Leicester v Norwich off as Covid impacts FPL Gameweek 21

The Premier League has confirmed that Saturday’s Gameweek 21 clash between Leicester City and Norwich City has been called off.

The postponement comes after a combination of positive Covid-19 cases and injuries within the Canaries camp.

A statement from the Premier League said:

“Following a request from Norwich City, the Premier League Board met today and regrettably agreed to postpone the club’s fixture at Leicester City’s King Power Stadium, due to be played at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 1 January. The Board accepted Norwich’s application as the club do not have the required number of players available for the match (13 outfield players and one goalkeeper), due to COVID-19 cases and injuries. The decision by the Board was able to be made in advance of the fixture to give clarity to the affected clubs and their fans. We apologise for the inconvenience and disruption caused to supporters’ festive plans. The League is aware that the recent decisions to postpone matches will disappoint supporters, and understands their frustrations at a special time of year when fans look forward to attending and watching football games. The League aims to provide as much clarity as possible, but unfortunately postponements sometimes have to be made at short notice, as safety is our priority. Where possible, the League will endeavour to keep supporters updated if games become at risk on a matchday.”

As a result of the postponement, both Leicester City and Norwich City will blank in Gameweek 21, though there is a chance both teams could have a fixture moved into one of the free midweeks.

POSTPONED MATCHES STILL TO BE REARRANGED

Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur (weather)

Brighton and Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur (Covid)

Brentford v Manchester United (Covid)

Burnley v Watford (Covid)

Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur (Covid)

Manchester United v Brighton and Hove Albion (Covid)

Everton v Leicester City (Covid)

Southampton v Brentford (Covid)

Watford v Crystal Palace (Covid)

West Ham United v Norwich City (Covid)

Aston Villa v Burnley (Covid)

Burnley v Everton (Covid)

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Watford (Covid)

Liverpool v Leeds (Covid)

Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers (Covid)

Leeds United v Aston Villa (Covid)

Everton v Newcastle United (Covid)

Leicester City v Norwich City (Covid)

Brighton and Hove Albion v Chelsea (Club World Cup)

Chelsea v Arsenal (Club World Cup)

Arsenal v Liverpool (clash with EFL Cup final)

