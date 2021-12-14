1365
Pro Pundit Teams December 14

How I’m planning to navigate a chaotic Gameweek 17 and beyond

1,365 Comments
Share
Pro Pundits 29

Wow.

Well, it’s a bit of a mess, isn’t it? With COVID-19 once again throwing the festive schedule into disarray, I just want to start this article by saying that I hope anyone who is suffering or knows someone suffering from this horrible virus makes a swift recovery. Look after yourselves and each other.

Fantasy Football of course provides a welcome distraction from everything that’s going on, and while things are in such a state of turmoil, knowing what to do with your team can cause extra undue stress. Well, I’m in the same boat.

I had my transfer planned this week, a nice and easy move of Raphinha (£6.6m) to Bernardo Silva (£7.7m). Not the most exciting, but a solid move to tap into Manchester City’s favourable two games. However, United’s postponement means I am now without Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.5m) and Bryan Mbeumo (£5.5m), João Cancelo (£6.8m) is suspended and Tino Livramento (£4.5m) is a doubt. Arsenal also played well without Emile Smith Rowe (£6.0m) and I’m a bit worried that Mikel Arteta names an unchanged side for their London derby clash tomorrow night.

Above: My current team for Gameweek 17, no transfers used

Identifying the weak links

The strategy I normally advise others when faced with predicaments such as these is to identify the weak links in your side and work from there.

For example, selling Cancelo or Ronaldo may seem logical given that we know they won’t be playing in Gameweek 17, but I know I’ll want them back going forward and in the case of Cancelo, I’ll be losing out on £0.4m, making it very hard to get him back. Ruben Dias (£6.1m) was a consideration, but while it may pay off this week, I think it will weaken my squad with Cancelo still offering great value in the weeks and months ahead.

Looking at my team, the obvious weak link is Ben Johnson (£4.0m), whose injury couldn’t have come at a worse time for him, having just got a foothold in the West Ham side, or myself, who just bought him into my team as a cheap substitute option. Livramento, and Southampton, have also gone off the boil lately and with a very mixed run of fixtures to come (cry, BRE, whu, TOT, NEW) and a slight injury concern, this may be a good time to cash in and sell.

In midfield, I have two players who probably wouldn’t form part of my optimal squad going forward. Mbeumo and Raphinha have been doing well for me in the last few weeks, and selling them would be a fairly reluctant move, but it may need to be done to get a better team out for Gameweek 17. Mbeumo’s Gameweek 18 and 19 games look half-decent (sou, bri) whereas Raphinha’s are the opposite, with three very tricky fixtures on the horizon (mci, ARS, liv). But, of course, Raphinha has a game this week whereas Mbeumo doesn’t. Selling Raphinha when he is one of my most guaranteed starters feels a bit… wrong. But it’s my easiest route into the Man City midfield (more on this below).

I was tempted to include Smith Rowe in my potential transfers out, but I do believe he is part of Arsenal’s strongest line-up and has been a great asset for me so far this season. With Leeds and Norwich following West Ham, he’s an easy hold for me.

Looking at this logically, then, upgrading Johnson is the most sensible move for me, ensuring a better bench for the games to come.

Identifying targets

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

1,365 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Boss Hogg
    • 12 Years
    6 mins ago

    Good luck to all those taking hits this week.
    I've decided to stick it out, save my FT, and hope that ESR and Livramento get me some points.
    Too much uncertainly flying around for my liking, so I'm holding on to what I've got and reassessing in a few days.

    Yikes!

    Open Controls
    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      smart GL

      Open Controls
    2. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Even if ESR and Livra play I won't have 10 players! I stuck it out last week with Son and Reguilon and dropped 50k even with bringing DDG in for Sanchez!

      Open Controls
    3. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      GL!

      Open Controls
  2. R123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    6 mins ago

    Pep drew one and lost one against Bielsa last season. No City a big risk this week?

    Open Controls
    1. Annie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      different season, can't compare. Leeds are weak.

      Open Controls
      1. Cojones of Destiny
        • 3 Years
        just now

        this

        Open Controls
  3. Cojones of Destiny
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    which move:
    a. Gundo to Gallagher/Bowen
    b. Armstrong to Pukki/King

    Open Controls
  4. Tripleh123
    • 1 Year
    6 mins ago

    Repost.Leaning towards C or B atm. For a hit of -4, Ronaldo to

    A Laca
    B Watkins
    C Vardy
    D.Antonio

    Open Controls
    1. Mozumbus
        2 mins ago

        D

        Open Controls
      • RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        D

        Open Controls
    2. Castiel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      Just realised I made it through another round of the cup. Feel like a giant killer now

      Open Controls
    3. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Scout picks?

      Open Controls
    4. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      A. Ronaldo Bowen White -12
      B. Son Antonio Reguilon -8

      Open Controls
    5. Super John McGinn-
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Thoughts?

      Ramsdale
      TAA, James, Alonso
      Salah (C), Gundo*, Jota, ESR
      Ronaldo*, Antonio, Dennis

      Foster*, Livramento, Brownhill, Cancelo*

      1 FT 0 ITB

      A) Ronaldo + Brownhill > Watkins + Foden/BSilva (-4)
      B) Ronaldo > Watkins
      C) Save and wait for next GW
      D) Other

      Open Controls
      1. bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        How do you plan to get Ronnie back if you have no money in the bank? Bench him and play Brownhill. Not worth screwing up your team for.

        Open Controls
        1. Super John McGinn-
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Would be Alonso + Gundo + Watkins/Antonio > Dalot + Gilmour + Ronaldo in next couple of GW

          Open Controls
      2. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Why is Gundo *'d ? I'd be tempted to save, but B is a decent punt.

        Open Controls
        1. Super John McGinn-
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Still got a knock so don’t think he will start this week

          Open Controls
    6. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      I read somewhere Guaita may have dislocated shoulder and may be a doubt. Is this correct? If so may move Foster to Bachmann

      Open Controls
      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        * dislocated finger

        Open Controls
      2. Jon Walter's Hatty
        • 8 Years
        just now

        So much for my getting Sanchez and Guita for 'cover'

        Open Controls
    7. Slitherene
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Okay to save FT and reassess next GW?

      Sanchez ¦ Steele
      TAA Cancelo* Rudiger
      Salah Foden Mount Bowen Gallagher
      Ronaldo* Dennis
      ¦ Reguilon* Livramento* Davis

      0.0 ITB, 1 FT

      Open Controls
      1. Big Hands Barry
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        No

        Open Controls
      2. bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Yep save,,,am doing this too. No cash and not prepared to wreck my team transferring out Ronnie. Playing with no GK and Broja in starting 10. Fingers crossed for us.

        Open Controls
    8. Malinwa
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Have Guiata and Foster*...
      What to do? keep my 1FT and hope Guiata will play?

      Open Controls
      1. Mozumbus
          1 min ago

          What happened to Guita?

          Open Controls
          1. Malinwa
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            Injury rumours?

            Open Controls
            1. Mozumbus
                just now

                I see. Thanks.
                I'd use the FT in your case.

                Open Controls
        • CAVEAT KING
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Zophar from FPL Wire must be the worst advertising reader on the planet (smile)

          Open Controls
        • ScoutHelp
            1 min ago

            Thoughts please.

            1. Mbeumo to Foden/Bernardo for -4
            2. Mbeumo - KDB punt for -4
            3. Hold and start Lamptey (Wolves)

            Open Controls
          • adr3nalin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            How likely do we think it is for Son to play on Thursday?

            Open Controls
          • FITZ-G
              1 min ago

              Hello all,
              2FT
              Raph——> Jota? Would have to downgrade Hwang to 4.4 striker though.

              Open Controls
            • boroie
              • 3 Years
              1 min ago

              Anyone fancy giving me a probability on these 2 games being on…

              A - Leicester v Tottenham (Thurs)
              B - Man Utd v Brighton (Sat)

              Open Controls
            • Jaok
              • 7 Years
              1 min ago

              A: Reguilon -> Coufal
              B: Reguilon -> Targett
              C: Hold

              Open Controls
              1. Jaok
                • 7 Years
                just now

                FT

                Open Controls
            • Silecro
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Is pukki one of the norwich cases?

              Open Controls
            • Dark Side Of The Loon!
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Ronaldo to Antonio it is then. No point benching and hoping they will play next GW.

              Open Controls

            You need to be logged in to post a comment.