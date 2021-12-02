The FPL players on the Watchlist ahead of Gameweek 15

We pick out the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players who are the best medium-term targets in each position based on fixtures, form and value.

Seven-time top 10k finisher and Scout regular Zophar is taking the reins for this series in 2021/22, producing a fortnightly piece and discussing the rankings by position, and talks us through our latest update here.

ABOUT THE WATCHLIST

Our regularly updated Watchlist, which is visible on the sidebar, ranks players in each position for the month ahead – or rather, the next four Gameweeks.

This allows site users to get a longer-term view on recommended players beyond the weekly Scout Picks.

Players are selected according to factors such as FPL’s form rating*, club injuries, club morale, forthcoming fixtures and whether or not the player in question is likely to be a bargain in FPL.

The table displays the player name and club, along with the abbreviation for the factors that played a part in their ranking. A key for these factors can be found below the player in the table and looks like this:

Arrows before the name indicate whether a player has climbed or fallen in our reckoning since the previous update or if they are a new entry into the tables.

*points divided by a club’s matches played over the last 30 days

The Watchlist: Best FPL Goalkeepers

There’s not much change in the pecking order between the sticks. Aaron Ramsdale (£4.9m) continues to hold top spot with Robert Sanchez (£4.6m) in second. Vicente Guaita (£4.6m) manages to hold his spot in third; Crystal Palace have conceded just two big chances in the last two games but, with Joachim Andersen (£4.5m) injured, I am not convinced about their clean sheet prospects. Alvaro Fernandez (£4.5m) is a new entry on the back of his first clean sheet for Brentford.

Chelsea’s defence has been poor of late and a large part of that can be attributed to the injuries suffered by first team players. Edouard Mendy (£6.3m) remains a solid pick but confidence in the Senegal international as an FPL pick is starting to wane, especially with the defenders looking better prospects.

David De Gea (£5.0m) is another new entry, as Manchester United have a great fixture run and the appointment of Ralf Rangnick should see improvements at both ends of the pitch.

The Watchlist: Best FPL Defenders

There is no change amongst the top four, who continue to form a strong template.

Tariq Lamptey (£4.4m) is a new entrant to the Watchlist. The right-back has been deployed on the wing by Graham Potter recently and, despite the threat of rotation, his potential for returns is massive yet at a budget price. He even assisted during a 20-minute cameo on Wednesday night.

Takehiro Tomiyasu (£4.6m) replaces Ben White (£4.4m), as the Japan international has been afforded significantly more license to get forward than previously and he looks far more likely to get attacking returns than the former Brighton and Hove Albion player.

West Ham United’s budget defender Ben Johnson (£4.0m) is also added, after the youngster showed his versatility to play on either flank which should ensure game-time over a busy Christmas period. The Hammers have a great fixture run once Saturday’s meeting with Chelsea is out of the way.

Shane Duffy (£4.2m) was on the verge of an exit from the Watchlist but a possible injury to Adam Webster (£4.4m) sees him retain his spot for now.

The Watchlist: Best FPL Midfielders

Diogo Jota (£7.9m) climbs up to second spot in midfield, with no player scoring more goals than the Portugal international over the last four Gameweeks. He remains the must-have player alongside Mohamed Salah (£13.0m) in midfield, at least while Roberto Firmino (£8.7m) is injured.

Bernardo Silva (£7.3m) replaces injured teammate Phil Foden (£8.1m). He has arguably been Manchester City’s best player this season and is now getting the FPL returns his performances have warranted, including a stunning volley against Aston Villa on Wednesday.

Introduced to the Watchlist is James Maddison (£6.7m), after back-to-back goals during the last two Gameweeks. He has 26 FPL points since Sunday. The Leicester City midfielder normally scores his goals in patches and looks to have stepped up to the plate in Youri Tielemans’ (£6.4m) absence.

Conor Gallagher (£6.2m) drops a few places after occupying a deeper role throughout the last two games. His underlying numbers have dropped significantly and it remains to be seen whether the James McArthur (£4.4m) injury really is affecting his FPL prospects.

Despite scoring his third goal from four matches, Raphinha (£6.7m) also sees a significant drop. After the Brentford fixture, Leeds United play Chelsea then Man City, both away, which might make managers want to briefly get rid.

The Watchlist: Best FPL Forwards

Harry Kane (£12.3m) still occupies the top spot for forwards, with many managers hoping he justifies this spot over the upcoming weeks. Although Cristiano Ronaldo’s (£12.3m) fixtures seem better, Kane retains first place as he is almost guaranteed 90 minutes every Gameweek.

Michail Antonio (£8.0m) has done little to justify his rank but West Ham’s promising fixtures should see his returns pick up. The budget forward of choice, Emmanuel Dennis (£5.4m) once again displayed his credentials by scoring against Chelsea. Claudio Ranieri seems to be giving the Watford men plenty of license to attack and, despite the difficult fixtures, the Nigerian continues to deliver. Managers need to be mindful that he may go to the African Cup of Nations and therefore miss several matches, however. Raul Jimenez (£7.8m) drops out, as Wolves are posting poor attacking numbers and have a very difficult run of fixtures.

I was conflicted between Ivan Toney (£6.7m) and Christian Benteke (£6.4m) but the former edges it slightly because of penalty-taking duties and more likelihood of 90 minutes every week over the busy period, as Benteke began on the bench in midweek.

Callum Wilson (£7.4m) sees a significant drop because Newcastle have very difficult opponents after facing Burnley on Saturday. Norwich’s performances have seen an improvement under Dean Smith and it is worth considering Teemu Pukki (£5.9m), after notching three goals over the last four matches.

