Fantasy5 December 7

Win £10,000 for free with Fantasy5 by picking the best players for Gameweek 16

200 Comments
A little bit of extra cash always comes in handy at this time of year – and you could have £10k in your back pocket by the end of Gameweek 16, simply by predicting Fantasy points returns in five weekend Premier League matches.

And, best of all, it’s completely free to play!

We’re talking about Fantasy5, where there are also various other prizes on offer beyond the whopping jackpot. You can even set up a mini-league and compete with colleagues, friends and family – something we’ve done.

Fantasy Football Scout recently unveiled a nine-week battle that pits 10 staff members and Pro Pundits against each other. To determine who truly has the best eye for a Fantasy player, the FFS Challenge mini-league will take place between Gameweeks 12 and 20.

A small prize is up for grabs but, more importantly, so are bragging rights.

HOW DOES FANTASY 5 WORK?

Fantasy5 is free to play and it follows the exact same scoring system as FPL, just without the bonus points.

It’s as simple as this: pick a player from each of the five selected Gameweek matches and, if they all exceed their individual ‘points targets’ (a par score set by Fantasy5), you’ll be in the money.

Even if you don’t succeed in getting all five right, Fantasy5’s leaderboard allows you to win prizes beyond the £10k jackpot – there’s £500 up for grabs for the Fantasy manager topping the leaderboard

Competition is limited to one entry per person per round. Full terms and conditions are here.

SCOUT’S RESULTS FOR GAMEWEEKS 14 AND 15

The FFS Challenge has had two rounds since the last article – the midweek Gameweek 14 fixtures, followed by Gameweek 15 at the weekend. Here is the current mini-league table:

GAMEWEEK 15

The weekend brought a second Gameweek without any success for our 10 competitors, mainly due to popular choices being injured or rotated.

Ivan Toney was most-selected for Leeds United v Brentford, only to miss out because of a positive Covid-19 test.

Following Jamie Vardy‘s substitute appearance on Sunday, Gameweek 15 ended with a no-show from Emile Smith Rowe and a place on the bench for the player who had most picks amongst the five games – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The following players exceeded their points target: Shandon Baptiste, Ezri Konsa, Fred, Demarai Gray, Kieran Tierney, Ben Davies and Davinson Sanchez.

GAMEWEEK 14

Things went more smoothly a few days prior, with only Geoff and FPL Marc failing to succeed. Sergio Reguilon was successfully chosen by six of the 10, with three opting for Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo against Arsenal. ElFozzie chose both, with players like James Maddison and Andrew Robertson delivering FPL returns but still not quite able to reach their Fantasy5 points target.

The following players exceeded their points target: Sergio Reguilon, Jan Bednarek, Jonny Evans, Cristiano Ronaldo, Fred, Mohamed Elneny, Emile Smith Rowe and Jordan Henderson.

Later this week, the selections for Gameweek 16 will be revealed, as we reach the middle round of the FFS Challenge.

FPLMarc88 Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.”

200 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Wılly
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 8 mins ago

    Sanchez (Steele)
    TAA Cancelo Reguilon (Johnson Livramento)
    Salah Bernardo Jota Raphinha (Brownhill)
    Kane Toney King

    If Spurs game is cancelled I'll likely WC, already removed Son for Bernardo.

    Is Toney to Antonio the move here? 3.1 ITB

    Open Controls
    1. Bojack Horseman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      You’re in a great position having a WC left over.

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 4 mins ago

        Darn tootin

        Open Controls
    2. FredrikH
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      Reason it would get canceled?

      Open Controls
      1. Gandalf
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        Covid cases at spurs

        Open Controls
    3. kempc23
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Kane to anyone is the move. Literally anyone. But now is probably going to be as good a time as any to get your wildcard in play. You would be 4 or 8 points up on a lot of people taking hits!

      Open Controls
  2. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 5 mins ago

    Alonso+Son+Toney -> Johnson+Bowen+Ronaldo (-4) ?

    Open Controls
  3. drughi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    2 FT and 0.5 itb

    Sanchez*
    TAA Rudiger Cancelo James
    Salah Jota ESR*
    Vardy Antonio King

    Foster Gallagher Livramento Gilmour

    A. ESR and Sanchez > Foden and guita
    B. ESR and Sanchez > Bilva and Ramsdale

    Open Controls
    1. Steiger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      If you did B, then you would have the exact same XI as mine this week lol.

      Open Controls
  4. Mr Bird
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    Following the Spurs news it’s probably sensible to keep the bench healthy. Alonso also apparently ok so Is this the best use of 2ft’s?

    Kane > Ronaldo
    Foster > 3.9m (Need the 0.1m for Ronaldo)

    Ramsdale
    TAA Cancelo James Alonso
    Salah Jota Foden
    Kane Antonio King

    Foster* Gallagher Livra Brownhill

    Open Controls
  5. Little Red Lacazette
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    My cup rival has VVD, Mahrez, Mendy, Dias, Sissoko, Benteke and Allan. These are the guys who usually kick me out of the cup.

    Open Controls
  6. Manumana
    • 5 Years
    3 hours ago

    If Son is out. How's this look

    Son & Antonio
    To
    Ronaldo & Bowen -4

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      All I see is Antonio out for a hit now he finally had the fixtures.

      Open Controls
      1. fish&chips
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 57 mins ago

        Don't understand it either

        Open Controls
        1. Manumana
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 55 mins ago

          I'm tired

          Open Controls
    2. Eddie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      I don't think it looks too bad tbh, Bowen outperforming Antonio in every metric at the moment, including eye test. I'll be holding Antonio as moving on Toney and Jimenez first, but don't hate the moves.

      Open Controls
  7. internal error
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours ago

    Kovacic returned to training yesterday. Today he tested positive to Covid. Hold those transfers till as late as possible

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      Always.
      Never before a Friday.

      Open Controls
      1. fish&chips
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 57 mins ago

        Did my first early transfers of the season today 5 mins before the spurs news broke. Typical

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 42 mins ago

          I honestly think that’s deserved.

          Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      Too late, on -4 already. On the other hand I sold both Son and Toney out before knowing anything about their issues.

      Open Controls
    3. Bojack Horseman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      Getting an XI without hits in GW16 will probably be sufficient for a green arrow at this rate.

      Open Controls
      1. Christina.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        x

        Open Controls
    4. Black Knights
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      Always surprises me how many 'I've done my FIRST EVER early transfer this week and of course it's screwed me' appear when something goes wrong. Yeah sure it was buddy. Sure it was.

      Open Controls
  8. fish&chips
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    Guaita
    James, Alonso, Cancelo, TAA
    Jota, Salah, son*, bowen
    Antonio, king

    4.0, Jimenez, Livra, Sissoko

    0.1 ITB, 0 FT

    Assuming son is out for 2+ weeks would you:

    A) keep son and play Jimenez
    B). Son -> foden (-4)
    C) son -> rashford/ sancho (-4)

    Open Controls
  9. Colonel Shoe 肝池
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    Is spurs game in danger of being cancelled?

    Open Controls
    1. Radzio
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      For the moment - no.

      Open Controls
    2. internal error
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      Yes but how much in danger is speculative

      Open Controls
      1. internal error
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 56 mins ago

        https://www.football.london/tottenham-hotspur-fc/fixtures-results/tottenham-brighton-premier-league-postponed-22384774

        Open Controls
    3. fish&chips
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      Unlikely unless a lot more players return positive results. If they can field a squad of 14 they are supposed to play

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        Do read the article^.

        Open Controls
  10. Rohirrims
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    I'm tempted by Lukaku over CR7 for the next 3/4 fixtures.

    Open Controls
    1. Amartey Partey
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      You’re kidding right?

      Open Controls
    2. Balls of Steel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      He's not even fit!

      Open Controls
  11. Atimis
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    Thoughts on below?

    Only Son out
    1. Toney Son to CR7 4.5mid (benched)
    2. Toney Son to King/Dennis Sterling/Foden/Sancho/Bowen/Bsilva
    3. Toney Son to Antonio Foden/Sancho/Bowen/Bsilva

    If Vardy plays on Thursday, both out
    4. Vardy Toney Son to CR7 King/Dennis Foden/Bowen/Bsilva -4

    Open Controls
  12. Amartey Partey
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    If they are both fit who to start this week?

    A. Alonso
    B. Antonio

    Open Controls
    1. osceola31909
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. Balls of Steel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  13. bitars
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    What would you do here?

    2FT 1,9 ITB

    Ramsdale, Foster

    TAA, James, Cancelo, Alonso*, Livramento

    Salah, Raphina, Son, Jota, ESR*

    Antonio, Dennis, Toney*

    Some injury issues and midweek games in Europe causing problems here.

    1) Toney+Raphina+Alonso to Ronaldo+Sissoko+Williams

    2) Raphina+Alonso to Bilva+Walker

    3) Raphina+Toney to Bilva+Richarlison

    Open Controls
    1. Bojack Horseman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      Put fewer new lines in.

      Open Controls
      1. bitars
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 46 mins ago

        Yes sir!
        What would you do here?
        2FT 1,9 ITB
        Ramsdale, Foster
        TAA, James, Cancelo, Alonso*, Livramento
        Salah, Raphina, Son, Jota, ESR*
        Antonio, Dennis, Toney*

        Some injury issues and midweek games in Europe causing problems here.

        1) Toney+Raphina+Alonso to Ronaldo+Sissoko+Williams
        2) Raphina+Alonso to Bilva+Walker
        3) Raphina+Toney to Bilva+Richarlison

        Open Controls
        1. Bojack Horseman
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 43 mins ago

          I’d probably sell Son if he’s confirmed as having COVID as that’s 10.4 so your most expensive “problem”.

          There’s plenty of options below his price at United and City or elsewhere.

          Then you could upgrade Toney.

          Open Controls
          1. bitars
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 40 mins ago

            Jeez, didn't know about Son. Thats changes everything. Cheers!

            Open Controls
          2. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 38 mins ago

            I agree

            Open Controls
    2. Eddie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      Is Alonso ruled out long term? If not, don't remove. I dont like any of your options tbh.

      Open Controls
  14. Absolute VARce
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    Price rises gonna force me to make changes early I think. (-4)

    1) Son & Sissoko > Bernardo & Mount
    2) Son & Hwang > Ronaldo + 4.3m Fodder

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. DycheDycheBaby
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      Screw the price changes. Keep Son unless he is out with COVID.

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 37 mins ago

        Tough one. Son was able to perform only against the absolute weakest defenses, so I sold him to get Ronaldo.

        Open Controls
  15. Lord of Ings
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    So are the covid rumours true?

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      It's a serious enough disease they reckon 😉

      Open Controls
    2. Amartey Partey
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    3. pauloc677
        2 hours, 42 mins ago

        Son has covid, amongst a few other spurs players. Another round of testing to be done.

        Open Controls
        1. DycheDycheBaby
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 31 mins ago

          Where did you hear this? Is it confirmed?

          Open Controls
          1. pauloc677
              2 hours, 27 mins ago

              Its in many of the papers now. hopefully 2nd test comes back negative

              Open Controls
            • Amartey Partey
              • 2 Years
              2 hours, 27 mins ago

              The players aren’t confirmed yet but Son’s name keeps coming up as one of the rumored.

              Open Controls
      • Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        I am in very annoying situation with ESR and Bowen with exact money. I can make the transfer either today for -4 or wait, be priced out and make it next week for -4, but in that case I have to also downgrade either Reguillon or Alonso. Since ESR was in too much pain to travel, I don't expect him to be fit this week. Besides having ESR, Reguilon and probably fit Alonso, I could easily be also pepped with Cancelo, Bernardo and Gundogan. Broja is my bench fodder and has Arsenal.

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 40 mins ago

          Everyone else is probably recommend to wait, or what's the plan? Should Bowen get injured and ESR be fine (worst case scenario), I could correct my mistake for free next week and reverse it.

          Open Controls
        2. Amartey Partey
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 25 mins ago

          I’d probably do it. Do West Ham have to win their game in Europe? Could be a problem if Bowen plays and gets injured.

          Open Controls
        3. Karan14
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 18 mins ago

          Get Bowen

          Open Controls
      • putana
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 40 mins ago

        I got pretty unlucky in the cup draw.

        Im ranked 170k and go up against someone 30k

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 39 mins ago

          What’s that got to do with the price of fish?

          Open Controls
          1. putana
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 33 mins ago

            because he has a good team as opposed to someone at 7 million

            Open Controls
            1. Rupert The Horse
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              2 hours, 31 mins ago

              You’ve got a good rank too. Got to play good teams at some point.

              Open Controls
            2. Rupert The Horse
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              2 hours, 30 mins ago

              And if they were ranked 7m they wouldn’t have qualified

              Open Controls
              1. putana
                • 3 Years
                2 hours, 23 mins ago

                the top 8.3 million qualified

                Open Controls
                1. GreennRed
                  • 10 Years
                  1 hour, 53 mins ago

                  Jesus, yer man doing the draw must have a sore arm after it.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Balls of Steel
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    1 hour, 19 mins ago

                    🙂

                    Open Controls
        2. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 28 mins ago

          The cup,
          is luck.

          Worst poem ever?!?

          Open Controls
          1. GreennRed
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 51 mins ago

            No.

            The cup,
            For xylophones.

            is worse

            Open Controls
      • Mahjongking
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 37 mins ago

        Do you think greenwood gonna start for epl games?

        Open Controls
        1. Amartey Partey
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 24 mins ago

          Not many unless Rashford gets injured or continued playing poorly.

          Open Controls
      • ⭐ ABHISHEK - THE CURIOUS …
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        Smith Rowe and Gallagher confirmed to be out for this coming gameweek ?

        Open Controls

