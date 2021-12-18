Smith Rowe on bench as unchanged Arsenal face injury-hit Leeds

The only Premier League match of the day sees Leeds United face Arsenal, with kick-off at Elland Road at 17:30 GMT.

Five other top-flight fixtures scheduled for today, the last of which was Aston Villa v Burnley, fell by the wayside after Covid-19 ripped through the football calendar.

The evening match is still standing, however, despite the fact that Marcelo Bielsa’s squad has been ravaged by injury.

Ten senior Leeds players are unavailable for the clash with the Gunners, with Diego Llorente added to the nine we already knew about.

Bielsa’s four changes are all enforced, with Jamie Shackleton, Llorente, Daniel James and Junior Firpo all out.

Robin Koch returns from injury, while Joe Gelhardt, Cody Drameh and Mateusz Klich also come into the side.

The Whites’ very youthful bench contains 15-year-old Archie Gray, with the average age of the hosts’ substitutes being less than 19 years old.

Arsenal’s team news is a serene picture by comparison, as the visitors are unchanged for the fourth match in a row.

Emile Smith Rowe remains a substitute as a consequence, with the fit-again Bernd Leno joining him on the bench.

The Gunners do have a confirmed Covid-19 case, however: Albert Sambi Lokonga misses out after testing positive.

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang also sits this one out following a recent disciplinary breach.

GAMEWEEK 18 LINE-UPS

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Drameh, Ayling, Koch, Dallas, Forshaw, Raphinha, Klich, Roberts, Harrison, Gelhardt.

Subs: Klaesson, Bate, Summerville, Greenwood, McCarron, Jenkins, Moore, Kenneh, Gray.

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Saka, Partey, Xhaka, Martinelli, Odegaard, Lacazette.

Subs: Leno, Smith Rowe, Holding, Soares, Pepe, Nuno Tavares, Chambers, Elneny, Nketiah.

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT