Test your Fantasy Football skills in the free-to-play Sorare Academy tournament

Back in September, we launched the free-to-play Sorare Academy @ Fantasy Football Scout for the new season. We’re thrilled that by now over 3,000 of you are joining us each week to have some fun and have a free shot at winning some great prizes, many of which are oworh hundreds of euros on the Sorare marketplace.



It takes just five minutes to create your club and pick a squad, so today we’ll go back to basics for those who haven’t started yet on what Sorare is and how you can play for free with the Academy.

What is Sorare and the Sorare Academy?

The Academy is a free-to-play Fantasy tournament played with Sorare’s Officially Licenced digital trading cards.

Sorare is about building your squad of players and competing against other managers. Imagine managing a Fantasy Football team where you own the player cards for real and scour the transfer market trading directly with other managers!

Many of the world’s biggest clubs like Liverpool, AC Milan and Juventus officially licence Sorare player cards – you can’t find the genuine articles anywhere else! And more and more clubs are joining Sorare every single month.

And that’s not the end of the big endorsements for Sorare: Antoine Griezmann is a well-known Sorare enthusiast, and you can find him in the game with the manager name “Grizou”. Rio Ferdinand is also an investor in the platform.

As you play, you’ll be scouting out the best performers to give yourself an edge in the weekly tournaments. You can pick up cards at auction or trade directly with other managers in the community.

And, if you succeed, you can win more cards to strengthen your squad and increase the value of your team season after season.

We made the Sorare Academy to make it easier to get started and have fun in the game than ever before. It is completely free to play and if you place well in our weekly tournaments, you’ll be able to win Sorare cards and start building your squad!

More Accessible Tier of Cards



In mid-August, Sorare launched their brand-new scarcity level “LIMITED” which makes playing Sorare and owning your favourite players cheaper and more accessible than ever before.

With “LIMITED” cards, only 1,000 cards of each player exist in the world. With so few in existence they are very collectible. And unlike many Fantasy games, when you own one of a limited number of cards, you know that everyone in your league cannot own the exact same players.

But the introduction of a new tier of LIMITED cards gives more people than ever the chance to play. Sorare has enjoyed massive growth over the last year and this new tier is expected to open up the game to millions of football fans around the world.

You can try Sorare for free through the Academy. If you like it, you can head over to Sorare, check out the cards for yourself and, if you wish, enter the new “Division 5” tournament of the main Sorare game using the new LIMITED cards.

BRING ON THE SORARE ACADEMY!



To make trying out Sorare as easy as possible we have created a unique free-to-play league experience.

You can select a team right now and enter it into the next tournament. You’ll have some fun and get a feel for the way the game works. And if you place near the top, you could win your first real cards and begin building your collection!

Go here and get straight into building your team. There are some pointers to help you choose on that page.

We’ll then guide you to the main Sorare website where you can create an account, personalise your club, and get your first free player cards for your collection too.

That’s it! Your team will be entered in the next Sorare Academy Ignition tournament and you can keep track of how your team are doing by logging in.

And, by joining through the Academy, you’ll qualify for a free Limited card if and when you pick up your fifth Limited card at auction. The auction is where you buy directly from the game, rather than from other managers.

Sorare rewards us for sending you their way at no cost to you, which is how we can afford to run the Academy.

For now, you might want to just enjoy Ignition and have some fun. If and whenever you are ready, you can move on to our next guides to get a deeper understanding of the game.

We hope you enjoy competing in Ignition and getting started on your Sorare journey!





