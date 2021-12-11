1089
Dugout Discussion December 11

Man City v Wolves team news: Foden, Walker and De Bruyne benched

1,089 Comments
Share

Phil Foden is only a substitute as Manchester City take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in the first of five Premier League matches today.

Kick-off at the Etihad is at 12:30 GMT.

It seems like Foden has been a doubt for every league fixture ever since he returned from international duty in November with ankle problems, and he isn’t risked from the start this afternoon despite making the matchday squad.

Foden and Kyle Walker are the only two players who made Pep Guardiola’s Gameweek 15 starting XI who lose their places this lunchtime, although City did have a Champions League tie with Leipzig in between.

Ilkay Gundogan and Jack Grealish are the only players who have started all three league and cup matches over the last week.

Replacing Foden and Walker from the Gameweek 15 side are Gabriel Jesus, who like Aymeric Laporte has recovered from a knock, and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Bernardo Silva was the most-bought Fantasy Premier League (FPL) player of Gameweek 16, with just over one million transfers spent on the Portuguese midfielder, and there is no surprise to see him reclaim his place in the centre of the park after a midweek breather.

There’s just one change for Wolves from their brave loss to Liverpool, as Hwang Hee-chan is replaced by Joao Moutinho. That alteration, presumably, will see Bruno Lage beef up his midfield and move from a 3-4-3 to a 3-5-2.

Adama Traore and Raul Jimenez will be attempting to create their 2019/20 heroics at the Etihad up top.

Recovering from illness and injury to make the bench are Marcal and Willy Boly.

GAMEWEEK 15 TEAM NEWS

Man City XI: Ederson, Dias, Sterling, Gundogan, Jesus, Grealish, Zinchenko, Laporte, Rodri, Silva, Cancelo.

Subs: Steffen, Walker, Stones, Ake, De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Foden, Palmer.

Wolves XI: Sa, Ait-Nouri, Neves, Jimenez, Coady, Semedo, Kilman, Saiss, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Traore.

Subs: Ruddy, Hoever, Marcal, Podence, Trincao, Boly, Silva, Hee-Chan, Cundle.

Win £10,000 for free with Fantasy5 by picking the best players for Gameweek 16

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

1,089 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Sgt Frank Drebin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    54 mins ago

    Ahh, that Silva's assist cost me 3 pts. Together with Dennis they got 7 effective points against me. But we move on, I got jammy Mbeumo's points so I guess it evens out.

    Open Controls
  2. Hiiler
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    54 mins ago

    Started the GW with guite good bench and starting 11 with -4. Now though might have only 10 playing players or even less after seeing latest lineups.

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      31 mins ago

      I definitely have max 10 playing and got 1pt from Foden. Could be worse

      Open Controls
      1. Hiiler
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 mins ago

        I think this GW 1 pointers are worth more then in previous GW's , since there are so many players who won't play at all. 🙂

        Open Controls
  3. Kun Tozser
    • 6 Years
    54 mins ago

    Stay on the bench Jota!

    Open Controls
    1. Big_Andy_GAWA
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Originally will get 80 or 85 minutes and Jota will come on for him...

      Open Controls
      1. POGBOOM KEBABOOM
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Then score a goal

        Open Controls
  4. The Mighty Whites
    • 6 Years
    54 mins ago

    Gundogan or B Silva, King or Dennis… of course I went for Gundogan and King

    Open Controls
    1. Free Hat
      • 2 Years
      43 mins ago

      Throw in a Kane vs son and you win unluckiest!

      Open Controls
      1. Werner Brothers
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Add Reg vs Royal to that!

        Open Controls
    2. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      39 mins ago

      Yep it shows, just be casual and pick the one who has the most points, simple

      Open Controls
  5. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    53 mins ago

    Points from 43 of a possible 48 City games in my team this season. Updated with today's game, which is really bringing up the average haha

    18, 18, (14), 12, 7, 6*, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 5, 4, 3*, (3), 3, 3, 3, 2*, 2, 2, 2, 2, 2, 2, 2, 2, 2, 1, 1, 1, 1, 1, 0, -, -, -, -, -, -, -

    () = Benched
    * = Captained

    Not going for this strategy again 😆

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      48 mins ago

      There's a couple missing it seems but you get the point

      Open Controls
      1. Bertonian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        10 mins ago

        No it seems you are not getting the point(s)

        Open Controls
    2. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      37 mins ago

      Minefield, have stayed clear of City altogether last few seasons but Bilva is a beautiful man

      Open Controls
  6. Big_Andy_GAWA
    • 10 Years
    52 mins ago

    Owning Foden and Jésus is doing my head in. Should have had a pen today too IMO. And Jésus would have hit it!

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      28 mins ago

      Gundo is on pens

      Open Controls
  7. FFSbet.com
    • 6 Years
    52 mins ago

    Damn Gundo,ESR,Jota...not looking good.

    Was Gundo playing ok or subbed for bad performance?

    Open Controls
    1. Sgt Frank Drebin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      He got a shot cleared from the line.

      Open Controls
  8. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    52 mins ago

    Should of played rudiger over jota, thought he’d ever start or not make the squad, probably makes a cameo now

    Open Controls
  9. Royal5
    • 10 Years
    52 mins ago

    That Cancelo yc was very annoying >:( Missing the Leeds game. He could've hauled.

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      48 mins ago

      Might have been benched for it anyway. At least we now know his rest won't risk a cameo.

      Open Controls
      1. Big_Andy_GAWA
        • 10 Years
        just now

        No chance - he got a rest the other day in C.L.!

        Open Controls
    2. Big_Andy_GAWA
      • 10 Years
      48 mins ago

      Big time. I only brought him in this GW.

      Open Controls
    3. Tcheco
      • 4 Years
      47 mins ago

      His suspension + Jimenez means Hwang plays as lone striker. Could end up being a blessing for me

      Open Controls
    4. griffzinho
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      46 mins ago

      Is Cancelo banned for Leeds 100%??

      Open Controls
      1. Tcheco
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Yes 5 yellow cards

        Open Controls
      2. Shineonme
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Yes

        Open Controls
  10. Tcheco
    • 4 Years
    51 mins ago

    Sa you beauty

    Open Controls
  11. AD2110
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    49 mins ago

    Owning Gundo was v frustrating in that game. Do we think he’ll start next game? Or time for KDB to start over him?

    Open Controls
    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      34 mins ago

      Would be so harsh to lose his spot.

      I’d guess Jesus would drop out. Maybe drop Grealish out for Foden too.

      Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 6 Years
      31 mins ago

      yes, KDB was awful again today, still hasn't recovered from playing through the pain for Belgium

      Open Controls
      1. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        29 mins ago

        Really?! I thought he immediately came on and made a difference.

        He’s the only central midfielder to try ambitious forward passes. Similar to how Sterling is the only attacker to run at players.

        They were waaaay more fun to watch and created more chances once he was on (though to be fair Wolves changed their shape).

        Open Controls
        1. F4L
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          maybe awful is a bit harsh, but he gave the ball away too much, overhitting passes etc

          Like you said Wolves went more attacking so it helped City look more potent

          Open Controls
      2. AD2110
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        27 mins ago

        Yeah I think KDB played well when he came on

        Open Controls
  12. Pariße
    • 6 Years
    49 mins ago

    Just watched Jimenez’ red card incident. Really can’t hate this guy.

    Open Controls
  13. Do I Not Like Orange
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    49 mins ago

    Foden worth bringing in for midweek? Already have Silva.

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 10 Years
      46 mins ago

      Rotation bonanza incoming with KDB back. Bit risky imo.

      Open Controls
    2. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      40 mins ago

      I think Foden is a key player for Pep since he plays him even tho he's not fully recovered. So yeah get him in.

      Open Controls
  14. RogDog_jimmy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    49 mins ago

    Can’t decide which match to watch.

    Have Alonso and James but I hate watching games where I have defenders.

    Have the normal Liverpool 3 - but have seen them so often.

    Only Ramsdale in the other one - no way I want to watch that.

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I'd still go for Chelsea. Feel like that's gonna be high scoring. 4-2 or something like that.

      Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I'd watch Chelsea v Leeds.

      Or Liverpool Villa if i had the choice.

      Will see what i can find.

      Open Controls
  15. F4L
    • 6 Years
    46 mins ago

    Time for Broja watch

    Open Controls
    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      28 mins ago

      Vardy > Broja is going to find a Brownhill > City mid this week for me at this stage.

      Open Controls
      1. F4L
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        yeah similar for me, Jesus down to Broja enables Raph up Sterling

        Open Controls
        1. F4L
          • 6 Years
          4 mins ago

          *up to

          Open Controls
  16. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    46 mins ago

    More returns for Silva and a 1 pointer for glass man Foden. You love to see it.

    Open Controls
  17. ClassiX
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    45 mins ago

    Auba excluded from Gunner's team due to "disciplinary reasons".

    Open Controls
  18. Alexis Nonsense
    • 5 Years
    45 mins ago

    So 11 City vs. 10 Wolves is almost a draw....

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      40 mins ago

      Also almost 3-0.

      Man City (2.77) 1-0 (0.14) Wolves.

      Two big Wolves blocks and poor City finishing.

      Open Controls
  19. Royal5
    • 10 Years
    43 mins ago

    Does anyone else get a pop up spam every time you update? Very annoying.

    Open Controls
  20. diesel001
    • 5 Years
    42 mins ago

    Aubameyang hasn't been the same player since he got malaria.

    Open Controls
    1. Warby84
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Since he signed a massive contract you mean?

      Open Controls
  21. ClassiX
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    40 mins ago

    Klopp is class: "Thank God Gerrard isn't playing"

    Open Controls
  22. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    38 mins ago

    As a Sanchez, Steele, Son, Reguilón and Jota owner this GW looked like a disaster waiting to happen, but 4 returns from 4 so far (Mbeumo, Dennis, Cancelo, Bernardo). You just never when the good, or more often bad GW's in my case are coming.

    Open Controls
    1. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      32 mins ago

      As a Sanchez Steele Son Reguilon and ESR owner this game week looked like a disaster and no returns from King and Sissoko have confirmed this lol

      Open Controls
  23. TomSaints
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Meh we all have a Chelsea defender so clean sheet is pointless

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.