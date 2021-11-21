Spurs v Leeds team news: Gelhardt starts as Raphinha and Rodrigo miss out

Sunday’s Premier League action continues in north London as Tottenham Hotspur host Leeds United.
Kick-off is at 16:30 BST.
Antonio Conte makes two changes to his starting XI, with Japhet Tanganga (£4.3m) and Harry Winks (£4.4m) coming in for Cristian Romero (£4.9m) and Oliver Skipp (£4.5m), who miss out through injury and suspension respectively.
Harry Kane (£12.2m), fresh from scoring seven goals in two games for England, leads the line and will be flanked by Son Heung-min (£10.4m) and Lucas Moura (£6.4m) in a 3-4-3 formation.
For Leeds, Raphinha (£6.7m) is ill and Rodrigo (£6.3m) has a minor foot injury. As a result, Joe Gelhardt (£4.5m) makes his first Premier League start, while Mateusz Klich (£5.4m) will be deployed in the more advanced midfield role.
Patrick Bamford (£7.7m), Luke Ayling (£4.3m), Jamie Shackleton (£4.5m) and Robin Koch (£4.3m) all remain out.
GAMEWEEK 12 LINE-UPS
Tottenham XI: Lloris, Tanganga, Dier, Davies, Royal, Hojbjerg, Winks, Reguilon, Moura, Son, Kane
Subs: Doherty, Sanchez, Gil, Rodon, Sessegnon, Alli, Gollini, Bergwijn, Ndombele
Leeds XI: Meslier, Dallas, Llorente, Cooper, Struijk, Phillips, Forshaw, Klich, James, Harrison, Gelhardt
Subs: Firpo, Roberts, Klaesson, Cresswell, Drameh, McKinstry, Greenwood, McCarron, Jenkins
4 mins ago
Leeds totally bossing the ball