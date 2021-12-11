Win £10,000 for free with Fantasy5 by picking the best players for Gameweek 16

Sponsored by Fantasy5

Even if you’re left with a depleted squad and a disastrous score in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) this weekend, winning a cool £10,000 would be a welcome piece of news come Sunday evening.

You have a chance to achieve precisely this if you can make five correct picks in the free-to-play Fantasy5 game, and there are also various other prizes (including a £50 PS5/Xbox voucher this week) on offer beyond the whopping jackpot.

You can even set up a mini-league and compete with colleagues, friends and family – something we’ve done recently.

Last month, Fantasy Football Scout unveiled a nine-week battle that pits ten staff members and Pro Pundit experts against each other. To determine who truly has the best eye for a Fantasy player, the FFS Challenge mini-league will take place between Gameweeks 12 and 20.

A small prize is up for grabs but, more importantly, so are bragging rights. Below the ‘how to’, you can see which players the Scout crew have selected for Gameweek 16.

HOW DOES FANTASY 5 WORK?

Fantasy5 is free to play and it follows the exact same scoring system as FPL, just without the bonus points.

It’s as simple as this: pick a player from each of the five Gameweek 16 matches below and, if they all exceed their individual ‘points targets’ (a par score set by Fantasy5), you’ll be in the money:

Manchester City v Wolves

Arsenal v Southampton

Chelsea v Leeds United

Liverpool v Aston Villa

Norwich City v Manchester United

Anyone who manages to pick five successful outperformers will be in the money, with a £10,000 prize up for grabs!

Even if you don’t succeed in getting all five right, Fantasy5’s leaderboard allows you to win prizes beyond the £10k jackpot – there’s £500 up for grabs for the Fantasy manager topping the leaderboard

Competition is limited to one entry per person per round. Full terms and conditions are here.

The deadline for this week’s entries is at 12:30 GMT on Saturday December 11.

SCOUT’S PICKS FOR GAMEWEEK 16 OF FANTASY5

The FFS Challenge has had four rounds – here is the current mini-league table:

As mentioned on Tuesday’s round-up piece, nobody got any right for Gameweek 15, as some of the most popular picks were either injured or rotated. Names such as Ivan Toney, Emerson Royal and Emile Smith Rowe missed out, with just cameo appearances from Jamie Vardy and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The only players to exceed their target were Shandon Baptiste, Ezri Konsa, Fred, Demarai Gray, Kieran Tierney, Ben Davies and Davinson Sanchez.

Az

elFozzie

FPL_ElStatto

FPL Marc

FPL Nymfria

Geoff

Neale

Sam (FPL Family)

Ted Talks FPL

Tom

The most-selected players for each match are:

Man City v Wolves: Bernardo (2), Cancelo (2), Jimenez (2), Gundogan (2), Jesus (1), Mahrez (1)

Bernardo (2), Cancelo (2), Jimenez (2), Gundogan (2), Jesus (1), Mahrez (1) Arsenal v Southampton: Aubameyang (5)*, Tierney (2), Smith Rowe (1), Broja (1), Redmond (1)

Aubameyang (5)*, Tierney (2), Smith Rowe (1), Broja (1), Redmond (1) Chelsea v Leeds: Alonso (4), Raphinha (3), James (1), Mount (1), Rudiger (1)

Alonso (4), Raphinha (3), James (1), Mount (1), Rudiger (1) Liverpool v Aston Villa: Salah (3), Watkins (2), Alexander-Arnold (2), Jota (1), Robertson (1), McGinn (1)

Salah (3), Watkins (2), Alexander-Arnold (2), Jota (1), Robertson (1), McGinn (1) Norwich v Man United: Ronaldo (3), Dalot (3), Rashford (2), Sancho (1), Fred (1)

*selections were made before news broke that Aubameyang may miss Gameweek 16

#ad 18+

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT