FFS Cup February 12

Prizes on offer as the 2020/21 FFS Cups open for entry

Our Fantasy Premier League cup competitions for the 2020/21 campaign are now open for entry and £300 in prizes are on offer in both tournaments.

We are launching our latest open-to-all tournament, along with a separate competition for Premium Members only.

Sign-up for the open cup competition can be found here.

Premium Members can sign up to both tournaments, via the entry forms here and here.

The roll call of former FFS Open Cup winners looks like this: donnellycJontyGribudeGoonerdaveNinja_Fit_Saintssleeping masterMchWild RoverTdubb05 , CMIFLFCMarkLeon HarrisA Manager Has No NameSleepysiTH142EyedTurkMan-Chest-Heir, LOKOMOTIV, Philman and Powell.

As former winners, those listed will gain a bye to the first round of the tournament should they enter with the same username.

In our FFS Members Cup, our list of winners is as follows: WaltzingmatildasFuzzy DunlopKippax Kickers AcquafrescaTrigg Ola SvanheldMalaikat JahadrrcmcJay # and Pep Pig.

Again, those listed above will gain a bye to the first round proper of the Members Cup should they enter with the username listed.

If you’re new to our cup competitions, read on for an FAQ, offering all the details.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own Fantasy Cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round will be randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a tie, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHEN DO THEY START?

The qualifying round for the Fantasy Football Scout Cup will take place in Gameweek 25, with the first round proper running in Gameweek 26.

The qualifying round for the Members Cup will take place a week later in Gameweek 26, with the first round running in Gameweek 27.

Fantasy managers can enter their teams in the Open Cup until 18:30 on Friday 19 February, while applications for the Members Cup are being accepted until 11:00 on Saturday 27 February.

Previous winners must enter with the same usernames listed above to gain their bye.

Entrants must have registered their teams in Fantasy Premier League ahead of Gameweek 1.

HOW DO I ENTER?

Enter the free-to-all FFS Open Cup via the entry form here.

Enter the FFS Members Cup via the entry form here. This form is only visible to Premium Members and you will need to log into the Premium Members’ Area to view the form.

You will be sent a confirmation email to verify your entry and you’ll be asked to confirm your FPL team ID at the point of entry. Your entry is only completed once you have confirmed your FPL team ID as part of the process. If your FPL team is incorrectly entered, we cannot amend this at a later date.

To check that you’re entered correctly, please scan the list of entries.

The open-to-all FFS Open Cup list is here.

The FFS Members Cup list is here.

HOW DO I FIND MY FPL TEAM ID?

Your FPL ID is your unique ID for your FPL team. This is found via your Gameweek History page – the link to which is found in the right-hand menu under your FPL team strip. When you visit your Gameweek History you will see a number in the URL (as opposed to the XXX below).

https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/XXX/history

Place this 1-7 digit number, or your Gameweek History URL, in the FPL ID field on the entry form.

WHEN WILL I FIND OUT IF I’VE QUALIFIED?

Results from the Fantasy Football Scout Cup qualifying round will be published shortly after Gameweek 25 ends and then weekly, after the completion of each Gameweek, from that point on.

Results from the Members Cup qualifying round will be published shortly after Gameweek 26 ends and then weekly, after the completion of each Gameweek, from that point on.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

Both these cup competitions will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule, though this could be subject to change.

Fantasy Football Scout Open Cup Round Dates
  • Qualifying – Gameweek 25
  • Round 1 – Gameweek 26
  • Round 2 – Gameweek 27
  • Round 3 – Gameweek 28
  • Round 4 – Gameweek 29
  • Round 5 – Gameweek 30
  • Round 6 – Gameweek 31
  • Round 7 – Gameweek 32
  • Quarter-Final – Gameweek 33
  • Semi-Finals – Gameweek 34
  • Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 35
Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates
  • Qualifying – Gameweek 26
  • Round 1 – Gameweek 27
  • Round 2 – Gameweek 28
  • Round 3 – Gameweek 29
  • Round 4 – Gameweek 30
  • Round 5 – Gameweek 31
  • Round 6 – Gameweek 32
  • Quarter-Final – Gameweek 33
  • Semi-Finals – Gameweek 34
  • Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 35

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes
The prizes for both cups are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher
2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher
3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

DO I HAVE TO ENTER IF I’M A PREVIOUS WINNER?

Yes, because your FPL team ID will have changed so we will need to record your entry again. As a previous winner, you will be given a bye to the first round proper.

DO I NEED TO BE REGISTERED WITH FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT?

We ask you to supply a Fantasy Football Scout username so we can feature you, as a member of our community, in any articles associated with the tournament.

Ideally, you will already have a username with us, but this is not essential to enter.

You must, however, supply a username for the purpose of the tournament so you can be identified in articles.

You must not change this username throughout the course of the tournament. Should you do so without permission, should you enter multiple teams, or if your FFS account comes under moderation for any reason, we reserve the right to remove you from a tournament at any stage.

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.