479
Scoreboard December 11

FPL Gameweek 16 review: Cancelo’s ban, Saints’ injury crisis and Chelsea’s defemce

479 Comments
Share

Our Scoreboard series rounds up the key goings-on from Saturday’s Gameweek 16 fixtures, from injury news to stats analysis.

With the swift turnaround between Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadlines, the Scoreboard articles will take the place of the usual Scout Notes throughout December.

The graphics below are taken from LiveFPL, Ragabolly’s excellent and ever-expanding website, and our own Premium Members Area.

GOALS, ASSISTS, BONUS

FPL Gameweek 16 review: Cancelo ban, Saints injury crisis and unconvincing United

INJURIES AND BANS 

One Premier League player reached five bookings for the season on Saturday and it’s a big name from an FPL perspective: Joao Cancelo will miss Gameweek 17 as a result of his yellow card accumulation after being cautioned against Wolves.

The match at the Etihad saw Raul Jimenez sent off for two bookable offences and the Mexican will too miss the midweek round of fixtures.

On the injury front, Phil Foden, Emile Smith Rowe and Diogo Jota all overcame fitness issues to make their respective clubs’ substitute benches and scored a grand total of two points between them. The consolation for owners of that trio, at least, is that they’ll be in a decent position to challenge for a start in Gameweek 17.

The player who seemed likeliest to benefit from Jota’s absence, Divock Origi, missed out because of a knee problem picked up in training on Friday – exactly the same thing that happened to Pascal Struijk.

Southampton have real problems up top, with Che Adams missing today because of a “complicated” hamstring injury and both Adam Armstrong and Armando Broja limping out of the defeat to Arsenal with muscle issues.

“We do not know yet. Hopefully they are not too serious but they were unable to continue.

“Che Adams also has a very strange injury in the hamstring. The doctor said he had not seen it very often. We’ll have to see how long it takes.” – Ralph Hasenhuttl

Venturing back to City, and Ilkay Gundogan is a bit of a doubt for Gameweek 17 after three successive starts, a dip in performance levels and a back injury:

“Gundogan is struggling a lot with his back. And he has not performed well in the last two games. We must reflect what to do to recover him.” – Pep Guardiola

GAMEWEEK 16 TAKEAWAYS

WOLVES’ DEFENCE IS THE REAL DEAL…

The expected goal (xG) tally for Manchester City may have come to 2.79 in their win over Wolverhampton Wanderers but as anyone who plumped for Joshua King over Emmanuel Dennis can testify, stats don’t always tell the full story.

For the second week running, Wolves – who were down to ten men for the entirety of the second half – made life extremely difficult for one of the Premier League title challengers and it was only a contentious penalty award that ended their resistance.

Bar one Jack Grealish sitter there weren’t too many clear-cut openings for the Citizens, although Bernardo Silva still managed to continue his fine FPL form with the assist for Raheem Sterling‘s spot-kick.

Fantasy managers likely won’t be piling onto Rayan Ait-Nouri and co with Wolves’ upcoming fixture run but owners of attacking assets from Chelsea, Arsenal and Man Utd should bear in mind the solidity of Bruno Lage’s backline ahead of upcoming fixtures over Christmas.

…AS IS ASTON VILLA’S

Steven Gerrard prioritised defensive improvements when he took over as Aston Villa manager last month and he’s been as good as his word, with Manchester City made to work hard for their win at Villa Park in Gameweek 14 and Liverpool similarly having to graft on Saturday.

The real big chances came late in the game with Villa chasing a deficit – spurned, naturally, by Jota – and like City above, it was only a penalty that broke the deadlock; Mohamed Salah reaching the 160-point mark with his 24th attacking return of the season.

Villa’s upcoming run sees them leap to the top of our Season Ticker over the next 12 Gameweeks and there are plenty of decent clean sheet opportunties for FPL managers looking to pounce on Matty Cash and co:

Cash, incidentally, is second for penalty box touches among Fantasy defenders since Gerrard took over, adding another two to his tally today.

RAMSDALE SUPERB AGAIN

Aaron Ramsdale is averaging more FPL points per match (5.4) than any other first-choice goalkeeper this season, with Saturday’s 11-point return his biggest haul of 2021/22.

Ramsdale collected maximum bonus and two save points to supplement his seventh clean sheet in 13 league appearances for the Gunners.

It was a convincing display at the other end of the pitch, too, with Martin Odegaard scoring for the third straight Gameweek.

“He should have scored a hat-trick against Everton. He’s making it into the box much more and now he understands why we encourage him to do that. Because then he is a match-winner – that’s the difference between a very good player and a match-winner – and we need more of those players on the pitch, to win more of our games.” – Mikel Arteta on Martin Odegaard

RAPHINHA AND GELHARDT PROFIT FROM BAMFORD ABSENCE

Patrick Bamford was absent from the Leeds squad again on Saturday, with an injury picked up on his comeback last week ruling him out for an as yet undetermined period of time.

His continued unavailability, and Mateusz Klich‘s lack of game-time, spells good news for Raphinha, who was again trusted with penalty-taking duties when the Whites were awarded a spot-kick at Chelsea.

Any sustained period of absence for Bamford, and there is nothing to suggest that is the case, also raises the possibility of more game-time from one of the few £4.5m forwards in the game: Joe Gelhardt.

The teenager is very highly rated among Leeds fans and he took mere seconds to open his Premier League account when he prodded home from close range.

He’s no more than a Fantasy footnote at present but a name to monitor over the coming weeks.

CHELSEA DEFENCE ALL AT SEA

It’s eight goals conceded in three competitive matches for Chelsea, whose early-season solidity has given way to some unconvincing displays at the back. Ben Chilwell‘s absence, Edouard Mendy‘s ‘crisis of confidence’, a shortage of fit central midfielders in front of the back three (Jorginho again playing through back pain), normal variance – whatever the reasons for the dearth of clean sheets, it hasn’t been a profitable month for those FPL managers with a double-up or triple-up of Chelsea defenders. Reece James, indeed, has a grand total of one point over the last four Gameweeks.

Marcos Alonso and Antonio Rudiger at least chipped in with a combined three assists on Saturday, taking the Chelsea backline’s collective total of attacking returns to a whopping 28 in 2021/22.

Mason Mount made it five attacking returns in three Gameweeks with his strike against Marcelo Bielsa’s troops, meanwhile.

PLENTY OF WORK NEEDED AT UNITED

A goal from Cristiano Ronaldo and a second successive clean sheet for the previously porous Manchester United defence: signs of improvement under Ralf Rangnick? Not hugely, based on Saturday’s evidence.

This was a United display straight from the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era, limp going forward and overly reliant on some heroics from David de Gea between the posts at the other end.

It’s unfair to expect too much from Rangnick given the lack of time he’s had with his new troops but it’s equally worth stressing that the appointment of a new coach isn’t going to transform the Red Devils into a free-flowing attacking unit overnight, when it comes to FPL targets and their favourable fixture run.

As was the case with Liverpool and City, it was only a penalty that separated the two teams at Carrow Road.

STAT-WATCH – GAMEWEEK 16

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

479 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Ruinenlust
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Would you sell Son for Jota?

    Open Controls
    1. 420king
      • 7 Years
      59 mins ago

      Depends if the game goes through and on your bench.

      Open Controls
    2. Gabbiadini
      • 4 Years
      53 mins ago

      probably not now if you've held son.

      Open Controls
  2. The Suspended One
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    I have exactly zero players going tomorrow

    Open Controls
    1. Pukki Party
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Beats having Guaita

      Open Controls
    2. Il Capitano
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Still probably outscore Guaita and Vardy

      Open Controls
  3. TeddiPonza
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Thinking of Gundo and Antonio for Ronaldo and 6,3m mid

    Would you go Saka, Ødegaard or ESR?

    Open Controls
    1. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      46 mins ago

      Saka

      Open Controls
    2. Mo Mane Mo Salah
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      45 mins ago

      ESR

      Open Controls
    3. marcos11
      • 1 Year
      28 mins ago

      ESR

      Open Controls
    4. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Saka

      Open Controls
  4. Pep's Money Laundry
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    A. Toney to Watkins (nor)
    or save FT and start one of -
    B. Toney (MUN)
    C. Mbeumo
    D. Livramento (cry)

    Open Controls
    1. 420king
      • 7 Years
      53 mins ago

      Watkins looks like a good long-term option so I'd probably go A

      Open Controls
  5. Bleh
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Who to shift for Ronaldo?

    A. Watkins
    B. Antonio
    C. Dennis
    D. Keep all 3, don’t get Ronaldo

    Open Controls
    1. 420king
      • 7 Years
      56 mins ago

      You got the cash itb to replace any of those with 1FT or what?

      Open Controls
      1. Bleh
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Nope but have Son on the bench. Can either take a hit this week or bring Ronnie in for free next week.

        Open Controls
    2. Soto Ayam
      • 2 Years
      just now

      D.
      I have ant, den and Ron. Thinking of a way to get Watkins in.

      Open Controls
  6. Il Capitano
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Antonio + Watkins + Brownhill (bench) or Ronaldo + Bowen + Broja/fodder (bench)?

    Open Controls
    1. 420king
      • 7 Years
      43 mins ago

      Price doesn't match

      Open Controls
      1. Il Capitano
        • 1 Year
        41 mins ago

        I'd have change left over with Ant and Watkins but not a clue on what I'd spend it on at the moment

        Open Controls
        1. 420king
          • 7 Years
          40 mins ago

          In that case probably the 2nd one.

          Open Controls
          1. Il Capitano
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Thanks

            Open Controls
  7. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Team look ok to carry transfer?

    Guaita
    TAA James Alonso
    Salah Jota Bowen Gallagher
    Ronaldo Watkins Dennis

    Foster ESR Livramento Cancelo*

    Open Controls
    1. Il Capitano
      • 1 Year
      47 mins ago

      Yep

      Open Controls
    2. 420king
      • 7 Years
      44 mins ago

      You know it.

      Open Controls
  8. MikeS
    • 7 Years
    55 mins ago

    Wow big green arrow after my -16 hit, 70 PTS and one to play.

    So much for the clowns who said a -4 for Sanchez to ddg wasn't worth it, 10 pointer baby (so net 6)

    Open Controls
    1. 420king
      • 7 Years
      45 mins ago

      70 or 54?

      Open Controls
      1. gogs67
          2 mins ago

          I got a tiny green arrow with 60 so I'm guessing it'll be 86 before hits?

          Open Controls
    2. DA Minnion (Legendary manag…
      • 9 Years
      55 mins ago

      Guiata
      Trent Coady James
      Gallagher Salah Jota Esr
      Antonio Dennis Ronaldo

      Duffy cancelo Bissouma
      1.2 in the bank and 1 free.
      What to do?

      Open Controls
      1. 420king
        • 7 Years
        37 mins ago

        Save this week if everyone predicted to start.

        Open Controls
    3. Sturridge Wars
      • 6 Years
      53 mins ago

      Which one?

      A) Jota > Bernardo Silva
      B) Cancelo > Van Dijk / Robbo
      C) Vardy > Antonio / Watkins

      Open Controls
      1. 420king
        • 7 Years
        39 mins ago

        C

        Open Controls
      2. The Wise Owl
        • 6 Years
        38 mins ago

        At a push probably C

        Open Controls
      3. Il Capitano
        • 1 Year
        38 mins ago

        C

        Open Controls
    4. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 12 Years
      49 mins ago

      Anyone looking at Ben Davies plus Lucas Moura?
      Gw19 -21 nice fixtures - will have those double gameweeks at some stage in early 2022.
      Yeah I realise Moura might not play two games in a row in a hectic schedule or DGW. But he would be likely to get a game and a half.
      He was looking in form until the snow and covid hit Spurs.

      For those who brought Livramento early - Davies is now one to cash him in for. Spurs were looking very solid defensively.

      Most will have their eyes averted elsewhere and will have forgotten about/ignored Davies and Moura.

      I think those two and spurs are not the 'influencers' blind spots.

      Open Controls
      1. Bennerman
        • 3 Years
        24 mins ago

        Both were named in the Covid issue so proceed with caution. Nothing confirmed, I don't believe, but that is what is suggested.

        Open Controls
        1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
          • 12 Years
          15 mins ago

          Ok I see - I will be monitoring it for 2 weeks time.
          Davies in particular looks excellent value - Conte seems to love him as a player.

          Open Controls
          1. Bennerman
            • 3 Years
            13 mins ago

            Yeah, he could very well be. But just hold for now, night not be a game at weekend!

            Open Controls
            1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
              • 12 Years
              just now

              The Palace v Spurs game gw19 onwards that am thinking of.
              Plus the affected Spurs lads should have super immunity by then!

              Open Controls
    5. 420king
      • 7 Years
      45 mins ago

      I want to save, but starting both Livra and Raphina this week just seems too much:

      Ramsdale
      TAA - James - Livramento
      Salah - Bernardo - Bowen - Raphinha
      Ronaldo - Antonio - King
      (Johnson* - Brownhill - Cancelo**)
      1FT, 0.5m ITB

      A) Save
      B) Livramento to Targett
      C) Raphinha to Gallagher/Saka

      Open Controls
      1. Pep's Money Laundry
        • 6 Years
        25 mins ago

        I wouldn't do C as Raphinha is ticking along really nicely.

        It's B or A, it depends how badly you want to save. I would save personally

        Open Controls
      2. Bleh
        • 5 Years
        23 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      3. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
        • 12 Years
        22 mins ago

        I would do the two of the transfers for a -4
        Makes your team stronger overall over the Christmas Schedule.
        If you are confident in B) or C)
        Why not do both?
        A) seems like a cop out - given Southampton's struggles and Leeds fixtures (I would go Saka by the way - Arsenal getting in a groove)

        Open Controls
        1. 420king
          • 7 Years
          9 mins ago

          I think my team is good enough to do those transfers for free over next couple of GW, if I still wanted to, so I'm hesitant. Thanks 🙂

          Open Controls
      4. 420king
        • 7 Years
        9 mins ago

        Thanks guys.

        Open Controls
    6. Norco
      • 7 Years
      44 mins ago

      Want to bring in Ronaldo.

      Who makes way:

      Regulion > 3.9M bench fodder 5th defender
      Cancelo > 5.2M start defender/backup

      Open Controls
      1. WhatWouldYourZlatanSay
        • 6 Years
        11 mins ago

        How much value tied up in Cancelo? He’s only missing one after all.

        Open Controls
        1. Norco
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Got him at 6.0 so a fair bit lol

          Open Controls
      2. marcos11
        • 1 Year
        7 mins ago

        Reguilon

        Open Controls
      3. Pep's Money Laundry
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        Ronaldo is not worth either of those sacrifices.
        Obviously if you had to choose you'd go cancelo as at least you'll have a playing defender

        Open Controls
        1. Norco
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          My issue is I have TAA Cancelo James Reg Livra.

          Only starting three of those as I'm currently playing 3-4-3

          Open Controls
      4. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
        • 12 Years
        3 mins ago

        Get Williams from Norwich for Reguillon.
        Norwich looked great today and Williams will be back as he was only out because of a parent club clause.

        Open Controls
        1. Norco
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Awesome
          I think having him as an enabling defenders allows Livra and Williams to be benched and come in if needed

          Open Controls
    7. WhatWouldYourZlatanSay
      • 6 Years
      42 mins ago

      Vardy, Foden > Ronaldo and Saka?

      Open Controls
      1. waldo666
        • 11 Years
        37 mins ago

        Yep

        Open Controls
      2. 420king
        • 7 Years
        37 mins ago

        No other way to get funds for Vardy to Ronaldo?

        Open Controls
        1. WhatWouldYourZlatanSay
          • 6 Years
          22 mins ago

          I mean I could do Cancelo to Dalot or something but would be priced out of getting him back…

          Open Controls
          1. 420king
            • 7 Years
            14 mins ago

            Nah, keep Cancelo in that case, they have a nice run. That's why I'd also like to have Foden.

            Open Controls
      3. Big_Andy_GAWA
        • 10 Years
        just now

        I'd say Foden'll start versus Leeds

        Open Controls
    8. waldo666
      • 11 Years
      41 mins ago

      5.8 to spend, Mbeumo to...

      A) Odegaard
      B) Gray
      C) Someone else
      D) Save

      Open Controls
      1. Kabayan
        • 5 Years
        17 mins ago

        D or B.

        Open Controls
        1. waldo666
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Cheers.

          Open Controls
      2. Ricky Fantastic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        15 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
        1. waldo666
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          Cheers.

          Open Controls
      3. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
        • 12 Years
        8 mins ago

        I have being waiting for this 5.8m price question - McGinn - 5.8m every ignores him in fpl.
        Has been encouraged to go forward more plus Gerrard is his choice - nice fixtures and starts every game.

        Open Controls
        1. waldo666
          • 11 Years
          5 mins ago

          Had a bad experience with McGinn last season or maybe one before, was going great guns and then the points totally dried up as soon as I got him in. Of course much has changed so I will take a closer look, cheers.

          Open Controls
          1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
            • 12 Years
            1 min ago

            If you want McGinn lite - look at Ramsey from Villa 4.5 and spread the cash, Maybe even to Cash the Villa player!

            Pundits raving about Ramsey. Nearly scored his first goal recently it was VAR'd off.
            If you are still not convinced of those Villa mids get Odergaard. But he does not seem as effective when ESR is playing.

            Open Controls
    9. 420king
      • 7 Years
      37 mins ago

      Are you starting him? If not, def D

      Open Controls
      1. waldo666
        • 11 Years
        22 mins ago

        With Cancelo now out I may have to. Need to start two out of Mbeumo, White, Livra and Gilmour.

        Open Controls
        1. 420king
          • 7 Years
          15 mins ago

          He has to go soon with that schedule but I'm not sure a any replacement 5.8 or less is worth it... Maybe something with 2FT?

          Open Controls
          1. waldo666
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Yeah, might be best to go that way, not seeing where I will get extra cash though. Things may become clearer in the next couple of days, cheers.

            Open Controls
    10. Norco
      • 7 Years
      36 mins ago

      Best 3.9 defende

      1. Williams
      2. Goode

      Open Controls
      1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        Williams easy choice

        Open Controls
      2. Gabbiadini
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Goode, fielded him this week. Almost came in.

        Open Controls
    11. GoonerGirl
      • 2 Years
      35 mins ago

      Myself and my cup opponent are both on 48 points.
      He has left to play, Gallagher, Fornels, Edouard and Manquillo to come on for Origi who didn't play.
      I have Guaita, Bowen, Antonio and Wilson left to play.
      Who will win do you think?

      Open Controls
      1. Bennerman
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        That one is up in the air, big time. Thrills and spills tomorrow

        Open Controls
        1. Bennerman
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Though I think your hand is stronger

          Open Controls
      2. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        On paper I think you edge it - let us know who wins it.

        Open Controls
        1. GoonerGirl
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Great thanks guys, yeah I think I might just have the better chance to beat him, hope so, don't want to go out on the first round lol.

          Open Controls
    12. RAMZES666
      • 3 Years
      32 mins ago

      If Lei Spurs game is called off, who do i replace Vardy with? Already have King and Bowen. Last striker Watkins

      A. Dennis
      B. Antonio
      C. Roll transfer and get Son + fodder for 2 FT

      Open Controls
      1. waldo666
        • 11 Years
        31 mins ago

        Who plays for Vardy if it is called off?

        Open Controls
        1. RAMZES666
          • 3 Years
          22 mins ago

          Livra (since Cancelo is suspended)

          Open Controls
          1. waldo666
            • 11 Years
            1 min ago

            B

            Open Controls
      2. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
        • 12 Years
        29 mins ago

        Short term A
        Medium term B
        Longer term C
        -
        If you go B antonio you are veering towards the template - but you already have Watkins so it should counter it.
        Overall I would say B - move Salah to Son. When Salah goes the the ACON.

        Open Controls
        1. RAMZES666
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          Thanks mate, very helpful analysis

          Open Controls
          1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
            • 12 Years
            just now

            No problem - helps me decide what I am going to do as well -with my planning.

            Open Controls
      3. putana
        • 3 Years
        28 mins ago

        ive been waiting to replace vardy with DCL, but until he comes back ill go antonio (already have dennis)

        Open Controls
    13. El Matador
      • 7 Years
      28 mins ago

      Alonso to:

      A) Konsa
      B) Telles/Dalot
      C) Coufal

      Want to release some funds to upgrade ESR to Bowen GW18.

      Open Controls
    14. Kryptonite666
      • 2 Years
      26 mins ago

      I can do Vardy to Ronaldo for free to tonight. Else it is a 0.2 swing. Got burned by early transfers last week.

      Would you do it ? Yay/ Nay ?

      Also both ML leaders have him but wondering who else would I get for Vardy - already have Antonio, city mid, Bowen, Jota etc

      Open Controls
      1. waldo666
        • 11 Years
        23 mins ago

        Less risk with the short turnaround but information is key more than ever rn.

        Open Controls
        1. Kryptonite666
          • 2 Years
          22 mins ago

          So yay or nay 🙂 ?

          Open Controls
          1. waldo666
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Yay

            Open Controls
      2. Pep's Money Laundry
        • 6 Years
        20 mins ago

        I would do it

        Open Controls
      3. Firmino
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        18 mins ago

        United didn't look good but Ronaldo will be involved in every goal they score.

        Open Controls
    15. CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      23 mins ago

      R. James --> Dias for GW17 for free due to Cancelo suspension? (I have Alonso & TAA + 4.0m defender)

      Plus Chelsea seems really leaky defense wise atm.

      Open Controls
      1. 420king
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        no

        Open Controls
    16. Firmino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      Best 4.8 defender to get in for Livramento and cover for Cancelo's suspension?

      Open Controls
      1. 420king
        • 7 Years
        10 mins ago

        Targett!

        Open Controls
        1. lugs
          • 4 Years
          8 mins ago

          Just play livra and save a transfer, or get Ait Nouri, Wolves look very solid and he has a decent fixture

          Open Controls
          1. 420king
            • 7 Years
            6 mins ago

            Wolves fixtures aren't comparable to Villa fixtures.

            Open Controls
            1. lugs
              • 4 Years
              1 min ago

              true but i assume he is going to be a bench option anyway, so he may as well spend as little as possible, while still being a decent pick

              Open Controls
              1. 420king
                • 7 Years
                just now

                That's a good point.

                Open Controls
      2. the dom 1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        Ait Nouri, White, Dalot

        Open Controls
    17. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      Dont understand why everyone is selling Cancelo for? He only misses one game right lol?

      Open Controls
      1. Silecro
        • 4 Years
        13 mins ago

        I dont get it either. Gets well deserved rest which he would maybe got anyway in this game and has great fixtures afterwards

        Open Controls
      2. CoracAld2831
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        11 mins ago

        People are selling him?

        Bad move, they should maybe just bench him and either get someone to cover him or just roll and wait until next Saturday.

        Open Controls
      3. McGurn
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Is everyone selling Cancelo? Doubt it but if they are the that is good for the rest of us!

        Open Controls
    18. Silecro
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      Save ft here?

      Sanchez
      TAA, Rudiger,Livramento
      Salah, ESR, Jota, Bernardo
      Ronaldo, Antonio, King

      Foster, White, Sissoko, Cancelo
      1ft, 0,0 itb

      Open Controls
      1. 420king
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        ye

        Open Controls
      2. the dom 1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        easy save lad

        Open Controls
        1. Silecro
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Cheers mate

          Open Controls
          1. 420king
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Can I be your mate too?

            Open Controls
    19. Teahupo'o
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      What to do with this bunch?

      No bench if Leicester-Tottenham is called off. Reguilon to Gabriel/Tierney/Dalot or Save FT?

      Ramsdale
      TAA Rudiger Livramento
      Salah Jota Bernardo Mount Bowen
      Ronaldo Dennis

      (Foster, Davis Reguilon Cancelo)
      1FT 0ITB

      Open Controls
      1. 420king
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Save unless someone else confirmed out. Reguilon will come in handy.

        Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.