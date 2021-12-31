467
News December 31

Southampton v Newcastle postponed as second Gameweek 21 fixture falls

467 Comments
Southampton v Newcastle United has become the second Gameweek 21 fixture to be postponed.

The game has been called off due to a lack of numbers in the Magpies’ squad and follows the earlier announcement that Leicester City v Norwich City wouldn’t go ahead on New Year’s Day.

A Premier League statement said:

 “Southampton FC’s match against Newcastle United at St Mary’s Stadium, due to be played at 2pm on Sunday 2 January, has regrettably been postponed.

“Newcastle United continue to have ongoing COVID-19 cases and injuries that led to their match against Everton FC being called off earlier this week. The Board accepted the postponement application as the club does not have the required number of players available for the match (13 outfield players and one goalkeeper).

“The Board was able to make its decision in advance of the fixture to give clarity to the affected clubs and their fans. We apologise for the inconvenience and disruption caused to supporters’ festive plans.”

POSTPONED MATCHES STILL TO BE REARRANGED

  • Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur (weather)
  • Brighton and Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur (Covid)
  • Brentford v Manchester United (Covid)
  • Burnley v Watford (Covid)
  • Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur (Covid)
  • Manchester United v Brighton and Hove Albion (Covid)
  • Everton v Leicester City (Covid)
  • Southampton v Brentford (Covid)
  • Watford v Crystal Palace (Covid)
  • West Ham United v Norwich City (Covid)
  • Aston Villa v Burnley (Covid)
  • Burnley v Everton (Covid)
  • Wolverhampton Wanderers v Watford (Covid)
  • Liverpool v Leeds (Covid)
  • Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers (Covid)
  • Leeds United v Aston Villa (Covid)
  • Everton v Newcastle United (Covid)
  • Leicester City v Norwich City (Covid)
  • Southampton v Newcastle United (Covid)
  • Brighton and Hove Albion v Chelsea (Club World Cup)
  • Chelsea v Arsenal (Club World Cup)
  • Arsenal v Liverpool (clash with EFL Cup final)

  1. Disturbed
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    Not the best looking squad for this gw but think I could save the FH as things stand. Any suggestions? 1ft, 0.4m itb

    Lloris
    taa cancelo rudiger alonso
    son bilva jota bowen
    ronaldo king

    foster esr tierney BROJA

    
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Save

      
  2. mdm
    • 9 Years
    14 mins ago

    Any doubles announced yet?

    
    1. Bury94
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      https://mobile.twitter.com/THSTOfficial/status/1476895372442275841

      
      1. mdm
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        Great. Thanks for link

        
      2. Utopsis
        • 1 Year
        just now

        I'm sure it'll be tomorrow after the deadline

        
  3. Bury94
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    14 mins ago

    If we get the fixtures FH could be really good this week

    
    1. Scholes Out For Summer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      As long as you’re fine with not fh for the big dgw next gw

      
      1. Vertigo
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Yeah, just worried any number of those could be called off.

        
  4. iL PiStOlErO
    • 2 Years
    13 mins ago

    Looking at best moves atm, team is in good shape. Will deal with Bilva next week so...Broja+Rudi to Targett/Coady+Watkins?

    DDG 3.9
    TAA Rudi Cancelo Dier Tierney
    Son Jota Bilva Bowen D. Luiz
    CR7 Dennis Broja

    2ft, 2.2m itb

    
  5. Conor1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    Starting to lose interest fast. Too many cancelled games, teams playing with players missing etc. The playing field is not level any more. Will need more Free Hits from FPL at this rate.

    
    1. Qaiss
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      You’re starting to lose interest but you’ll carry on playing. Play it for fun, we know it’s not a level playing field.

      
    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      How is not a level playing field? Everyone is in the same boat

      
      1. Qaiss
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        Not everyone owns the same players and games were getting cancelled out of blue, all of a sudden. You can’t predict if someone will be fine and then suddenly get Covid or not. So, that is not a level playing field.

        
        1. Scholes Out For Summer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          3 mins ago

          Lol but no one can predict if someone will get Covid… do you want people to start owning all the same players?

          Whinge whinge whinge

          
          1. Qaiss
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Your comment doesn’t make sense. It’s New Year’s Eve, why are you so full of anger?

            
        2. Vertigo
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          Hence the need for a decent bench - a strategy many adopted early last season.

          
          1. Qaiss
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Yes but games getting cancelled after the deadline, is a lottery. Why are you so oblivious to that?

            
  6. Darthshearer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    I am stuck what to do. I have 1FT 3.8 ITB but willing to take a hit. I am chasing, currently 2nd in 3 leagues!

    Ramsdale

    Rudiger | Livaramento | Tomiyasu | Cancelo
    Salah | Foden | Bernardo | Bowen
    King | Toney

    Foster | Gallagher | James | Wilson

    
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      James and Bernardo to son and a defender?

      
  7. La Roja
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    How’s she looking?

    Ramsdale
    Trent Cancelo Alonso
    Salah Sterlo Bowen Martinelli Son
    Dennis Antonio

    Steele* Semedo Livra* Scarlett

    
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Nice. C?

      
    2. Milkman Bruno
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      At risk !

      
  8. Grounderz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    If the Chelsea vs. Liverpool game gets cancelled this GW, I will have 7 players not available.

    Southampton = 2 players
    Chelsea = 3 players
    Liverpool = 2 players

    
    1. Grounderz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Man City = potentially Cancelo

      
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        I'd FH. That's what I will do it if happens.

        
    2. Qaiss
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      But how likely is it to be cancelled if Chelsea don’t have many Covid cases?

      
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        Cos of pool

        
        1. Qaiss
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          Chelsea have apparently asked for the postponement

          
          1. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Oh

            
          2. NateDog
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Oh dear

            
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        Apparently Chelsea are submitted a request to postpone the game

        
        1. Jump in Micah
          • 10 Years
          just now

          They have a huge squad doubt that’ll be successful

          
  9. The Mandalorian
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    ⚽️

    
    1. iL PiStOlErO
      • 2 Years
      just now

      
  10. drughi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    7 mins ago

    Best replacement for lacazette and james ?

    A. Davies and Kane
    B. Diop and Ronaldo

    
  11. iL PiStOlErO
    • 2 Years
    6 mins ago

    Coady or Targett as Rudi replacement?

    
  12. Fpl stress
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    I feel Targett is the better choice than Cash for a James replacement.
    I see Targett getting crosses in and high up the pitch imo.
    Any opinions would be nice. What do you guys think? Thanks

    
    1. iL PiStOlErO
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Me too. Totally agree. Cash may have the stats and is secure starter but Targett actually has more atatcking returns in less playing time...

      
      1. Scholes Out For Summer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Targett return have been insanely flukey if you actually watch them. Cash has better goal threat and is higher up the pitch most of the time

        
  13. DycheDycheBaby
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Looks like many of us will be forced to play Alonso now 🙂

    
    1. RedRo
        3 mins ago

        Doesn't look like he's game to have a game for us to be able to play him. What a mess

        
    2. Jump in Micah
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Sounds like Ben Foster may be back soon (not this GW)

      
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Back training outside and ahead of schedule. Looks like he could be available for the start of the year

        
      2. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Wondering if I get the chance whether to move Steele to him or if I should fork out the extra .5 for Sanchez

        
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Is it the right play to lose Gallagher instead of Bernardo this GW? I guess just play what's in front of us and too much uncertainty with Gallagher status

      
    4. The Mandalorian
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      BROADCAST SELECTIONS: The @premierleague will be confirming broadcast picks for the remainder of February’s fixtures either today or tomorrow.
      They’re also hopeful of confirming rescheduled times for games recently postponed for COVID (and other reasons). @WeAreTheFSA

      Surely they won't announce the DGWs a minute after the deadline like last season \o/

      
      1. Scholes Out For Summer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Lol they just isn’t care about fpl. They’ll announce it an hour after for all they care

        
    5. Echoes
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      People on twitter saying double GW in 2021/22 means that only two games will be played in that GW 😀

      
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Wtf haha

        
    6. Baines on Toast...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Wow Dennis not going after all. Could end the season top scoring forward!

      
    7. Lord of Ings
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Chelsea have asked for a postponement? Don’t they still have most of their squad members though?

      
      1. RedRo
          1 min ago

          They're down to their last 1,153 squad members. Bare bones.

          
      2. SHOWSTOPPERRR
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        Guys what will happen if matches are announced midweek after deadline? Will that fall into gw21?

        
        1. SHOWSTOPPERRR
          • 4 Years
          just now

          I mean matches announced for coming mid week

          
      3. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        Is the bench order right? What do you think?

        A. Johnson
        B. Dalot
        C. Martinelli

        Thanks

        
      4. Lord of Ings
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        There is a slight temptation to free hit if chelsea Liverpool gets postponed(which looks likely now)
        Only thing stopping me from free hitting is probably the DGW 22 and Man City still have their game on(as of now)

        
      5. banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Leeds and Wolves had their respective matches postponed in GW20. Is there any news about their matches in GW21?

        
      6. Wild Rover
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Is there a source for Chelsea asking for postponement?

        
      7. F4L
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Anyone here watch the Watford vs West Ham game? Looking at the heatmaps King played striker again right?

        

