andy. 😛

            Open Controls
  25. dbeck
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    9 hours, 4 mins ago

    best option:

    1. Broja and Regi
    2. Hwang and Mitchell
    3. Davis (fodder) and James (have chilly already)

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      8 hours, 26 mins ago

      1 but Broja might miss this GW if you need him

      Open Controls
    2. The Movement
      8 hours, 5 mins ago

      3

      Open Controls
  26. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    8 hours, 51 mins ago

    What to do here? 1FT 2.7 ITB

    Ramsdale
    TAA Chilwell James Livramento
    Salah Gallagher Mbeumo
    Vardy Auba Antonio

    Steele Duffy Sarr Sissoko

    A) Auba/Vardy to Kane
    B) Duffy to Cancelo
    C) Sarr to Jota
    D) Save FT

    Open Controls
    1. The Movement
      8 hours, 9 mins ago

      Auba - Kane get that useless pathetic Gooner out your team

      Open Controls
  27. The Movement
    8 hours, 35 mins ago

    1 FT

    KDB - Son
    Ings - Wilson

    Which ever I don’t do this week will be done next

    Open Controls
    1. Max City
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      8 hours, 9 mins ago

      save and reassess?

      Open Controls
      1. The Movement
        7 hours, 51 mins ago

        Got the FOMO

        Son with a favourable fixture and Ingsy being out, with Wilson favourable fixture also

        Open Controls
  28. Goooo Rickie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Would anyone play Lamptey ahead of ASM or Toney this week?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.