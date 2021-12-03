892
Members December 3

Mark Sutherns’ FPL Gameweek 15 preview and latest team plans

Andy and Mark drop into their regular Friday night slot for another laid-back look at the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points ahead of Gameweek 14.

It’s Mark’s 50th birthday and he’s chosen to celebrate appropriately, with another FPL video for our Premiu Members.

Tonight he joins Andy to discuss the potential benefactors of the new regime at Manchester United, and while Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.3m) is predictably on the agenda, Mark also appears to have his sights set on a solution to his recent goalkeeping woes.

We get to see their teams ahead of Saturday’s deadline, with Andy’s transfer already made and Mark attempting to justify an impending move to five at the back.

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 15: Tips, captains, team news and best players

892 Comments Post a Comment
  1. jamesjoseph2770
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    Best pick for the next 6 games?
    A. Gallagher
    B. ESR
    C. Saka
    D. Anybody else??

    Open Controls
    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      ESR for me

      Open Controls
  2. Steevo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    A) Bilva Gundogan (352)
    B) Bowen Jesus (343)

    Open Controls
    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Like the upside for A
      Although I think BSilva might sit this GW

      Open Controls
  3. Saviour22
      4 mins ago

      1. Mbuembo to Jota
      2. Mbuembo to Gundo
      3.Mbuembo to Foden

      Open Controls
      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Jota

        Open Controls

