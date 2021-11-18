279
Team News November 18

FPL team news: Gameweek 12 injury updates on Mane, Livramento and Robertson

279 Comments
Share

We’ve got all the confirmed team news so far for Gameweek 12 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) in our first injury round-up of the pre-match press conferences.

Seven Premier League managers faced reporters on Thursday, with Dean Smith staging his first media gathering as Norwich City boss on Wednesday. The former Aston Villa manager will host another press conference on Friday.

The other dozen top-flight head coaches – including the recently appointed Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe – will also be on Zoom duties on Friday.

We’ll summarise the key updates from Thursday’s pressers involving the managers of Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Burnley, Leicester City, Southampton and Watford in the article below, plus round up the best of what Smith and new Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard had to say.

We also had a bonus, lengthy injury update from Jurgen Klopp, who was speaking to Liverpool‘s in-house media ahead of Friday’s press conference, and a bulletin from Arsenal‘s medical department.

Don’t forget to keep checking our Predicted Line-ups page and Injuries and Bans tab, which will be gradually refreshed between now and Saturday’s Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline.

LIVERPOOL

Sadio Mane has been passed fit after suffering a rib injury while on international duty with Senegal, while Andrew Robertson‘s (hamstring) chances of featuring against Arsenal look brighter than what they did earlier this week – and kills any hope that budget FPL defender Kostas Tsimikas might be set for an extended run in the side.

“Sadio is fine – painful but fine. Everybody who had a rib bruise knows it’s an annoying thing. But Sad trained here with us now in all sessions. We took him out a little bit earlier here and there when we knew now it will be full contact, stuff like this, just to give it a bit more time to settle. But he looks fine.

“Robbo was lucky, we can probably say. It was a little bit DOMS (delayed onset muscle soreness), the intensity of all the games he played probably, rather than anything else. He was smart enough to [make] the right decision, he went off early, which he usually is not doing. But in this case, it was absolutely right, and so there’s a good chance that he can be involved at the weekend.” – Jurgen Klopp

Jordan Henderson (knock) is more of a doubt, while Roberto Firmino (hamstring), Joe Gomez (calf), Naby Keita (hamstring), James Milner (hamstring), Harvey Elliott (ankle) and Curtis Jones (eye) remain out.

Firmino’s ongoing absence will be of interest to Diogo Jota‘s owners but Klopp was thin on the details with regards to the Brazilian’s fitness.

“Hendo, a little bit more [injured] than Robbo but a chance for the weekend. So we are working on that. It’s not a serious injury but in this short period of time, we have to see if he is ready for Saturday. But after that, 100%.

“Joe [Gomez] is obviously still not available. He is in a good way and it looks pretty good. It was clear he will need a few weeks and that’s still [the case], the rehab is not finished. But in a good place actually.

“Naby [Keita] and James [Milner] are in a good way as well, getting closer. Probably next week we expect them being back in team training, let’s see what that means for the Porto game – but not for the weekend.

“Bobby [Firmino], getting closer but not for the weekend. We’ll see, that will take a little bit longer still.

[Jones] is good, he is just not allowed to do a lot of things in the moment, we have to wait until the doctors give us a green light. Curtis is completely fine, he has his eyesight back, all these kinds of things, but the eye is still recovering.” – Jurgen Klopp

SOUTHAMPTON

Tino Livramento was seemingly given a clean bill of health by Ralph Hasenhuttl on Thursday, following his withdrawal from the England under-21 squad last week.

There was also positive news on James Ward-Prowse (illness), Armando Broja (ankle) and Nathan Redmond (illness).

“Not much different to the past. We have only Jack Stephens out. Everybody else is fit, everybody is on the pitch.” – Ralph Hasenhuttl

A near-fully fit squad means welcome selection headaches for the Saints boss ahead of a busy festive period.

“I have very good alternatives up front, with Broja, Arma, Che Adams, Nathan Tella. In the 10, a lot of options. Nearly in every position, I have this issue. But it’s a positive issue.

“Everybody is fit apart from Jack Stephens, so I have a massive headache for who I should play. This is what I need to have at this time of the year.” – Ralph Hasenhuttl

LEICESTER CITY

Youri Tielemans will be missing for “a few weeks” after picking up a calf problem in Gameweek 11 but Leicester don’t have any fresh concerns ahead of the visit of Chelsea.

“I think that most of the guys have come back all okay. We obviously had the issue with Youri [Tielemans] before he left, so that puts him out for a few weeks. But apart from that, the players have trained well, worked well since they come back and we’re fit and healthy otherwise.

“He’ll be back before Christmas.” – Brendan Rodgers on Youri Tielemans

James Justin (knee) and Wesley Fofana (leg) are long-term absentees who haven’t featured in 2021/22 so far but both are nearing a return, with Justin likely to be back very soon.

Marc Albrighton has returned to training after missing the last month.

“Marc has been back training so that’s really good news.

“JJ (James Justin) is looking really, really good in training but it’s probably just a little too early for him. We probably want to get him some minutes with the Under-23s team, so we’ve got a plan in place for that. But he’s looking so good in training and he’s obviously physically very strong, he’s a natural athlete. He’s worked ever so hard during his rehabilitation, so we are seeing the rewards of that. In training, he’s been absolutely first class but we’ve just got to make sure with him. There’s still a lot of the season to go and we just want to make sure he’s fit and that he’s ready before he goes into some game time.

“I’m not sure of the exact date [of Fofana’s return] yet, but I was just watching him rehabbing on the field and he was moving really well with our medical and sports science team, so he’s building up his fitness. He’s building up the contact with the ball. It’s just that progression for him. It’s great news, he’s way ahead of where we thought he’d maybe be. He’s absolutely devoted everything into his rehabilitation and initially, we were thinking the early part of January. It still might be that, he’s still got a way to go, but he’s doing very, very well.” – Brendan Rodgers

There was no specific word on Harvey Barnes, who was withdrawn in Gameweek 11 with what his manager said was a “nasty knock on his knee”, although Rodgers did say that Leicester were “fit and healthy otherwise”.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Graham Potter confirmed that Enock Mwepu (muscle strain) won’t be available for the Aston Villa game but will hopefully return for the visit of Leeds.

Aaron Connolly has trained after a heel problem and is available, while Dan Burn is also up for selection after recovering from a knee injury.

Robert Sanchez serves a one-match ban, so Jason Steele will – as previously reported – deputise between the posts.

“Really confident [in him]. Jason trains really well every day, supporting Rob [Sanchez]. Whenever he’s come in, he’s always done well for us. He’s ready to play, he’s ready to fight for the team. I’m looking forward to seeing him play.” – Graham Potter on Jason Steele

ARSENAL

Arsenal’s medical team confirmed on Thursday that Sead Kolasinac suffered a “significant ankle injury” on international duty and has commenced rehab while continuing to be assessed.

Granit Xhaka (knee) is now running outside with the aim to be back in full training in January.

The Gunners revealed that, bar Xhaka and Kolasinac, “all other players in the men’s first-team squad are currently fit and available for selection.”

That presumably spells good news for Thomas Partey, who missed the win over Watford with a muscle problem.

ASTON VILLA

Steven Gerrard’s opening press conference as Villa manager was predictably short on team news, leaving us in the dark regarding the availability of Danny Ings (unspecified injury/illness), Douglas Luiz (unspecified injury/illness) and Bertrand Traore (thigh).

Marvelous Nakamba is also a fresh concern after picking up a groin injury while on duty with Zimbabwe.

The former Rangers boss did shed some light on the style of football he wanted to implement in the Midlands, however.

“We are going to play slightly different than what’s been before, I want to put my own stamp on things. That will take time, so you will see some changes in how we go about that at the weekend.

“I want my teams to be exciting to watch and entertaining. We will become a possession-based team. When we can transition into that, time will tell.

“The stats don’t lie. Aston Villa are the eighth top scorers in the league, which shows that we have got very talented, exciting players in the forward areas. The creation has been OK, it can still be fine-tuned and be better.

“But the club is conceding too many goals, 18th in the Premier League, so it’s quite clear that we need to tighten up. We need to become a little bit more organised, more compact, hard to play against – and that’s what we need to improve in the short term.” – Steven Gerrard

NORWICH CITY

As was the case with Gerrard above, there was little in the way of injury updates from Dean Smith on Wednesday – although Grant Hanley (groin) and Ozan Kabak (illness) were pictured in training.

Todd Cantwell and Billy Gilmour, two players who had been out in the cold under Daniel Farke, were namechecked, however.

“They have a big role along with the rest of the squad. It’s a new start for them in terms of a new coaching team coming in. We will get to see them tomorrow [Thursday] in training and it is down to them to impress us now to get into the team.” – Dean Smith on Todd Cantwell and Billy Gilmour

Smith also echoed Gerrard’s comments about tightening up at the back.

“Top of the in-tray is to not concede goals. We have conceded too many already and defensively we want to make our structure and organisation a lot stronger.

“We have got talented players and we also need to go and score more goals obviously. We have not scored as many as we would have liked to but there are certainly players there who can do both sides of the job.” – Dean Smith

BRENTFORD

Thomas Frank said that Shandon Baptiste (shoulder) has a strong chance of being involved at Newcastle on Saturday, having played 60 minutes for the under-23s over the international break.

Mathias Jensen (illness) and Zanka (muscle) will be assessed, while Yoane Wissa (ankle) is “getting closer”.

Kristoffer Ajer (hamstring) and David Raya (knee) are out until the New Year.

BURNLEY

Ashley Barnes (muscle) is Burnley’s only fresh concern for the clash with Crystal Palace, with Dale Stephens (match fitness) expected to remain out despite playing 45 minutes for the under-23s over the international break.

Aaron Lennon (illness) is available.

“Maxwel [Cornet] was a longer journey [back from international duty], so he’s back in later today, ready for tomorrow. [Aaron Lennon] is good [after illness]. Barnesy’s got a little niggle, so we’ll have a look at him.

“Dale Stephens has been out on the grass, had another reserve game; he’s not there yet but he’s getting back to real fitness.” – Sean Dyche

WATFORD

Ozan Tufan (knock) faces a fitness test ahead of the Manchester United game after receiving a knock to the leg while away with Turkey, while Francisco Sierralta (hamstring) is a fresh addition to the injury list at Vicarage Road.

“I am very happy with these 10-15 days because they come back and only Sierralta is out, I don’t know if it’s a little injury and tomorrow we check.” – Claudio Ranieri on his returning internationals

Christian Kabasele (hamstring), Ken Sema (knee), Kwadwo Baah (ankle) and Peter Etebo (thigh) are still missing, while Juraj Kucka is banned.

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 12: Tips, captains, team news and best players

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

279 Comments Post a Comment
  1. CoracAld2831
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    43 mins ago

    Vardy dropped to 10.6m

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      ?

      Open Controls
    2. Slitherene
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
      1. CoracAld2831
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Sorry, accidentally looked on my own team sheet.

        Apologies.

        Open Controls
  2. Slitherene
    • 3 Years
    40 mins ago

    RMWCT..?

    Steele ¦ Sanchez
    TAA Cancelo Reguilon Livramento
    Salah Son Jota Gallagher Mbeumo
    Vardy
    ¦ Rudiger King Davis

    Open Controls
  3. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    38 mins ago

    Hwang > Wilson for free? Y or N?

    Open Controls
    1. The Movement
        38 mins ago

        Yes

        Open Controls
      • Fantasyfreakstradbally
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        17 mins ago

        Y

        Open Controls
      • how now brown cow
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        15 mins ago

        Y

        Open Controls
    2. The Movement
        38 mins ago

        Hello Guys, what would you do this week? 1FT available

        A) KDB - Son
        B) Roll Transfer

        Also Bench 2

        1) Hwang
        2) Livra
        3) Ings
        4) Mbuemo

        Thanks

        Open Controls
        1. how now brown cow
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          15 mins ago

          A 24

          Open Controls
      • corderz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        36 mins ago

        Guaita Foster
        Chilwell Rudiger Cancelo White Livramento
        Salah Havertz Jota ESR Brownhill
        Vardy Antonio Toney

        Already brought Jota + Guaita in for a minus 4

        A) Vardy > Kane for another -4
        B) Wildcard to get the likes of Kane, Son, TAA, Foden, James etc

        Open Controls
        1. The Movement
            30 mins ago

            B

            Open Controls
          • BERGKOP
            • 10 Years
            just now

            I'd save

            Open Controls
        2. HMC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          34 mins ago

          Anything to change here or best to roll ft?
          0.2 itb so can't go Dias to Cancelo straight up

          Guaita
          Trent Dias Chilwell Livra
          Salah Foden Raph
          Kane Antonio Armstrong
          Steer ESR Gilmour White

          How's the bench looking too...

          Open Controls
          1. The Movement
              1 min ago

              Roll

              Get rid of Gilmore if you can

              Open Controls
          2. suddenorgan
            • 11 Years
            28 mins ago

            Sanchez (Steele)
            TAA, Rudiger, Livra, Lowton (White)
            Salah, Havertz, Foden (Saka, Luiz)
            Vardy, Antonio, Toney

            2FT £1.4

            Where do I find the cash for Cancelo? £0.1 short of Lowton + Havertz -> Cancelo + Jota

            Open Controls
            1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              2 mins ago

              Luiz to Browhill free up 0.1?!

              Open Controls
              1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                1 min ago

                *Brownhill

                Open Controls
              2. suddenorgan
                • 11 Years
                just now

                or Saka -> Gallagher maybe?

                Open Controls
                1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  That’s a much more exiting move than the one I suggested haha

                  Open Controls
          3. BeWater
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            28 mins ago

            Are there any players that haven't really got going this year that you have your eye on? I'm thinking someone like Gundogan could become a decent option. His underlying numbers are good.

            Open Controls
            1. Firminoooo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              13 mins ago

              Yes. Brought in Reguilon, Jota and Kane yesterday.

              Open Controls
            2. Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              just now

              I like Gundogan. Got my eye on him for sure.

              Open Controls
          4. The Mastermind
            • 4 Years
            28 mins ago

            Saka + Vardy > ESR + Kane

            2 FT

            Should I?

            Open Controls
            1. Rochdale_Cowboy
              • 3 Years
              15 mins ago

              Yep

              Open Controls
            2. Terry Tibbs: Top Pundit
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Looks like 2 upgrades to me.

              Open Controls
          5. Jdpz
            • 1 Year
            27 mins ago

            Buy
            A. Gallagher
            B. Cornet
            C. Trossard
            D. Bowen

            Open Controls
            1. BeWater
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              6 mins ago

              A

              Open Controls
            2. Rochdale_Cowboy
              • 3 Years
              1 min ago

              B for the diff. He's their only decent attacking threat

              Open Controls
            3. BERGKOP
              • 10 Years
              just now

              All good options. A is flavour of the week. I'd be happy with any.

              Open Controls
          6. premierleaguesgreatestevert…
            • 1 Year
            25 mins ago

            Any thoughts on Ramsdale vs Foster this week? Seen a few posts earlier backing Ramsdale unanimously but he's playing a much more dangerous attack

            Open Controls
            1. Rog.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Wouldn’t agonise too much, probably 1-2 points in it

              Open Controls
          7. RWB_1991
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            25 mins ago

            Tempted to go Son captain over Salah. Anyone with me?

            Open Controls
            1. premierleaguesgreatestevert…
              • 1 Year
              19 mins ago

              Yep

              Open Controls
            2. premierleaguesgreatestevert…
              • 1 Year
              18 mins ago

              Probably won't tho ha

              Open Controls
              1. RWB_1991
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                just now

                Fair play haha.

                Open Controls
            3. Rochdale_Cowboy
              • 3 Years
              14 mins ago

              Nah. You've got son anyway, so just capt salah and enjoy sleeping easy

              Open Controls
              1. RWB_1991
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                5 mins ago

                That’s very true. I’m an Arsenal fan so don’t really want Salah hauling, but he’s probably going to anyway!

                Open Controls
                1. premierleaguesgreatestevert…
                  • 1 Year
                  1 min ago

                  He's got to blank at some point surely

                  Open Controls
            4. AD2110
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              7 mins ago

              I’m thinking Son, but only because I’m an Arsenal fan so would feel wrong

              Open Controls
              1. RWB_1991
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                just now

                Feel wrong captaining Salah against Arsenal? That’s what I’m thinking too. Don’t want to be cheering him on to score against my own team!

                Open Controls
          8. Pukkipartyy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            24 mins ago

            Play one?

            Livra
            Raph
            Jimenez

            Open Controls
            1. premierleaguesgreatestevert…
              • 1 Year
              22 mins ago

              Livra

              Open Controls
            2. Rog.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              19 mins ago

              Raph probably

              Open Controls
            3. Rochdale_Cowboy
              • 3 Years
              19 mins ago

              Raph

              Open Controls
            4. how now brown cow
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              16 mins ago

              Raph

              Open Controls
          9. Hansel
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            23 mins ago

            Jota, Foden or Gallagher? Will WC before festive period

            Open Controls
            1. Rog.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              20 mins ago

              Jota for me, Gallagher part of a different conversations imo

              Open Controls
            2. premierleaguesgreatestevert…
              • 1 Year
              20 mins ago

              Very tough choice. Think it's regardless that you're wildcarding later, if that helps

              Open Controls
            3. how now brown cow
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              18 mins ago

              Jota

              Open Controls
            4. Rochdale_Cowboy
              • 3 Years
              18 mins ago

              Foden for now, then bring in Jota later

              Open Controls
            5. BERGKOP
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Foden

              Open Controls
          10. how now brown cow
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            20 mins ago

            I genuinely have no idea what to do here.

            Benrahma and ASM on my to sell list, but ok fixtures this week. Vardy fixtures good after this week and no obvious replacement.

            Lack of cancelo worrying.

            Any ideas?

            Foster
            TAA Chilwell Rudiger
            Salah Benrahma Foden Raphinha
            Vardy Antonio ASM

            Sanchez* livramemto white Brownhill

            Open Controls
            1. premierleaguesgreatestevert…
              • 1 Year
              18 mins ago

              Get on with selling ASM imo

              Open Controls
            2. BeWater
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              18 mins ago

              How many FTs and money in the bank?

              Open Controls
              1. how now brown cow
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                17 mins ago

                1 ft. 0.5.

                Open Controls
                1. BeWater
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  14 mins ago

                  Boring answer but I would save this week. ASM v Brentford isn't bad. Vardy has decent fixtures after Chelsea.

                  Open Controls
                  1. how now brown cow
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    7 mins ago

                    Cheers

                    Open Controls
            3. BERGKOP
              • 10 Years
              17 mins ago

              How many FT? I'd save.

              Open Controls
            4. Rochdale_Cowboy
              • 3 Years
              15 mins ago

              Answered your own question. Cancelo is essential, especially with the fixtures

              Open Controls
              1. how now brown cow
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                13 mins ago

                Chilwell to cancelo worth it tou reckon?

                Open Controls
                1. Rochdale_Cowboy
                  • 3 Years
                  10 mins ago

                  I'd keep chillwell. Not sure in the pricing, but maybe down grade ASM (Hwang) or Vard (Tonio or jesus), and enable Rudiger to Cancelo

                  Open Controls
                  1. Rochdale_Cowboy
                    • 3 Years
                    10 mins ago

                    But can wait 1 week

                    Open Controls
                    1. how now brown cow
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      8 mins ago

                      Thanks

                      Open Controls
                  2. Rog.
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    7 mins ago

                    Agree with this, or benny -> Gallagher or something similar

                    Open Controls
            5. DARE TO BISCAN
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              12 mins ago

              Any idea what you have in the bank?

              Open Controls
              1. DARE TO BISCAN
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                just now

                Oh, page refreshed. You answered

                Open Controls
            6. DARE TO BISCAN
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              8 mins ago

              Probably save. Or, Chil to Cancelo

              Open Controls
              1. how now brown cow
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                7 mins ago

                Thanks

                Open Controls
          11. how now brown cow
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            17 mins ago

            I just dont get the confidence in spurs. People benching Raphinha and captaining attackers who haven't scored for weeks.

            Open Controls
            1. RedRo
                13 mins ago

                I get it but still think benching Raphinha's a bad idea. I don't honestly believe most of the captaincy stuff - many talking about captaining people that aren't Salah will still end up captaining Salah in the end. Think it's just fun to pretend you're not until deadline.

                Open Controls
              • Rochdale_Cowboy
                • 3 Years
                12 mins ago

                A derth of budget midfielders allow the luxury of a punt on Sonny

                Open Controls
              • Rog.
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                10 mins ago

                I agree benching Raph is madness. I think the rest of it is getting ahead of the curve. I’m in the non-salah captaincy boat atm but as redro says I’ll probably bottle it close to the deadline.

                Open Controls
              • premierleaguesgreatestevert…
                • 1 Year
                2 mins ago

                Starts with the idea that Spurs have 2 very good forward players in Son and Kane plus a revitalised spirit from a very good manager taking over and they're playing a team just asking to be taken apart imo

                Open Controls
                1. premierleaguesgreatestevert…
                  • 1 Year
                  just now

                  I like and own Raph but think Spurs will own this fixture. Could be wrong, we'll see ha

                  Open Controls
            2. Jdpz
              • 1 Year
              17 mins ago

              Guaita
              James Chilwell Cancelo Dias
              Salah Mbeumo Havertz*
              Kane Antonio Toney
              (foster Raphinha Livra Brownhill)

              2FT. 0m itb.

              A. Havertz to Jota / Gallagher / trossard / Zaha / Cornet
              B. Havertz and Dias to Gallagher/trossard/Cornet and TAA
              C. Havertz and Toney to Cornet and Wilson
              D. Another option

              Open Controls
            3. winchester
              • 1 Year
              16 mins ago

              Play 3

              a) livra
              b) raph
              c) hwang
              d) vardy

              Open Controls
              1. RedRo
                  11 mins ago

                  Raph and Vardy for definite. I guess I'd play Hwang for last spot.

                  Open Controls
                  1. winchester
                    • 1 Year
                    just now

                    Cheers

                    Open Controls
                • Rupert The Horse
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  10 mins ago

                  Bench Vardy

                  Open Controls
                  1. winchester
                    • 1 Year
                    just now

                    Cheers

                    Open Controls
                • AgentRed
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  I am reluctantly benching Livra out of those (though I might transfer Vardy to Wilson)

                  Open Controls
                  1. winchester
                    • 1 Year
                    just now

                    Cheers

                    Open Controls
              2. gomez123
                • 8 Years
                13 mins ago

                Vardy & Havertz > Kane (c) & Jota -4

                Open Controls
                1. El Matador
                  • 7 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  I did this exact move

                  Open Controls
                  1. gomez123
                    • 8 Years
                    just now

                    Open Controls
                2. Rog.
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Havetz -> Jota 100%, I’m on the fence about the other move for a -4

                  Open Controls
                3. AgentRed
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  just now

                  I wouldn’t for a hit. Need Kane to outscore Vardy by at least 1 goal just to level out.

                  Open Controls
              3. NETFLIX & CHILWELL
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                12 mins ago

                Azpi & Mbeumo > Tsimikas & Jota?

                Tsimikas will be an enabler as I play Chilly, Cancelo and Dias.

                No Trent though 🙁

                Open Controls
                1. AgentRed
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  just now

                  Think I’d prioritise getting Trent personally. There are better alternatives to Jota at cheaper prices, and Tsimikas will just sit on your bench and use up a valuable Liverpool spot for no gain.

                  Open Controls
              4. AgentRed
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                10 mins ago

                Vardy and Mount > Wilson and Son?

                Open Controls
                1. Super Jack Grealish
                  • 9 Years
                  just now

                  Yes

                  Open Controls
              5. Super Jack Grealish
                • 9 Years
                7 mins ago

                Can’t decide between Son and Kane (Looking to get Jota/Gallagher/Son + Davis -4 next week)

                A) Raphinia + Vardy > Gallagher + Kane
                B) Raphinia + Vardy > Son + Wilson
                C) Raphinia > Jota
                D) Mbembo + Vardy > Jota + Wilson
                E) Vardy + Toney > Kane + Hwang
                F) Brownhill + Vardy + Toney > Gallagher + Kane + Davis (-4)
                G) Brownhill + Vardy + Toney > Son + Wilson + Davis (-4)

                Ramsdale
                TAA, Cancelo, Chillwell, Jame
                Salah (C), Foden, Mbembo
                Vardy, Antonio, Toney

                Foster, Livramento, Raphinia, Brownhill

                2 FT 1.0 ITB

                Open Controls
              6. SouthCoastSaint
                • 10 Years
                7 mins ago

                A)Toney and Havertz to Kane and Gallagher -4

                Or

                B) Havertz to son

                B would mean I can’t really get ronaldo without a hit gw15

                Open Controls
                1. Rog.
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  just now

                  B, you’re taking a hit either way.

                  Open Controls
                2. AgentRed
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  just now

                  I’d probably do B because I’m not convinced A) is with the hit, even though I like the moves

                  Open Controls
              7. Klip Klopp
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                5 mins ago

                Can I get some advice on moves to make?

                I have 1FT and 0 itb

                Ramsdale
                Livramento, Cancelo, Duffy
                Gallagher, Salah (c), Saka, Foden,
                Ronaldo, Antonio, Vardy

                Bench: Foster, Semedo, Manquillo, Allan

                A. Semedo + Vardy --> Trent + Wilson for -4
                B. Any other suggestions? I'm willing to take a hit

                Open Controls
                1. AgentRed
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  A) looks good to me. Though maybe space it over two weeks to avoid the hit.

                  Open Controls
                2. how now brown cow
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Either save, or go A if you've no confidence in vardy after this week.

                  I think A actually.

                  Open Controls
              8. Rochdale_Cowboy
                • 3 Years
                1 min ago

                Possible differentials to keep an eye on.
                Lamptey
                Leon Bailey
                Cornet
                B. Silva

                Open Controls

              You need to be logged in to post a comment.