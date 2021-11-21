107
Dugout Discussion November 21

Spurs v Leeds team news: Gelhardt starts as Raphinha and Rodrigo miss out

107 Comments
Share

Sunday’s Premier League action continues in north London as Tottenham Hotspur host Leeds United.

Kick-off is at 16:30 BST.

Antonio Conte makes two changes to his starting XI, with Japhet Tanganga (£4.3m) and Harry Winks (£4.4m) coming in for Cristian Romero (£4.9m) and Oliver Skipp (£4.5m), who miss out through injury and suspension respectively.

Harry Kane (£12.2m), fresh from scoring seven goals in two games for England, leads the line and will be flanked by Son Heung-min (£10.4m) and Lucas Moura (£6.4m) in a 3-4-3 formation.

For Leeds, Raphinha (£6.7m) is ill and Rodrigo (£6.3m) has a minor foot injury. As a result, Joe Gelhardt (£4.5m) makes his first Premier League start, while Mateusz Klich (£5.4m) will be deployed in the more advanced midfield role.

Patrick Bamford (£7.7m), Luke Ayling (£4.3m), Jamie Shackleton (£4.5m) and Robin Koch (£4.3m) all remain out.

GAMEWEEK 12 LINE-UPS

Tottenham XI: Lloris, Tanganga, Dier, Davies, Royal, Hojbjerg, Winks, Reguilon, Moura, Son, Kane

Subs: Doherty, Sanchez, Gil, Rodon, Sessegnon, Alli, Gollini, Bergwijn, Ndombele

Leeds XI: Meslier, Dallas, Llorente, Cooper, Struijk, Phillips, Forshaw, Klich, James, Harrison, Gelhardt

Subs: Firpo, Roberts, Klaesson, Cresswell, Drameh, McKinstry, Greenwood, McCarron, Jenkins

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

107 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    Leeds totally bossing the ball

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Raphinha show incoming!

      Open Controls
  2. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Bemba, my guy, you know what to do

    Open Controls
  3. Bury94
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Somehow managed to fluke my way to Jimenez's points 3rd on my bench with the Raphina and Dias no shows. Don't feel like I deserve that 8 points! 😆

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Nice, I don’t think I have ever had a notable auto sub of more than say 3-4 points!

      Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      This game has a big luck factor. My biggest bench jam ever was Lundstram 24 (21?) pts haul once.

      Open Controls
  4. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    Err... Why's Leeds controlling this game so far?

    Just the 4th minute though. At least Spurs are pressing again

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      *8th minute

      Same

      Open Controls
  5. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    3 mins ago

    LMS safety score currently 54 including Raphinha autosubs before this game.

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    Open Controls
    1. Little Red Lacazette
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Still trotting along...

      Open Controls
  6. NateDog
    • 1 Year
    3 mins ago

    Leeds looking far the better side so far

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Bielsa is a beast

      Open Controls
  7. NJ MetroStars
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 mins ago

    pukki cover and it feels so good

    Open Controls
  8. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Leeds SOT Dallas

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      just now

      SoffT

      Open Controls
  9. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    1 min ago

    Dallas so close

    Open Controls
  10. NateDog
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    Dallas close

    Open Controls
  11. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Dallas is so due a goal, could make a mockery of his price if he started getting some of last season’s form

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.