Dugout Discussion December 29

Gameweek 20 team news: Lukaku, Foden and Grealish start as Alonso is benched

Gameweek 20 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues with two more matches this evening.

Chelsea v Brighton and Hove Albion is first up at 19:30 GMT, with Brentford v Manchester City getting underway 45 minutes after that.

On the team news front, Thomas Tuchel has made four changes to the Chelsea side that defeated Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

Romelu Lukaku, Andreas Christensen, Mateo Kovacic and Cesar Azpilicueta return to the Blues’ line-up, with Trevoh Chalobah, Marcos Alonso and N’Golo Kante dropping to the bench. Thiago Silva misses out altogether after picking up an injury in Gameweek 19.

Kai Havertz is back on the hosts’ bench after his reported recent spell in self-isolation.

Brighton won for the first time in three months on Sunday but Graham Potter has nevertheless made three changes to the starting XI who impressed against Brentford, with injury forcing his hand in one instance.

There is no Leandro Trossard, who has a hamstring problem, while Adam Webster and Enock Mwepu drop to the bench.

Yves Bissouma, Solly March and the fit-again Joel Veltman return to the Seagulls’ starting XI.

Shane Duffy is back among the visitors’ substitutes after missing out on Boxing Day.

In the other match in west London, Pep Guardiola makes four changes to the side that beat Leicester City 6-3 three days ago.

Gabriel Jesus, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden make up the all-new front three, with Nathan Ake coming in for a start at left-back.

Raheem Sterling, Rihad Mahrez, Ilkay Gundogan and Oleksandr Zinchenko all drop to the bench.

Two of Thomas Frank’s three changes are enforced, as Bryan Mbeumo is injured and Christian Norgaard is suspended.

Yoane Wissa, Frank Onyeka and Mads Roerslev are brought into the side, with Sergi Canos only a substitute.

GAMEWEEK 20 LINE-UPS

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, James, Kovacic, Jorginho, Hudson-Odoi, Mount, Pulisic, Lukaku.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Alonso, Kante, Chalobah, Saul, Barkley, Ziyech, Havertz, Sarr.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Sanchez, Lamptey, Veltman, Burn, Cucurella, Bissouma, Lallana, March, Moder, Mac Allister, Maupay.

Subs: Webster, Mwepu, Gross, Alzate, Welbeck, Steele, Duffy, Richards, Ferguson.

Brentford XI: Fernandez, Pinnock, Jansson, Sorensen, Roerslev, Baptiste, Jensen, Onyeka, Thompson, Wissa, Toney.

Subs: Canos, Forss, Ghoddos, Peart-Harris, Bidstrup, Stevens, Cox.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Ake, De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Bernardo, Jesus, Foden, Grealish.

Subs: Sterling, Gundogan, Zinchenko, Steffen, Mahrez, Carson, Mbete-Tabu, Palmer.

  1. Milkman Bruno
    • 1 Year
    8 mins ago

    Silva you need to bloody do something!!

    Open Controls
    1. Dammit_182
        2 mins ago

        He’s 1st bench. He can keep quiet tonight…

        Open Controls
      • Thanos
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 mins ago

        Jesus too 🙁

        Open Controls
      • Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Don't demand that. YC most likely coming, I don't want that.

        Open Controls
    2. Zenith UK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Where's "threat level midnight", be he's a happy boy!

      Open Controls
      1. Threat Level Midnight
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        🙂

        Open Controls
    3. Collie01
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Moder close

      Open Controls
    4. Milkman Bruno
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      Just noticed that my cup opponent has Alonso and Mendy while I have Alonso and James ffs. Want Chelsea to concede now

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        Why?

        Open Controls
        1. Peteex
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Hmm I don't know... He want's to win his cup opponent maybe?

          Open Controls
      2. CROYDON DE BRUYNE
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        Cup opponent has Rudiger and Mendy, I only have Alonso so need a BHA goal!

        Open Controls
      3. Pukki Party
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        Stop bragging about being in the cup

        Open Controls
    5. Hödi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      A Bernadro & King
      or
      B Gray & Watkins
      ?

      Open Controls
    6. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Salah Sonnet / Zico Senna...

      Please point me in the direction of my homosexual reference please...

      Fairly serious thing to accuse...

      Open Controls
      1. RedRo
          4 mins ago

          Popcorn at the ready

          Open Controls
        • El Matador
          • 8 Years
          4 mins ago

          Think he's upset you said Grealish in the hole

          Open Controls
          1. Rainer
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            3 mins ago

            That?

            He's even thicker than his posts suggest if so.

            Open Controls
            1. Salah’s Sonnet
              • 10 Years
              2 mins ago

              People don’t come thicker than you man, I think everyone would agree there, homophobe.

              Open Controls
              1. Salah’s Sonnet
                • 10 Years
                1 min ago

                Also give me an example of a ‘thick’ post from me. I can pick at random for yours, coz they’re all dumb!

                Open Controls
                1. Ginkapo FPL
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  just now

                  Really? You think any of your posts at the moment are smart? I'd walk away

                  Open Controls
              2. Ginkapo FPL
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                1 min ago

                Fire in the hole

                Open Controls
              3. Threat Level Midnight
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                just now

                Rainer loves to dish it out but is incapable of taking it.

                Open Controls
          2. Ginkapo FPL
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            3 mins ago

            Nah think it was this:

            https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/12/29/chelsea-v-brighton-team-news-alonso-benched-lukaku-starts/?hc_page=8&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_24568665

            Honestly thats quite the leap from Sonnet. Must have been something on his mind. Nothing wrong with that, each to their own

            Open Controls
      2. Duke Silver ☑
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        So James off injured. Christensen off injured. Rudiger yellow card. Watch Alonso end up with 2/3 baps. This game man... this game.

        Open Controls
        1. Rainer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Christy did well to get to HT.

          Open Controls
      3. Top Lad Dakes.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        Are Salah / Dennis likely to be gone for AFCON next week?

        If not, when?

        Open Controls
        1. Lanley Staurel
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          3 mins ago

          Week after i think

          Open Controls
          1. Top Lad Dakes.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Cheers all - at least I get another week of those 2 given I now have Gallagher, James to worry about (at least)!

            Open Controls
        2. Sif
          • 8 Years
          3 mins ago

          AFCON saying players can travel Jan 3rd

          Open Controls
        3. RedRo
            3 mins ago

            Will play GW21 I think then that's it (for Salah at least - assume same for Dennis)

            Open Controls
          • Pat Bonner
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 mins ago

            One more gw then they’ll be away

            Open Controls
        4. PartyTime
            4 mins ago

            Ref should be booked for that

            Open Controls
            1. RedRo
                2 mins ago

                He just shrugged him off. What a beast

                Open Controls
              • Pat Bonner
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                1 min ago

                Brentford boy still managed to roll around a few times! Embarrassing

                Open Controls
            2. Scholes Out For Summer
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              3 mins ago

              Is it just me or City looks extra leggy… don’t know why Gundo isn’t starting this one instead of KDB or Fernandinho

              Open Controls
            3. Legohair
              • 5 Years
              3 mins ago

              Which wc team looks better????

              A. Ramsdale-Sanchez
              TAA-Cancelo-Laporte-Reguilon-Dalot
              Son-Jota-Maddison-Bowen-Martinelli
              Ronaldo-Antonio-Dennis/Broja

              B. Ramsdale-Sanchez
              TAA-Cancelo-Emerson-Tierney-Dalot
              Son-Maddison-Bowen-Martinelli-Ramsey
              Ronaldo-Kane-Dennis/Broja

              Open Controls
            4. Van der Faart
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              2 mins ago

              What's the difference between Fodens goal and Kanes disallowed one yesterday?

              Brown envelopes

              Open Controls
              1. Ginkapo FPL
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                1 min ago

                One was offside the other wasnt

                Open Controls
                1. Wild Rover
                  • 11 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Exactly

                  Open Controls
              2. Rainer
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                1 min ago

                Fodens shoulder was onside.

                Open Controls
              3. RedRo
                  1 min ago

                  One was offside and the other wasn't

                  Open Controls
                • mynameisq
                  • 8 Years
                  1 min ago

                  One was offside and one wasn't

                  Open Controls
                  1. mynameisq
                    • 8 Years
                    just now

                    Jinx x2!

                    Open Controls
                • Scholes Out For Summer
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  just now

                  From your grav pic, no way you’re biased right?

                  Open Controls
                • JONALDINHO
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  Foden was onside. Kane wasn’t. That’s the difference

                  Open Controls
                • Pukki Party
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  Fodens got me 10 points, Kanes got you 0

                  Open Controls
              4. The Train Driver
                • 6 Years
                1 min ago

                It's so weird how Brentford become a much better club against top opposition while looking mediocre or even bad when playing bottom half...

                Open Controls
                1. Magic Zico
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  Motivation?

                  Open Controls
              5. HonestBlatter
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                1 min ago

                U20 ice hockey world champs cancelled in Canada due to omicron cases...expecting same for AFCON now

                Open Controls
              6. Brehmeren
                • 11 Years
                just now

                My Reece James points this season:
                1,0,0,0,8,6,0,1
                16 points across 8 gws.

                Open Controls
              7. Shark Team
                • 4 Years
                just now

                My eyes hurt watching Bilva CDM !!!

                Open Controls

