How I’m planning to navigate a chaotic Gameweek 17 and beyond

Well, it’s a bit of a mess, isn’t it? With COVID-19 once again throwing the festive schedule into disarray, I just want to start this article by saying that I hope anyone who is suffering or knows someone suffering from this horrible virus makes a swift recovery. Look after yourselves and each other.

Fantasy Football of course provides a welcome distraction from everything that’s going on, and while things are in such a state of turmoil, knowing what to do with your team can cause extra undue stress. Well, I’m in the same boat.

I had my transfer planned this week, a nice and easy move of Raphinha (£6.6m) to Bernardo Silva (£7.7m). Not the most exciting, but a solid move to tap into Manchester City’s favourable two games. However, United’s postponement means I am now without Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.5m) and Bryan Mbeumo (£5.5m), João Cancelo (£6.8m) is suspended and Tino Livramento (£4.5m) is a doubt. Arsenal also played well without Emile Smith Rowe (£6.0m) and I’m a bit worried that Mikel Arteta names an unchanged side for their London derby clash tomorrow night.

Above: My current team for Gameweek 17, no transfers used

Identifying the weak links

The strategy I normally advise others when faced with predicaments such as these is to identify the weak links in your side and work from there.

For example, selling Cancelo or Ronaldo may seem logical given that we know they won’t be playing in Gameweek 17, but I know I’ll want them back going forward and in the case of Cancelo, I’ll be losing out on £0.4m, making it very hard to get him back. Ruben Dias (£6.1m) was a consideration, but while it may pay off this week, I think it will weaken my squad with Cancelo still offering great value in the weeks and months ahead.

Looking at my team, the obvious weak link is Ben Johnson (£4.0m), whose injury couldn’t have come at a worse time for him, having just got a foothold in the West Ham side, or myself, who just bought him into my team as a cheap substitute option. Livramento, and Southampton, have also gone off the boil lately and with a very mixed run of fixtures to come (cry, BRE, whu, TOT, NEW) and a slight injury concern, this may be a good time to cash in and sell.

In midfield, I have two players who probably wouldn’t form part of my optimal squad going forward. Mbeumo and Raphinha have been doing well for me in the last few weeks, and selling them would be a fairly reluctant move, but it may need to be done to get a better team out for Gameweek 17. Mbeumo’s Gameweek 18 and 19 games look half-decent (sou, bri) whereas Raphinha’s are the opposite, with three very tricky fixtures on the horizon (mci, ARS, liv). But, of course, Raphinha has a game this week whereas Mbeumo doesn’t. Selling Raphinha when he is one of my most guaranteed starters feels a bit… wrong. But it’s my easiest route into the Man City midfield (more on this below).

I was tempted to include Smith Rowe in my potential transfers out, but I do believe he is part of Arsenal’s strongest line-up and has been a great asset for me so far this season. With Leeds and Norwich following West Ham, he’s an easy hold for me.

Looking at this logically, then, upgrading Johnson is the most sensible move for me, ensuring a better bench for the games to come.

Identifying targets

