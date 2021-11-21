Spurs v Leeds team news: Gelhardt starts as Raphinha and Rodrigo miss out

Sunday’s Premier League action continues in north London as Tottenham Hotspur host Leeds United.

Kick-off is at 16:30 BST.

Antonio Conte makes two changes to his starting XI, with Japhet Tanganga (£4.3m) and Harry Winks (£4.4m) coming in for Cristian Romero (£4.9m) and Oliver Skipp (£4.5m), who miss out through injury and suspension respectively.

Harry Kane (£12.2m), fresh from scoring seven goals in two games for England, leads the line and will be flanked by Son Heung-min (£10.4m) and Lucas Moura (£6.4m) in a 3-4-3 formation.

For Leeds, Raphinha (£6.7m) is ill and Rodrigo (£6.3m) has a minor foot injury. As a result, Joe Gelhardt (£4.5m) makes his first Premier League start, while Mateusz Klich (£5.4m) will be deployed in the more advanced midfield role.

Patrick Bamford (£7.7m), Luke Ayling (£4.3m), Jamie Shackleton (£4.5m) and Robin Koch (£4.3m) all remain out.

GAMEWEEK 12 LINE-UPS

Tottenham XI: Lloris, Tanganga, Dier, Davies, Royal, Hojbjerg, Winks, Reguilon, Moura, Son, Kane

Subs: Doherty, Sanchez, Gil, Rodon, Sessegnon, Alli, Gollini, Bergwijn, Ndombele

Leeds XI: Meslier, Dallas, Llorente, Cooper, Struijk, Phillips, Forshaw, Klich, James, Harrison, Gelhardt

Subs: Firpo, Roberts, Klaesson, Cresswell, Drameh, McKinstry, Greenwood, McCarron, Jenkins

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT