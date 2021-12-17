925
Spot the Differential December 17

FPL differential Ramsey can provide cheap Gameweek 18 route into Villa attack

Gameweek 18 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is almost upon us, which gives us an opportunity to have a look at some more differential options.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Aston Villa, Arsenal and Burnley, who we think have the potential to make an impact.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

JACOB RAMSEY

Five-time top 1k FPL finisher Tom Freeman on Villa under Gerrard and his Gameweek 13 plans 9
  • FPL ownership: 1.1%
  • Price: £4.5m
  • GW18-22 fixtures: BUR | CHE | lee | bre | MUN

In recent weeks, Jacob Ramsey (£4.5m) has established himself as one of Aston Villa’s main attacking threats.

The 20-year-old has started five of Steven Gerrard’s six games in charge, netting against Norwich City on Tuesday, with his performance in the 2-0 win arguably his best of the season to date.

Whether deployed on the left of Villa’s midfield three, or further forward as an inside forward, Ramsey has excelled, producing a respectable six goal attempts, five shots in the box and nine penalty box touches across his last five starts.

“I never watch my stuff back unless someone else has put it on the telly! But listen, he should try and watch as much football as he can and learn off as many people as he can. That is the mentality I want, for him to keep trying to be the best version of himself. The goal was really impressive, a tight one-two and then the power and speed to get into the box and finish on his weaker side. It was a top, top goal. But I don’t want the goal to take away from the fact his overall performance was really top level. I am really excited to keep working with him.” – Steven Gerrard when asked about Ramsey’s admission that he had been inspired by watching clips of him

Under Gerrard, it’s four wins in six for Villa, having beaten Brighton and Hove Albion, Crystal Palace, Leicester City and Norwich, with their only losses arriving against the current top two: Manchester City and Liverpool. The Villans now take on Burnley in tomorrow’s Gameweek 18 opener, before appealing away trips to Leeds United and Brentford to follow.

In a short space of time, Ramsey has proven he has the physical and technical ability to thrive in the Premier League, and with minutes now more assured in the absence of Marvelous Nakamba (£4.5m), he looks ready to kick-on.

KIERAN TIERNEY

  • FPL ownership: 5.2%
  • Price: £4.8m
  • GW18-22 fixtures: lee | nor | WOL | MCI | tot

At 5.2% ownership, Kieran Tierney (£4.8m) sits just above our usual differential threshold, but with a vastly reduced pool of players to pick from this week, we’ve made an exception.

The 24-year-old has endured a difficult season at the Emirates, having suffered his fair share of injury problems, but now looks to have turned a corner, starting all three of Arsenal’s most recent Premier League outings. During that time, he has produced a whopping 31 points, and ranks joint-fifth amongst all defenders for passes received in the final third.

For Arsenal, it does feel like progress is being made, as they now sit in the Champions League qualification places, having taken 29 points from a possible 42 since Gameweek 4. Notably, they have kept eight clean sheets in those 14 fixtures, a total no team can better and only Manchester City and Liverpool can match.

Up next for Mikel Arteta’s side is a trip to Elland Road, followed by games against Norwich City and Wolverhampton Wanderers, the two worst performing attacks in the division this season. As a result, Tierney has potential for points at both ends of the pitch and could be a smart differential for those on the lookout for a new defender.

CHRIS WOOD

Scout Notes 4
  • FPL ownership: 1.4%
  • Price: £6.7m
  • GW18-22 fixtures: avl | EVE | mun | lee | LEI

With just three goals in 16 Premier League appearances, it’s been a slow start to the season for Chris Wood (£6.7m).

However, the New Zealand international has been a model of consistency since joining Burnley from Leeds United back in August 2017, scoring at least 10 top-flight goals in each of his four Premier League campaigns.

This season, he has posted team-leading totals for goal attempts, shots in the box, efforts on target, big chances and penalty area touches, and while performances have taken a dip in recent weeks, Wood is generally a dependable member of Sean Dyche’s squad who he often turns to in big moments.

Looking ahead to Gameweek 18, Burnley have a testing trip to a much-improved Aston Villa side, though fixtures against Everton (h), Leeds United (a) and Leicester City (h) to follow are all particularly appealing, given that those three sides rank 16th, 18th and 15th respectively for expected goals conceded (xGC) across the opening rounds.

Notably, Wood didn’t score his third goal of the campaign until December last year, but then went on a run, finding the back of the net nine times across his next 20 appearances. Hitting those same heights again is a big ask, but Wood has proven he can deliver consistently over the years, and could be an effective differential for our frontlines in the coming weeks.

925 Comments Post a Comment
  1. JohnBlack
    • 3 Years
    10 mins ago

    Yes or no?

    Ronaldo Bowen Sissoko > Watkins Foden Mount (-8)

    Open Controls
    1. Well you know, Triffic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      No to Mount.

      Open Controls
      1. Jeremy Corbyn
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        Why

        Open Controls
        1. Scholes Out For Summer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          5 mins ago

          Wolves Villa Brighton arent the easiest attacking fixtures, then liverpool and city, then blanks

          Open Controls
        2. Well you know, Triffic
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          5 mins ago

          Wolves won't be a free scoring game. Mount has blanks coming up and Chelsea are hardly free scoring.

          Open Controls
    2. Jeremy Corbyn
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Good moves

      Open Controls
  2. ZTF
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    Lacazette or Tierney?

    Open Controls
    1. Finding Timo
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      Laca

      Open Controls
  3. yanky
    • 12 Years
    10 mins ago

    can field 8 without any hits….
    is any -4 pt hit worth fielding 9 ?
    nothing in bank and bench is:
    DDG Dalot Gray Bowen Antonio King

    Open Controls
    1. Finding Timo
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      Yes worth it .. Antonio to Watkins

      Open Controls
  4. frankiefernandez
    • 11 Years
    9 mins ago

    Can't decide which City midfielder to bring in - is De Bruyne worth the extra money over Foden? Been avoiding City so far due to Pep roulette but not many other options this week!

    Open Controls
    1. Scholes Out For Summer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Foden Bernardo KDB Gundo in that order imo

      Open Controls
  5. Nightf0x
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Rams
    Taa can rudi *lampty (dalot)
    Salah jota bsilva *galla (bowen)
    *Locadia watkins (denis)

    Which 1or2 transfers to do with a -4?
    A) lampty to target/cash/tierny/white/tomiyasu/james
    B) bsilva to foden/kdb/raz
    C) locadia to laca
    D) galla to foden/esr

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      D Foden

      Open Controls
  6. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    9 mins ago

    Which 2 city mids on a free hit ?

    Open Controls
    1. Well you know, Triffic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Foden + KDB

      Open Controls
      1. Arteta
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        I agree.

        Open Controls
      2. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        5 mins ago

        No love for sterling?

        Open Controls
    2. frankiefernandez
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      If you're picking two, I'd say De Bruyne and Foden - I'm trying to decide between the two of them at the moment!

      Open Controls
      1. Well you know, Triffic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        6 mins ago

        Foden. KDB may mess your team structure up.

        Open Controls
    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Sterling and Foden IMO

      Open Controls
    4. Snake Juice
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Sterling and Foden

      Open Controls
  7. Louis99
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Sanchez > Ramsdale surely worth a hit if no playing back-up keeper?

    Open Controls
    1. PattBrofield
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      I’m gana do it

      Open Controls
  8. Bleh
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Best move(s)?

    A. De Gea > Ramsdale
    B. Allan > Martinelli
    C. Antonio > Lacazette
    D. De Gea, Antonio > Ramsdale, Lacazette (-4)

    DDG*
    James, TAA, Mings, Cancelo
    Salah, B.Silva, Son, Jota
    Watkins, Antonio*
    (Steele*, Livramento*, Dennis*, Allan*)

    Open Controls
    1. Well you know, Triffic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      C.

      Open Controls
  9. PattBrofield
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    A) Jiminez -> lacazette
    B) Brownhill to Saka

    Open Controls
    1. MGD
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Bleh
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  10. Scholes Out For Summer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    if taking a -8, which move would you prefer?

    Sanchez + Brownhill --> Martinez + Saka
    Sanchez + Livra --> Ramsdale + Cash

    Open Controls
    1. Well you know, Triffic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Brownhill might play so i'd say keep him.

      Open Controls
      1. Scholes Out For Summer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        I get that but i never understood why, since he's basically a guaranteed 1 pter

        Open Controls
        1. Well you know, Triffic
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          1 point will make a difference this week especially with many hits flying around.

          Open Controls
      2. Scholes Out For Summer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        like if it was Sanchez + Bowen to Martinez + saka would that be a better move?

        Open Controls
    2. Finding Timo
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      2nd one

      Open Controls
  11. Well you know, Triffic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    Got Vardy going down and Watkins going up. So tempted to pull the trigger now....what's the worst that could happen (lol)

    Open Controls
    1. Finding Timo
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      If can afford the price change wait

      Open Controls
    2. BrockLanders
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      I'm probably gonna do it tonight. Highly unlikely that game is called off now..

      Open Controls
      1. Zim0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        They're gonna get tested tomorrow as well u know. Can easily get postponed

        Open Controls
    3. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Worst that happens is it’s called off and your in the same boat anyway, he’s good long term - id probably just do it but that’s me

      Open Controls
  12. BrockLanders
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Would you go to -8 to field 11 and replace Steele with Ramsdale?? (Have DDG)

    Open Controls
    1. Finding Timo
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. TheSteel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      No. Matches could yet be postponed and your new players could have blanks

      Open Controls
    3. MGD
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      I’m probably taking -4 for keeper
      (Guita -> Ramsdale)

      Open Controls
  13. Cactus247
      5 mins ago

      9 players out this GW, worth using the Free hit or what?

      Open Controls
      1. BrockLanders
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        At that level, I would.

        Open Controls
      2. Bobby Digital
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        I'm playing with nine and no hits

        Open Controls
      3. OptimusBlack
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        If 9 players out sure use it

        Open Controls
    • Atwood
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Would you rather get rid of Gallagher or Antonio?

      Gallagher/King > Foden/Lacazette
      Sissoko/Antonio > Foden/Lacazette

      Open Controls
      1. OneDennisBergkamp
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        B for sure

        Open Controls
      2. Finding Timo
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
    • OneDennisBergkamp
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      those selling Ronaldo... are you expecting him not to play vs Newcastle on 27/12?

      Open Controls
      1. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        This is one reason I want to free hit

        Open Controls
    • Jones Kusi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      What to do here?
      2 FT 0.0 ITB

      DDG Gunnarsson
      Dalot Taa James Cancelo Livramento
      Salah Jota B.Silva Bowen Brownhill
      King CR7 Benteke

      Open Controls
      1. TheSteel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Ddg to Martinez

        Open Controls
      2. BrockLanders
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Tough one that. Can't actually think of an option

        Open Controls
    • Drip Doctor
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      People going with KDB not concerned about minutes? I'm sure Pep would have taken him off instead of Bernardo had the latter not picked up a niggle. Slowly working up his minutes? He looked shattered by full time.

      Open Controls
      1. RedRo
          3 mins ago

          If anyone’s going KDB I’ll have a bit of what they’re smoking.

          Open Controls
      2. lumaunited
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        How much chance to Son play?

        Open Controls
        1. Hits from the Bong
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          95%

          Open Controls
        2. RedRo
            1 min ago

            He’s trained. Maybe even as high as 40% chance of playing imo

            Open Controls
          • Halftime
            • 10 Years
            1 min ago

            He's had a lot of rest lately, very high

            Open Controls
          • YEAH PITCH!
            • 3 Years
            just now

            If the game goes ahead, total guess, very high. He trained.

            Open Controls
        3. lespaul
          • 12 Years
          2 mins ago

          https://www.si.com/soccer/manchestercity/.amp/match-coverage/the-latest-on-bernardo-silva-joao-cancelo-kyle-walker-allan-saint-maximin-jamal-lewis-and-all-the-latest-team-news-ahead-of-newcastle-vs-manchester-city-premier-league

          Open Controls
        4. Nespinha
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Sanchez
          Dias Cancelo Rudiger TAA
          Salah Raphinha Brownhill
          Vardy António Watkins
          Subs - Gunn Livramento Gallagher Bowen

          1FT 0.9ITB

          Thinking Vardy to Lacazette

          Any alternatives?

          Open Controls
        5. Bennyboy1907
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          Livra to cash or roll transfer

          Have 10 playing atm

          Open Controls
          1. Finding Timo
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Same for me and doing that transfer to get 11

            Open Controls
          2. RedRo
              just now

              I did Livra to Tierney for 11. Think of Cash the only option I’d have probably stuck with 10 and rolled

              Open Controls
          3. gooberman
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 min ago

            where are the GW18 scout picks?

            Open Controls
          4. The Train Driver
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            Rumour flying around that Salah has covid. Some of the same sources that posted the VVD covid news.

            Only rumours so far based on some vague facts but will be interesting to follow.

            Source: https://mobile.twitter.com/LFCTransferRoom/status/1471964607732461570

            Open Controls
          5. BrockLanders
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Good to see Ben Davies back in full training. One less transfer to worry about..

            Open Controls

