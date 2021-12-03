680
Pro Pundit Teams December 3

Gameweek 15 thoughts on budget FPL options, Bowen and the Manchester clubs

Share

We’re beginning to get into the thick of the festive fixture congestion and things are moving very fast in the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) world. We saw a ton of muscle injuries in the midweek round of games and this just reinforces the need to have at least two playable options from the bench.

FPL managers don’t have much time to process information and make decisions, either. With this article, I am just going to make note of a few of my observations and some of my thoughts in this fast-paced period.

Take note that I am writing this article on Thursday, before the final two games in Gameweek 14.

BUDGET-FREEING OPTIONS IN DEFENCE AND ATTACK

Watford&#39;s Dennis: Ronaldinho was my idol but I switched over to Ronaldo and Hazard | Goal.com

A lot of us are sitting on Tino Livramento (£4.5m) at the moment. It was interesting to see that Ben Johnson (£4.0m) was deployed as left back in the game against Brighton and Hove Albion, adding to his versatility. Southampton are in the bottom half of the Season Ticker when sorted until Gameweek 20 whereas West Ham United rank fifth. Should you need funds to upgrade other positions in your team, this defender spot looks like a good place to generate £0.5m in budget.

Speaking of generating funds, while Emmanuel Dennis (£5.4m) might be heading for the Africa Cup of Nations soon (he’s in the provisional squad for Nigeria), he does have some juicy fixtures before leaving. After the tough game against Manchester City, he plays Brentford, Burnley, Crystal Palace and Wolves, which look like a healthy set of four fixtures. I would keep monitoring the Nigeria squad situation but the Watford attack is promising and rank fourth in the league for expected goals (xG) when filtered by the last four or the last six Gameweeks. If you can’t quite stomach the risk of Dennis going to the AFCON and want a more long-term solution, Joshua King (£5.7m) looks like a good bet, as he is one of the few strikers ahead of Dennis’s xG over the last six Gameweeks.

GET ON THE MANCHESTER CLUBS

Richarlison to miss Gameweek 13 as Cancelo keeps up fine FPL form

I am talking a lot about wanting to generate funds only because I feel like there might be a need for them soon in our team given the fixtures that Manchester City, West Ham and Manchester United have in December.  

It would be quite prudent to invest in a Manchester City midfielder or two given their favourable schedule starting this weekend and it obviously depends on what Pep Guardiola has to say in his Friday press conference, given their injury situation. One player that does look good for this period, given how important he is to the team, is Bernardo Silva (£7.3m). He now has three goals from his last four games and, while he’s played a lot of minutes, I do expect him to play the majority of matches in December. For me, this is the main factor regarding Man City midfielders.

I fully expect him to get rested in next week’s Champions League game because Manchester City have already sealed top spot in the group and it is an opportunity for Guardiola to hand breathers to the important players in his squad who have been accumulating a lot of minutes.

Manchester United’s fixtures look very good and I don’t want to speculate in terms of who might turn out to be a good asset under Ralf Rangnick but I do know that, if someone emerges, I don’t want to waste much time before jumping onto them. Given how strong the template is, you want to get as much gain as possible from the good fixtures of some low-owned assets. It will be interesting to see what Rangnick has to say in his first press conference and I will be keenly following the Man United situation hoping to quickly jump on a good asset or two.

JARROD BOWEN IMPRESSES

Eight FPL returns in seven starts for Bowen and hope for Antonio despite blanks | Best FPL Tips, Picks, Statistics, and Team News from Fantasy Football Scout

West Ham have very juicy fixtures in Gameweek 18-22 and if you’ve held Michail Antonio (£8.0m) so far, I certainly wouldn’t sell him. In fact, I haven’t owned him since Gameweek 8 and am looking to bring in at least one (if not both) of him or Jarrod Bowen (£6.4m) in the next few weeks. Only six players have accumulated more npxG (non-peanlty expected goals) than Bowen over the last six matches and three of those are Liverpool assets. He certainly looks like the go-to player if you’re in the market for a West Ham midfielder. This was further strengthened by my eye test after watching David Moyes’ team against Brighton and Hove Albion, where he looked very involved.

I am not talking about Liverpool in this article because, if you don’t already own three of their players, you are doing it wrong. They are the best attack in the league by a distance and if you don’t have three spots filled there, that would simply be my priority.

DEFENCES TO TARGET FOR FPL HAULS

FPL Gameweek 14 round-up: Tuesday review, injury news and the things we learned 1

For teams to target against, Everton, Newcastle United and Watford would be top of my list given their recent defensive performances of late. All three teams are amongst the top five for expected goals conceded (xGC) during the last six Gameweeks (along with Leicester City and Man United).

That is it from me this Gameweek, as timelines are moving fast and we still have a bunch of incoming information from the press conferences. I will see you next week.

Until then, just a word of advice on how to negotiate this busy period when life comes in the middle. It is very useful to rely on stats in this period because it might be difficult to watch a lot of the games and highlights. If you, like me, need that eye test reassurance, filter your targets through stats and the fixture ticker, only watching highlights of games that feature the players who are on your list. It definitely is helping me in what is a busy period.

Good luck next Gameweek!

 

680 Comments Post a Comment
  1. mikess
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    20 mins ago

    Over the last 3 gameweeks, the games that Dean and Delia Smith were in charge, Norwich are bottom for big chances conceded

    Open Controls
    1. drughi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      13 mins ago

      Played the mighty Southampton, wolves and newcastle (with 10 men) in those games aswell

      Open Controls
      1. mikess
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        I understand this affects things but it's certainly interesting. Some of the teams at the top only played a top 4 side once

        Open Controls
    2. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      Cant wait for Kane & Ronaldo to troll me next 2 games.

      Open Controls
    3. internal error
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      No they aren't lol

      Open Controls
      1. mikess
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        They are like

        Open Controls
        1. internal error
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Nope. Palace, Brighton and City are below them

          Open Controls
  2. ClaudesMackerelelé
    • 5 Years
    20 mins ago

    Hey guys. 101k, 2FT. For a -4 would you do:

    A) Kane 》Ronaldo
    Raphina 》Foden
    Alonso 》Ben Johnson

    B) Kane 》 Ronaldo
    Raphina 》Foden
    ESR 》 Bissouma

    C) Something else?

    I want to target United, City and West Ham. I prefer option A as i won't shame be carrying bench fodder (Bissouma) so can withstand rotation, and leaves me with 0.3 to do ESR to Fornals next week.
    Kane looked awful last night however I'm also mindful Lukaku is back very soon.
    Thanks in advance

    Open Controls
    1. Tinfoil Deathstar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I'm not sure they are particularly good moves this GW. Kane and Raphinha both have good fixtures and shipping them out now could massively backfire. So you are better off using one of the FT's elsewhere and then prioritising moving them on next week.

      Open Controls
  3. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    17 mins ago

    Good to gooo?

    Guaita
    TAA Cancelo James* Alonso
    Son(v) Jota Raphinha ESR
    Ronaldo(c) Jesus

    Foster** | Livra, Edouard, Sissoko | 0Fts. 0.1 ITB

    Next 2 weeks possibly: Edouard > King, then Raph > Bilva/Gundo

    Open Controls
    1. Il Capitano
      • 1 Year
      13 mins ago

      GTG

      Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      Yep

      Open Controls
    3. Jamb0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      Why would you ever go without Salah?

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        I don't want Mbeumo

        Open Controls
  4. Il Capitano
    • 1 Year
    15 mins ago

    1FT 0.8m ITB

    Guaita
    TAA Cancelo James Livra
    Mbeumo Salah Son Jota
    Vardy Toney

    Foster - King White Brownhill

    Save or Boomooo to ESR?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      To Smith Rowe

      Open Controls
    2. dbeck
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      can you stretch boomo to saka?

      Open Controls
      1. Il Capitano
        • 1 Year
        6 mins ago

        I can

        Open Controls
    3. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      ESR

      Open Controls
    4. Il Capitano
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Thanks all, need to get away from double Brentford as a priority then

      Open Controls
  5. Jamb0
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    13 mins ago

    Okay, tempted to do this for free... Yay, or Nay..

    Mbeumo -> Son
    Vardy -> King

    Open Controls
    1. drughi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      No plans to get Ronaldo ?

      Open Controls
  6. drughi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    13 mins ago

    Its against all common sense but I'm getting Kane this week

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Wow that is certainly an interesting move especially with Kane reverting back to dropping into midfield again

      Open Controls
  7. Tonyawesome69
    • 2 Years
    9 mins ago

    I can't get my season started and stuck between 100-200k OR.

    What would you do with this team?

    1FT 1TB
    Ramsdale
    TAA Cancelo James Alonso
    Salah Jota Raphinha
    Kane Toney Antonio
    (Foster Livramento Gilmour Brownhill)

    Open Controls
    1. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Save FT this week.

      Open Controls
    2. Il Capitano
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Save FT

      Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Cheers. What moves would you eye up with 2FTs in GW16? I don't fancy having a premium forward and dropping down King/Dennis to upgrade the midfield with the likes of Foden, Sancho, Bowen etc

      Open Controls
  8. Holmes
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Any decent cheap punt for one week? 5.8m budget in mid. Rodri? McGinn?

    Livramento to Lamptey worth a shot?

    or just do simple Krul to Sanchez move?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Both Rodri and McGinn seems to be a decent shout. Potter latest comments about protecting Lamptey with his mins still concerns me as a nailed option over this period

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Just for one week, he played only 20mins mid week

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Even for 1 week, I'm not convinced with the punt

          Open Controls
    2. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      CHO maybe

      Open Controls
  9. Tomsk
    • 1 Year
    7 mins ago

    With Ayling and Bamford confirmed fit are we expecting an upturn in Leeds performance or were they just way over performing last season?

    Open Controls
    1. Pukki Party
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Should improve Raphinha assist potential massively.

      Open Controls
  10. tim
    • 12 Years
    7 mins ago

    Ramsdale
    Taa Dias Cancelo James
    Salah(C) Foden Jota Son
    Wilson Toney

    Foster Livra, Brownhill, Davis

    GTG?

    Open Controls
  11. Dynamic Duos
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    Start Livramento or Alonso?

    Open Controls
  12. Mozumbus
      6 mins ago

      Jimenez to:
      A. Jesus
      B. ASM
      C. Wilson
      D. Watkins
      E. Keep Jimenez
      Can jump to Dennis the week after. Have WC intact so a short term move will do.

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        A or D

        Open Controls
    • DrNinjamonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      WC and not sure what to spend my ££ on. Any tips? 4.4 ITB...

      This is what I have so far:

      Sanchez / Foster

      Reguilon / AAT / Cancelo / Lamptey / Livramento
      Bissouma / Raphinha / Salah / Jota / Bernardo
      Toney / Dennis / Antonio

      HELP!

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Antonio to Ronaldo and try get a che defender

        Open Controls
      2. Ha.
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        That’s an awful front 8

        Open Controls
        1. DrNinjamonkey
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          What do you suggest?

          Open Controls
          1. Ha.
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Replace Raph, Toney and Antonio

            Ronaldo, Gallagher and whomever

            Open Controls
      3. gmando2011
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Raph and Toney upgrades

        Open Controls
    • Ha.
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Will I regret Kane (c)?

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Probably, I'm going Son though

        Open Controls
      2. Van der Faart
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        Depends on Salah and Ronaldo scores I'd say

        Open Controls
        1. Ha.
          • 6 Years
          just now

          You’ve figured out this game, haven’t you

          Open Controls
      3. Holmes
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        only if Salah scores high which probably wont happen

        Open Controls
      4. Tonyawesome69
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Yup, just watch him dropping into midfield last night

        Open Controls
        1. Ha.
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Created two big chances, I’d take two assists and a penalty!

          Open Controls
    • Tinfoil Deathstar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Small red arrow from 41k to 50k. 2 FT and £0.3 ITB to get back on track. What do you make of plans below? A is the priority but B is back-up if James isn't declared fit.

      A) Jimenez and White to King and James (2FT)
      B) Jimenez to Watkins and roll other FT. Would likely downgrade Kane to King in GW16 and switch Raphinha or Mbeumo to United midfielder.

      Sanchez
      TAA - Cancelo - Alonso - Livramento
      Salah - Jota - Raphinha - Mbeumo
      Kane - Antonio

      Subs: Gunn; Jimenez, White, Allan

      Open Controls
    • How I met your Mata
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Who would you get out of

      A Gallagher
      B Raph
      C ESR

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Saka?

        Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        ESR

        Open Controls
      3. Ha.
        • 6 Years
        just now

        A

        Open Controls
    • Lexi2014
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Got 1 FT but happy to take a hit if necessary. Thinking of either:

      A) Saka and Hwang -> Wilson and Gilmour for -4
      B) Hwang -> Dennis for free

      Team below if that helps:

      Sanchez (Martinez)
      TAA / Dias / James (Livra / Amartey)
      Maddison / Salah / Son / Raphinha (Saka)
      Antonio / Toney / Hwang

      Open Controls
    • OptimusBlack
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Sorry for repost
      Save FT ?
      Sanchez
      TAA / Cancelo / Livramento
      Salah / Jota / Son / Gallagher
      Vardy / Toney / Wilson
      Steer Coady Williams Allan
      1 FT & 0 ITB

      Open Controls
    • Brad1807
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Please help with team 1.2 itb and 1 ft

      Need .4 to bring in Ronaldo for vardy or keep ?

      Any help would be great.

      Sanchez , foster

      Arnold, regulion , rudiger , semado , livermanto

      Mbuemo,Gallagher,B silva,salah,jota

      Antonio , Dennis, vardy

      Open Controls

