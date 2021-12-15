345
SoRare December 15

Test your Fantasy Football skills in the free-to-play Sorare Academy tournament

345 Comments
Share

Sponsored by Sorare

Back in September, we launched the free-to-play Sorare Academy @ Fantasy Football Scout for the new season. We’re thrilled that by now over 3,000 of you are joining us each week to have some fun and have a free shot at winning some great prizes, many of which are oworh hundreds of euros on the Sorare marketplace.

It takes just five minutes to create your club and pick a squad, so today we’ll go back to basics for those who haven’t started yet on what Sorare is and how you can play for free with the Academy.

What is Sorare and the Sorare Academy? 

The Academy is a free-to-play Fantasy tournament played with Sorare’s Officially Licenced digital trading cards. 

Sorare is about building your squad of players and competing against other managers. Imagine managing a Fantasy Football team where you own the player cards for real and scour the transfer market trading directly with other managers!

Many of the world’s biggest clubs like Liverpool, AC Milan and Juventus officially licence Sorare player cards – you can’t find the genuine articles anywhere else! And more and more clubs are joining Sorare every single month.

And that’s not the end of the big endorsements for Sorare: Antoine Griezmann is a well-known Sorare enthusiast, and you can find him in the game with the manager name “Grizou”. Rio Ferdinand is also an investor in the platform. 

As you play, you’ll be scouting out the best performers to give yourself an edge in the weekly tournaments. You can pick up cards at auction or trade directly with other managers in the community. 

And, if you succeed, you can win more cards to strengthen your squad and increase the value of your team season after season.

We made the Sorare Academy to make it easier to get started and have fun in the game than ever before. It is completely free to play and if you place well in our weekly tournaments, you’ll be able to win Sorare cards and start building your squad! 

More Accessible Tier of Cards

In mid-August, Sorare launched their brand-new scarcity level “LIMITED” which makes playing Sorare and owning your favourite players cheaper and more accessible than ever before. 

With “LIMITED” cards, only 1,000 cards of each player exist in the world. With so few in existence they are very collectible. And unlike many Fantasy games, when you own one of a limited number of cards, you know that everyone in your league cannot own the exact same players.

But the introduction of a new tier of LIMITED cards gives more people than ever the chance to play. Sorare has enjoyed massive growth over the last year and this new tier is expected to open up the game to millions of football fans around the world.

You can try Sorare for free through the Academy. If you like it, you can head over to Sorare, check out the cards for yourself and, if you wish, enter the new “Division 5” tournament of the main Sorare game using the new LIMITED cards. 

BRING ON THE SORARE ACADEMY!


To make trying out Sorare as easy as possible we have created a unique free-to-play league experience.

You can select a team right now and enter it into the next tournament. You’ll have some fun and get a feel for the way the game works. And if you place near the top, you could win your first real cards and begin building your collection!

  • Go here and get straight into building your team. There are some pointers to help you choose on that page.
  • We’ll then guide you to the main Sorare website where you can create an account, personalise your club, and get your first free player cards for your collection too.
  • That’s it! Your team will be entered in the next Sorare Academy Ignition tournament and you can keep track of how your team are doing by logging in.

And, by joining through the Academy, you’ll qualify for a free Limited card if and when you pick up your fifth Limited card at auction. The auction is where you buy directly from the game, rather than from other managers.

Sorare rewards us for sending you their way at no cost to you, which is how we can afford to run the Academy.

For now, you might want to just enjoy Ignition and have some fun. If and whenever you are ready, you can move on to our next guides to get a deeper understanding of the game.

We hope you enjoy competing in Ignition and getting started on your Sorare journey!



#ad 18+

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

Adam @ Football Trader Adam has been scouting for and trading in football games for far too long and for far too many hours. He has a particular interest in the big 5 European Leagues as well as lesser known ones like the Eredivisie, Primeira Liga and even the MLS. Before he managed to somehow make a living by writing about football, he spent ~10 years as a Ministerial adviser and project/risk manager for the UK Government including the Foreign Office and MOD. When not buried in xG spreadsheets he plays too many computer games, lifts heavy things in the gym and attempts to cultivate a handsome beard.”

345 Comments Post a Comment
  1. The Knights Template
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    Salah rested would be the cherry on top.

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      Don't put that out in the universe!

      Open Controls
    2. Little Red Lacazette
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      Then I get my Bilva VC massive points! 😀

      Open Controls
    3. DA Minnion (Legendary manag…
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      Would take my Watkins vice captain points happily.

      Open Controls
    4. Forza Papac
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      I VC'd Bernardo so it's going to happen.

      Open Controls
    5. JBG
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      Had Watkins as VC, but since Villa match rumored to be postponed and not Watford, I took Dennis. This season has really been a blast.

      Open Controls
    6. Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      I get Sterling VC in that scenario

      Open Controls
    7. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      It's possible.

      Everyone double checks their VC!

      Open Controls
      1. Tambling5
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 47 mins ago

        Checked mine after reading this, and somehow it's ended up on White! Goodness knows how! Let's hope Salah plays!

        Open Controls
    8. Pep bites Kun
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      Knight unrested or restive?

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 32 mins ago

        TAA captain.

        Open Controls
  2. DA Minnion (Legendary manag…
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    Really the only things you can depend on at the minute is a Ramsdale haul and a Guiata balls up in the last minute.Any other certainties?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      Bowen and Antonio braces with a White goal will do.

      Open Controls
      1. _Ninja_
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 55 mins ago

        Even with Bowen and Antonio braces, Ramsdale will still haul.

        Open Controls
    2. Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      Jota missing a few sitters.

      Open Controls
  3. Scots Gooner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    Should have deadlines between game DAYS, Sky Fantasy style to get through this sticky patch.

    Free transfer FRI/SAT/SUN for example, would help navigate postponed games and keep people engaged.

    Can see the casuals disengaging if this keeps up.

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      They'll still beat me

      Open Controls
    2. Tambling5
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      The "casual" does not typically want to have to check his team and make changes on a daily basis. A degree of uncertainty is often welcomed by those who can't follow the game minutely, having all-encompassing jobs and family commitments.

      Open Controls
  4. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    Conte's press conference completely useless. He hasn't given any details at all that I can see about which players are available. Really need Reguilon to play now.

    Open Controls
    1. Tambling5
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Perhaps he's keener to keep Rodgers in the dark than help Fantasy players!

      Open Controls
  5. Firminoooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    Thinking about Normann to Bilva to get a solid 15 if games keep getting canceled. Just spend the Ronaldo money.

    Open Controls
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      i did that this week (but Foiden) with Watkins for a -4.

      Normally doesn't work, but I also had Broja (50%) and not sure if Gundo was playing.

      Feel good to have a squad now (with Livra being the other. May put Guaita or DDG on the bench

      Open Controls
  6. Rains of Castamere
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    Likely DGW21

    Watford vs TOT/bur
    Burnley vs lee/WAT

    Open Controls
    1. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      So I have to keep Wood until DGW21? Ugh

      Open Controls
      1. mynameisq
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 53 mins ago

        Strong Viagra needed

        Open Controls
        1. NABIL - FPL otai
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 52 mins ago

          Lol

          Open Controls
    2. mynameisq
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      Straight from the Crellins mouth?

      Open Controls
    3. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      King 4 points in a DGW while Dennis is at AFCON, King owners the real winners...

      Open Controls
  7. The Tinkerman
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    Anybody else do worse transfers than me:

    Stele, Ronaldo > Bachman, King

    Bachman is to cover for DDG…

    Open Controls
    1. only2
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      same as me basically, but had to do a - 8 as well....

      Open Controls
      1. The Tinkerman
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        Mine was -4

        Open Controls
    2. The Tinkerman
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Oh, and I’m currently on -2 points because without Cancelo I have no City players and the above cost me -4.

      Open Controls
  8. only2
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    had ddg & cr7, did a - 8 to bring in bachmann for foster and king for cristiano, this season is pathetic, pure luck!

    Open Controls
    1. Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      It sucks. Spoiled last season and end of previous too.

      Half the fun of FPL is planning ahead and seeing a transfer strategy come good.

      Now it's a lottery.

      Open Controls
  9. The Tinkerman
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    How is Leicester spurs going ahead and the United game didn’t… Leicester have 12 players out and no fit defenders

    Open Controls
    1. lugs
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Fergie time

      Open Controls
  10. Original - Wolves Ay We
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    Watkins was 3 minutes away from a mediocre move. Remember that.

    Open Controls
    1. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      90 minutes in match - they all count!

      Open Controls
    2. mad_beer ✅
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Mediocre is the new top 10k.

      Open Controls
  11. mad_beer ✅
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    Mediocre is the new top 10k.

    Open Controls
    1. mad_beer ✅
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Opps, I can't delete.

      Open Controls
      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours ago

        I'll allow it

        Open Controls
      2. The Knights Template
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        It's true

        Open Controls
  12. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Rodgers should put out the U18 team..... the Ladies U18 team

    Open Controls
  13. Forza Papac
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Yes Tinooooo

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      He says as he falls into the Wernhole, never to be seen again!

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.