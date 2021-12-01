Win £10,000 for free with Fantasy5 by picking the best players for Gameweek 14

Sponsored by Fantasy5

A little bit of extra cash always comes in handy at this time of year – and you could have £10k in your back pocket by the end of Gameweek 14, simply by predicting Fantasy points returns in five Premier League matches on Wednesday and Thursday.

And, best of all, it’s completely free to play!

We’re talking about Fantasy5, where there are also various other prizes (including a copy of FIFA 22 this week) on offer beyond the whopping jackpot.

You can even set up a mini-league and compete with colleagues, friends and family – something we’ve done.

Fantasy Football Scout recently unveiled a nine-week battle that pits ten staff members and Pro Pundits against each other. To determine who truly has the best eye for a Fantasy player, the FFS Challenge mini-league will take place between Gameweeks 12 and 20.

A small prize is up for grabs but, more importantly, so are bragging rights. Below the ‘how to’, you can see which players the Scout crew have selected for Gameweek 14.

HOW DOES FANTASY 5 WORK?

Fantasy5 is free to play and it follows the exact same scoring system as FPL, just without the bonus points.

It’s as simple as this: pick a player from each of the five Gameweek 14 matches below and, if they all exceed their individual ‘points targets’ (a par score set by Fantasy5), you’ll be in the money:

Wolves vs Burnley

Southampton vs Leicester City

Everton vs Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

Manchester United vs Arsenal

Anyone who manages to pick five successful outperformers will be in the money, with a £10,000 prize up for grabs!

Even if you don’t succeed in getting all five right, Fantasy5’s leaderboard allows you to win prizes beyond the £10k jackpot – there’s £500 up for grabs for the Fantasy manager topping the leaderboard

Competition is limited to one entry per person per round. Full terms and conditions are here.

The deadline for this week’s entries is at 19:30 GMT on Wednesday December 1.

SCOUT’S PICKS FOR GAMEWEEK 14 OF FANTASY5

The FFS Challenge has had two rounds – here is the current mini-league table:

Nobody got any right for Gameweek 13, although 20% of this is because of the postponed Burnley vs Spurs match. The only players to exceed their target were Virgil van Dijk, Diogo Jota, Andrew Robertson, Jadon Sancho, Marc Guehi, Ashley Young, John McGinn and Matt Targett.

Az

elFozzie

FPL_ElStatto

FPL Marc

FPL Nymfria

Geoff

Neale

Sam (FPL Family)

Ted Talks FPL

Tom

The most-selected players for each match are:

Wolves vs Burnley: Jimenez (8), Saiss (1), Semedo (1)

Jimenez (8), Saiss (1), Semedo (1) Southampton vs Leicester City: Maddison (4), Vardy (3)

Maddison (4), Vardy (3) Everton vs Liverpool: Robertson (5), van Dijk (2)

Robertson (5), van Dijk (2) Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford: Reguilon (6), Kane (4)

Reguilon (6), Kane (4) Manchester United vs Arsenal: Sancho (7), Ronaldo (3)

Raul Jimenez almost achieves complete domination this Gameweek, with eight nominations. In each of the three times he has started against Burnley, Jimenez has scored a goal and walked away with bonus points. After an underwhelming season so far, Leicester City were attractive to watch against Watford and emerged 4-2 victors. Jamie Vardy ended his four-game barren streak by scoring twice, yet James Maddison‘s goal and two assists made him the Gameweek’s top scorer. Only one Southampton player has been chosen – possibly because their heavy defeat to Liverpool, combined with Leicester scoring four, may bring fears that Leicester will win 9-0 at St Mary’s again, like in 2019/20.

Both that match and the Merseyside derby have the most variation this time, as the ten are unsure which Liverpool player to back when they all have such high points targets. Andrew Robertson has been nominated by five because Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota all have a double-digit target and the Scottish international’s is one fewer than Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Fresh from having no weekend match, Spurs are fully-backed at home to Brentford. Sergio Reguilon has been assigned a generous 6.5 target, considering he’s a wing-back that scored in their last home game. On this occasion, Harry Kane has a lower target than Son Heung-min, gaining him four picks. Manchester United v Arsenal doesn’t provide many appealing options but Jadon Sancho scored his first league goal of the season on Sunday and is a player rated by new interim manager Ralf Rangnick. Maybe he will become the cheaper FPL alternative to Cristiano Ronaldo, although the striker has been backed by three to regain his place in the starting XI and score.

