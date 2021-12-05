61
Scoreboard December 5

FPL Gameweek 15 review: Bernardo’s form, Alonso’s injury, Bowen v Antonio

61 Comments
Share

Our Scoreboard series rounds up the key goings-on from Saturday’s Gameweek 15 fixtures, from injury news to stats analysis.

With the swift turnaround between Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadlines, the Scoreboard articles will take the place of the usual Scout Notes throughout December.

The graphics below are taken from LiveFPL, Ragabolly’s excellent and ever-expanding website, and our own Premium Members Area.

GOALS, ASSISTS, BONUS

INJURIES AND BANS 

With the increased frequency of fixtures comes a heightened risk of injury and there was another wave of FPL flags being added after Saturday’s action.

In the early kick-off, four players succumbed to fitness issues of varying types, including budget defender Ben Johnson, who picked up a hamstring problem, and Marcos Alonso, who grimaced with back pain as he left the field. Kai Havertz also couldn’t shake off the issue he picked up after a tackle by Kurt Zouma, who later hobbled off with a non-contact injury.

“Kai [Havertz] struggles from the tackle and has huge pain, Marcos [Alonso] has back pain.

“I actually have no idea when [Kante] will be back and we are missing not only N’Golo, also Mateo Kovacic since five or six weeks ago. Jorgi is playing with hip pain for many matchdays and you can see it. That is the situation.” – Thomas Tuchel

“I’m just hoping they are okay, I don’t know how bad Kurt [Zouma] is. Ben [Johnson] looked as if he has pulled his hamstring a little bit.

“I need to get players back, Ryan Fredericks needs to come back, we need to get Aaron Cresswell back in, and as you well know we don’t have Angelo Ogbonna for a while because of his ACL.” – David Moyes

The draw between Brighton and Southampton came at a cost to both sides.

Albion, and their defence in particular, could be decimated for the clash with Tottenham Hotspur in Gameweek 16, with five players already red-flagged going into today’s clash and others joining them. Shane Duffy will be suspended for the Spurs game after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season, while Lewis Dunk was a surprise omission from the teamsheet with a previously undeclared knee injury.

“He picked up a knee injury at the back-end of the [West Ham] game, so we’re still assessing it. Clearly, not available for today.” – Graham Potter on Lewis Dunk

Joel Veltman needed treatment for a blow to the nose before being substituted, while Leandro Trossard was stretchered off with a serious-looking elbow injury – although Graham Potter was more encouraged by the prognosis at full-time.

“It was an elbow, we don’t think it was as bad as first thought. But again we have not had a massive amount of information.

“The early diagnosis is a bit more positive, we will have to see how it goes over the next day or so.” – Graham Potter on Leandro Trossard

Many of us may have been planning to offload our Spurs attackers in Gameweek 16 (if we hadn’t already), with the straight swap to a Manchester United asset an appealing prospect.

But next week’s trip to a Brighton side so badly hit by unavailability may now be more attractive than initially seemed.

As for the Saints, they’ll be without Mohamed Salisu and Oriel Romeu in Gameweek 16 after the pair picked up their fifth bookings of the season.

Fraser Forster was already absent for the all-south-coast clash but Alex McCarthy picked up a hamstring problem late on – something that ultimately ended up costing Southampton a clean sheet and three points as the shotstopper, without telling his manager, was hindered by his injury.

“Alex is out maybe for a long time, and Fraser Forster is also out injured.

“We still had one change at the end and I could have changed the goalkeeper if necessary in this moment. But Alex must be definitely more professional than that [and tell me he is injured]. This is what I missed from him today in such a game.” – Ralph Hasenhuttl

FPL Gameweek 15 review: 7

Ben Mee will be further assessed this week after missing the Newcastle match with a shoulder problem, while Maxwel Cornet suffered a muscular issue in that clash and had to be replaced.

“I think it is a thigh strain so we will wait and see how that calms down.” – Sean Dyche on Maxwel Cornet

The Magpies’ Ryan Fraser missed out with a “minor” hamstring problem.

Impressive budget defender Rayan Ait-Nouri, who has five clean sheets in his last seven outings, will need further assessment after limping out of Wolves’ last-gasp defeat to Liverpool, although Marcal ought to be back for Gameweek 16.

GAMEWEEK 15 TAKEAWAYS

BOWEN LEVEL WITH ANTONIO

Jarrod Bowen is now the joint-fifth highest-scoring midfielder in FPL after his double-digit haul against Chelsea. Michail Antonio may have broken his points drought with a fortuitous assist but the star of the show was Bowen, who could have so easily had other attacking returns besides the two he got on Saturday.

Bowen is now level on points with Antonio in FPL this season – and has scored over twice as many points as his teammate over the last 12 Gameweeks.

With some juicy fixtures ahead, he’ll be surely a transfer target for a number of us from Gameweek 16 onwards, alongside Antonio or otherwise.

MENDY’S CONFIDENCE

Chelsea have now conceded five goals in the last three fixtures – more than they shipped in the first 12 Gameweeks of the season.

Fantasy managers who were late getting on the Blues’ backline have been left short-changed in the last week and Thomas Tuchel’s post-match words on Edouard Mendy – who was culpable for two of West Ham’s goals – don’t make for reassuring reading.

“Edou is going through a rough period. I don’t know why exactly but he seems to have lost a bit of confidence. His decision making was not on the highest level today but with the first goal we also put him in a really awkward situation. He could have saved the situation, he did not, and we are far away from blaming anybody but we need to admit that we do too many crucial mistakes at the moment that cost us a potential win against Man United and cost us today a potential win.” – Thomas Tuchel

£4.0m STARTING GOALKEEPER AT SAINTS?

Southampton’s third-choice goalkeeper, Harry Lewis, was added at £4.0m by FPL on Saturday evening, following those aforementioned injuries to Forster and McCarthy.

Any excitement about another playing £4.0m goalkeeper ought to be put on ice, however, with the Saints understandably reported to be casting the net wider for free agents.

WOLVES DEFENCE TO TEST CITY IN GAMEWEEK 16

Wolves were seconds away from holding Liverpool to a goalless draw on Saturday, only for Mohamed Salah to extend his remarkable run without a blank and tee up Divock Origi for a late, late winner.

Bruno Lage’s side produced an excellent defensive display; yes there were chances spurned but the visitors didn’t force a single shot on target in the first half and with the exception of Diogo Jota‘s inexplicable miss from six yards with only two defenders on the goalline, there weren’t many moments of panic until the final 10 minutes.

Only the top three have conceded fewer goals than Wolves this season and their impressive backline will give City’s attack a thorough examination next weekend – although there’ll be fingers crossed for good news on Ait-Nouri given how much of an excellent upgrade he has been on Marcal.

CITY SLICKERS

Speaking of City, they were in ominously good nick at Vicarage Road.

Pep Guardiola’s troops created chance after chance against Watford, racking up 1.30 expected goals in the first 10 minutes alone, and Bernardo Silva continued his own scarcely believable form with a 15-point haul.

It’s fair to say that he’s doing it the hard way: 37 midfielders have had more goal attempts than him this season, while his shot-to-goal conversion rate of 38.9% is, history tells us, unsustainable in the long term. While confidence is oozing through his veins, however (see the way he took his brace on Saturday), there aren’t too many downsides at £7.5m – especially with those appealing upcoming fixtures.

FPL Gameweek 15 review: 16

The return to fitness of some positional rivals may be a bit of a concern but it was only a fortnight ago that he was deemed “undroppable” by his manager, who has since proclaimed the Portugal international the best midfielder in the league.

“I want to say thank you, because after what I said [in midweek about Silva being the best in the league currently], the performance he has done – he didn’t make me wrong. So thank you. He did me well. He is so important for us.” – Pep Guardiola

Phil Foden was back from injury and caught the eye on the left flank again after his recent firesale: he posted a seven-point return but it could and should have been more, with a shot of his own hitting the post and Jack Grealish spurning two gilt-edged opportunities created by his fellow returnee.

WILSON ON THE WATCHLIST

Six goals in 11 matches, the joint-second-best among FPL forwards, and still only owned by 4.5%.

Not many FPL managers will be bringing in Callum Wilson now with Newcastle’s fixtures about to stiffen but he’s one very much for the watchlist ahead of some more favourable matches from Gameweek 20 onwards.

He’s found the back of the net on 18 occasions in his 37 league appearances for the Magpies, a remarkable feat when we consider how collectively poor the north-east club have been in that time.

With forwards elsewhere floundering, and with Eddie Howe likely to couple his front-foot approach with some Saudi-financed signings in January, Wilson is one to watch in the second half of 2021/22.

STAT-WATCH – GAMEWEEK 15

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

61 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FCSB
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    Ramsdale
    TAA Cancelo James Alonso
    Salah Jota Son Raphinha Gallagher
    Antonio

    Foster Livramento Jimenez Davis

    2FT, 0.6itb

    Early thoughts:

    Raphinha Jimenez >> King Bilva (or Foden)

    ??

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Lightning Bolt
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Wait till tonight and midweek match..

      Open Controls
      1. FCSB
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        Of course, but early thoughts?!

        Open Controls
    2. HMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Looks like good use of 2FT

      I’m really struggling to fund 0.2 now, was 0.1 to get Bilva (don’t want Gundogan).

      Thinking Guaita to Bachman since neither are getting cs but maybe save points, thoughts? Would then move steer to Foster once he returns for backup.
      Otherwise it’s Antonio downgrade but lack of options or Livra downgrade but even that has limits. Help!

      Open Controls
    3. HMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Also can’t wait to get rid of James around gw21 if not earlier, been such a troll for me

      Open Controls
    4. Scholes Out For Summer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      This is the time to bring good differentials. Bowen, Watkins, Mount, Sancho, Rashford should be on the radar. The city boys are good, but I'd monitor United in UCL and see how Rangnick lines them up as theyd be huge differentials

      Open Controls
  2. Lightning Bolt
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    Sanchez
    TAA, Cancelo, Alonso!
    Salah, Jota, Foden, Gallagher
    Kane, King, Toney

    Sub : Steele, Livra, BWilliams, McArthur
    1.9 itb..
    A. Gallagher > BSilva
    B. McArthur > Saka/ESR
    C. Toney > Antonio
    D. Alonso > Reguilon

    Need a help, too many options here..

    Open Controls
    1. FCSB
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Wait till tonight and midweek match..

      B or save

      Open Controls
  3. Soto Ayam
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    What's the general consensus on bringing Bernardo Silva in?

    Wolves next, won't be as easy.
    Heavy upcoming schedule adds even more chance of a rotation risk.?

    Open Controls
    1. yeahbuddy
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Think most can't ignore anymore. For me I'll never trust Pep and won't bring in a city mid

      Open Controls
      1. Scholes Out For Summer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        I have Gundo and Bernardo lol

        Open Controls
        1. yeahbuddy
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 46 mins ago

          Nice, it works for others
          Just saving myself the hair pulling stresses

          Open Controls
      2. Soto Ayam
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        I harbour the same thoughts regarding city players. However, he seems pretty nailed. But with pep it's always a risk. Then add the heavy schedule it only heightens my reserve.

        Open Controls
    2. Scholes Out For Summer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Pep hinted massive rotation in UCL, so wait and see, especially KDB minutes

      Open Controls
    3. jon.terry.tfh
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      You're paying 7.5m for a one of the most nailed city attackers. I really don't see any down side with that. Everyone is at risk of pep roulette but so far he has been playing extremely well, and in superb form

      Open Controls
    4. HMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      He’s first choice for city 7.5m, similar to Jota
      Price only going to rise with other players not performing.
      He’s the one I’ve been trying to get for 3 gw but went Foden to Jota first. Now 0.2 short via Raphinha so need inspiration for a second move.

      I would prefer Bilva plus 0.5m than Foden but it’s close. Gund distant 3rd with Kdb back

      Open Controls
      1. Soto Ayam
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
  4. Scholes Out For Summer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    I think we're about to see a huge shakeup in the template. United and West Ham have great long term fixtures, Villa have a good manager bounce combined with good fixtures, Arsenal still have decent fixtures and a fairly settled side, and Chelsea have 5 really good fixtures when basically no one has their midfield options. Also cant forget City's great fixture with their minefield of a roster...

    Lots of new differentials to choose from.

    Open Controls
    1. Pops15
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Hope you're right. I've been hitting above the weekly average in points for the past few GWs and keep seeing small reds as everyone around me has similar players.

      Open Controls
    2. Baberto
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      The United players are over priced. Bowen is the player to get imo from West Ham. Watkins is a steal at that price point given his fixtures. There's no point in looking beyond Esr and Ramsdale even if they've a settled side. The returns are way too distributed among the Chelsea mids for my liking.

      Open Controls
    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Don't think it will be that big, most of the current template players have decent fixtures still and are there for a reason in terms of good underlying stats
      Looking at transfer trends, lots will drop Raphinha for Bowen or a City mid this week

      Really you need something with the premiums to disrupt the template e.g. if KDB starts consistently starting and posts double digit hauls, Lukaku, Ronaldo, Kane start firing, Salah starts blanking etc.

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Those 'differentials' include the big premiums - Ronaldo, Kane, Lukaku, Bruno, KDB - could all end up being viable picks, pushing us in different directions.

        Open Controls
  5. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    I think that Soton's 3rd GK Lewis last senior appearance for the club: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YavTaBYzSdo

    Quite amusing given their opponent next week!

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Lmao

      It *can* get worse than McCarthy, I see

      Open Controls
    2. Gabbiadini
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      The Athletic is reporting that the club will look at an "emergency loan" signing.

      Open Controls
  6. Baberto
    • 7 Years
    2 hours ago

    Been wanting to bring in Bowen for ages, but somehow had other fires to put out.

    Ramsdale Sanchez
    Taa Cancelo James Rudi Livra
    Salah Bilva Jota Gallagher Esr
    Jesus Watkins Dennis

    Is Gallagher > Bowen worth it now? Or roll?

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      I'd be more concerned about Jesus:

      https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/man-city-injuries-guardiola-jesus-22367980

      Open Controls
  7. Scots Gooner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    When is Firmino expected back? How much longer is Jota on option?

    Open Controls
  8. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Last Man Standing Update (1339 teams)

    Current safety score after autosubs = 27
    Top score = 61
    LMS average = 34.64 (-0.31) = 34.33
    Players played = 8.11/12
    Captains left = 6.2%

    EO over 10: Raphinha 61, Toney 49, Ramsdale 44, Son 40, ESR 36, Kane 35, Reggy 25, Vardy 23, Gallagher 15

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    Open Controls
    1. Disturbed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      25 mins ago

      Bernardo keeping me in it

      Open Controls
    2. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Think ima struggle this week.
      29 with only 4 to go.
      Gotta hope my Rashford gamble pays off.

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        You certainly have differentials. We nearly have the same ID.

        Open Controls
  9. Little Red Lacazette
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    1FT. 0.1ITB

    Should I roll the transfer?

    Guaita
    TAA Cancelo James Alonso
    Salah Son Jota ESR
    Wilson Antonio

    Carson Dennis Gallagher White

    Open Controls
    1. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Nice team I think roll without having had a detailed look at the fixtures yet.

      Open Controls
  10. HurriKane
    • 9 Years
    47 mins ago

    Which option do you prefer?

    A) King B.Silva Bowen

    B) Dennis Sancho Gallagher

    Ramsdale Foster
    Trent Cancelo James Alonso
    Salah Jota Foden ______, ______,
    Toney, Antonio, ______,

    Really want a man united attacker but at what cost?

    Open Controls
    1. Little Red Lacazette
      • 5 Years
      40 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      39 mins ago

      A with Dennis

      Open Controls
      1. HurriKane
        • 9 Years
        7 mins ago

        Why Dennis over King?

        i get that Dennis has more points but King has great stats and is on pens. So i think King returns will be more sustainable.

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          I saw them play yesterday for the first time and Dennis looked more involved and threatening. Haven't followed their numbers and previous performance, King do have penalties in his favour and no AFCON commitment, so he is not a bad option either.

          Open Controls
    3. Gabbiadini
      • 4 Years
      38 mins ago

      a but dennis

      Open Controls
    4. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      37 mins ago

      Is there 3 completely different players in these positions right now? if so who are they?
      My team is very similar.
      The mids I would be moving for similar to A or B are Son and Raphina.
      A is the obvious route but I am thinking more of going for B cause it’s all getting too template and very hard to make any ground. plus west ham have some good fixtures coming but I think a double up is excessive with all the other options available.

      Open Controls
      1. HurriKane
        • 9 Years
        24 mins ago

        Yeah. They are Son Mbeumo and Edouard. (have 2ft)

        Thing is Bowen and Bilva has been so consistent and playing for teams in great attacking form at the moment with great fixtures

        Open Controls
        1. Albrightondknight
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          I can’t disagree with that - a template team may not get crazy rises only steady ones but diffs can get you drops real quick. A is of course the sensible option.

          Open Controls
  11. jon.terry.tfh
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    38 mins ago

    Utd's fixtures are incredible but I really struggle to find any options. Cr7 is flagged and with his age, I doubt he is starting most of the festive fixtures. Greenwood is out of the town, Sancho and Rashford lack minutes, defense is in shambles, only Bruno is a realistic choice. Given his price, it is hard to justify having him over bernando son and even Bowen.

    Open Controls
    1. jon.terry.tfh
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      out of the team*

      Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Considering the options upfront, picking Ronaldo looks fine (if you can afford)

      Not sure about likes of Rashford and Sancho who are probably not going to be consistent. Plus their are comparatively more options in midfield.

      Open Controls
  12. Holmes
    • 8 Years
    26 mins ago

    Not a fan of owning them but I guess one CHE and MANC defender will be enough. Interested in taking a punt on Mings as well.

    Open Controls
    1. HurriKane
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Kicking my self for going Alonso over Reguilon this gw. But then again with everyone owning James in top10k i thought Alonso would be needed to gain an advantage when chelsea gets a cs

      Open Controls
  13. Albrightondknight
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    26 mins ago

    With lots of high priced players under performing the teams we can have based on players with form and fixtures is amazing. In 4 moves I could get to this. Is it too much of a headache or ideal for this time of year?

    Moves are
    Jesus Broja Son and Raphina to
    Antonio Watkins Foden and Bilva
    Might just do a Raphina to Bilva this week.

    Ramsdale Steele

    TAA Cancelo James Alonso Regullion

    Salah Jota Foden Bilva ESR

    Antonio Watkins Dennis

    Open Controls
    1. jon.terry.tfh
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      Perfect with so much rotation happening during this time of the year. Just be prepared to have a 15 pointer on the bench occasionally lol

      Open Controls
      1. Albrightondknight
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        12 mins ago

        Could be 3 * 15 pointers on the bench 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. Freshy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          Could be 3 no show starters too

          Open Controls
          1. Albrightondknight
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            just now

            That’s when the 3 * 15 pointers come off the bench !!

            Open Controls
  14. Totalfootball
    • 4 Years
    19 mins ago

    Which Man city mid is the best (to go for) out of -

    1) Bernardo
    2) Gundogan
    3) Sterling
    4) Foden
    5) Grealish

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. The Riders of Mohan
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      14235

      Open Controls
      1. Albrightondknight
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        41253

        Open Controls
    2. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      1

      Open Controls
  15. The Riders of Mohan
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    I’ve got 2FTs and looking for these moves this week but wanted to see opinions.

    Raph > Mount/Bowen/?
    ASM > King/Dennis

    Team: ITB 0.6
    Sanchez Foster
    TAA James Cancelo Dias Livra
    Salah Jota Foden ESR X
    Antonio Toney X

    Next week:
    Toney > Watkins

    Open Controls
  16. FPL ElasticO
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Got the exact cash to do this transfer... Would you do this?

    Raphinha > B. Silva

    Open Controls
    1. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Yes

      Open Controls
  17. Weak Become Heros
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Gundo still worth a look?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.