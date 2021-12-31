1389
Members December 31

Mark Sutherns’ Double Gameweek 21 reaction and transfer plans

1,389 Comments
Andy North and Mark Sutherns are back once again for another Friday night Members-only video.

This episode arrives just a couple of hours after the Premier League’s fixture announcement which presented a Double Gameweek for three teams and, not surprisingly, that provides the main talking points.

Both Andy and Mark reveal their current line-ups and their potential transfers and captain selections as they look to exploit the two fixtures.

They also throw forward to Gameweek 22, when we’re expecting another set of doubles, with the pair talking through their Free Hit strategy.

You can watch their latest offering via the embedded video below:

  1. FantasyClub
      36 mins ago

      Is WHU playing NOR or LEE coz the FDR says NOR and the fixtures saying Leeds?

      Open Controls
      1. FantasyClub
          just now

          My apps all over the place, never mind, I think it’s not updated or something

          Open Controls
      2. Lexi2014
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        36 mins ago

        Bowen cap too outrageous?

        DDG
        TAA / Dias / Coufal (Livra, Amartey)
        Son / Jota / Bowen / Foden (Martelli)
        CR7 / Antonio / Broja

        Open Controls
        1. Hits from the Bong
          • 3 Years
          12 mins ago

          Nope. It's the template

          Open Controls
        2. Kay317
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          11 mins ago

          I'm on Bowen at the moment. Other option is Antonio but feel like I trust Bowen more at the moment

          Open Controls
        3. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          11 mins ago

          Crazy, but just might work

          Open Controls
        4. Moose™
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Nice team!

          Open Controls
      3. Iain Dowies Love Child
        • 11 Years
        35 mins ago

        Play:
        A) Gallagher
        B) Broja

        Open Controls
        1. Hits from the Bong
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Isn't A out?

          Open Controls
          1. Iain Dowies Love Child
            • 11 Years
            just now

            That answers that then

            Open Controls
        2. Eh, just one more thing ...
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          A …. And if he’s confirmed out, then B will come in anyway.

          Open Controls
      4. Totalfootball
        • 5 Years
        31 mins ago

        Is Gray a good option or just being hyped?

        Open Controls
        1. Hutchiniho
          • 3 Years
          3 mins ago

          It's a trap

          Open Controls
        2. _Ninja_
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          If removing a good player, don't do it. if removing an injured or rotated player. do it.

          Open Controls
      5. Hutchiniho
        • 3 Years
        30 mins ago

        Johnson and KDB
        Or
        Dawson and Son?

        Open Controls
        1. Kay317
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          3 mins ago

          Flip a coin I think. Longer term son will have some doubles but kdb looking very good now.

          Open Controls
          1. Hutchiniho
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Thanks Kay317.

            Sounds spot on as usual.

            Other option could be Dier and Sterling

            Open Controls
        2. Moose™
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          I pick Son imo.

          Open Controls
      6. fish&chips
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        24 mins ago

        Anyone swerving Everton assets? Terrible form and Brighton Leicester not the best fixtures

        Open Controls
        1. Il Capitano
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          Yeah, get on FH22 if they look lively and have the double-double

          Open Controls
          1. fish&chips
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Agreed, or just transfer them in for 22. I'll have more options with Salah cash too

            Open Controls
      7. Totalfootball
        • 5 Years
        19 mins ago

        Okay guys, going to transfer in Gray for Foden?

        Open Controls
        1. Cammick
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          would you not want him back.. next gw is 2 weeks away

          Open Controls
      8. Cammick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        18 mins ago

        Brought in Bowen for Galla..is it worth doing a minus for:

        A. Bringing in a west ham defender for james?

        Sanchez (Ramsdale)

        Dier Cancelo Taa
        Bowen (c) Bernado Son Jota
        Toney Watkins Dennis

        (Smith Rowe, Rudiger, James*)

        Open Controls
      9. Moose™
        • 9 Years
        10 mins ago

        Anyone own King & Dennis? Whats your plan?

        Open Controls
        1. Cammick
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          plan for what?..

          Open Controls
      10. Taegugk Warrior
        • 3 Years
        just now

        For gray…
        A. Saka
        B. Bernardo

        Open Controls

