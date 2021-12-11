251
Fantasy5 December 11

Win £10,000 for free with Fantasy5 by picking the best players for Gameweek 16

251 Comments
Share

Sponsored by Fantasy5

Even if you’re left with a depleted squad and a disastrous score in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) this weekend, winning a cool £10,000 would be a welcome piece of news come Sunday evening.

You have a chance to achieve precisely this if you can make five correct picks in the free-to-play Fantasy5 game, and there are also various other prizes (including a £50 PS5/Xbox voucher this week) on offer beyond the whopping jackpot.

£100 prize every month in Scout's Fantasy5 mini-league

You can even set up a mini-league and compete with colleagues, friends and family – something we’ve done recently.

Last month, Fantasy Football Scout unveiled a nine-week battle that pits ten staff members and Pro Pundit experts against each other. To determine who truly has the best eye for a Fantasy player, the FFS Challenge mini-league will take place between Gameweeks 12 and 20.

A small prize is up for grabs but, more importantly, so are bragging rights. Below the ‘how to’, you can see which players the Scout crew have selected for Gameweek 16.

ENTER YOUR FANTASY5 TEAM HERE

HOW DOES FANTASY 5 WORK?

Win £10,000 for free with Fantasy5 by picking the best players for Gameweek 16 11

Fantasy5 is free to play and it follows the exact same scoring system as FPL, just without the bonus points.

It’s as simple as this: pick a player from each of the five Gameweek 16 matches below and, if they all exceed their individual ‘points targets’ (a par score set by Fantasy5), you’ll be in the money:

  • Manchester City v Wolves
  • Arsenal v Southampton
  • Chelsea v Leeds United
  • Liverpool v Aston Villa
  • Norwich City v Manchester United

Anyone who manages to pick five successful outperformers will be in the money, with a £10,000 prize up for grabs!

Even if you don’t succeed in getting all five right, Fantasy5’s leaderboard allows you to win prizes beyond the £10k jackpot – there’s £500 up for grabs for the Fantasy manager topping the leaderboard

Competition is limited to one entry per person per round. Full terms and conditions are here.

The deadline for this week’s entries is at 12:30 GMT on Saturday December 11.

£100 prize every month in Scout's Fantasy5 mini-league

SCOUT’S PICKS FOR GAMEWEEK 16 OF FANTASY5

The FFS Challenge has had four rounds – here is the current mini-league table:

As mentioned on Tuesday’s round-up piece, nobody got any right for Gameweek 15, as some of the most popular picks were either injured or rotated. Names such as Ivan Toney, Emerson Royal and Emile Smith Rowe missed out, with just cameo appearances from Jamie Vardy and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The only players to exceed their target were Shandon Baptiste, Ezri Konsa, Fred, Demarai Gray, Kieran Tierney, Ben Davies and Davinson Sanchez.

Az

elFozzie

FPL_ElStatto

FPL Marc

FPL Nymfria

Geoff

Neale

Win £10,000 for free with Fantasy5 by picking the best players for Gameweek 16 5

Sam (FPL Family)

Ted Talks FPL

Tom

The most-selected players for each match are:

  • Man City v Wolves: Bernardo (2), Cancelo (2), Jimenez (2), Gundogan (2), Jesus (1), Mahrez (1)
  • Arsenal v Southampton: Aubameyang (5)*, Tierney (2), Smith Rowe (1), Broja (1), Redmond (1)
  • Chelsea v Leeds: Alonso (4), Raphinha (3), James (1), Mount (1), Rudiger (1)
  • Liverpool v Aston Villa: Salah (3), Watkins (2), Alexander-Arnold (2), Jota (1), Robertson (1), McGinn (1)
  • Norwich v Man United: Ronaldo (3), Dalot (3), Rashford (2), Sancho (1), Fred (1)

*selections were made before news broke that Aubameyang may miss Gameweek 16

ENTER YOUR OWN FANTASY5 TEAM HERE

#ad 18+

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

FPLMarc88 Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.”

251 Comments Post a Comment
  1. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 40 mins ago

    Foden has had injuries, but still worrying that 30 mids have A better score and that he’s only started 50% of the matches this season

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Fodenfreude.

      Open Controls
      1. Over Midwicket
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        It wasn't funny the first time.

        Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Foden has started 8 games this season, with all absences due to injuries and knocks. Three of those were Chelsea, Liverpool and Man U. He has 3 goals and 3 assists, in 8 starts

      15 starts give 30 points, giving those who are above him a good chance of beating him by just showing up and getting 6 attacking returns over 15 games, a far inferior asset by those numbers

      Foden's fixture run until GW7, considering his points per match, is a gold mine. There's no telling when he'll get over this ankle knock, so that's my worry. Definitely not selling before Leeds, if he was fit enough to make the bench here

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        *fixture run until GW27

        Open Controls
    3. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      As the Dennis owner say - ‘look at past points’

      And by that logic there is absolutely no reason to pick him

      Open Controls
  2. Seano
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 40 mins ago

    Who scores more this month out of:

    Lukaku
    Antonio
    Jesus

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      Lukaku

      Open Controls
    2. Echoes
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      Antonio

      Open Controls
  3. Eh, just one more thing ...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 39 mins ago

    Any news as to whether Jota took any part in the final training session on Friday?

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
  4. CRO KLOPP
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 38 mins ago

    Cancelo playing on the right is good or bad thing for him or is the same thing?

    Open Controls
    1. Limbo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 37 mins ago

      Better - more threat / potential IMO.

      Open Controls
      1. CRO KLOPP
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 36 mins ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
    2. Adetro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 36 mins ago

      He's right-footed and it's his preferred position. More assist potential, I think.

      Open Controls
  5. Jones Kusi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 37 mins ago

    I picked King over Dennis on my WC.
    Make me feel better

    Open Controls
    1. Bollard
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 36 mins ago

      Theres always next GW

      Open Controls
    2. CRO KLOPP
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 36 mins ago

      Put some money on Dennis to score next time

      Open Controls
    3. Gandalf
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 36 mins ago

      Great stats, no reason why can't do well next game

      Open Controls
      1. CRO KLOPP
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 35 mins ago

        Yes,he did hit the post before that corner tbh

        Open Controls
      2. Jones Kusi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 35 mins ago

        Sure but Dennis got the form..

        Open Controls
        1. Gandalf
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 25 mins ago

          Wasn't comparing King vs Dennis, just some positives for Kibg

          Open Controls
    4. Echoes
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 35 mins ago

      well at least you didn't pick Cucho

      Open Controls
    5. Pino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 34 mins ago

      I watched the game, King player well and hit the bar. Dennis var lucky to score with the header.

      Open Controls
      1. CRO KLOPP
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 33 mins ago

        Yes,but King played on the side with Dennis more central

        Open Controls
      2. GreennRed
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 29 mins ago

        Dennis is a better goalscorer than King. That's why Ranieri plays him more central. King works harder for the team but it's not reflected in FPL.

        Open Controls
    6. PartyTime
        3 hours, 33 mins ago

        I took a -28 with Dennis first on my bench. No Jota for autosub too

        Open Controls
        1. PartyTime
            3 hours, 32 mins ago

            If you don’t feel better than you probably need a therapist more than I do

            Open Controls
          • Echoes
            • 1 Year
            3 hours, 31 mins ago

            Your team has more hits than an Elvis Presley album

            Open Controls
      • Adetro
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 37 mins ago

        I don't know why the BBC website insists on the public player rater. It's completely meaningless and just gets int he way.

        Open Controls
        1. tomasjj
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 27 mins ago

          Absolutely.
          At least put it further down, under the line-ups.

          Open Controls
      • Jacktastic
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 36 mins ago

        OMG my 3 Man City players are all starting!

        Open Controls
        1. BrockLanders
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 35 mins ago

          City defeat incoming

          Open Controls
          1. Jacktastic
            • 10 Years
            3 hours, 32 mins ago

            I picked King over Dennis last night so today has to go better.

            Open Controls
        2. Adetro
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 35 mins ago

          Give me six numbers between 1 and 49 right now

          Open Controls
          1. Echoes
            • 1 Year
            3 hours, 33 mins ago

            7, 16, 33

            Open Controls
          2. Jacktastic
            • 10 Years
            3 hours, 31 mins ago

            I think I’ll have a cheeky lucky dip tonight

            Open Controls
        3. Dark Side Of The Loon!
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 35 mins ago

          Red letter day

          Open Controls
        4. Holmes
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 27 mins ago

          Get you bench ready for midweek...

          Open Controls
      • Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 16 mins ago

        This ones got 0-0 written all over it

        Open Controls
      • Pukki Party
        • 4 Years
        3 hours ago

        Adama vs Zinchenko could be interesting

        Open Controls
      • Over Midwicket
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 48 mins ago

        Any more updates on the United Norwich game getting postponed? Norwich have a ton of confirmed COVID cases.

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.