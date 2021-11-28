2pm kick-off team news as Burnley v Spurs is postponed

Sunday’s match between Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur has been postponed due to adverse weather conditions, but there are still three Premier League matches kicking off at 14:00 BST – Brentford v Everton, Leicester City v Watford and Manchester City v West Ham United.

For Man City, Phil Foden (£8.2m) and Jack Grealish (£7.6m) are both missing from the matchday squad, with Riyad Mahrez (£8.6m), Raheem Sterling (£10.6m) and Gabriel Jesus (£8.7m) leading the line in Pep Guardiola’s 4-3-3 formation.

Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m) remains sidelined following his positive Covid-19 test.

David Moyes makes just the one change from Gameweek 12, as Jarrod Bowen (£6.4m) drops to the bench, with Arthur Masuaku (£4.4m) coming into the starting XI.

Meanwhile, Thomas Frank makes two changes from last weekend’s 3-3 draw at Newcastle United, as Charlie Goode (£3.9m) and Frank Onyeka (£4.9m) replace Mads Roerslev (£4.3m) and Saman Ghoddos (£5.3m), who are both benched.

Everton, who are winless since Gameweek 6, make three changes as Abdoulaye Doucoure (£5.4m) returns from injury and starts ahead of Fabian Delph (£4.4m), while Alex Iwobi (£5.8m) and Salomon Rondon (£6.0m) also feature from the off.

Notably, Demarai Gray (£5.6m) returns from injury and starts on the bench.

Elsewhere, Leicester’s starting XI features Jonny Evans (£5.4m) and Jamie Vardy (£10.6m), while Ben Foster (£4.1m) misses out for Watford, with Daniel Bachmann (£4.2m) in goal.

GAMEWEEK 13 LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Fernandez, Goode, Jansson, Pinnock, Canos, Norgaard, Henry, Onyeka, Janelt, Toney, Mbuemo.

Subs: Cox, Thompson, Jensen, Forss, Wissa, Ghoddos, Baptiste, Sorensen, Roerslev

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Godfrey, Keane, Digne, Gordon, Allan, Doucoure, Iwobi, Townsend, Rondon

Subs: Begovic, Kenny, Delph, Gray, Tosun, Gbamin, Branthwaite, Simms, Dobbin

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Castagne, Söyüncü, Evans, Thomas, Soumare, Ndidi, Maddison, Lookman, Barnes, Vardy

Subs: Ward, Amartey, Vestergaard, Dewsbury-Hall, Albrighton, Choudhury, Perez, Daka, Iheanacho

Watford XI: Bachmann, Femenia, Cathcart, Ekong, Masina, Sissoko, Hernandez, Louza, Cleverley, Dennis, King

Subs: Elliot, Ngakia, Rose, Kabasele, Gosling, Fletcher, Tufan, Morris, Pedro

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodri, Gundogan, Bernardo, Sterling, Jesus, Mahrez

Subs: Steffen, Carson, Stones, Ake, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Palmer, McAtee

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Johnson, Dawson, Zouma, Creswell, Soucek, Rice, Masuaku, Benrahma, Fornals, Antonio

Subs: Areola, Coufal, Yarmolenko, Lanzini, Vlasic, Noble, Bowen, Diop, Kral

