Gameweek 20 team news: Lukaku, Foden and Grealish start as Alonso is benched

Gameweek 20 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues with two more matches this evening.

Chelsea v Brighton and Hove Albion is first up at 19:30 GMT, with Brentford v Manchester City getting underway 45 minutes after that.

On the team news front, Thomas Tuchel has made four changes to the Chelsea side that defeated Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

Romelu Lukaku, Andreas Christensen, Mateo Kovacic and Cesar Azpilicueta return to the Blues’ line-up, with Trevoh Chalobah, Marcos Alonso and N’Golo Kante dropping to the bench. Thiago Silva misses out altogether after picking up an injury in Gameweek 19.

Kai Havertz is back on the hosts’ bench after his reported recent spell in self-isolation.

Brighton won for the first time in three months on Sunday but Graham Potter has nevertheless made three changes to the starting XI who impressed against Brentford, with injury forcing his hand in one instance.

There is no Leandro Trossard, who has a hamstring problem, while Adam Webster and Enock Mwepu drop to the bench.

Yves Bissouma, Solly March and the fit-again Joel Veltman return to the Seagulls’ starting XI.

Shane Duffy is back among the visitors’ substitutes after missing out on Boxing Day.

In the other match in west London, Pep Guardiola makes four changes to the side that beat Leicester City 6-3 three days ago.

Gabriel Jesus, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden make up the all-new front three, with Nathan Ake coming in for a start at left-back.

Raheem Sterling, Rihad Mahrez, Ilkay Gundogan and Oleksandr Zinchenko all drop to the bench.

Two of Thomas Frank’s three changes are enforced, as Bryan Mbeumo is injured and Christian Norgaard is suspended.

Yoane Wissa, Frank Onyeka and Mads Roerslev are brought into the side, with Sergi Canos only a substitute.

GAMEWEEK 20 LINE-UPS

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, James, Kovacic, Jorginho, Hudson-Odoi, Mount, Pulisic, Lukaku.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Alonso, Kante, Chalobah, Saul, Barkley, Ziyech, Havertz, Sarr.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Sanchez, Lamptey, Veltman, Burn, Cucurella, Bissouma, Lallana, March, Moder, Mac Allister, Maupay.

Subs: Webster, Mwepu, Gross, Alzate, Welbeck, Steele, Duffy, Richards, Ferguson.

Brentford XI: Fernandez, Pinnock, Jansson, Sorensen, Roerslev, Baptiste, Jensen, Onyeka, Thompson, Wissa, Toney.

Subs: Canos, Forss, Ghoddos, Peart-Harris, Bidstrup, Stevens, Cox.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Ake, De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Bernardo, Jesus, Foden, Grealish.

Subs: Sterling, Gundogan, Zinchenko, Steffen, Mahrez, Carson, Mbete-Tabu, Palmer.

