Mark Sutherns’ Double Gameweek 21 reaction and transfer plans

Andy North and Mark Sutherns are back once again for another Friday night Members-only video.

This episode arrives just a couple of hours after the Premier League’s fixture announcement which presented a Double Gameweek for three teams and, not surprisingly, that provides the main talking points.

Both Andy and Mark reveal their current line-ups and their potential transfers and captain selections as they look to exploit the two fixtures.

They also throw forward to Gameweek 22, when we’re expecting another set of doubles, with the pair talking through their Free Hit strategy.

You can watch their latest offering via the embedded video below:

