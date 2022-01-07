44
FPL January 7

The best FPL goalkeepers for a Double Gameweek 22 Free Hit

44 Comments
Share

Following Thursday’s announcement that eight top-flight teams are due to play twice in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Double Gameweek 22, over a third of Fantasy Football Scout users have said they are planning to activate their Free Hit chip.

With that in mind, we’ll be taking a position-by-position look at the best FPL options for those looking at ‘Free Hit’ transfer targets ahead of the upcoming fixtures.

All stats taken from this article are from our Premium Members Area.

DAVID DE GEA

After conceding in each of their last three outings against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Burnley and Newcastle United, questions have been raised over Manchester United’s defence, with the early promise under Ralf Rangnick giving way to some all-too-familiar concerns.

Still, a Double Gameweek involving trips to Aston Villa and Brentford does give David de Gea (£5.2m) the chance to add to his clean sheet tally.

The Spaniard has been excellent for United this season despite the club’s poor results, recapturing his best form.

Since Rangnick arrived in Gameweek 15, de Gea is averaging 5.2 points per match, while his +3.10 expected goals (xG) prevented total is better than any other keeper. Notably, his 87.5% save percentage is only trumped by Wolves’ Jose Sa (£5.1m), with his seven saves against Newcastle a prime example of just how crucial he is to the Red Devils.

DE GEA’S RECORD UNDER RANGNICK:
GameweekOpponentScoreSavesBonusFPL points
15Crystal Palace (h)1-0206
16Norwich City (a)1-05310
19Newcastle United (a)1-1715
20Burnley (h)3-1202
21Wolverhampton Wanderers (h)0-1503

Across the entire season, just four clean sheets in 19 appearances is underwhelming and well behind others on this list, but two of those have arrived under the German tactician, making de Gea one of the best Double Gameweek 22 goalkeepers on offer.

As for United, Luke Shaw (£5.0m) and Scott McTominay (£5.4m) are on the banned list for their Double Gameweek opener at Villa Park, though Harry Maguire (£5.4m) might be back.

ROBERT SANCHEZ

Robert Sanchez (£4.6m) has been in fine form for Brighton and Hove Albion this season, keeping six clean sheets across his 18 Premier League appearances.

It’s also worth noting that since returning from suspension in Gameweek 13, the Spanish international has racked up an impressive 28 saves, more than any other keeper bar de Gea, Lukasz Fabianski (£5.0m) and Daniel Bachmann (£4.3m).

SANCHEZ’S RECORD SINCE RETURNING FROM SUSPENSION:
GameweekOpponentScoreSavesBonusFPL points
13Leeds United (h)0-0418
14West Ham United (a)1-1414
15Southampton (a)1-1303
17Wolverhampton Wanderers (h)0-1403
19Brentford (h)2-0529
20Chelsea (a)1-1403
21Everton (a)3-2402

The second of Brighton’s Double Gameweek fixtures against Chelsea is a little off-putting, given that Thomas Tuchel’s side have scored in all but one of their 10 Premier League away matches this term.

However, there is potential for a clean sheet against Crystal Palace, with the Eagles only managing nine goals on the road in 2021/22, while their 7.75 xG tally ranks in the bottom three.

HUGO LLORIS

Hugo Lloris (£5.4m) is enjoying a decent season at Tottenham Hotspur, and from the point that Antonio Conte took charge in north London, has quietly kept five clean sheets in eight fixtures, averaging 5.1 points per match.

During that time, he has saved 83.3% of shots faced, though his save count of 20 is lower than others on this list.

LLORIS’ RECORD UNDER CONTE:
GameweekOpponentScoreSavesBonusFPL points
11Everton (a)0-0206
12Leeds United (h)2-1604
14Brentford (h)2-0217
15Norwich City (h)3-0106
18Liverpool (h)2-2402
19Crystal Palace (h)3-0006
20Southampton (a)1-1102
21Watford (a)1-0418

The Lilywhites’ double-header is also far from straightforward, with games against Arsenal and Leicester City, who rank fifth and sixth respectively for goals scored in 2021/22.

That suggests it may be wiser to use that third Spurs slot, presuming you already own Son Heung-min (£10.7m) and Harry Kane (£12.2m) of course, on a defender with potential for attacking returns, like Sergio Reguilon (£5.4m) or the kinder-priced Emerson Royal (£4.9m).

KEPA ARRIZABALAGA

Having lost Edouard Mendy (£6.2m) to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.7m) will deputise for Chelsea in Double Gameweek 22.

The Spaniard had a disastrous 2019/20 campaign, but has performed well when called upon this season, particularly in the EFL Cup. Add to that his UEFA Super Cup penalty shootout heroics against Villarreal and a clean sheet in his only Premier League outing so far, and there is very little Kepa has done wrong.

Encouragingly, he also kept a clean sheet on his return to the starting XI against Spurs on Wednesday, and comfortably dealt with late attempts from Kane and Giovani Lo Celso (£5.9m).

However, a quick look at the schedule does dampen enthusiasm a little, with Manchester City one of their two fixtures. Despite that, there is potential for save points at the Etihad, whilst Brighton have already failed to score in four of their nine home matches this season.

THE OTHER CANDIDATES

Daniel Bachmann and Watford arguably have the best pair of fixtures on offer, though Ben Foster (£4.1m) may still have a chance of being fit, albeit small, which will need to be monitored on the run-up to Double Gameweek 22.

However, given that the Hornets are the only Premier League side who have failed to keep a single clean sheet all season, it’s debatable if it’s worth it even with appealing fixtures against Newcastle United (a) and Burnley (a).

Elsewhere, Kasper Schmeichel (£4.8m), Nick Pope (£5.4m) and Alvaro Fernandez (£4.5m) are alternative options who should play twice, but their respective defences have been poor to date, whilst there are arguably more appealing options ahead of them, including Matthew Lowton (£4.4m) and Timothy Castagne (£5.3m).

Meanwhile, Jordan Pickford (£4.9m) probably has the best clean sheet potential amongst those playing once, though individual errors are hurting Everton at the moment, with midfield duo Allan (£4.4m) and Abdoulaye Doucoure (£5.4m) often exposed under Rafa Benitez.

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

44 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Stram Dunk
    • 2 Years
    27 mins ago

    Hello

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Dunk time

      Open Controls
    2. TheBiffas
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Hi bud

      Open Controls
  2. internal error
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    25 mins ago

    Coutinho at 8 mil or less should be great value if he gets into the first team for that nice set of fixtures from GW23 onwards

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      24 mins ago

      If he gets into the first team?

      Open Controls
      1. internal error
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        7 mins ago

        gets into the team straight away. He might be eased in

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 8 Years
          5 mins ago

          Ahhh ok. Cheers

          Open Controls
          1. internal error
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            5 mins ago

            i dont know tbh. He hasnt played that much this season and could need an adjustment period

            Open Controls
    2. RUN DCL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      24 mins ago

      I haven’t seen him play since he went to Spain but all accounts are that he’s been dreadful. Definitely a wait and see for me.

      Open Controls
      1. internal error
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        23 mins ago

        Barcelona have been pretty poor and not playing to his strengths.

        Open Controls
        1. RUN DCL
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          21 mins ago

          Yeah I get that. Having Kidman as manager can’t have been easy either. I’m a big fan myself, he was always in my team in his Liverpool days. Points per mins he’s right up there.

          Open Controls
          1. internal error
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            20 mins ago

            I'll wait and see if he starts soon and looks sharp. like you said, he is pretty good for returns if he gets the minutes. Which he should get at Villa

            Open Controls
          2. RUN DCL
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            19 mins ago

            That’s Koeman not the Australian actress Nicole Kidman. She could manage my assets any time Phnaar Phnaar.
            Actually she’s looking a bit old and plastic these days but I digress

            Open Controls
      2. TheBiffas
        • 1 Year
        19 mins ago

        I haven't watched him much but I wouldn't say he'd been dreadful... A bit like hazard at Real.

        Open Controls
    3. mynameisq
      • 8 Years
      21 mins ago

      Because Barca have been awful people are sleeping on coutinho's ability. Most big teams don't play with that type of 10 anymore but he could be amazing at villa

      Open Controls
      1. internal error
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        And Gerrard should know Coutinho's strengths and weaknesses better than most

        Open Controls
  3. Atimis
    • 5 Years
    19 mins ago

    Ignore BB and FH, just Broja to Dennis which gives the team below
    What about Lei mids or Spurs def?

    DDG
    TAA/Cancelo/Alonso
    Son/Jota/Bowen/Gray
    Ronaldo/Antonio/Dennis

    Foster/Martineli/Coufal/Duffy

    Open Controls
  4. TheBiffas
    • 1 Year
    17 mins ago

    Coutinho did well on loan at Bayern a while back... the ability is still there

    Open Controls
    1. PartyTime
        5 mins ago

        He wasn’t fat. Now he is fat Coutinho

        Open Controls
        1. TheBiffas
          • 1 Year
          just now

          fat Coutinho 🙁

          Open Controls
      • DavidBadWillie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 mins ago

        He's still clearly a great player. I think he can be a success at Villa.

        Massive signing for them.

        Open Controls
        1. TheBiffas
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Great to see him back in the prem.

          Open Controls
    2. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      16 mins ago

      Coutinho. Such a sad player. Left an on the up Liverpool for a on the down Barca and feked his career

      Open Controls
      1. TheBiffas
        • 1 Year
        9 mins ago

        I was sad to see him go but we were never gonna turn down £142 mil

        Open Controls
        1. Zim0
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          7 mins ago

          Yeah Liverpool robbed Barca. Very dumb transfer dealing from them and poor decision from Coutinho himself

          Open Controls
          1. TheBiffas
            • 1 Year
            6 mins ago

            Greedy. We will remember him fondly though.

            Open Controls
            1. internal error
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              4 mins ago

              I'm not sure if our fans will tbh. Hopefully they see him as a great player for us, who made a grave mistake and wanted to come back to us

              Open Controls
              1. TheBiffas
                • 1 Year
                2 mins ago

                Maybe... there will always be a divide I guess.

                Open Controls
                1. internal error
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  just now

                  the fanbase were very bitter at the time. The fact we won a CL and league, whilst he funded moves for Van Dijk, Ali and Fabinho, should mean fans hold no grudge

                  Open Controls
        2. The Knights Template
          • 8 Years
          6 mins ago

          I’m still giggling!

          Open Controls
      2. DavidBadWillie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        5 mins ago

        They still had Messi and Suarez. As if he knew they had such financial problems or that Covid was coming.

        He's only 29 and can still do good things. You sound bare jealous...

        Open Controls
    3. Ha.
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      Foden > Coutinho?

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        only for a hit

        Open Controls
        1. Ha.
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          What about two?

          Open Controls
      2. TheBiffas
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        Exciting but i'd hold fire for now

        Open Controls
    4. CrouchDown
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      Worth doing Guaita to Pope for -4?

      Should get 3 extra games from him

      Open Controls
      1. TheBiffas
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Looks good on paper but Burnley are dire

        Open Controls
    5. pundit of punts
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      RMFHT

      DDG
      Alonso - Reguilon - Tarkowski
      Son - Bruno - Maddison - McNeil
      Ronaldo - Kane - Dennis

      Bachman - Brownhill - Cathcart - Williams

      Open Controls
      1. TheBiffas
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Bosh

        Open Controls
    6. Gooner97
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      https://twitter.com/AVFCOfficial/status/1479385109736394754

      Confirmed

      Open Controls
      1. DavidBadWillie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        You in Antartica?

        Open Controls
    7. umerlfc
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Hold Dalot?

      Open Controls
      1. TheBiffas
        • 1 Year
        just now

        AWB surely out of favour now

        Open Controls
    8. dshv
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Ddg
      Cancelo reguilon trent
      Jota foden son(c) maddison bowen
      Ronaldo king

      Foster - watkins cash livra

      Anything worth a hit?

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.