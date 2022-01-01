601
FPL Double Gameweek 21 Scout Picks: West Ham and Spurs triple-ups

We have chosen our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Double Gameweek 21 ahead of today’s 11:00 GMT deadline.

There is a blend of players with just one fixture in the upcoming Gameweek and those who are ‘doubling’, with West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur both well represented.

We have gone for a 3-5-2 formation this time and, as ever, we are limited to an £83.0m budget for our starting XI.

Our four substitutes, meanwhile, are chosen from the budget/mid-price crop of players to give some potentially cost-effective alternatives to the big hitters who invariably make the initial cut.

GOALKEEPER

Concessions of goals to Newcastle United and Burnley have raised questions over Manchester United’s backline again, with the early promise under Ralf Rangnick giving way to some all-too-familiar concerns. Still, the visit of a Covid-hit Wolverhampton Wanderers side, who struggle for goals at the best of times, does give David de Gea (£5.2m) the chance to add to his clean sheet tally in Gameweek 20. Wolves have scored on fewer occasions (13) than all Premier League teams bar rock-bottom Norwich City this season, with just one goal arriving in their last six matches. United’s defence is wobbly enough to allow de Gea to pick up save and bonus points (note his heroics against Norwich and Newcastle) but Wolves’ attack is, hopefully, sufficiently limp to not ruin a much-needed shut-out.

DEFENDERS

Zouma's West Ham move could boost Cresswell and Coufal's FPL appeal 2

The headrush provided by a Double Gameweek announcement is perfectly encapsulated by our selections of Craig Dawson (£4.9m) and Michael Keane (£4.9m), lumbering stoppers we’d usually run a mile from but two unsexy picks who suddenly look attractive through the DGW goggles.

But with Reece James (£5.2m) injured, Joao Cancelo (£6.9m) initially a doubt (note: he has since made the journey to London) and Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City all meeting each other this weekend, there was scope for a bit of defensive experimentation in the Scout Picks even before Friday’s rearranged fixture news.

 

1

  1. POTATO
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    Taking a hit to get in a player you'll want to get rid of after DGWs seems like a bad idea unless planning to WC soon afterwards.

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Everton have a nice run of fixtures and a possible DGW22 as well

    2. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Brentford players, West Ham & Everton defenders probably fall in that category.

      Gray & DCL could be long term hold Bowen & Antonio already are.

  2. chaser123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Reguilon or Coufal?

    1. Scrumper
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Go for Reggie.

      I did Coufal last night. Already feeling buyer's remorse. He's not someone I want in the long term, plays in a leaky defence. And is basically a transfer back out already booked in.

  3. Crystal Alice
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    Lads how’s my bench order?

    Fabianski
    TAA Cancelo Dias Cash
    KDB Bowen Jota Benrahma
    Edouard Watkins

    Ramsdale Gallagher Dennis Davies

    GTG?

  4. tabby98
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Best Reece James replacement?

    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Reg

    2. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Check hot topics

  5. daftvaper
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    I have 9 players for this DGW using a FH. Anyone else?

    1. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      You should go with 11 players on FH, 9 is not a good idea 😉

    2. abaalan
      • 5 Years
      just now

      There's only 1 blank now? With none of the bug teams....you sure?

    3. POTATO
      • 1 Year
      just now

      That sentence needs punctuation or somethng.

  6. jackruet
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 mins ago

    Bilva+ESR > Bowen+ gray?

    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Yes

  7. Dynamic Duos
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    What is the latest on Livramento?

    1. Dreaming of glory
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Extra couple of days to recover now so hopefully he makes it. Only needed if cancelo doesn't play for me

      1. OptimusBlack
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Yes same think here want him to cover Cancelo

  8. Dreaming of glory
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Gallagher to gray -4?

    Hadn't considered this one but evertons fixtures are very good long term.
    If Gallagher doesn't start/play I think its a no brainer but the presser was less than conclusive on that

    1. jackruet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      Yes

    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Only reason I'm not is that it leaves me having to bench Silva, Jota or Dennis if I do

      1. Jackie Moon
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Silva’s an easy bench there I’d think.

    3. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I did it for free

  9. OptimusBlack
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Who to get out ?
    A- Bilva
    B- Foden

    1. Jackie Moon
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Silva for sure. Foden might get rotated, but has much higher potential when he plays.

    2. jackruet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Bilva

  10. Dannyb
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    A Watkins, Martinelli and James to Antonio, Bowen and Keane - 8?
    B Watkins, Martinelli and Mount to Antonio, Bowen and Gray - 8

    1. Jackie Moon
      • 3 Years
      just now

      A. Like those moves!

    2. jackruet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      B

  11. Jackie Moon
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Bench 1?

    1. Foden
    2. Jota
    3. Broja

    Thanks

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      3 unless you get reliable intel than 1 is benched

  12. Holland9
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Salah and Maupay out for Bowen and Kane in for a hit. Makes sense right? Salah will surely burn me and sign off with a double

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      You've held him this long, but I think it could pay off

  13. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    A) Ramsdale -> Pickford
    B) James -> Keane/Coleman

  14. pundit of punts
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    GTG? On -4 🙂

    DDG
    TAA - Cancelo - Dawson
    Son - Jota - Bernardo - Bowen
    Antonio - Watkins - DCL

    Foster - Livramento - Foden - Manquillo

  15. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    Already taken a -4, is the below a good move for -4?

    A. Ronaldo > DCL

    Thanks

    1. jackruet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Probably

  16. Dynamic Duos
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Is Johnson a good option for West Ham?

  17. trafalgarlaw
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    On FH, any changes needed ?

    Pickford

    Cancelo TAA Reguilon Coufal
    Salah Son Bowen Gray
    Antonio DCL

    Carson Bernardo King Tsimikas

  18. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Best option out of these?

    A) Dier (wat) + 4 points
    B) Dawson (cry, NOR)
    C) Keane (BHA, LEI)

  19. abaalan
    • 5 Years
    just now

    A) Jesus + Rudiger -> Antonio + Johnson -4
    B) Jesus + Bernardo -> Antonio + Gray
    -4
    C) Jesus -> Antonio only

    (A and b leave me enough ITB to get Son)

  20. Jebiga
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Bench order right? Sould i do - 4 hit to take out bilva, mount, jesus for gray and dcl/ronaldo?

    Ddg,
    Taa, Cancelo, Regulion,
    Son, Jota, Bowen, Mount, Bilva
    Jesus, Antonio

    Sub: 3.9, Dennis, B. Davies, Dalot
    0ft, 3.3 in the bank

  21. shehraj
      just now

      Best option?

      A) Bilva + James + King > DCL + Coufal + Bowen (-8)
      B) Bilva + James + Locadia + Saka > DCL + Johnson + Bowen + Gray (-8)
      C) Bilva > Bowen (0)

