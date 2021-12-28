FPL Gameweek 20 Scout Picks: Liverpool players return to the fray

We have chosen our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Gameweek 20 ahead of today’s 13:30 GMT deadline.

There are seven selections from Tuesday’s round of matches as we try to avoid too many unnecessary risks, given the potential for more late-in-the-week postponements – it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Everton v Newcastle United fall, for example, given the myriad injury and illness issues at both clubs.

We have gone for a 4-5-1 formation this time and, as ever, we are limited to an £83.0m budget for our starting XI.

Our four substitutes, meanwhile, are chosen from the budget/mid-price crop of players to give some potentially cost-effective alternatives to the big hitters who invariably make the initial cut.

GOALKEEPER

Crystal Palace aren’t exactly in stellar defensive form but they’ll have every chance to boost their meagre clean sheet count on Tuesday, when the division’s lowest scorers pay a visit to Selhurst Park. With none of the Eagles’ defenders offering too much in the way of attacking threat, Jack Butland (£4.4m) gets the nod as a budget-freeing pick between the sticks. Patrick Vieira’s side, as every stats nerd will keep reminding you, boast the fifth-lowest expected goals conceded (xGC) tally this season, with those underlying numbers so far not translating into shut-outs.

DEFENDERS

