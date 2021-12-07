165
Community December 7

Learning from ‘The Great and The Good’ FPL managers ahead of Gameweek 16

165 Comments
Fantasy Football Scout community writer Greyhead continues with his series of articles analysing the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) transfers and strategies of some noted Fantasy managers, from serial top 10k finishers to well-known faces.

The Great and The Good this year are the Scouts Joe LepperNeale RiggGeoff Dance and Tom Freeman, FPL Wire’s Zophar, from the Hall of Fame Fabio BorgesFPLMatthewYavuz Kabuk and Tom Stephenson, Blackbox’s Az and Mark Sutherns, FPL “celebrities” LTFPL AndyMagnus Carlsen and FPL General plus last year’s mini-league winner Les Caldwell.

“All we can know is that we know nothing. And that’s the height of human wisdom”

A War and Peace edition of The Great and The Good, as the frenetic pace of FPL means we double-up to look back on their fortunes over the last two Gameweeks.

If we did learn anything from the last couple of weeks, it was that we know nothing, as unsexy picks like Bernardo Silva (£7.5m), Mason Mount (£7.5m) and Ben Davies (£4.4m) captured the points if not the eye of the FPL Community.

As for big at the back? Well, even this latest trend appears to be coming under scrutiny as the Chelsea defence begins to falter and the Manchester City backline seems to have developed an annoying habit of conceding late goals.

As for Harry Kane (£12.2m)? I prefer not to speak.

OVERALL PERFORMANCE

We have a new leader! FPL General has taken top spot due to his consistency, plus his inclusion of Son Heung-min (£10.4m) over Kane.

However, it’s mightily close with only six points between him, Az and Tom Stephenson – plus let’s not forget Magnus Carlsen, who scored 74 in Gameweek 14 to put himself back in the top 50k. The Grandmaster’s move for Callum Wilson (£7.5m) has proved a master stroke.

Fabio Borges was the leading scorer in Gameweek 15 with 57 as Son’s double-digit return plus Bryan Mbeumo (£5.5m) finally doing something (if only an assist), put the Portuguese master into his highest rank of the season and into the top 100k.

An interesting development has been Mark Sutherns moving to five at the back with Reece James (£6.2m), Marcos Alonso (£5.7m), Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.1m), Joao Cancelo (£6.8m) and Sergio Reguilon (£5.3m) all in his side. Yet he also has a strong bench, with Keinan Davis (£4.5m) the only standard bench fodder.

Whilst it will offer protection ahead of the winter schedule, it does seem to close the door on any move for Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.3m). Remarkably, he was not the only one to go big at the back, with 60% of them playing five defenders (after autosubs) this Gameweek 15 and the rest deploying four.

TRANSFERS

This is a summary of this past week’s transfers:

Az

GW14 – Jota (Foden)

GW15 – None

LTFPL Andy

GW14 – None

GW15 – King, Alonso (Jimenez, Omobamidele)

Fabio Borges

GW14 – Son (Foden)

GW15 – King (Jimenez)

Joe Lepper

GW14 – None

GW15 – Tomiyasu (Coady)

Geoff Dance

GW14 – Brownhill, Jota (Sarr, Raphinha)

GW15 – None

FPL General

GW14 – Alonso (White)

GW15 – None

Les Caldwell

GW14 – None

GW15 – Pukki, Bernardo Silva (Jimenez, Mbeumo)

Magnus Carlsen

GW14 – Sancho (Saka)

GW15 – None

Mark Sutherns

GW14 – Gundogan (Foden)

GW15 – Reguilon (Livramento)

FPL Matthew

GW14 – None

GW15 – Gilmour (McArthur)

Neale Rigg

GW14 – None

GW15 – King, Jota (Antonio, Moutinho)

Tom Freeman

GW14 – Reguilon (Tierney)

GW15 – King (Armstrong)

Tom Stephenson

GW14 – Kane, Gallagher (Vardy, Foden)

GW15 – None

Yavuz Kabuk

GW14 – None

GW15 – King (Antonio)

Zophar

GW14 – Kane, Gallagher (Vardy, Foden)

GW15 – None

Timing is key when it comes to transfers and never is this more evident than in the case of Reguilon, as Tom Freeman soared when he bought him in Gameweek 14 but Mark was left cursing that the Spaniard didn’t even make half time when he made his move in Gameweek 15.

A moment here to congratulate Les Caldwell on the Bernardo Silva transfer which provided him 15 points. He remains outside of the FPL Twitter bubble and one wonders if that made him deaf to the clamour for IIkay Gundogan (£7.3m) or Phil Foden (£8.1m) as alternatives.

Also it’s worth noting that, whilst there is much noise about the Ralf Rangnick revolution, so far only Magnus has gone shopping at Old Trafford with Jadon Sancho (£8.9m) but I suspect Ronaldo may yet be this year’s festive ‘must have’ purchase.

TEMPLATE

FPL Gameweek 15 review: 8

The template for The Great and The Good is as follows, with number in brackets showing how many teams in which they appear:-

Foster (11), Ramsdale (6)

Alexander-Arnold (15), Cancelo (14), Livramento (12), James (12), Alonso (6)

Salah (15), Jota (14), Raphinha (10), Brownhill (8), Mbeumo (7)

Antonio (11), Toney (11), Kane (11)

A minor change to the template sees Marcus Alonso joining the squad in placed of Antonio Rudiger (£6.1m). Much has been said of his swashbuckling ways but has it damaged Chelsea’s defensive strength?

TOP OF THE POPS

This week I have had a look into the popular picks of The Great and The Good with the table below showing the top players appearances up to Gameweek 14:-

No surprise to see Mohamed Salah (£13.1m) has been consistently played week in week out by this lot, apart from Joe’s brief dalliance before returning him to the fold via his Wildcard in Gameweek 4.

Mark’s commitment to Mbeumo probably explains some of the FPL Godfather’s stuttering form, Geoff’s faith in Illan Meslier (£4.9m) seems misplaced and Tom Stephenson’s early season trust in Said Benrahma (£6.0m) highlights why he had such a fast start.

THE NEXT GREAT AND THE GOOD

The feeder league into The Great and The Good is hotting up and here are the current top five teams:

Julian Fortuna leads the way and sits at 537 overall, having never finished in the top 25k, so let’s hope he can hold his nerve. His decision to captain Diogo Jota (£8.0m) in Gameweek 13 proves he has the courage.

Adam Brady in second has the strongest track record with three top 10k finishes and Phil Harrington has experience on his side, with 13 years walking these FPL streets.

However, there is a long way left to find out who will face up to Fabio, Mark, and Magnus next season.

CONCLUSION

“The strongest of all warriors are these two – time and patience”.

This season has amplified the need for tolerance in our FPL moves as the hubbub around certain players seems to grow each week.

Kane disappointed this week after the push to get him, or even hand him the armband and now Man United players are the current focus of our attention.

I am sure they will improve but remember to take a step back as it will take time for Rangnick’s methods to take hold and remember that patience can be an FPL manager’s greatest weapon in climbing up those ranks.

Anyway, that’s all from me for now and remember – don’t have nightmares.

For those affected by any of the topics raised in the above article then you can find me here on Twitter.

165 Comments Post a Comment
  1. mdm
    • 9 Years
    29 mins ago

    Bench one:

    A. White (SOU)
    B. Gallagher (EVE)
    C. Benteke (EVE)

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      White if you think Benteke starts.

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      15 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. MikeS
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      B can be removed from that list to make the choice easier. I'd bench white, arsenal are terrible

      Open Controls
  2. JamTart
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    28 mins ago

    Guita, Foster
    TAA, Cancelo, James, Livramento
    Salah, Son, Foden, Jota, Gallagher
    Antonio, Toney, Davis

    Would you do Son and Toney to Fodder and Ronaldo?

    Seems a no brainer now with the Spurs news and Norwich up next. Ronaldo having most shots in box recently and a more attacking looking tactic.

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Since Son got 21 pts in same fixtures and MU is better team than Spurs the question is if Ronaldo is almost as good player as Son(?)

      No brainer for me. I have sold Son and Toney to get him.

      Open Controls
      1. JamTart
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Interesting way to look at it. Makes sense though I guess.

        Open Controls
  3. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    25 mins ago

    Origi rested for Villa 😮

    Open Controls
  4. Milkman Bruno
    • 1 Year
    22 mins ago

    Yea Halaand!! 6 goals from my 3 strikers

    Open Controls
  5. Amartey Partey
    • 2 Years
    21 mins ago

    Jota is going to start getting rotated with Origi isn't he?

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      Don't be surprised if Origi starts vs Newcastle.

      Open Controls
      1. Lord of Ings
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        13 mins ago

        Very likely
        Spurs 2 days later so can definitely see that happening

        Open Controls
      2. MikeS
        • 7 Years
        12 mins ago

        Starts and scores

        Open Controls
  6. MikeS
    • 7 Years
    19 mins ago

    Anyone willing to have a guess at the probability of spurs Brighton being called off?

    Are we talking 50-50 with 6 covid cases or what?

    Open Controls
    1. Amartey Partey
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      Yeah, I'd say around a 50/50 chance is about right. It depends on how many important players Spurs have out.

      Open Controls
      1. MikeS
        • 7 Years
        just now

        From the rumours it's Moura, son and bavies.. the rest are fringe players (apparently)

        Open Controls
    2. Lord of Ings
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      Will go ahead I guess
      Let’s wait for some updates.

      Open Controls
    3. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      European game very likely goes ahead and then see then. Reckon it'll be played.

      Open Controls
      1. MikeS
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Hope so

        Open Controls
  7. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    18 mins ago

    Atleti 2-0 & through to KO's.

    Open Controls
  8. TeddiPonza
    • 11 Years
    18 mins ago

    Which combo is better?

    A. Ronaldo Raph
    B. Antonio Bernardo (plus xtra 3m in bank)

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. MikeS
      • 7 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  9. DavidBadWillie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    17 mins ago

    Am thinking of getting Mane instead of Ronaldo as part of a -4 selling Kane.

    Would you prefer Mane or Ronaldo?

    Open Controls
    1. Milkman Bruno
      • 1 Year
      17 mins ago

      Ronaldo

      Open Controls
    2. MikeS
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
      1. MikeS
        • 7 Years
        just now

        To clarify I'd prefer Ronaldo, especially when taa and Salah are essential.. the third slot makes more sense for jota

        Open Controls
    3. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      Absolutely Ronaldo.

      There are 4 better, maybe VVD too, options than Mane at Liverpool. None better than Ronaldo at United.

      Open Controls
    4. The Mighty Hippo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      I'd prefer Ronaldo, if only to avoid having to cover both Liverpool midfielders during AFCON

      Open Controls
  10. Lord of Ings
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    16 mins ago

    Atletico is absolutely dreadful to watch.
    Hope they get City/Bayern and get sent packing asap.

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Imagine watching them vs Chelsea 😆

      Open Controls
      1. Lord of Ings
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        7 mins ago

        0-0 after 180 and going to pens.

        Open Controls
  11. Optimus.
    • 10 Years
    12 mins ago

    Oxs kid will be in playschool when he gets the opportunity to do the rock the baby celebration

    Open Controls
  12. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    Ah I hate it when there is 75% sure armageddon behind the door and all the wanted players are rising in price but you would like to wait for more news.

    2ft -> use 1ft already today to do Toney to Dennis while having players such as Son, Kane and Raph in the roster.

    Open Controls
  13. King of Kings.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    11 mins ago

    Is this worth -4?

    Kane, Raph, Alonso -> CR7, Bilva, Coufal?

    Open Controls
    1. dshv
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      Yea

      Open Controls
    2. MikeS
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    3. Scrumper
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    4. The Mighty Hippo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      I'm not sure about the Coufal pick, would Tomiyasu be a better long term option?

      Open Controls
      1. King of Kings.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        I still have wildcard and plan to keep until after GW19. Think WHU look decent for next 4 games defensively. Johnson out so Coufal more nailed

        Open Controls
  14. The Mighty Hippo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    Anything needing done here, or roll the free transfer for this week?
    1FT, zero in the bank

    Ramsdale
    TAA James Cancelo Alonso Regulion
    Salah Jota Bowen
    Vardy Antonio
    -------------------------------------------------
    Foster ESR Raphinha Scarlett

    Open Controls
  15. drughi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    10 mins ago

    What should be priority here ? 2FT and 0.5itb. City mid ? Ronaldo ?

    Sanchez
    TAA Rudiger Cancelo James
    Salah Jota ESR
    Vardy Antonio King

    Foster Gallagher Livramento Gilmour

    Open Controls
  16. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Group of Death, for everyone who faced Liverpool!

    Open Controls
  17. Lord of Ings
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Which midfielder would you go for?
    A)Bowen
    B)Mount
    C)Foden
    D)Silva

    Open Controls
    1. Bertonian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      D

      Open Controls
  18. Gudjohnsen
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    Mbeumo to Bowen for a hir?

    Open Controls
  19. Atimis
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    Worth considering United in for this run of fixtures or rather go City mids, WH or some other punt?

    Open Controls
  20. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    The number of "maybes" is very high for my team. Five flagged players + Son before any transfers.

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Reply fail to last page about selling ESR to get Bowen.

      Open Controls
  21. shirtless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Toney & Kane > King & Ronaldo..?

    I got Kane in for the three game run, now he's dropped 0.1 I need to make two moves to swap back. Toney out for two games though and I still have wildcard somehow..

    Open Controls
  22. wulfrunian
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Do you think that Gundogan will get a rest?

    Open Controls
  23. Bertonian
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 min ago

    Guys is Alonso in the squad tomorrow?

    Open Controls
  24. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Thinking of moving Sa on for DDG, good/bad idea?

    Open Controls
    1. The Mighty Hippo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      That sounds like a good option.

      Open Controls
    2. DycheDycheBaby
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Same here.

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.