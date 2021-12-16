736
Team News December 16

FPL team news: Gameweek 18 injury updates ahead of Saturday’s deadline

736 Comments
Share

We’ve got the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team news information in our first press conference summary ahead of Gameweek 18.

Only four pre-match pressers took place on Thursday, involving the managers of Brentford, Burnley, Leeds United and Southampton.

For much more detailed information, check out our gradually updated Predicted Line-ups page and Injuries and Bans feed ahead of Saturday’s FPL deadline at 13:30 GMT.

Will two-year football kit cycles become the norm again? - BBC News

BRENTFORD

Thomas Frank has revealed that 13 of his players and staff have tested positive for Covid-19. Having already had Tuesday’s match against Manchester United postponed, Frank wants the weekend’s Premier League games called off. However, if the match against Southampton goes ahead, Ivan Toney (Covid) and Ethan Pinnock (Covid) will be back available.

“That will mean something. He’s been one of our most important players. We’ve shown we can play without him, but I prefer to have him.” – Thomas Frank on Ivan Toney’s return

Sergi Canos will return from suspension but the Bees are still without David Raya (knee), Kristoffer Ajer (hamstring), Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen (thigh) and Josh Dasilva (hip).

BURNLEY

Ashley Barnes remains absent with a thigh injury, with Maxwel Cornet‘s similar issue described as “still touch and go” in regards to making Saturday’s trip to Aston Villa. Dale Stephens and Connor Roberts are still ill.

“It is only one and we think we have removed him from the situation very quickly” – Sean Dyche on how many positive Covid tests are amongst his playing squad

LEEDS UNITED

All Marcelo Bielsa had to say on injuries is that Jamie Shackleton (achilles) and Daniel James (muscle) have been added to the list of Patrick Bamford (hamstring), Kalvin Phillips (hamstring), Rodrigo (heel), Liam Cooper (hamstring) and Pascal Struijk (knee).

Robin Koch is ready to play for the first time since Gameweek 1 after recovering from a pelvic injury and illness. However, Junior Firpo will be suspended on Saturday, having picked up his fifth booking of the season.

SOUTHAMPTON

There are no further injuries for the Saints after their 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace. Che Adams (hamstring) and Alex McCarthy (hamstring) are still unavailable, as is Stuart Armstrong (calf).

“There’s still Stuart Armstrong out and from yesterday’s game, we only have a few tight legs but no further injuries so far.” – Ralph Hasenhuttl

There’s a chance that goalkeeper Fraser Forster may recover from his own hamstring issue but this game will come too soon for Adam Armstrong (calf), who remains sidelined.

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

FPLMarc88 Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.”

736 Comments Post a Comment
  1. have you seen cyan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    why is anyone here? season is ruined guys, no point wathcing or cheering on my 4 players

    Open Controls
    1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      If you didn't have triple city and triple Liverpool then your season was already a write-off.

      Open Controls
    2. Pep bites Kun
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Why are you here then? It would be a more productive silence if you weren't John 😉

      Open Controls
  2. HMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    So what’s going to happen when the PL officials realise we all have triple Liverpool assets and the Tottenham game gets postponed.. surely they play FPL too?

    Open Controls
    1. Pep bites Kun
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Do they? Isn't there standard corporative ruling that you don't get to play your own firms competitions?

      Open Controls
      1. HMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours ago

        Slightly tongue in cheek…

        But with 3 Liverpool players for most, there’s really no point selling any just to try and field 11

        Open Controls
  3. Kun Tozser
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    What a week to bench Wilson, hopefully he makes it on!

    Open Controls
  4. Ginkapo FPL
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Shelvey should have been given a proper shot at the England team

    Open Controls
  5. MagicMessi
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Yess wipe this clean sheet Jonjo

    Open Controls
  6. brianutd-why always we? 20
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Funny or what?

    Open Controls
  7. No end product
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Not even sure Crellin can help us anymore

    Open Controls
  8. Salah’s Sonnet
    • 10 Years
    49 mins ago

    mount goal i swore, but oh james assist it's ok lmao

    Open Controls
  9. how now brown cow
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    22 mins ago

    Trent!!!!!!

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.