Mark Sutherns’ FPL Gameweek 15 preview and latest team plans

Andy and Mark drop into their regular Friday night slot for another laid-back look at the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points ahead of Gameweek 14.

It’s Mark’s 50th birthday and he’s chosen to celebrate appropriately, with another FPL video for our Premiu Members.

Tonight he joins Andy to discuss the potential benefactors of the new regime at Manchester United, and while Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.3m) is predictably on the agenda, Mark also appears to have his sights set on a solution to his recent goalkeeping woes.

We get to see their teams ahead of Saturday’s deadline, with Andy’s transfer already made and Mark attempting to justify an impending move to five at the back.

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT