Southampton v Newcastle postponed as second Gameweek 21 fixture falls

Southampton v Newcastle United has become the second Gameweek 21 fixture to be postponed.

The game has been called off due to a lack of numbers in the Magpies’ squad and follows the earlier announcement that Leicester City v Norwich City wouldn’t go ahead on New Year’s Day.

A Premier League statement said:

“Southampton FC’s match against Newcastle United at St Mary’s Stadium, due to be played at 2pm on Sunday 2 January, has regrettably been postponed. “Newcastle United continue to have ongoing COVID-19 cases and injuries that led to their match against Everton FC being called off earlier this week. The Board accepted the postponement application as the club does not have the required number of players available for the match (13 outfield players and one goalkeeper). “The Board was able to make its decision in advance of the fixture to give clarity to the affected clubs and their fans. We apologise for the inconvenience and disruption caused to supporters’ festive plans.”

