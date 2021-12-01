The latest FFS Cup fixtures and results

Qualifying for our FFS Members Cup competition took place in Gameweek 13, as did the first round proper of our FFS Open Cup.

Both cups are taking a pre-scheduled hiatus in Gameweek 14, so we’ll bring you the latest results and draws ahead of Gameweek 15 below*.

A total of £300-worth of prizes are on offer as usual in both tournaments, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this article.

*all overall Fantasy Premier League ranks given in this article were correct before Gameweek 14 commenced

FFS MEMBERS CUP

Fantasy managers who registered their teams and scored 54 points or more (after hits) qualified for round one of our FFS Members Cup automatically, while those who scored exactly 53 only progressed if their overall rank was 457,177th or better.

Two of our former winners, rrcmc and Mohd Rodzi, also submitted entry forms and were handed a bye to the first round. They have been drawn against Zedz and HUGO1995 respectively.

Three of our entrants were sitting inside the top 1k as of Gameweek 13.

Mattblack, who is 68th in the world, is our highest-ranked manager and will face Zarch in round one.

vreset (331st) and Minostat (452nd) are also having superb starts to the campaign and will take on THE CHIPMAN and REDNEV1983 in their opening cup ties.

Having squeaked into the FFS Open Cup as one of the last qualifiers, Gaffr.io did exactly the same in the FFS Members Cup as the 511th manager in our round-of-512.

Boris Bodega made it through as the final qualifier, with Twister Saltergater only just missing out.

Scaza2 romped through to round one with the highest Gameweek 13 score of 87.

You can see the full draw here.

FFS OPEN CUP

Scaza2, as it happens, was also the highest scorer in round one of our FFS Open Cup, defeating Hana 87-52.

Five of our six former champions – Wild Rover, Gribude, donnellyc, TH14 and 2EyedTurk – made it through to the second round, with only A Manager Has No Name falling by the wayside.

donnellyc edged past THEFOREHEAD after a 66-all tie (the former salvaging a draw with a Ben White auto-sub after the Burnley v Spurs game was called off) by virtue of a better overall rank.

Wild Rover, Gribude, donnellyc, TH14 and 2EyedTurk will face npch, Fantasy Pig, Ajaxeeding, Hushpuppi-Rambo’s and Luz Verde viajeros respectively in round two.

tab.hashimi went into round one as the world number five and our highest-ranked entrant but was comfortably dispatched by FCBetoni, 71-40, and dropped to a still-superb overall rank of 43rd as a result.

Lincolnite_Imp also fell from 14th to 49th in the world but he managed to see off jonbrown84 by a single point in Gameweek 13 and takes over the ‘yellow jersey’ from tab.hashimi. Sarnab provides the opposition in round two.

The all-top-1k clash between benedict11 and Drunken Gnome went the way of the latter, although the pair both slipped out of the top 1,000 in Gameweek 13.

Ryyuuu (353rd), vreset (331st) and DonieFPL (629th) are some other notable names who progressed to the second round.

FPL MONO, Tail o the Bank, kevcar, Milanista10 and Stateside Villains, all sitting within the top 1k before Gameweek 13, were defeated in their respective ties; the magic of the cup, indeed.

Eric Sauzier is perhaps our unluckiest manager of the first round, exiting the Open Cup despite scoring 69 points. Opponent Shawshank Redemption bettered that tally by four points.

At the other end of the scale, Uncle Avram made it through despite scoring just 37 in Gameweek 13. That was still enough to see off Robly Peter by a single point.

The full round one results can be viewed here.

The second round draw is available here.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

The FFS Open Cup competition will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule:

Qualifying – Gameweek 12

Round 1 – Gameweek 13

Round 2 – Gameweek 15

Round 3 – Gameweek 16

Round 4 – Gameweek 17

Round 5 – Gameweek 18

Round 6 – Gameweek 19

Round 7 – Gameweek 21

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 22

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 23

Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 24

​The FFS Members Cup competition will run as follows:

Qualifying – Gameweek 13

Round 1 – Gameweek 15

Round 2 – Gameweek 16

Round 3 – Gameweek 17

Round 4 – Gameweek 18

Round 5 – Gameweek 19

Round 6 – Gameweek 21

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 22

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 23

Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 24

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes

The prizes for the FFS Cup is as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

