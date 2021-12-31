Double Gameweek 21 announced for West Ham, Brentford and Everton

The news that Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers were waiting for – or part of it, at least – finally arrived on Friday, with the confirmation that we are to get a Double Gameweek 21.

West Ham United, Everton and Brentford are the three teams who will get a Double Gameweek, 16 teams will have a single Gameweek and Newcastle United will be without a fixture altogether.

A total of 22 postponed Premier League fixtures were outstanding before today’s announcement (18 due to Covid-19, one thanks to inclement weather and three future matches due to clashes with the Club World Cup and EFL Cup final) with three of them now rearranged for Double Gameweek 21.

The additional fixtures in Gameweek 21 are:

Southampton v Brentford

Everton v Leicester

West Ham v Norwich

It’s at this point where we bring up the dreaded C-word again: coronavirus. It goes without saying that the fixtures below are the mercy of the ongoing pandemic, so doubles could easily become singles or blanks in an instant.

We’ll have more coverage of the Double Gameweeks in the coming hours and days, while we’ve set up a Hot Topic to gauge your reactions here.

SEASON TICKER

Our Season Ticker has already been updated to reflect the latest fixture news and can be seen below or via this link:

TEAMS WITH A DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 21

Brentford: Aston Villa (h), Southampton (a)

Aston Villa (h), Southampton (a) Everton: Brighton (h), Leicester (h)

Brighton (h), Leicester (h) West Ham: Crystal Palace (a), Norwich (h)

TEAMS WITH A SINGLE GAMEWEEK 21

Arsenal: Man City (h)

Man City (h) Aston Villa: Brentford (a)

Brentford (a) Brighton: Everton (a)

Everton (a) Burnley: Leeds (a)

Leeds (a) Chelsea : Liverpool (h)

: Liverpool (h) Crystal Palace: West Ham (h)

West Ham (h) Leeds: Burnley (h)

Burnley (h) Leicester: Everton (a)

Everton (a) Liverpool: Chelsea (a)

Chelsea (a) Man City: Arsenal (a)

Arsenal (a) Man Utd : Wolves (h)

: Wolves (h) Norwich: Leicester (a)

Leicester (a) Southampton: Brentford (h)

Brentford (h) Spurs : Watford (a)

: Watford (a) Watford: Spurs (h)

Spurs (h) Wolves: Man Utd (a)

TEAMS WITH NO FIXTURE IN GAMEWEEK 21

Newcastle

POSTPONED MATCHES STILL TO BE REARRANGED

Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur (weather)

Brighton and Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur (Covid)

Brentford v Manchester United (Covid)

Burnley v Watford (Covid)

Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur (Covid)

Manchester United v Brighton and Hove Albion (Covid)

Watford v Crystal Palace (Covid)

Aston Villa v Burnley (Covid)

Burnley v Everton (Covid)

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Watford (Covid)

Liverpool v Leeds (Covid)

Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers (Covid)

Leeds United v Aston Villa (Covid)

Everton v Newcastle United (Covid)

Leicester City v Norwich City (Covid)

Southampton v Newcastle United (Covid)

Brighton and Hove Albion v Chelsea (Club World Cup)

Chelsea v Arsenal (Club World Cup)

Arsenal v Liverpool (clash with EFL Cup final)

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT