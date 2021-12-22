318
Pro Pundit Teams December 22

My team for Gameweek 19 and why Spurs and Leicester players are on the FPL radar

318 Comments
Share
Pro Pundits 29

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) really is a game where a 50/50 call can make all the difference. Last week, in my Team Reveal ahead of Gameweek 17, I talked up the prospects of a certain Gabriel Martinelli (£5.3m) and how I was considering bringing him into my team as a makeweight for Phil Foden (£8.0m). I also spoke about how I was also considering a “safer” transfer, upgrading Ben Johnson (£4.0m) to Matty Cash (£5.0m). This decision really did come down to the wire, but in the end I plumped for the Arsenal midfielder to add a bit of spiciness to my pretty “template” team. This decision has been worth around a 29-point net positive so far: fine lines, but a big reward.

Making the “right call” is what FPL is all about, but believe me, I know the pain that comes when it doesn’t pay off. Advising people to sell Diogo Jota (£8.1m) for Kai Havertz (£7.8m) ahead of the Gameweek 9 mauling of Manchester United certainly wasn’t my finest moment (thankfully, I didn’t own the Portuguese midfielder at the time!). Similarly, my hokey-cokey of the premium forwards probably lost me around 20 points. I’ve also made bad decisions such as the likes of my one-week punt on Neal Maupay (£6.4m) – and don’t even get me started on Jack Grealish (£7.6m)…

But while it’s easy to focus on the negatives, trusting your gut and backing your hunches has always been the way I like to play the game and in a season where the template is so strong, in my view, we need to jump on opportunities that we identify that others may miss.

Spurs and Leicester players – Opportunities?

So it’s time to look forward to see where opportunities may present themselves. With the likelihood of Double Gameweeks on the horizon (with Gameweek 22 looking the most likely), I firmly believe the next month will be crucial for us to achieve whatever targets we have set for ourselves. Chip use may be key, and getting maximum returns from the Wildcard and Free Hit chip will likely make or break our seasons but similarly, saving a transfer (if you can) this week looks an incredibly sensible move.

With the news of the extra Free Hit dropping, many will be looking to play this in whatever week we get confirmation of a Double Gameweek. Regardless of whether or not you will use this chip, two teams on my radar for investment are Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City. Spurs look ideal for investment either way as they have Watford in Gameweek 21 and a home match against Arsenal in Gameweek 22. Leicester have arguably the two best fixtures over this period, with Norwich (GW21) and Burnley (GW22) lined up, plus whichever teams get added.

There’s probably not a lot of investment in Spurs at the moment, considering they have missed three matches over the last six Gameweeks. Son Heung-min (£10.3m) now has just over 16% ownership, shedding nearly 500,000 owners since Gameweek 13. Harry Kane (£12.1m) sits at 5.7% ownership, with encouraging underlying numbers (he sits fifth on the list for expected goal involvement (xGI) over the last four Gameweeks played). In defence, the likes of Sergio Reguilon (£5.2m) looks like he will offer great value, as can Ben Davies (£4.5m) with just 1.9% ownership. I’ll be grabbing at least two of these players I imagine over the next few weeks, to tap into this promising short-term schedule.

Above: Spurs sit high on the Season Ticker for the next four Gameweeks

Investment in Leicester is also likely to be minimal given that they play Manchester City and Liverpool in their next two Gameweeks. But if the doubles go ahead in Gameweek 21 and 22, as mentioned, we may see people flocking for the likes of Jamie Vardy (£10.5m) and James Maddison (£6.8m) – who by the way, has three double-digit returns in his last four matches played!

Another player to consider may well be Youri Tielemans (£6.4m), who is on course for his best-ever season from an attacking point of view (he already has seven goal involvements, managing ten last season). In his last game, Tielemans registered an impressive mins-per-xGi of 67.2, ahead of all other players in the league. The statistics show that when he plays, Tielemans is far more offensive than we saw last season, registering nearly double the number of shots per appearance (2.4) and averaging 36.8 mins per attempt.

Above: Youri Tielemans’ averages per appearance in 2021/22 (left) vs 2020/21 (right)

Unlike Spurs, I would stay away from Leicester’s defence. Over the last six matches played, only Newcastle, Everton and Leeds have a worse expected non-penalty goals conceded (xGC) tally than the Foxes (10.13). Ouch.

TEAM REVEAL

Here’s how I’m set up for Gameweek 19:

Happy Christmas!

So with plugs for Spurs and Leicester assets, I’ll leave it there. Thanks to everyone for reading and I’d like to extend my warmest wishes to readers of Fantasy Football Scout this Christmas season. It’s been another tough year, and I hope you can make the most of the festive season no matter where you are.

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

318 Comments Post a Comment
  1. putana
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    what's the reasoning behind only being allowed to save 2 free transfers?

    Open Controls
    1. JUNITED
      • 9 Years
      37 mins ago

      Probably just to increase the difficulty of the game

      Open Controls
    2. No Kane No Gain
      • 3 Years
      19 mins ago

      In case a casual doesn’t check his team over Xmas and end up rewarded with 4/5 free transfers to use

      Open Controls
  2. rozzo
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    I think I'm done with Antonio. In fact I'm done with all strikers this season.

    After the doubles how are you moving forward with your strikers?

    Tempted to rearrange my squad structure and get Ronaldo. I mean it's Ronaldo. He should score goals but is he really worth 12.5m

    I really think you'll get more points with a 541 with double City and Chelsea defence with Dennis as loan striker than you would with Ronaldo and a weaker unit around him.

    What you thinking striker wise? Can Calvert Lewin hit the ground running after months out?

    Open Controls
    1. FCSB
      • 5 Years
      57 mins ago

      Rumour he has covid

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        53 mins ago

        It's not a rumour, it's confirmed. But could be back for Boxing day (maybe).

        Open Controls
      2. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        52 mins ago

        Unless you meant Ronaldo?

        In which case he was in training today.

        Open Controls
        1. FCSB
          • 5 Years
          40 mins ago

          No Antonio… thanks for confirming mate

          Open Controls
      3. The Senate
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        He was at Carrington today?

        Open Controls
        1. FCSB
          • 5 Years
          4 mins ago

          Antonio *

          Open Controls
          1. The Senate
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            Oooo right

            Open Controls
    2. dabber7
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      52 mins ago

      I wouldn't be doubling up on Chelsea defence now, their fixtures are about to become a lot tougher, followed by two blank GW's and Dennis is very likely going to go to AFCON.

      Open Controls
      1. rozzo
        • 8 Years
        49 mins ago

        Oh yeah, I mean after all that. If I get Ronaldo now it would impact getting that later on without using wildcard.

        Would just be nice to get points from my striker slots for a change.

        Open Controls
    3. Original - Wolves Ay We
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      52 mins ago

      He could be back, I'm keeping

      Open Controls
    4. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      12 mins ago

      You're done with strikers but are considering getting the most expensive in FPL?

      Open Controls
      1. rozzo
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        The reasoning is he might actually, you know, do what strikers do and score a goal.

        Open Controls
  3. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour ago

    Arsenal vs Liverpool
    Chelsea vs Spurs

    1st leg midweek after GW21, 2nd leg midweek before GW22. FAC 3rd round in between.

    Open Controls
    1. FCSB
      • 5 Years
      57 mins ago

      Ben can start planning

      Open Controls
      1. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        53 mins ago

        He won't sleep tonight with the excitement.

        Open Controls
    2. JONALDINHO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      56 mins ago

      Is there not going to be just 1 leg?

      Open Controls
      1. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        54 mins ago

        Klopp isn't that powerful 😛

        Open Controls
    3. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      55 mins ago

      Arent Chelsea at the club world cup then

      Open Controls
      1. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        55 mins ago

        GW24&25.

        Open Controls
    4. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      33 mins ago

      I thought it was being proposed to make it 1 leg to lessen fixture congestion

      Open Controls
  4. Alcapaul
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    56 mins ago

    1FT 0.04 ITB
    Ramsdale
    Trent James Alonso Cancelo
    Salah Jota ESR Bilva Foden
    Lacazette

    Steele Dennis Dalot Antonio

    A) Roll
    B Bilva and Antonio to Son and Broja
    C) Bilva to Bowen

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      47 mins ago

      If you do C, how would you get Son later?

      Open Controls
      1. Alcapaul
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        14 mins ago

        Either for Salah in 21 or Free Hit him in in 22

        Open Controls
  5. Hits from the Bong
    • 3 Years
    52 mins ago

    What would you do with this lot? 1 FT and nothing in the bank

    Ramsdale
    TAA James Cancelo Reguilon
    Salah Son Silva Foden Jota
    Antonio

    Steele Dennis Manquillo Locadia

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      48 mins ago

      Bernardo to Bowen or save FT

      Open Controls
      1. Hits from the Bong
        • 3 Years
        33 mins ago

        Would rather ESR or Martinelli I think

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 3 Years
          28 mins ago

          I would suggest you look at ARS and WHU long term fixtures

          Open Controls
  6. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    51 mins ago

    Salah TC vs Arsenal + 1, maybe

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      49 mins ago

      WC?, FH22, FH?, BB36, TC Salah

      Falling into place...

      Open Controls
    2. rozzo
      • 8 Years
      46 mins ago

      What gains will you make though?

      Everyone will triple captain Salah.

      The skill is triple captaining Son for his 84 points.

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        44 mins ago

        Son's my WC21 or FH22 cap, whichever DGW he gets

        I'll TC him in his minor DGW if his two fixtures are better than Salah's likely combo

        Open Controls
  7. Tonyawesome69
    • 3 Years
    51 mins ago

    Looks promising if he can get a negative test before Sunday. Tested positive last week.

    Moyes says Michail Antonio is double vaccinated and he hasn't shown any symptoms. #WHUFC
    https://twitter.com/RoshaneSport/status/1473777564871188482?t=kT8KnyXDaUXnCA7c5LFGcg&s=19

    Open Controls
    1. noquarternt
      • 6 Years
      26 mins ago

      Yeah, could really do with another 2 points

      Open Controls
  8. Weak Become Heros
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    38 mins ago

    When is the next blackbox?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      27 mins ago

      Tomorrow

      Open Controls
    2. Firminoooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      24 mins ago

      Would love to see Mark and hear his opinions about all thats happen lately.

      Open Controls
  9. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    35 mins ago

    No Spurs TGW21 followed by DGW22 then, still possible for Burnley though lee, WAT, avl in GW21, followed by LEI, TOT in GW22. Any takers ?

    Open Controls
    1. Bertonian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      19 mins ago

      Possibly Wood or Cornet…

      Could Man U have a TGW21 with Bre & Bha slotted in either side of FA cup?

      Open Controls
      1. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        10 mins ago

        Cornet if fit will be at AFCON

        Open Controls
  10. Flynny
    • 6 Years
    31 mins ago

    Hi....who to start at weekend please?

    A...alonso (double Chelsea defence at villa....Will alonso start having played 90 tonight?)

    B....king at wolves

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      30 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      28 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  11. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    21 mins ago

    Evening all!! Bit of advice needed, think I might just bench Antonio if he’s not back this gameweek, he should be back the one after, so, I want to bring Son in, but who for?? The options are ESR or Gallagher, ideally we’d know if ESR was strutting or not but I’d imagine we won’t, so should I move Gallagher to Son this week and start ESR and hope for the best or do ESR to Son and bench Gallagher and start Dennis???’ I could bring Gallagher back in for ESR the gameweek after for his game against Norwich too, thoughts welcomed!!!

    Open Controls
    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      17 mins ago

      Naybe collect your thoughts before posting

      Open Controls
      1. Flynny
        • 6 Years
        13 mins ago

        Just seen that moyes said Antonio is double jabbed and has no symptoms

        So if he caught it last week likelihood is that he will be available on Sunday given 7 day isolation rules

        Would assume he has been training so should be OK to start - perhaps

        Open Controls
        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          11 mins ago

          Yeah hopefully mate!!! Seems likely to be close to making that game Atleast so would definitely be starting the next one for sure, will start him this week and if he no shows il have Dennis come off the bench

          Open Controls
        2. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 7 Years
          9 mins ago

          doesnt the 7 day isolation rule apply if you test negative after day 6 and 7? if antonio tested positive he will still be positive after 7 days.

          Open Controls
    2. Bertonian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      13 mins ago

      ESR to Son is the move as he has lost his place for now but he will rotate with Ode & Marti even Saka going forward

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        10 mins ago

        Agreed mate!! Thinking I’m overthinking his because ESR has Norwich, but in all likelihood he will start on the bench so ESR to Son is the move I need to make

        Open Controls
        1. Bertonian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          First year on here after years of casual playing. Never knew people took it so seriously Different world & already getting FPL brain fatigue but enjoying the experience!

          Don’t come looking for me when ESR hauls!

          Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Not a fan of the Gallagher hokey cokey. Seems a waste of 2 transfers especially with covid around. If you want Son this GW then ESR to Son is the move but not sure if this GW is the right time. I expect a tough game against a solid Palace defence

      Open Controls
      1. rozzo
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        They dont have a solid defence at all.

        4 clean sheets in 18 games.

        17 goals conceded in 8 away games.

        I keep seeing this posted but they have a rubbish defence really dont they, I don't get how they are solid

        Open Controls
  12. Goooo Rickie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    14 mins ago

    Can any City fans shed any light on whether we will see Jesus starting this weekend?

    Open Controls
    1. Bertonian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      11 mins ago

      Christ knows!

      Still love that one

      Open Controls
  13. JAYPEE
    • 3 Years
    13 mins ago

    Antonio to Laca?

    Open Controls
    1. Flynny
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      No

      Not laca

      And hopefully Antonio will be back. See above

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
  14. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    would be good to keep that extra fh chip for gw38 but navigating the rest of the season without using it will be tough. I will also depends on players already in the team for dgw21 and dgw22 too i suppose. when is the first wc available?

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      Problem with that is it's often hard to gauge what you'll get on the final day, it's generally the case that very few teams will have anything to play for and rotation can happen a lot with nothing on the line

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        yes true. i m just a bit clueless as what to do at the moment to be honest 🙂

        Open Controls
  15. Disco Stu
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    DDG/Ramsdale

    TAA/Cancelo/James/Targett/Livra

    Salah/Jota/Bilva/ESR/Allan

    Laca/Watkins/Dennis

    A. Allan > Bowen/Martinelli

    B/ Bilva > Son(Have exact amount in the bank which will leave me with 0.0 for future moves)

    C. Roll transfer

    Open Controls
    1. Alcapaul
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      A Bowen then look to downgrade Laca to fund Son the following GW

      Open Controls
  16. Warbling Wendy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    9 mins ago

    Have FIA broken into FPL Towers? Just making it up as they go along

    Open Controls
  17. FCSB
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Bench one:

    1. King (wol)
    2. Watkins (CHE)
    3. Alonso (avl) [have James]

    Thanks.

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Watkins - sounds like villa are struggling with covid issues and Chelsea have Kante back so hopefully a CS

      Open Controls
    2. The Senate
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Watkins

      Open Controls
  18. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    gtg and save transfer?

    sanchez
    taa james cancelo
    salah (c) jota foden silva esr
    antonio laca
    steele white armstrong livra
    0.4itb

    thanks

    Open Controls
  19. The Senate
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Am I alright to roll FT and risk leaving Anto and Ronaldo in? 0.1ITB
    Bachmann/Foster
    TAA Cancelo Dalot Tierney
    Salah Mount Jota Saka
    Ronaldo Antonio
    (King White Brownhill)

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.