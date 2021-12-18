872
Dugout Discussion December 18

Smith Rowe on bench as unchanged Arsenal face injury-hit Leeds

872 Comments
Share

The only Premier League match of the day sees Leeds United face Arsenal, with kick-off at Elland Road at 17:30 GMT.

Five other top-flight fixtures scheduled for today, the last of which was Aston Villa v Burnley, fell by the wayside after Covid-19 ripped through the football calendar.

The evening match is still standing, however, despite the fact that Marcelo Bielsa’s squad has been ravaged by injury.

Ten senior Leeds players are unavailable for the clash with the Gunners, with Diego Llorente added to the nine we already knew about.

Bielsa’s four changes are all enforced, with Jamie Shackleton, Llorente, Daniel James and Junior Firpo all out.

Robin Koch returns from injury, while Joe Gelhardt, Cody Drameh and Mateusz Klich also come into the side.

The Whites’ very youthful bench contains 15-year-old Archie Gray, with the average age of the hosts’ substitutes being less than 19 years old.

Arsenal’s team news is a serene picture by comparison, as the visitors are unchanged for the fourth match in a row.

Emile Smith Rowe remains a substitute as a consequence, with the fit-again Bernd Leno joining him on the bench.

The Gunners do have a confirmed Covid-19 case, however: Albert Sambi Lokonga misses out after testing positive.

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang also sits this one out following a recent disciplinary breach.

GAMEWEEK 18 LINE-UPS

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Drameh, Ayling, Koch, Dallas, Forshaw, Raphinha, Klich, Roberts, Harrison, Gelhardt.

Subs: Klaesson, Bate, Summerville, Greenwood, McCarron, Jenkins, Moore, Kenneh, Gray.

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Saka, Partey, Xhaka, Martinelli, Odegaard, Lacazette.

Subs: Leno, Smith Rowe, Holding, Soares, Pepe, Nuno Tavares, Chambers, Elneny, Nketiah.

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

872 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Gizzachance
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    The ONE motd match will be interesting

    Open Controls
    1. Dammit_182
        5 mins ago

        Haha.

        Open Controls
        1. Gizzachance
          • 7 Years
          4 mins ago

          Like de javu

          Open Controls
    2. yanky
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      as an Odegaard owner this game has been an absolute disaster to watch!!!

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        Try to have ESR

        Open Controls
    3. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Ahhh ... only ESR in my team 😛

      Open Controls
      1. Dammit_182
          5 mins ago

          Snap.

          Open Controls
      2. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        ESR must be gutted about his injury a few weeks ago
        Going to struggle to get back to being a starter with Arsenal in this form

        Open Controls
        1. Dammit_182
            4 mins ago

            He does feel like the midfield spot I can lose.

            Open Controls
          • diesel001
            • 5 Years
            3 mins ago

            Aubameyang out the team has been good for Arsenal. Auba is meant to be playing the role that Laca or Martinelli plays (depending on whether he is up front or on the left). And Auba has been poor in both roles.

            Open Controls
            1. Magic Zico
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              1 min ago

              They are moving the ball much faster and the youngsters have nothing to lose ... great stuff

              Open Controls
        2. beric
          • 9 Years
          5 mins ago

          Laca should 100% be on 1 point right now

          Open Controls
          1. Twisted Saltergater
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            3 mins ago

            As an owner, I agree. Not sure he touched either. But he deserves half an assist for each 🙂

            Open Controls
            1. beric
              • 9 Years
              2 mins ago

              Ok, it is Christmas after all!

              Open Controls
          2. Steve McCroskey
            • 8 Years
            3 mins ago

            Now type that again without crying

            Open Controls
          3. JONALDINHO
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            3 mins ago

            Be grateful he’s not on 12

            Open Controls
          4. Zim0
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            2 mins ago

            Yes u know better than Opta

            Open Controls
            1. beric
              • 9 Years
              1 min ago

              In this case, yes, yes I do

              Open Controls
          5. xHaTr
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            Delicious casual tears

            Open Controls
        3. keefyefc
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          5 mins ago

          Meslier
          The most saves this season
          The most goals conceded

          Open Controls
          1. Ze_Austin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            4 mins ago

            Sounds like Johnstone

            Open Controls
          2. Arteta
            • 6 Years
            3 mins ago

            It's the circle of life.

            Open Controls
          3. Twisted Saltergater
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            3 mins ago

            That’s some stat.

            Open Controls
        4. have you seen cyan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          4 mins ago

          Hi guys, if you get goal updates via cargo ship or carrier pigeon, please dont do a goal or assist shout

          Open Controls
        5. BobB
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          4 mins ago

          Yorkshire fans in racism shocker

          Open Controls
        6. diesel001
          • 5 Years
          4 mins ago

          Arsenal alleging that Leeds' fans have been shouting racist abuse at the Arsenal subs. Damn

          Open Controls
        7. Steve McCroskey
          • 8 Years
          4 mins ago

          Leeds playing like the Dog and Duck third team. Laca second half hattrick confirmed SIUUU

          Open Controls
        8. Echoes
          • 1 Year
          3 mins ago

          Ganja babe, my sweet ganja babe..

          Open Controls
        9. AzzaroMax99
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          Where is Laca’s 2nd assist?

          Open Controls
          1. Salah’s Sonnet
            • 10 Years
            3 mins ago

            How's he evn got any is the real question, and you want 2?! lol

            Open Controls
            1. Duke Silver ☑
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              1 min ago

              I want 3 tbh

              Open Controls
          2. Rainer
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            2 mins ago

            Won't be getting the second, tackled.

            Open Controls
            1. AzzaroMax99
              • 5 Years
              2 mins ago

              :/

              Open Controls
          3. stuck in a dream 🙂
              2 mins ago

              this

              Open Controls
            • Sun Jihai
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 min ago

              Will get added shortly
              Source: https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/56371/event/18

              Open Controls
          4. Bobby
            • 12 Years
            3 mins ago

            This.

            Open Controls
            1. mynameisq
              • 8 Years
              2 mins ago

              That

              Open Controls
            2. EmreCan Hustle
              • 9 Years
              2 mins ago

              is SPARTA !!

              Open Controls
            3. SINGH
              • 3 Years
              1 min ago

              That.

              Open Controls
            4. stuck in a dream 🙂
                1 min ago

                ah

                Open Controls
              • Ze_Austin
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                just now

                Life.

                Open Controls
            5. Bobby Digital
              • 4 Years
              3 mins ago

              Only Arse player I have is White. Ranking taking a good old beating tonight.

              Open Controls
              1. BeWater
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                2 mins ago

                Try having none.

                Open Controls
                1. Bobby Digital
                  • 4 Years
                  1 min ago

                  🙁

                  Open Controls
              2. Hazz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                2 mins ago

                ...until the CS comes in?

                Open Controls
              3. Rainer
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                1 min ago

                Rank or arse?

                Open Controls
            6. NateDog
              • 1 Year
              2 mins ago

              Guess going for Saka over Tierney might have been best, ah well, I'll happily take a clean sheet

              Open Controls
            7. Amartey Partey
              • 2 Years
              2 mins ago

              Gelhardt would have a goal if Raphinha had passed to him. That’s me clutching at straws.

              Open Controls
              1. Hazz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                1 min ago

                Really. Damn...

                Open Controls
            8. Old Man
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 min ago

              Don't expect Leeds to be so accommodating in the second half. The most likely result is 1-3 or 1-4.

              Open Controls
              1. Slouch87
                • 6 Years
                just now

                Too many key players missing imo. This could get very ugly

                Open Controls
            9. ZimZalabim
              • 5 Years
              1 min ago

              curious to know opinions on if you would have sold watkins (bought at 7.6 prior to gw 17) or Antonio (owned all season) for Laca with a view to maybe getting the one u sold back if not getting Ronaldo ?

              Open Controls
            10. La Roja
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              1 min ago

              Come on Martinelli my son. Get your hat trick

              Open Controls
              1. Echoes
                • 1 Year
                just now

                If I knew he was your son, I'd have surely brought him in tbh

                Open Controls
            11. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
              • 11 Years
              just now

              Anything less than a brace from Laca against this defence is going to be a fail

              Open Controls
              1. Magic Zico
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                just now

                Then failure is locked if so

                Open Controls
            12. Colonel Shoe 肝池
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Get ESR on

              Open Controls
            13. have you seen cyan
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              just now

              get Saka off for ESR

              Open Controls

            You need to be logged in to post a comment.