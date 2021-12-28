2406
Scout Picks December 28

FPL Gameweek 20 Scout Picks: Liverpool players return to the fray

We have chosen our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Gameweek 20 ahead of today’s 13:30 GMT deadline.

There are seven selections from Tuesday’s round of matches as we try to avoid too many unnecessary risks, given the potential for more late-in-the-week postponements – it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Everton v Newcastle United fall, for example, given the myriad injury and illness issues at both clubs.

We have gone for a 4-5-1 formation this time and, as ever, we are limited to an £83.0m budget for our starting XI.

Our four substitutes, meanwhile, are chosen from the budget/mid-price crop of players to give some potentially cost-effective alternatives to the big hitters who invariably make the initial cut.

GOALKEEPER

Crystal Palace aren’t exactly in stellar defensive form but they’ll have every chance to boost their meagre clean sheet count on Tuesday, when the division’s lowest scorers pay a visit to Selhurst Park. With none of the Eagles’ defenders offering too much in the way of attacking threat, Jack Butland (£4.4m) gets the nod as a budget-freeing pick between the sticks. Patrick Vieira’s side, as every stats nerd will keep reminding you, boast the fifth-lowest expected goals conceded (xGC) tally this season, with those underlying numbers so far not translating into shut-outs.

This article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.

2,406 Comments
  1. Espanyolie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Gallagher Covid confirmed? Or just a rumour?

    Open Controls
    1. 97PG
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Just a rumour like every week for the past 3

        Open Controls
      • Over Midwicket
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Lots of rumours.. And we know how those turn out

        Open Controls
      • sminkypinky
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Someone on insta said 70% likelyhood Gallagher has covid. Based on what??! How did they calculate that?

        Open Controls
        1. I Must Break You
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour ago

          Quoting the Naked Gun, "it's 50/50, but there's only a 10% chance of that..."

          Open Controls
    2. Sondre van Bank
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Just done Bilva-->Foden. Prepare for a Bilva haul guys

      Open Controls
    3. Nobodinho
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Hi gents. Thoughts on this WC team?

      Ramsdale Bachmann
      TAA Cancelo James Reguilon Livra
      Salah Son Jota Maddison Brownhill
      Antonio Edouard Broja

      1.8ITB

      Open Controls
      1. 003
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Ramsdale.not olay

        Open Controls
        1. 003
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          Ramsdale not playing. Bachman might go when foster returns. Edouard i would not pick

          Open Controls
          1. Nobodinho
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 26 mins ago

            Cheers mate.

            Open Controls
    4. _figu
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Is Broja likely to start this week? Need a cheapie for fanteam, have King already

      Open Controls
    5. FDMS All Starz
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Which option for this team? Or something else?

      A) Bernardo/Manquillo —> Moura/Reguillon
      B) Bernardo/Watkins —> Son/Borja
      C) ESR/Manquillo —> Gray/Dalot

      2FTs & 0.5itb

      Sanchez
      Taa James Alonso Cancelo*
      Foden Salah Jota Bernardo*
      Antonio Watkins*

      (Ramsdale* ESR* Manquillo* Davis*)

      Open Controls
      1. FDMS All Starz
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Or
        D) Bernardo/Watkins/Ramsdale—> Moder/Ronaldo/Gunnarson (-4)

        Open Controls
    6. Bobby_Baggio
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Hows this for my WC? Leave me 0 ITB

      DDG - Foster
      Reguillon - TAA - Cancelo - Livra - Lamptey
      Son - Bowen - Salah - Maddison - Jota
      Antonio - King - Broja

      Open Controls
      1. sminkypinky
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Good

        Open Controls
      2. Nobodinho
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Get a budget mid for more flexibility?

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby_Baggio
          • 10 Years
          1 hour ago

          ok and take who out? Salah can go for KDB soon

          Open Controls
    7. fricky_
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        Anyone think Benteke will start?

        Open Controls
      • Jet5605
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        WC squad G2G? Planning to do Salah > KDB next week.

        DDG - Bachman
        TAA - Cancelo - Lamptey - Dier - Coady
        Salah - Son - Jota - Maddison - Bowen
        Antonio - King - Broja

        Open Controls
      • Super John McGinn-
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Ramsdale** (got at 4.5)
        TAA, Cancelo, James, Alonso, Livramento
        Son, Foden, Jota
        Ronaldo, Antonio, Dennis

        Foster, Livramento, ESR, Martinelli

        1 FT 0.5 ITB

        A) Ramsdale > DDG
        B) Foster > Bachman
        C) ESR > Bowen
        D) Ramsdale + ESR > DDG + Gallagher (-4) .

        Open Controls
      • sminkypinky
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        No concrete news about Gallagher so a must hold then for me.

        Open Controls
      • King Kun Ta
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Free transfer....

        Laca ->

        A Antonio

        Martinelli ->

        B owen
        C Lucas Moura

        Ta lads!

        Open Controls
        1. Nobodinho
          • 7 Years
          1 hour ago

          B

          Open Controls
      • gellinmagellan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        What's the logic of moving from Ramsdale > DDG instead of non-playing keeper (Foster) to DDG?

        Open Controls
        1. sminkypinky
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Funds

          Open Controls
      • Ando
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Start Butland (NOR) or De Gea (BUR)?

        Open Controls
        1. Nobodinho
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          DDG

          Open Controls
      • ShackledAce
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Dcl or antonio? Have King on the bench

        Open Controls
      • gellinmagellan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        A) Get DDG for -4 to field 11 players
        B) Play 10 with no goalkeeper

        Open Controls
        1. Neto
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour ago

          DDA might have two double GWs (21 WOL bre & 22 avl BHA)

          Open Controls
      • Coaly
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Final WC decision:

        a) Lamptey Moura Maddison
        b) D.Sanchez Jota Gallagher

        Open Controls
        1. Nobodinho
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 25 mins ago

          a

          Open Controls
      • THFC4LIFE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        -8 taken, team set, captain picked. Good luck all

        Open Controls
      • Taegugk Warrior
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        To bring in.
        Antonio or edouard…?

        Have bowen

        Open Controls
      • vincentwsho
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Captain?

        A) CR7
        B) Jota
        C) tAA
        D) Cancelo
        E) Foden

        Open Controls
        1. tomasjj
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
      • AK_FC
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        Bench one:
        A) King
        B) James
        C) Alonso

        Open Controls
      • Puntillimon
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        How long is saint max out for?

        Open Controls
      • Van der Faart
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Play Bachmann or take -8 for DDG

        Open Controls
        1. AK_FC
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          Play Bachmann

          Open Controls
      • pjomara
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Who to play
        1.
        A. Dalot or B. Tsimikas

        2.
        C. DCL or D. Antonio

        Open Controls
        1. Greyling
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          1. Dalot
          2. Antonio

          Open Controls
      • gooberman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        We are approaching crash gate 2! lol

        Open Controls
      • Greyling
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Did Ramsdale to DDG.

        DDG
        Rudiger, James, Cancelo, Livramento
        Salah, Jota, Foden, Gundogan
        Antonio, King

        -4 move to bench Livramento?

        1. Raphinia to Moura -4
        2. Watkins to DCL -4
        3. Raphinia to Bowen -4

        Open Controls
      • Sinichi
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          Captain son, Ron, foden or taa??

          Open Controls
        • Deulofail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          Here is my YOLO WC team. Tear it to shreds. I'm providing technical support at work right now, so I doubt I can make any changes with these upset customers to appease, but you can try to convince me!

          DDG
          TAA Cancelo Reguilon Telles Dalot
          Sterling Son Moura Jota
          DCL

          Sanchez | Gray, King, Watkis | 0.0 ITB

          Open Controls
          1. Deulofail
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 16 mins ago

            Pens down, too late!

            Open Controls
          2. Nobodinho
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 11 mins ago

            All the best mate!

            Open Controls
        • DycheDycheBaby
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          Oops, did ESR to Bowen last min and benched Dennis..

          Open Controls
        • gooberman
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          32 mins ago

          So any crashing this time?

          Open Controls
        • gooberman
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          30 mins ago

          lol at all the knee jerkers chasing Moura points from last week!

          Open Controls
          1. Zim0
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Tbf if he started they'd probably have gotten something

            Open Controls

