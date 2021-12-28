Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 20?

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are looking to Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur for the Gameweek 20 captaincy, and as per usual, the Captain Sensible article is here to highlight which assets have the best chance of hauling.

First, we will assess the fallout of the Gameweek 20 captain poll, before then analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Tuesday’s 13:30 GMT deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Mohamed Salah (£13.0m) is the leader of the captain poll in Gameweek 20, with just under 50% of total votes from our users at the time of writing.

No other player has garnered more than 20% of votes at this stage, with Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.5m) in second backed by 17.17%.

Son Heung-min (£10.5m) occupies third-place with 11.36%, followed by Harry Kane (£12.1m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.3m), with 4.16% and 3.88% respectively.

MOHAMED SALAH, TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD AND DIOGO JOTA

Mohamed Salah is enjoying an excellent season in the top flight with Liverpool, having already produced 15 goals and 10 assists in 18 games. His underlying numbers are equally impressive, too, as he leads the way amongst all Premier League players for goal attempts (71), shots in the box (58), efforts on target (30), big chances created (11) and expected goals (xG), with 12.14.

Now, a rested Reds’ squad – whose Boxing Day match against Leeds United was postponed – take on an injury and illness-hit Leicester City, who have conceded a whopping 33 league goals so far this season, more than any other side in the division bar Newcastle United, Norwich City and Leeds United.

LEICESTER CITY’S DEFENSIVE STATISTICS 2021/22:

Metric Total Played 17 Goals conceded 33 Clean sheets 2 xGC 28.29 Non-pen xGC 24.34

Notably, across their 17 Premier League outings, the Foxes have conceded more chances from their left-zone than any other team in the division, which adds further weight to Salah’s captaincy credentials. However, Trent Alexander-Arnold could also profit from that same weakness, especially with Brendan Rodgers’ side also looking vulnerable defending set pieces. In fact, of the 33 Premier League goals they have conceded this season, nine have arrived from corners and three from free-kicks. That suggests the right-back could be in for another big haul in Gameweek 20, having already outscored his Egyptian team-mate in seven of the last eight Gameweeks.

Another option amongst the Liverpool ranks is Diogo Jota (£8.1m), though it’s hard to make too much of a case for him over Salah, especially with Roberto Firmino (£8.7m) possibly eating into his minutes.

SALAH V JOTA PREMIER LEAGUE STATISTICS 2021/22:

Salah Jota Appearances 18 17 Starts 18 14 Minutes 1603 1212 Goals 15 10 Assists 10 1 Bonus points 20 2 Total points 170 94 xG p90 0.65 0.74 xA p90 0.19 0.13 xGI p90 0.84 0.88

SON HEUNG-MIN AND HARRY KANE

