41
News December 30

Leicester v Norwich off as Covid impacts FPL Gameweek 21

41 Comments
Share

The Premier League has confirmed that Saturday’s Gameweek 21 clash between Leicester City and Norwich City has been called off.

The postponement comes after a combination of positive Covid-19 cases and injuries within the Canaries camp.

A statement from the Premier League said:

“Following a request from Norwich City, the Premier League Board met today and regrettably agreed to postpone the club’s fixture at Leicester City’s King Power Stadium, due to be played at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 1 January.

The Board accepted Norwich’s application as the club do not have the required number of players available for the match (13 outfield players and one goalkeeper), due to COVID-19 cases and injuries.

The decision by the Board was able to be made in advance of the fixture to give clarity to the affected clubs and their fans. We apologise for the inconvenience and disruption caused to supporters’ festive plans.

The League is aware that the recent decisions to postpone matches will disappoint supporters, and understands their frustrations at a special time of year when fans look forward to attending and watching football games.

The League aims to provide as much clarity as possible, but unfortunately postponements sometimes have to be made at short notice, as safety is our priority. Where possible, the League will endeavour to keep supporters updated if games become at risk on a matchday.”

As a result of the postponement, both Leicester City and Norwich City will blank in Gameweek 21, though there is a chance both teams could have a fixture moved into one of the free midweeks.

POSTPONED MATCHES STILL TO BE REARRANGED

  • Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur (weather)
  • Brighton and Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur (Covid)
  • Brentford v Manchester United (Covid)
  • Burnley v Watford (Covid)
  • Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur (Covid)
  • Manchester United v Brighton and Hove Albion (Covid)
  • Everton v Leicester City (Covid)
  • Southampton v Brentford (Covid)
  • Watford v Crystal Palace (Covid)
  • West Ham United v Norwich City (Covid)
  • Aston Villa v Burnley (Covid)
  • Burnley v Everton (Covid)
  • Wolverhampton Wanderers v Watford (Covid)
  • Liverpool v Leeds (Covid)
  • Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers (Covid)
  • Leeds United v Aston Villa (Covid)
  • Everton v Newcastle United (Covid)
  • Leicester City v Norwich City (Covid)
  • Brighton and Hove Albion v Chelsea (Club World Cup)
  • Chelsea v Arsenal (Club World Cup)
  • Arsenal v Liverpool (clash with EFL Cup final)

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

41 Comments Post a Comment
  1. how now brown cow
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    Cow masterstroke getting maddison in early last week.

    Running out of options now. JWP?

    Open Controls
    1. Flynny
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      I think saints v Newcastle may fall foul of covid too!

      Gray / doucoure?

      Open Controls
    2. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      Yeah, if that game isn't cancelled too...

      Just wait.

      Open Controls
    3. Critical Observer
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      Same. Apparently, Southampton's match likely to be cancelled as well?

      Might just bench Madders.

      Open Controls
    4. Diamondgeezer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      JWP is massively overlooked. Consistent point scorer the last couple of seasons for a low price. As the others say wait to deadline though.

      Open Controls
    5. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Raphina?

      Open Controls
    6. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Hold off transferring for now. There is a chance the Everton fixture gets rescheduled into GW21.

      Open Controls
    7. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Bowen or raphinha

      Open Controls
  2. dshv
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    Chose maddison over bowen and now …

    Open Controls
    1. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Wait.

      Open Controls
    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Not as there won’t be A dgw 21 for Lei

      Open Controls
  3. Cruyff's Eleven
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    Is there a Palace presser, keen to get an update on Gallagher?

    Open Controls
  4. DAZZ
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    These postponements are utterly ridiculous. Just call it off

    Open Controls
    1. Top Dog
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Call what off?? The whole League.

      Talking rubbish

      Open Controls
  5. Thanos
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    6 mins ago

    Sancho G
    Shaw A

    Open Controls
    1. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Shawshanch Redemption

      Open Controls
  6. Cilly Bonnolly
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    That’s an OG.

    Open Controls
    1. Thanos
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Just saw the replay. Could be.

      Open Controls
  7. Collie01
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    OG?

    Open Controls
  8. MGD
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    RIP Rashfoed and Dalot owner… :/

    Open Controls
  9. Patio Kev
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Ben Mee Own Goal

    Sancho Assist

    Open Controls
  10. Feanor
    • 12 Years
    5 mins ago

    Mee own goal.

    Open Controls
  11. JBG
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    So any midfielder but Liverpools would have been a good pick this GW? Got it.

    Open Controls
  12. dlrowssoB
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    We all still rushing to get Burnley defenders for a DGW?

    Open Controls
    1. DycheDycheBaby
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Yes.

      Open Controls
  13. Feanor
    • 12 Years
    4 mins ago

    Gonna do James to Saiss tonight. James has been rubbish and I don't want to lose the 0.1m as he leaves my team for good.

    Open Controls
    1. mynameisq
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Is that 0.1 worth it over having more information

      Open Controls
    2. DycheDycheBaby
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Wolves game is getting called of mate

      Open Controls
    3. JBG
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Isn't Saiss going to AFCON?

      Open Controls
      1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Shh

        Open Controls
    4. Zogzeg
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Saiss going to AFCON

      Open Controls
    5. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Saïss off to AFCON

      Open Controls
  14. Eh, just one more thing ...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    So Leicester v Norwich is officially called off … am I right in understanding the best guess is they won’t get a postponed game slotted in the GW?

    Open Controls
  15. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    13% owned Shaw dead teams?

    Open Controls
  16. Kellz86
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    CR7 frustrated

    Open Controls
    1. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Not scoring in 30 mins v this burnley team.. he's raging.

      Open Controls
  17. Ady87
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Ronnie should be on 12 points

    Open Controls
    1. Scholes Out For Summer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      If Ronnie scored, he would’ve had a goal

      Open Controls
  18. Thanos
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 mins ago

    Oof... CR7 alomsttttt

    Open Controls
  19. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Username checks out

    Open Controls
    1. Thanos
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Self trolling 😆

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.