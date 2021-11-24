194
Champions League November 24

UCL Fantasy: Tuesday review and Wednesday preview

Matchday 5 of UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy got underway on Tuesday but managers still have the opportunity to make changes to their teams and improve their fortunes, be it via the captaincy or by bringing in a substitute or two.

There are eight more games this evening, so it’s time to take a look at what we learned from last night’s fixtures – including excellent wins for Chelsea and Manchester United – and what to expect from tonight’s matches. 

You can read our suggestions for Wednesday captaincy, differentials and teams to target/avoid in our first UCL Fantasy piece of the week.

FIVE THINGS WE LEARNED LAST NIGHT

Chelsea still might be the team to beat in this season’s competition

Juventus just didn’t have a chance. Last night’s 4-0 win was comprehensive and was Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea at their very best. The brilliance of their performance raises the question (say it quietly) that, like Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, Chelsea may be a better side without a recognised striker, especially in the big games. Reece James was brilliant throughout and the goal was the least he deserved, as he was constantly popping shots off from threatening positions. If they continue playing like this, Chelsea will have a good chance at retaining the Champions League trophy. 

…but very closely followed by Bayern Munich

This wasn’t a vintage Bayern performance on a snowy night in Kyiv but it was a solid response to their shock defeat at Augsburg. They’re clearly missing Joshua Kimmich’s presence and passing in the midfield, but they still beat Dynamo Kyiv without really breaking out of a walk. Robert Lewandowski’s overhead kick was the perfect demonstration of how brilliant he can be and Kingsley Coman’s goal had the distinct feel of ‘oh, alright then, I think it’s time for another goal. Watch this’. Five wins from five without really finding second gear is a scary thought for the rest of the competition. 

Signs of life for Manchester United?

A good performance? No. Better than the last few months? Just about. United looked like they at least knew what defending was as they limited Villarreal to only one really solid chance in a game which was pretty drab until Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford came off the bench. United still looked pretty clueless going forward, with their goals coming after a defensive error and a last-minute counter when Villarreal had thrown most of their team up chasing an equaliser, but it will at least bring a touch of feel-good factor back to Old Trafford. 

Barcelona improve but still have a long way to go

Xavi Hernandez’s first Champions League game in charge of his former side was one of the more entertaining 0-0 draws I’ve seen recently, but still a long way from actually being impressive. If Haris Seferovic hadn’t mentally logged off once he rounded Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Barcelona would’ve ended up with zero points from their two games against Benfica. Unless they can manage a win at the Allianz in two weeks’ time, Xavi will be managing Barca into the Europa League. Of course, it was a massive improvement on the 3-0 loss on Matchday 2, but it’s hard to see Barcelona in the knockouts in February.

All to play for in Group G

Just three points separate the four teams in Group G coming into Matchday 6. A win for any of the sides will see them into the last 16, and it’s very hard to predict who those teams will be. Currently third and fourth in the group, home advantage may be enough to see Sevilla and Wolfsburg topple Lille and RB Salzburg. 

Five things to expect tonight

Ajax to rout sorry Besiktas

Ajax are free-scoring and dominating every team they come across. They’ve conceded just four goals across 17 league and Champions League games and have scored 56 at the other end. Besiktas, on the other hand, are ninth in the Turkish Super Lig and have lost five of their last six matches in all competitions. Even though Ajax may rotate having already secured first place in Group C, they’ll still have too much for the Turkish side.

Liverpool to rotate heavily but still beat Porto

The highest-scoring team in a strong Premier League, this is one of Jurgen Klopp’s best Liverpool sides of his six-year reign. As with Ajax, Liverpool have already qualified first in their group, so it’s hard to see Klopp playing a full-strength side. However, the Reds beat Porto 5-1 in the reverse fixture in Portugal and are in electric attacking form, so it’s hard to see anything but another home win at Anfield this evening. 

Out-of-form Club Brugge to beat RB Leipzig

Club Brugge are without a win in their last three games but home advantage might be all they need against RB Leipzig. Still without a win on the road this season in the UCL or Bundesliga, Jesse Marsch’s side were very poor in a 2-0 loss at Hoffenhein this weekend. Brugge have acquitted themselves quite well in this season’s competition so far, significantly beating RBL in Leipzig on Matchday 2. Although Leipzig have come a long way since then, their away form is still yet to show any signs of improvement. 

PSG to be distracted by Pochettino rumours?

Although PSG beat Manchester City on Matchday 2, it’s got to be considered whether the rumours strongly linking their manager to Manchester United may affect the Parisians’ preparations. Guardiola and City will know that a win will secure them top spot in the group, as well as the mental advantage if these teams meet again later on in the competition. PSG weren’t great in the two games against RBL on Matchdays 3 and 4 and have only kept one clean sheet in their last eight competitive games, which arrived in the 0-0 draw with Marseille. 

Madrid to avenge Sheriff’s shock at the Bernabeu 

If I were Carlo Ancelotti, Karim Benzema or Thibaut Courtois, Sheriff Tiraspol wouldn’t have gone too far from my thoughts since their shock 2-1 win at the Bernabeu. Real will be out for revenge and have the form for it, having won their last four games in all competitions and not lost in their last eight. Vinicius Junior and Benzema will be crucial in seeing Real through to the last 16. 

194 Comments Post a Comment
  1. putana
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 39 mins ago

    Need to downgrade antonio. Looking at king and wilson (have jimenez)

    any other good options?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 34 mins ago

      Wilson was my pick. Toney good too.

      Open Controls
    2. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      Wilson 1 yellow away from a ban i think, I'd go ASM

      Open Controls
  2. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 39 mins ago

    A) White/Foden to Cancelo/Gallagher worth -4?

    B) Rudiger to Cancelo for free?

    C) White or Livra to Reguillon for free?

    Sanchez Steele
    TAA, James, Rudiger, White, Livra
    Salah, Jota, Foden, Raphina, Sissoko
    Kane, Jimenez, Broja

    1.2 in the bank

    Open Controls
    1. Legohair
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 35 mins ago

      Tough one,all good options but i have pick one it would be A or B

      Open Controls
  3. NateDog
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 39 mins ago

    Trying to figure out when to bring in Ramsdale so essentially comes down to this. Pick one for GW14:

    A) Sanchez (away to West Ham)
    B) Ramsdale (away to Man Utd)

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 37 mins ago

      Would it be bringing him in for Sanchez? I'd just use the FT elsewhere, especially in GW14.

      Open Controls
      1. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        4 hours, 31 mins ago

        Yeah that's the plan. I've been happy enough with Sanchez so far but I think I need someone that can pick up a few saves a bit more regularly and that looks like keeping a clean sheet isn't an impossibility in tougher games. I like Arsenal's fixtures for a fair while too so I think it's worth using a transfer on but I'm just not sure of the timing if I am doing it

        Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 27 mins ago

      Funnily enough, that "one tough game" issue was a real deciding factor in my switch to rotating GKs from GW13. Nobody has a clear run, but they intertwine pretty well from now on

      It's now Guaita vs McCarthy for me, week by week

      Ramsdale makes saves - far more saves than Sanchez - so I'd pick Rams of these two... But if you've got Sanchez, don't burn that useful transfer. I see Howe's Newcastle scoring against Arsenal, then you might be staring at Man U and West Ham in the near future and wondering why you made the switch

      Open Controls
      1. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        4 hours, 20 mins ago

        Hmmm maybe you're right. I was set on just holding for a while before this. Same reasoning really, was open to moving to a better option to around 5m but looking at fixtures no-one stood out, so I said I'd hold, but I'd read a few good arguments for going for Ramsdale so I said I'd go with it but now you're both making me think I should just stick. Brighton still post good defensive numbers, and with my Chilwell debacle I could do with saving transfers in the near future where possible. I'm nearly considering holding Toney too for a few more weeks as a move to King next week seems pointless with him facing Chelsea followed by City while Toney has Spurs followed by Leeds so maybe I won't have much on then! Cheers guys

        Open Controls
  4. el polako
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 36 mins ago

    Should Chilwell be ruled out for months, is Alonso back in the fold ?

    It would be between Spaniard and James for me.

    Open Controls
    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 36 mins ago

      James is the better player but Alonso is greedy as hell.

      Open Controls
      1. Pep bites Kun
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 31 mins ago

        For fpl, got to be Alonso then 😉

        Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 32 mins ago

      Ideally, both. James now, Alonso for Watford

      I'd consider these two transfers priorities over other moves

      Open Controls
    3. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 3 mins ago

      James, i personally think Azpi starts at right back a lot, Alonso cant be trusted

      Open Controls
      1. McGazza
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 29 mins ago

        I reckon Alonso can’t be trusted to defend in a back 4. But give him protection of rudiger silva + 1 in a back three and tell him to bomb on and create havoc in box, then Alonso is your gold star points beast. And tuchel has shown Reece will play almost all the time. I’m happy to be in early on Alonso’s hauls as my Chilly replacement (also have TAA James cancelo Dias) so I am fairly bought in to defender value this year!)

        Open Controls
  5. Gudjohnsen
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 34 mins ago

    Premium forwards all have a kind fixture schedule coming up.

    Currently have Vardy but looking to get rid if he doesn't score against Watford.

    Who would you bring in for him?

    A. Lukaku
    B. Kane
    C. Ronaldo
    D. Keep Vardy

    Open Controls
    1. Viper
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 28 mins ago

      B, then C after a couple of games

      Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 26 mins ago

      Once we're past the Chelsea game, I'd pick Ronaldo and stick for a long, long time

      Open Controls
  6. Sz21
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 33 mins ago

    What would be your move(s) here this week assuming Chilwell is a sell?
    Have my WC left which is something to keep in mind.

    1. Just Chilwell-> James/Alonso. No hit. Replacing Chilwell focus and carry the West Ham guys another week at least.

    2. Focus on Jota + James. - 8. Chilwell/Benrahma/Anto -> James/Jota/King.

    Sanchez.
    TAA, Cancelo, Rudiger, Chilwell**.
    Salah, Raphinha, Gallagher.
    Vardy, Jimenez, Antonio.
    Bachmann, Bissouma, Benrahma, Livramento.
    1ft, 0.4m ITB. WC available.

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 34 mins ago

      Wouldn't like to pay -8 for Jota. So I would only sell Chilly now.

      Open Controls
  7. Viper
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 29 mins ago

    If Chilwell is confirmed out, which looks better?

    A. Play Antonio. Save FT. Reassess midweek

    B. Chilwell -> Alonso. Bench Antonio

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 32 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. lilmessipran
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      Depends how long Chilwell will be out for but if more than 3 gws than B looks good

      Open Controls
  8. BrockLanders
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 27 mins ago

    Chelsea are waiting on Ben Chilwell knee scan results and fear the left-back has a suspected ACL injury and could miss the rest of the season.

    [Matt Law]

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 23 mins ago

      Ouch. Chilly to Alonso next week then. This extra transfer is going to cause a lot of problems for many teams when we have a big fixture change and festive period also.

      Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 21 mins ago

      Time to get Alonso, who seems to be price locked (why?) in next week.

      Open Controls
      1. Make United Great Again
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 13 mins ago

        Yep it’s time

        Open Controls
      2. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 9 mins ago

        Alonso just went from being red-flagged to fully available, with no yellow or amber flags in-between. When this happens, or when a new player is added to the game, the player's price is locked for 7 days or until the next FPL deadline - whichever comes later

        Open Controls
  9. Taribo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 25 mins ago

    Which is the best combo going forward?

    a) Jota & Antonio
    b) Mane & King

    Sanchez
    TAA James Cancelo
    Salah Rapha ESR ______
    Ronaldo ______

    Open Controls
  10. Hryszko
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 23 mins ago

    If Chilwell is out, who would you look to replace him with?

    1. James
    2. Alonso
    3. Reguillon

    Open Controls
    1. EmreCan Hustle
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 30 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
    2. lilmessipran
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      If you can get James it is a no brainer imo

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 25 mins ago

        I expect Alonso to play vs Watford and Chilly to be rested, so Alonso in first imo.

        Open Controls
    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 27 mins ago

      2 (I have 1, and Reguillon has failed me already once this season, perhaps even last season. Lesson learned, he cannot be trusted yet.)

      Open Controls
  11. FPL Kaka
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 20 mins ago

    Rudiger ti Alonso a shrewed move if Chillwell is out for the season?

    Open Controls
    1. lilmessipran
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      Wouldn't be in a rush to make that move.. Rudiger seems the most nailed on Che defender and has decent attacking threat as well

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      Nope

      Open Controls
  12. Iceball
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 18 mins ago

    Have TAA Cancelo James Chilwell Livra
    Alonso seems obvious or go with Reguilon as it would allow Raphinha to Jota? Alonso much more exciting dont you think? Those who doesnt have James, thats priority I think. Agree on this?

    Open Controls
    1. TimoTime
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      Alonso will be a good option.

      With Raphinha looking like he might be back this week and a few nice fixtures coming up, not too keen on getting rid for Jota

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 10 mins ago

        Brighton and CP are not easy fixtures. Brentford seems to be now, but after that it gets very bad for next four. If my core team is fit and firing, I may try to get him for Brentford if nothing else to do.

        Open Controls
        1. bench boost for every gamew…
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 20 mins ago

          He said nice, not easy, and i would perhaps add favourable fixture, its not juicy orceasy but it is not bad either. Its a hold and expect one or two return. And when it gets bad maybe it coincides with ayling and bam bam back, if so Leeds are a different beast. And he plays 90 from here to eternity, so no 1 pointers sub, until he plays for the red team in Liverpool.

          Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      I have that holy four + Livra. Did Raph to Jota this week also. You are going to lose one transfer if you don't get Alonso in now, but later when forced. Just compare his returns to other asset's. If I were you, I would just bite the bullet and find another way to get Jota, for extra hit or next week. (My way to fund it was selling Antonio for Dennis.) Betting on Antonio to have hammy issue or lose his form perhaps wasn't the most clever bet made, but there was no other route.

      Open Controls
  13. Finding Timo
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 18 mins ago

    I am starting to think maybe get both James & Alonso ?

    Open Controls
  14. Fernandito
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 15 mins ago

    Chilwell to

    A Alonso
    B Dias
    C Ait Nouri (free up funds)

    Have Cancelo James TAA & Livra

    Open Controls
    1. Make United Great Again
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      A.

      I’ll be doing the same. Alonso is a huge goal and assist threat

      Open Controls
  15. krantz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 12 mins ago

    Hello,

    Would y'all transfer Jota in for Raphinia or Foden for free with no other pressing transfer concerns?

    Open Controls
    1. Pukki Blinders
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      Raph

      Open Controls
    2. mixology
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      I’m in a similar predicament. I’m concerned that I’ll transfer out the “wrong option.” I’d prefer Jota over both, though. Ralph’s fixtures turn, but not before two decent home fixtures. I’m not entirely convinced with Foden at 8.3 over a busy Xmas period but he obviously has explosive potential

      Open Controls
      1. krantz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 13 mins ago

        Yep... if I was making a transfer to bring one in Jota would definitely be top of the list. However, neither Raph or Foden feel like a sell and could possibly be a waste of a transfer. Hoping Grealish will come in on the weekend and Foden will move into the middle but out of the three I feel Jota has the most explosive potential.

        Open Controls
      2. krantz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 12 mins ago

        An alternative option would be a -4 to go to 5 in midfield upgrading sissoko to Jota and drop Antonio down to King/Dennis. However that would mean benching ben white against Newcastle at home so I'm leaning towards a roll of a transfer and to re assess next week.

        Open Controls
        1. mixology
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 8 mins ago

          It’s tough. Sometimes it’s team dependent. But it may be the classic case of “I had no way to bring Jota in” after he gets 30+ points over the course of 4 GW’s

          Open Controls
          1. krantz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            3 hours, 6 mins ago

            Yeah could be a good aggressive move to get him in. Leaning more towards Foden out then Raphinia though. Taking Raph out after Brentford and Palace at home feels like the move.

            Open Controls
            1. mixology
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              3 hours, 3 mins ago

              I honestly don’t know- but nobody does lol. Decent amount of luck. For what it’s worth, I do like Gundo/Bsilva at 7.3 (a million cheaper).

              Open Controls
            2. Baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 55 mins ago

              That is the best timing. Selling Foden is risky, but so is keeping also. Jota is a better bet now. There are times to be aggressive and times to play it safe. Getting Jota for free with one transfer is perhaps not a bad idea. But just in case Grealish is back and Foden hauls, selling Antonio for -4 sounds safer.

              Open Controls
        2. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 3 mins ago

          I did Antonio to Dennis and Raphinha to Jota for free. White against Newcastle with Wilson doesn't sound like a reason not to do it. As Saka and ESR owner, I just had to sell Raphinha, since Salah and Son were out of the question. I might take that -4 with your team.

          Open Controls
          1. krantz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 44 mins ago

            You own Saka and sold Raphinia!? Not sure about that one bud

            Open Controls
  16. Pukki Blinders
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 8 mins ago

    Best transfer for the next 3 weeks only?

    A. White -> Reguilon
    B. Rudiger -> Alonso

    Open Controls
    1. Pukki Blinders
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      For the record I don’t have James…

      Open Controls
      1. Pep bites Kun
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 36 mins ago

        Neither then. Keep Rudi

        Open Controls
    2. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. krantz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      Neither. I'd roll if this was your only options for a transfer.

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 53 mins ago

        I'd say so too. White to Alonso next week for free.

        Open Controls
  17. putana
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 4 mins ago

    is benteke nailed? Palace have a pretty good upcoming schedule

    Open Controls
    1. Little Red Lacazette
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 3 mins ago

      Not sure. Would rather Gallagher.

      Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 58 mins ago

      Nailed? No

      Consistently starting with good enough stats and form to be the first choice? Well enough for me

      I'm betting on my observation of Viera's tactics and benching him vs Man U, which is where I think Benteke will be benched. This could go wrong on many levels, but I'm ready to accept it and move on quickly if need be

      Open Controls
      1. putana
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 44 mins ago

        yea considering there arent any good guaranteed strikers i think benteke is worth the shot.

        need the downgrade of antonio to get in james

        Open Controls
  18. JBG
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 3 mins ago

    Was Alonso usually in the box on set pieces(corners and FKs from the sides)?

    Open Controls
    1. mixology
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 58 mins ago

      Pretty sure he was on corners on L side fairly consistently

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 55 mins ago

        And took their free kicks too. Shared that duty with Mount, iirc

        Open Controls
  19. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 56 mins ago

    NEW ART:

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/11/24/test-your-fantasy-football-skills-in-the-free-to-play-sorare-academy-tournament-4/

    Open Controls
  20. Kloppage Time
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 47 mins ago

    Chilwell replacement, have James already.

    a. Rüdiger
    b. Alonso

    Open Controls
    1. putana
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      if chillwell long term injury would go alonso

      Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  21. C_G
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 26 mins ago

    took a -4 this sunday and made these rage transfers w/o consulting anyone, thoughts? haha

    Antonio + Benrahma + Williams ---> Hwang + Gallagher + Cancelo

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.