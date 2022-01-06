Double Gameweek 22 confirmed for eight teams

The revised fixture list for Double Gameweek 22 was announced by the Premier League on Thursday morning, with eight top-flight sides playing twice.

Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Burnley, Chelsea, Leicester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Watford are the clubs who have two fixtures in the upcoming Gameweek.

There is a caveat: this proposed schedule is subject to change should any FA Cup third-round matches involving these teams or their second Double Gameweek 22 opponents be postponed this weekend. In the event of that happening, the outstanding cup ties would be played in this free midweek instead.

GAMEWEEK 22 DOUBLES

Brentford: Liverpool (a), Man Utd (h)

Liverpool (a), Man Utd (h) Brighton: Crystal Palace (h), Chelsea (h)

Crystal Palace (h), Chelsea (h) Burnley: Leicester (h), Watford (h)

Leicester (h), Watford (h) Chelsea : Manchester City (a), Brighton (a)

: Manchester City (a), Brighton (a) Leicester : Burnley (a), Spurs (h)

: Burnley (a), Spurs (h) Man Utd: Aston Villa (a), Brentford (a)

Aston Villa (a), Brentford (a) Spurs: Arsenal (h), Leicester (a)

Arsenal (h), Leicester (a) Watford: Newcastle (a), Burnley (a)

There is a real mixed bag of ‘doubles’ here, with Brentford’s two games unappealing and Chelsea and Spurs having far from straightforward tests.

The best pairings are arguably those of Watford and Burnley, although which players from these two clubs beyond Emmanuel Dennis (£6.1m) and/or Joshua King (£5.8m) represent attractive targets is another question.

Liverpool, West Ham United and even Everton, whose players some of us would have loaded up on ahead of Double Gameweek 21, have very decent ‘single’ Gameweeks, meanwhile, so as ever a balancing act would seem to be the way to go.

DATES AND TIMES OF THE ADDITIONAL FIXTURES

Tuesday 18 January

19:30 Burnley v Watford

20:00 Brighton v Chelsea

Wednesday 19 January

19:30 Leicester v Spurs

20:00 Brentford v Man Utd

