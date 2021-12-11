Man City v Wolves team news: Foden, Walker and De Bruyne benched

Phil Foden is only a substitute as Manchester City take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in the first of five Premier League matches today.

Kick-off at the Etihad is at 12:30 GMT.

It seems like Foden has been a doubt for every league fixture ever since he returned from international duty in November with ankle problems, and he isn’t risked from the start this afternoon despite making the matchday squad.

Foden and Kyle Walker are the only two players who made Pep Guardiola’s Gameweek 15 starting XI who lose their places this lunchtime, although City did have a Champions League tie with Leipzig in between.

Ilkay Gundogan and Jack Grealish are the only players who have started all three league and cup matches over the last week.

Replacing Foden and Walker from the Gameweek 15 side are Gabriel Jesus, who like Aymeric Laporte has recovered from a knock, and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Bernardo Silva was the most-bought Fantasy Premier League (FPL) player of Gameweek 16, with just over one million transfers spent on the Portuguese midfielder, and there is no surprise to see him reclaim his place in the centre of the park after a midweek breather.

There’s just one change for Wolves from their brave loss to Liverpool, as Hwang Hee-chan is replaced by Joao Moutinho. That alteration, presumably, will see Bruno Lage beef up his midfield and move from a 3-4-3 to a 3-5-2.

Adama Traore and Raul Jimenez will be attempting to create their 2019/20 heroics at the Etihad up top.

Recovering from illness and injury to make the bench are Marcal and Willy Boly.

GAMEWEEK 15 TEAM NEWS

Man City XI: Ederson, Dias, Sterling, Gundogan, Jesus, Grealish, Zinchenko, Laporte, Rodri, Silva, Cancelo.

Subs: Steffen, Walker, Stones, Ake, De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Foden, Palmer.

Wolves XI: Sa, Ait-Nouri, Neves, Jimenez, Coady, Semedo, Kilman, Saiss, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Traore.

Subs: Ruddy, Hoever, Marcal, Podence, Trincao, Boly, Silva, Hee-Chan, Cundle.

