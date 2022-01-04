291
Who is the best third Liverpool asset to own during AFCON?

With Mohamed Salah (£12.8m), Sadio Mane (£11.8m) and Naby Keita (£5.0m) linking up with their respective teams for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) this week, a third Liverpool slot has opened up in most Fantasy Premier League (FPL) squads.

The trio are expected back for Gameweek 24, but it is worth noting that the AFCON final and third-place play-off takes place on February 6th, just four days before Liverpool are due to entertain Leicester City.

As a result, if Egypt, Senegal or Guinea reach the latter stages, the players in question would be faced with a tight turnaround, with their involvement in Gameweek 24 perhaps in doubt.

AFCON/FPL TIMELINE:
  • Jan 9 – AFCON begins
  • Jan 16 – Liverpool v Brentford (Gameweek 22)
  • Jan 23 – AFCON Round of 16
  • Jan 23 – Crystal Palace v Liverpool (Gameweek 23)
  • Jan 29 – AFCON Quarter-Finals
  • Feb 2 – AFCON Semi-Finals
  • Feb 6 – AFCON Final/Third-place play-off
  • Feb 10 – Liverpool v Leicester City (Gameweek 24)
  • Feb 13 – Burnley v Liverpool (Gameweek 25)

Losing three regulars during a hectic period in the season and with others out through coronavirus and injury is not ideal for Liverpool, with key attacking pair Salah and Mane responsible for 24 of their side’s 52 Premier League goals in 2021/22.

Discussing their departures after Sunday’s 2-2 draw at Chelsea, assistant manager Pep Lijnders said:

“You can try to plan it, but you can never prepare it. It is not a worry because we have faith in the boys we have and a few boys are coming back as well. We know that certain players can play more offensively as well, they have been playing in midfield, but they can play more offensively as well.”

However, for FPL managers, it has presented an opportunity to bring in a third Liverpool asset alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.3m) and Diogo Jota (£8.2m), at least for a short period, which we’ll explore in this, our latest Members Article.

THE FIXTURES

In addition to the fixtures detailed above, there is also a possibility that Liverpool may be handed a Double Gameweek 22, with postponed matches still to be rearranged against Leeds United (h) and Arsenal (a).

If that comes to fruition, it certainly increases the appeal of a short-term move for a third Liverpool asset.

The below graphic, courtesy of the excellent @Legomane_FPL, outlines the Reds’ schedule, with domestic cup ties against Arsenal (x2) and Shrewsbury Town also to navigate in the coming days.

PLAYERS TO CONSIDER

  1. Firmino
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Covid outbreak

    Open Controls
    1. Chenku╰☆╮
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      where?

      Open Controls
      1. Firmino
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        Liverpool

        Open Controls
      2. AC/DC AFC
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        Around the world.

        Open Controls
    2. Firmino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Sh*t, meant to reply Rupert

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        Ah yes. I’ve just seen. I miss the scout tweets section.

        Open Controls
    3. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Yeah I’ve heard about this, bloody everywhere.

      Open Controls
    4. FFSbet.com
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      2nd WC in mud...

      Open Controls
  2. El Presidente
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    So, os it gonna be a postponed DGW22?

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Why would the whole DGW be cancelled?

      Open Controls
  3. Sillet Bang
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Fab Keane Gray Bowen@ Ant and DCL to play cmon

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Now that’s balls deep.

      Open Controls
    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Ha. I just realised I also have 6 whoops.

      Open Controls
      1. No Professionals
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        I'd be claiming 7 to play!

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          12 mins ago

          How many you got? If link is right it looks like two.

          Open Controls
  4. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    You know what, I’ve really not noticed Wolves and their defensive record. It’s pretty nuts. Wolves have conceded 2 in their last 8. Origi's last minute winner and that penalty away at City.
    DDG to Sa?
    Jansson to Coady maybe.

    Open Controls
    1. Black Knights
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Ait-Nouri amazing value for the amount he bombs forward.

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        I’ve simply not been watching their games. So that’s good to know.

        Open Controls
        1. dabber7
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 hour, 35 mins ago

          Ait-Nouri is currently being kept on the bench by Marcal. Also worth noting that over the next 16, Wolves are second on the season ticker for defence.

          Open Controls
          1. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 31 mins ago

            Thanks for this.

            Open Controls
          2. Black Knights
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 27 mins ago

            Not strictly true. He'd become first choice LWB and then got injured in the warm-up vs Brighton. Wasn't fit enough for the next game vs Chelsea so wasn't even on the bench. First bench appearance back vs United, because Old Trafford is probably not the place for your unfit attacking defenders. I expect he would've replaced Marcal at LWB regardless of AFCON but with Saiss gone, Marcal can cover LCB anyway.

            Open Controls
            1. Rupert The Horse
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 12 mins ago

              Can you spoon feed me a little easier. Who am I getting again?

              Open Controls
              1. Black Knights
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 10 mins ago

                Ha well I've just read that Jonny Otto might be almost ready to return too. Maybe we're best off going for the CBs after all. 🙂

                Open Controls
                1. Rupert The Horse
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 8 mins ago

                  Well with less confusion there and a couple of games in hand, I will have to monitor over the next 10 days and make a decision could just get Sa.

                  Open Controls
                2. The-Red-1
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  21 mins ago

                  Coady and Kilman?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Rupert The Horse
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    12 mins ago

                    If I get Coady and Ait-Nouri does well there’ll be plenty of hindsight superheroes around.

                    Open Controls
            2. SchluppsIDidItAgain
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              51 mins ago

              But nouri only became 1st choice because marcal got injured

              Open Controls
              1. Debauchy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                45 mins ago

                Nope , other way around Nouri the better player

                Open Controls
                1. DavvaMC
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  just now

                  Seriously considering Ait Nouri, just hope he is nailed o start every game.

                  Open Controls
    2. PartyTime
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        Maybe Doherty, it seems he could be back at Wolves

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 33 mins ago

          Haha what? Where’ve you heard that? I’m glad I’ve finally got the day off. I’ve missed a lot.

          Open Controls
      • AC/DC AFC
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        I thought it was between Wolves and Spurs for switching James around last game week personally.

        Open Controls
      • Chris_H
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        Guess when I sold Semedo? 8 weeks ago...

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          So harsh. Hope it was for a banger.

          Open Controls
      • Camzy
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        By some miracle I have Semedo still in FanTeam. Got him on GW4 wildcard and never had time to replace him.

        He's come in clutch a few times to cover for blanks. Left him on my bench this week though unfortunately.

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          The right decision though.

          Open Controls
          1. Camzy
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 9 mins ago

            Had a bench of Martinelli, Alonso, Semedo.

            Foden and Watkins didn't show and I STILL didn't get Semedo haha.

            Open Controls
            1. Rupert The Horse
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              25 mins ago

              They mightn’t have been on your radar, as with me.

              Open Controls
      • Ruth_NZ
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Saïss is a big player for them. They won't be as strong without him.

        Coady is competing against Sanchez/Davies for a spot but Spurs have more doubles to come.

        Nothing against Sa, though, he's a very good GK.

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          24 mins ago

          Hadn’t a clue he is African.

          Open Controls
          1. AC/DC AFC
            • 6 Years
            17 mins ago

            Moroccan, the reason many didn't get him last week.

            Open Controls
            1. Rupert The Horse
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              13 mins ago

              Ah ok thanks. Guess they didn’t get him for UTD away as well. Seen many transfer in African players too.

              Open Controls
      • ceejay106
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Ait Nouri had been superb prior to his injury. Strong defensively and going forward. There’s a chance Marcal will slot in as CB to cover for Saiss so I think there’s a fair chance RAN plays next GW. Jonny is supposedly still a few weeks away from challenging but we have brought Ryan Giles and Dion Sanderson back from loan which gives more options in defence. Semedo is more nailed but rumors circulating about him going to Athletico Madrid to replace Trippier. Not sure what I make of the Doherty rumors but he was a beast for us!

        Open Controls
    3. PartyTime
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        I think it will be better for the world to go on full lockdown again

        Open Controls
        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 40 mins ago

          Why?

          Open Controls
          1. PartyTime
              1 hour, 32 mins ago

              🙂

              Open Controls
        2. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 3 mins ago

          Last Man Standing Update (719 teams)

          Current safety score = 35 with autosubs
          Top score = 65

          https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

          To enter - https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/01/04/last-chance-to-enter-the-last-man-standing-competition-5/

          Open Controls
          1. ClassiX
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour ago

            Cheers TM

            Open Controls
        3. ClassiX
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 51 mins ago

          I see Dragan Solak bought an entire club for the same price that City paid for Grealish. Now THAT's good business...

          Open Controls
          1. AC/DC AFC
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 15 mins ago

            For Villa, Manchester City or Southampton?

            Open Controls
            1. Rupert The Horse
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 7 mins ago

              For Liverpool. Their academy will only get stronger now.

              Open Controls
            2. ClassiX
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 4 mins ago

              Saints

              Open Controls
          2. AC/DC AFC
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            Talk Sport reports £250m deal in total.

            Open Controls
            1. ClassiX
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 4 mins ago

              Ah - the headline figure in the popular press is £100m.

              Open Controls
        4. Sterling Archer
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 42 mins ago

          Tripper price prediction for the toon army revolution?

          Open Controls
          1. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            5m max

            Open Controls
          2. Pia06rc
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            Would guess £5m

            Open Controls
        5. jdp219
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 36 mins ago

          Still unsure whether to just keep Salah, so addressing James to begin with.

          James > ...
          1) Laporte - already have Cancelo
          2) Wolves (TBD) - ticker says second-best def fixtures through gw31
          3) Reguilon - not the greatest fixtures, but probable DGWs

          Open Controls
          1. Lord of Ings
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            Laporte probably.
            Kilman is a good shout as well..

            Open Controls
        6. CONNERS
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          Looking at those fixtures from GW23, I'm liking the idea of playing a back four of Cancelo, Dias, Trent and VVD for a few weeks. (Jota will make way for Salah).

          Anyone else thinking the same?

          Open Controls
          1. Lord of Ings
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            I don’t trust any defence enough for a double except city so probably not
            I guess It’ll be a pool double till salah is back

            Open Controls
          2. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            Don’t think I could deal with 2 of my defenders blanking in 27

            Open Controls
          3. CONNERS
            • 3 Years
            1 hour ago

            That's 5 GWs away so shouldn't be an issue. Still have WC and both FHs in hand anyway.

            Open Controls
          4. Camzy
            • 11 Years
            59 mins ago

            Nah.

            I only really want TAA, Cancelo and a Spurs defender (went for Emerson to good effect this week). The rest can be cheap guys with good fixtures.

            Open Controls
          5. CONNERS
            • 3 Years
            47 mins ago

            Thats fair enough. I suppose a Wolves def could also be a good option in place of VVD. I think I trust their defence more than Spurs, albeit they don't offer much attacking threat.

            Open Controls
        7. Debauchy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          Omnicron is the saviour petered out here pretty quick. By gw 22 it's all over
          Relax

          Open Controls
          1. DavidBadWillie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            37 mins ago

            You in SA??

            Open Controls
            1. Rupert The Horse
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              29 mins ago

              Yep.

              Open Controls
          2. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            29 mins ago

            Yeah. Hopefully it’s spreads to everyone healthy.

            Open Controls
        8. Rednev1983
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          This is my WC team for going forward with the good fixtures for my selections and their form,obviously can change a few if/when DGW announced..I`m not that hung up on overall rank as more interested in mini leauge win and cash from that.

          Sa..Sanchez
          Trent..Cancelo..Laporte..Cody..White
          Sterling..Jota..Saka..Son..Bowen
          Antonio..Dennis..DCL

          My route back to Salah is Sterling but can change Dennis or DCL to say Gelhardt and get De Bruyne...My question is with Mahrez away who is more likely to get time in his place on the right? have had Bilva and Foden for recent hauls,is Sterling a good asset going forward or are the better choice for one place one of the other 3 i mentioned..I know with Pep it is difficult to predict but welcome you guys thoughts/knowledge.

          Open Controls
          1. CONNERS
            • 3 Years
            47 mins ago

            I think I'd pick Kev over Sterling, even with Mahrez out of the picture temporarily.

            Open Controls
            1. Rednev1983
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              just now

              Thanks it`s in my thoughts...Cheers for replying.

              Open Controls
        9. royals forever
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          At the moment would you WC this team for GW22 or take a -8 for 3 DGWers instead

          De Gea Ramsdale

          Rudiger Cancelo James* Mitchell Tsimikas

          Salah* Bernardo Saka Bowen Mbeumo*

          Dennis Jesus Lacazette

          Any ideas would be welcomed

          1.5 ITB 1 FT

          Open Controls
          1. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            32 mins ago

            I’m not sure. I’d need to see the doubles first.

            Open Controls
          2. CONNERS
            • 3 Years
            25 mins ago

            Jota and Son are the priorities I think, beyond that I'd get some in for James, maybe VVD or Robbo.

            Open Controls
            1. Baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              1 min ago

              Jota has Bre, but if Liverpool is not having dgw, is he really a priority over Maddison?

              Open Controls
              1. Rupert The Horse
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                just now

                Why Maddison?

                Open Controls
          3. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            7 mins ago

            Personally I'd WC & would wipe out the whole team except the GKs, Cancelo, Bowen and maybe Dennis

            Open Controls
        10. Original - Wolves Ay We
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          47 mins ago

          Not sure if it's already been posted but UEFA has granted the Premier League permission to reschedule postponed Premier League matches for Champions League nights.

          Open Controls
          1. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            45 mins ago

            Not that I’ve seen so thank you. Useful.

            Open Controls
          2. AC/DC AFC
            • 6 Years
            just now

            That's a fixtures planning spreadsheet nightmare right there.

            Opens it right back up for odd dgw's.

            Open Controls
        11. Cheeto__Bandito
          • 1 Year
          47 mins ago

          Real Madrid and Man City = 13 UCLs
          Barcelona and Man United = 8 UCLs

          Open Controls
          1. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            10 mins ago

            I guess this is a joke I’m not getting.

            Open Controls
          2. bitm2007
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            8 mins ago

            What is the point of including Man City ?

            My local pub team and Real Madrid have 13 UCLs combined as well !

            Open Controls
            1. Rupert The Horse
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              7 mins ago

              I guess it’s some sort of joke.

              Open Controls
            2. Cheeto__Bandito
              • 1 Year
              6 mins ago

              why they are the bigger clubs - more UCLs

              Open Controls
        12. BrutalLogiC
          • 6 Years
          36 mins ago

          What to do with Salah?

          Ddg Guaita
          TAA Reg Cancelo Tierney Duffy
          SALAH Jota Bowen Gray Gallagher
          Ronaldo Antonio Dennis

          Open Controls
          1. Gudjohnsen
            • 4 Years
            23 mins ago

            Son or city midfielder

            Open Controls
            1. Baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              1 min ago

              Or best dgw player when we know who he could be. Son probably.

              Open Controls
        13. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          11 mins ago

          NEW ARTICLE POSTED

          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/01/04/fpl-daily-lukaku-latest-more-covid-cases-at-liverpool-everton-sign-patterson/

          Open Controls

