Who is the best FPL captain for Double Gameweek 24?

Fantasy Premier League managers are turning to Manchester City options for the Double Gameweek 24 captaincy.

Pep Guardiola’s men face two fixtures in the next week, which has propelled their assets to the top of the popularity charts.

But there are always viable alternatives, even if the FA Cup is keen on injuring as many of them as possible.

Burnley, Everton and Fulham all play twice in Double Gameweek 24 too, while the top-scoring FPL asset, Bruno Fernandes (£11.5m), lines up against a woeful West Bromwich Albion defence on Sunday afternoon.



Is the fixture favourable enough for the Manchester United man enough to earn more attention than his City rivals this week? And should we consider Burnley players considering their appealing combination of facing Crystal Palace and Fulham in a Double Gameweek?



As always, the Captain Sensible article is here to help you make the big decision with an in-depth look at the form of key players and how they match-up against their upcoming opponents’ defences.

As this uses extensive data from the Fantasy Football Scout Premium Members Area, only those with a valid subscription can access it in full.

CAPTAIN POLL

As presented above, two Manchester City midfielders top the captaincy charts ahead of Double Gameweek 24.



İlkay Gündoğan (£6.0m, 37.8% of votes) and Raheem Sterling (£11.6m, 19.4%) have combined for nearly 60% of our users’ votes in this week’s captain poll.



Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.7m, 11.3% of votes) currently sits in the third position. However, with potentially new information coming out regarding his fitness ahead of the 24th round of fixtures, both his ownership and captaincy backing could drop significantly.



According to our users, there seems to be very little to choose from between Fernandes (6.5%) and Nick Pope (£5.5m, 6.4%), as they occupy the fourth and fifth position in the poll.



Interestingly, it is the first time this season that a goalkeeper holds such a high position, as Burnley’s Double Gameweek fixtures against Crystal Palace and Fulham seem difficult to ignore – at least on paper.



Further down the list, we can find the likes of João Cancelo (£6.0m), Mohamed Salah (£12.7m), Jamie Vardy (£10.0m), Phil Foden (£6.1m) and even Ben Mee (£5.0m), although none of them has accumulated more than 2.5% of votes so far.



In order to tackle this Double Gameweek captaincy debacle effectively, we will analyse Gameweek 24th key teams and assets separately, as opposed to focusing on the key matches, as we usually do.

KEY TEAMS

Manchester City

v Tottenham Hotspur (home)

v Everton (away)

