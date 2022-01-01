FPL Double Gameweek 21 Scout Picks: West Ham and Spurs triple-ups

We have chosen our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Double Gameweek 21 ahead of today’s 11:00 GMT deadline.

There is a blend of players with just one fixture in the upcoming Gameweek and those who are ‘doubling’, with West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur both well represented.

We have gone for a 3-5-2 formation this time and, as ever, we are limited to an £83.0m budget for our starting XI.

Our four substitutes, meanwhile, are chosen from the budget/mid-price crop of players to give some potentially cost-effective alternatives to the big hitters who invariably make the initial cut.

GOALKEEPER

Concessions of goals to Newcastle United and Burnley have raised questions over Manchester United’s backline again, with the early promise under Ralf Rangnick giving way to some all-too-familiar concerns. Still, the visit of a Covid-hit Wolverhampton Wanderers side, who struggle for goals at the best of times, does give David de Gea (£5.2m) the chance to add to his clean sheet tally in Gameweek 20. Wolves have scored on fewer occasions (13) than all Premier League teams bar rock-bottom Norwich City this season, with just one goal arriving in their last six matches. United’s defence is wobbly enough to allow de Gea to pick up save and bonus points (note his heroics against Norwich and Newcastle) but Wolves’ attack is, hopefully, sufficiently limp to not ruin a much-needed shut-out.

DEFENDERS

The headrush provided by a Double Gameweek announcement is perfectly encapsulated by our selections of Craig Dawson (£4.9m) and Michael Keane (£4.9m), lumbering stoppers we’d usually run a mile from but two unsexy picks who suddenly look attractive through the DGW goggles.

But with Reece James (£5.2m) injured, Joao Cancelo (£6.9m) initially a doubt (note: he has since made the journey to London) and Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City all meeting each other this weekend, there was scope for a bit of defensive experimentation in the Scout Picks even before Friday’s rearranged fixture news.

