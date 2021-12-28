1052
Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 20?

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are looking to Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur for the Gameweek 20 captaincy, and as per usual, the Captain Sensible article is here to highlight which assets have the best chance of hauling.

First, we will assess the fallout of the Gameweek 20 captain poll, before then analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Tuesday’s 13:30 GMT deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Mohamed Salah (£13.0m) is the leader of the captain poll in Gameweek 20, with just under 50% of total votes from our users at the time of writing.

No other player has garnered more than 20% of votes at this stage, with Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.5m) in second backed by 17.17%.

Son Heung-min (£10.5m) occupies third-place with 11.36%, followed by Harry Kane (£12.1m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.3m), with 4.16% and 3.88% respectively.

MOHAMED SALAH, TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD AND DIOGO JOTA

Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 2? 6

Mohamed Salah is enjoying an excellent season in the top flight with Liverpool, having already produced 15 goals and 10 assists in 18 games. His underlying numbers are equally impressive, too, as he leads the way amongst all Premier League players for goal attempts (71), shots in the box (58), efforts on target (30), big chances created (11) and expected goals (xG), with 12.14.

Now, a rested Reds’ squad – whose Boxing Day match against Leeds United was postponed – take on an injury and illness-hit Leicester City, who have conceded a whopping 33 league goals so far this season, more than any other side in the division bar Newcastle United, Norwich City and Leeds United.

LEICESTER CITY’S DEFENSIVE STATISTICS 2021/22:
MetricTotal
Played17
Goals conceded33
Clean sheets2
xGC28.29
Non-pen xGC24.34

Notably, across their 17 Premier League outings, the Foxes have conceded more chances from their left-zone than any other team in the division, which adds further weight to Salah’s captaincy credentials. However, Trent Alexander-Arnold could also profit from that same weakness, especially with Brendan Rodgers’ side also looking vulnerable defending set pieces. In fact, of the 33 Premier League goals they have conceded this season, nine have arrived from corners and three from free-kicks. That suggests the right-back could be in for another big haul in Gameweek 20, having already outscored his Egyptian team-mate in seven of the last eight Gameweeks.

Another option amongst the Liverpool ranks is Diogo Jota (£8.1m), though it’s hard to make too much of a case for him over Salah, especially with Roberto Firmino (£8.7m) possibly eating into his minutes.

SALAH V JOTA PREMIER LEAGUE STATISTICS 2021/22:
SalahJota
Appearances1817
Starts1814
Minutes16031212
Goals1510
Assists101
Bonus points202
Total points17094
xG p900.650.74
xA p900.190.13
xGI p900.840.88

SON HEUNG-MIN AND HARRY KANE

Kane and Wilson enter FPL differential conversation ahead of Gameweek 9 1
  1. Oscar Slater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Sanchez has played eight full games this season and two cameos. In those those 90 minute appearances he has averaged 5.5 ppg which puts him right up there on that metric. Possibly a better option than Reguilon with the 0.8m discount?

    Open Controls
    1. yousunkmybattleship
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Not a better option but a cheaper one yes

      Open Controls
    2. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      I'm not understanding the Reggy love, he hasnt done anything

      Open Controls
      1. internal error
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        2 attacking returns in the few games he has played for Conte

        Open Controls
      2. yousunkmybattleship
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Top scoring Spurs defender, playing high up pitch, created numerous chances last few games, scored and assisted previously. What’s not to get.

        Open Controls
  2. Ginkapo FPL
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    Ronaldo without Bruno you say. Damn that could be a big week for him

    Open Controls
    1. Amartey Partey
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Isn’t it more the other way around?

      Open Controls
  3. C_G
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    would you do

    A) Laca ---> Broja/Kingg/DCL/Edouard (-4)
    B) play Livra and Bilva with no bench cover

    Open Controls
    1. ElChapo
      • 2 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  4. mcsteely
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    5 mins ago

    Is Laca to King worth a -4?

    Open Controls
    1. puhd
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Might be, I would take that hit if I had no bench

      Open Controls
  5. Freddiemac123
      5 mins ago

      Reckon Gundo will start?

      Open Controls
      1. mcsteely
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Who knows. I’d guess not if I had to

        Open Controls
    • ElChapo
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Got 10 playing this week currently.

      Raph & Watkins > son & Broja/Edouard/Maupay -4

      Could also potentially do esr instead of raph..

      Thoughts?

      Open Controls
      1. Stormblessed
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Raphinha seems close to a move to Bayern so I'm not sure we will see him again playing for Leeds

        Open Controls
    • Tsssst
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Bilva and Lacazette to Son and Edouard?

      Open Controls
      1. XX SMICER XX
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Son yes, any alternatives to Edouard? Is he nailed?

        Open Controls
    • XX SMICER XX
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      What to do with this - annoyingly have nothing in the bank to bring in DDG or Antonio

      TAA James Cancelo Alonso Livra
      Salah (c) Jota Bowen
      Ronaldo King

      Ramsdale Foster Brownhill Watkins Saka

      1FT, 0.0ITB

      Open Controls
    • masewindu
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Aprreciate everyones bisy but a tip or two. Thinking of ESR out (had since Sep) to Maddison next week. This week I have Tomiyasu who needs replacing. Which Spurs player is likely to start both games and still offer the chance of attacking points ?

      Ederson
      Taa cancelo Rudiger James Tomiyasu (?)
      Silva Son( c ) Gallagher Jota
      Antonio
      Watkins King.Esr Guaita (Bench)
      .How best to take get more from the double game weeks?? Thanks

      Open Controls
      1. XX SMICER XX
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Davies didn’t play against Palace, though not sure whether it was due to a rest or is now a rotation risk

        Open Controls
        1. XX SMICER XX
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Play King and bank free transfer?

          Open Controls
    • internal error
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Does anyone think Bowen might get rested this week?

      Open Controls
      1. Ask Yourself
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Best attacker for us, already missing rice, don’t want to be missing our two best players

        Open Controls
      2. Amartey Partey
        • 2 Years
        just now

        There is a chance but I don’t think he will.

        Open Controls
    • Sid07
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Suggestions??
      Have 2ft and 1.2 itb

      Ramsdale foster
      White Alonso James Taa cancelo
      Salah jota bsilva esr raphina
      Watkins antonio Dennis

      Ready to take a hit or two

      Open Controls
    • jose1
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Anyone going Edouard over Broja?

      Open Controls
      1. The Ilfordian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Me. 2x Norwich too appealing. Checking if Broja starts then might bring him in next week

        Open Controls
    • HaffNanner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Who to drop for Son?

      A. Foden
      B. Mount

      Open Controls
      1. puhd
        • 7 Years
        just now

        B

        Open Controls
      2. Ask Yourself
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        A

        Open Controls
      3. Little Red Lacazette
        • 5 Years
        just now

        A

        Open Controls
    • puhd
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      King or Broja in for Wilson?

      Open Controls
    • Ask Yourself
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Already on Ramsdale + Laca > DDG + Antonio -4.
      Is Bilva > Son worth the -8?

      Open Controls
      1. Little Red Lacazette
        • 5 Years
        just now

        No

        Open Controls
    • dshv
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Ramsdale Foster
      Taa Cancelo James Reguilon Livra
      Son Foden Esr Gallagher Jota
      Ronaldo Watkins Davis

      2ft.. 2.5mil

      What to do here. Help please

      Open Controls
    • bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Sanchez (Steele)
      TAA, Cancelo, James, Rudiger, Liva
      Son, Bernardo, Jota (Saka, Martinelli)
      CR7, Broja (Watkins)

      After Salah and Dennis to CR7 (c) and Martinelli for a hit disaster. What should I do next ?

      A) Saka to Bowen (captain Son)
      B) Martinelli to Benderama or Gray (captain Son)
      C) CR7 and Saka to Salah (c) and Pukki (-4)
      D) CR7 and Saka to Salah (c) and King (-4)

      Open Controls
    • marpy016
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Getting Salah FOMO, so need advice:

      Ronaldo & ESR to Broja & Salah for - 4

      or just Watkins to Antonio which gives me 12, and can bench Livra

      Open Controls
    • The Train Driver
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      The ones with both Jota and Son but no Salah, who are you capping?

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 5 Years
        just now

        (K)ane

        Open Controls
      2. Hryszko
        • 4 Years
        just now

        I have Jota and Son, and KDB.. currently thinking KDB, then Son, then Jota..

        Open Controls
    • Hryszko
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Is this G2G, captain and vice right? (will make my planned move of Laca > Antonio before deadline) Really stuck on who to captain.

      Bachman
      TAA - Rudiger - James - Cancelo
      Son (c) - Jota (v) - KDB - Bilva
      Dennis - Antonio

      Ramsdale - Broja - Lamptey - ESR

      Open Controls

