FPL team news: Gameweek 18 injury updates ahead of Saturday’s deadline

We’ve got the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team news information in our first press conference summary ahead of Gameweek 18.

Only four pre-match pressers took place on Thursday, involving the managers of Brentford, Burnley, Leeds United and Southampton.

For much more detailed information, check out our gradually updated Predicted Line-ups page and Injuries and Bans feed ahead of Saturday’s FPL deadline at 13:30 GMT.

BRENTFORD

Thomas Frank has revealed that 13 of his players and staff have tested positive for Covid-19. Having already had Tuesday’s match against Manchester United postponed, Frank wants the weekend’s Premier League games called off. However, if the match against Southampton goes ahead, Ivan Toney (Covid) and Ethan Pinnock (Covid) will be back available.

“That will mean something. He’s been one of our most important players. We’ve shown we can play without him, but I prefer to have him.” – Thomas Frank on Ivan Toney’s return

Sergi Canos will return from suspension but the Bees are still without David Raya (knee), Kristoffer Ajer (hamstring), Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jorgensen (thigh) and Josh Dasilva (hip).

BURNLEY

Ashley Barnes remains absent with a thigh injury, with Maxwel Cornet‘s similar issue described as “still touch and go” in regards to making Saturday’s trip to Aston Villa. Dale Stephens and Connor Roberts are still ill.

“It is only one and we think we have removed him from the situation very quickly” – Sean Dyche on how many positive Covid tests are amongst his playing squad

LEEDS UNITED

All Marcelo Bielsa had to say on injuries is that Jamie Shackleton (achilles) and Daniel James (muscle) have been added to the list of Patrick Bamford (hamstring), Kalvin Phillips (hamstring), Rodrigo (heel), Liam Cooper (hamstring) and Pascal Struijk (knee).

Robin Koch is ready to play for the first time since Gameweek 1 after recovering from a pelvic injury and illness. However, Junior Firpo will be suspended on Saturday, having picked up his fifth booking of the season.

SOUTHAMPTON

There are no further injuries for the Saints after their 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace. Che Adams (hamstring) and Alex McCarthy (hamstring) are still unavailable, as is Stuart Armstrong (calf).

“There’s still Stuart Armstrong out and from yesterday’s game, we only have a few tight legs but no further injuries so far.” – Ralph Hasenhuttl

There’s a chance that goalkeeper Fraser Forster may recover from his own hamstring issue but this game will come too soon for Adam Armstrong (calf), who remains sidelined.

