Win £10,000 for free with Fantasy5 by picking the best players for Gameweek 16

A little bit of extra cash always comes in handy at this time of year – and you could have £10k in your back pocket by the end of Gameweek 16, simply by predicting Fantasy points returns in five weekend Premier League matches.

And, best of all, it’s completely free to play!

We’re talking about Fantasy5, where there are also various other prizes on offer beyond the whopping jackpot. You can even set up a mini-league and compete with colleagues, friends and family – something we’ve done.

Fantasy Football Scout recently unveiled a nine-week battle that pits 10 staff members and Pro Pundits against each other. To determine who truly has the best eye for a Fantasy player, the FFS Challenge mini-league will take place between Gameweeks 12 and 20.

A small prize is up for grabs but, more importantly, so are bragging rights.

HOW DOES FANTASY 5 WORK?

Fantasy5 is free to play and it follows the exact same scoring system as FPL, just without the bonus points.

It’s as simple as this: pick a player from each of the five selected Gameweek matches and, if they all exceed their individual ‘points targets’ (a par score set by Fantasy5), you’ll be in the money.

Even if you don’t succeed in getting all five right, Fantasy5’s leaderboard allows you to win prizes beyond the £10k jackpot – there’s £500 up for grabs for the Fantasy manager topping the leaderboard

Competition is limited to one entry per person per round. Full terms and conditions are here.

SCOUT’S RESULTS FOR GAMEWEEKS 14 AND 15

The FFS Challenge has had two rounds since the last article – the midweek Gameweek 14 fixtures, followed by Gameweek 15 at the weekend. Here is the current mini-league table:

GAMEWEEK 15

The weekend brought a second Gameweek without any success for our 10 competitors, mainly due to popular choices being injured or rotated.

Ivan Toney was most-selected for Leeds United v Brentford, only to miss out because of a positive Covid-19 test.

Following Jamie Vardy‘s substitute appearance on Sunday, Gameweek 15 ended with a no-show from Emile Smith Rowe and a place on the bench for the player who had most picks amongst the five games – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The following players exceeded their points target: Shandon Baptiste, Ezri Konsa, Fred, Demarai Gray, Kieran Tierney, Ben Davies and Davinson Sanchez.

GAMEWEEK 14

Things went more smoothly a few days prior, with only Geoff and FPL Marc failing to succeed. Sergio Reguilon was successfully chosen by six of the 10, with three opting for Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo against Arsenal. ElFozzie chose both, with players like James Maddison and Andrew Robertson delivering FPL returns but still not quite able to reach their Fantasy5 points target.

The following players exceeded their points target: Sergio Reguilon, Jan Bednarek, Jonny Evans, Cristiano Ronaldo, Fred, Mohamed Elneny, Emile Smith Rowe and Jordan Henderson.

Later this week, the selections for Gameweek 16 will be revealed, as we reach the middle round of the FFS Challenge.

