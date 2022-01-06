854
Fixtures January 6

Double Gameweek 22 confirmed for eight teams

The revised fixture list for Double Gameweek 22 was announced by the Premier League on Thursday morning, with eight top-flight sides playing twice.

Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Burnley, Chelsea, Leicester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Watford are the clubs who have two fixtures in the upcoming Gameweek.

There is a caveat: this proposed schedule is subject to change should any FA Cup third-round matches involving these teams or their second Double Gameweek 22 opponents be postponed this weekend. In the event of that happening, the outstanding cup ties would be played in this free midweek instead.

GAMEWEEK 22 DOUBLES

  • Brentford: Liverpool (a), Man Utd (h)
  • Brighton: Crystal Palace (h), Chelsea (h)
  • Burnley: Leicester (h), Watford (h)
  • Chelsea: Manchester City (a), Brighton (a)
  • Leicester: Burnley (a), Spurs (h)
  • Man Utd: Aston Villa (a), Brentford (a)
  • Spurs: Arsenal (h), Leicester (a)
  • Watford: Newcastle (a), Burnley (a)

There is a real mixed bag of ‘doubles’ here, with Brentford’s two games unappealing and Chelsea and Spurs having far from straightforward tests.

The best pairings are arguably those of Watford and Burnley, although which players from these two clubs beyond Emmanuel Dennis (£6.1m) and/or Joshua King (£5.8m) represent attractive targets is another question.

Liverpool, West Ham United and even Everton, whose players some of us would have loaded up on ahead of Double Gameweek 21, have very decent ‘single’ Gameweeks, meanwhile, so as ever a balancing act would seem to be the way to go.

DATES AND TIMES OF THE ADDITIONAL FIXTURES

Tuesday 18 January

19:30 Burnley v Watford
20:00 Brighton v Chelsea

Wednesday 19 January

19:30 Leicester v Spurs
20:00 Brentford v Man Utd

  1. Free Hat
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 8 mins ago

    Will be an interesting cpt choice next gw

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 47 mins ago

      Kanenaldo

      Open Controls
  2. TeddiPonza
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 8 mins ago

    Current team (got both FH intact) DGW players in Caps
    0,1m in bank and 1 FT

    DE GEA
    Cancelo Trent REGUILON (Livramento BJohnson)
    SON Jota Bernardo Foden Bowen
    Antonio RONALDO (Gelhardt)

    Would you:

    A. FH
    B. Bernardo to Maddison
    C. B plus something else for a hit

    Thanks.

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 46 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 45 mins ago

      B or C, C if Maddison is considered good choice for DGW and beyond

      Open Controls
    3. fricky_
        3 hours, 45 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
    4. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 8 mins ago

      Ship one out for a DGW player:
      A. Foden
      B. Bernardo

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 51 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      2. Rog.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 48 mins ago

        Easy B

        Open Controls
      3. Camzy
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 45 mins ago

        Probably Bernardo? I got rid of Foden last week.

        Open Controls
    5. Rog.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 5 mins ago

      On the fence re free hit (all chips intact). What do you prefer:

      A) 5 DGW + TAA, Jota, DCL, Antonio, Coufal (all good fixtures) and either Raph or Dewsberry-Hall (-4) (No CR7 or Watford coverage)

      B) FH and go with the template

      Open Controls
    6. Bleh
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 4 mins ago

      Watkins, Antonio > Dennis, Kane (-4) worth it? Would give me 6/11 DGW’ers.

      DDG*
      TAA, Cancelo, Dier*
      Son*, Jota, Bowen, Gray
      Ronaldo*, Kane*, Dennis*

      Open Controls
      1. Rog.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 42 mins ago

        Looks like a good move, Antonio could haul though

        Open Controls
    7. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 1 min ago

      The best chip to use in this short period (GWs 21 and 22) might turn out to be WC only

      Pre-GW21 template had lotsa Chelsea and Arsenal with Salah. Those can go now, with 2+ blank GWs confirmed in the near future

      WC can get some teams with good fixture runs *and* pending doubles, as DGWs will come in a drip feed over the next few GWs, wrapped around Europe midweeks (UEFA has given permission)

      Try not to hyperfocus on one DGW. It's DGW *season*, not the usual "2 big DGWs"

      The biggest one should be DGW36, but that's in the far future

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 13 mins ago

        Or no chip, if you're already set

        Open Controls
      2. Bertonian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 hours, 53 mins ago

        May be a dumb question but why is DGW36 predicted to be so big?

        Open Controls
      3. Original - Wolves Ay We
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        I disagree the WC is a waste at this time

        Open Controls
    8. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 1 min ago

      DDG*
      TAA Cancelo Dier*
      Son* Jota Bowen Gray
      Ronaldo* Antonio Broja

      (Gunn Keane Foden Livra)

      A) Broja ➡️ King/Dennis (No BB)

      Use BB Gunn, Broja & Livra ➡️ out for -8
      B) Bachmann, King & Emerson
      C) Sanchez, King & Davies
      D) Bachmann, Dennis & Davies

      Thoughts?

      Open Controls
    9. ShaunGoater123
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 1 min ago

      Cant see the FH being worth it in this double and might even roll the transfer. Lineup would be as follows, thoughts?

      DDG
      Dalot / Royal / TAA / cancelo
      Jota / Son / Bowen / de bruyne
      Ronaldo / Toney

      Bachman / Broja / Ramsey / Williams

      1FT, 0.0ITB

      Open Controls
      1. Sterling Archer
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 39 mins ago

        Yes you are unlucky/lucky to have 3 united players!

        Open Controls
        1. ShaunGoater123
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 37 mins ago

          Definitely! Cant see Dalot playing both, again probably a blessing

          Open Controls
    10. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 7 Years
      4 hours ago

      Trossard or lookman ? Can't afford more than 6.2. cheers

      Open Controls
    11. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 56 mins ago

      Have 4DGWers currently, think I'll just take a hit to field 6 + TAA, Bowen, DCL, Cash, and Cancelo, sound OK?

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 31 mins ago

        Yep

        Open Controls
    12. Smokey_Lowkey
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 53 mins ago

      Which move to prioritise for FT this week:

      A) Mbeumo - > Maddison (bench Gray)
      B) Livra - > Royal/Lamptey (bench Cancelo

      Open Controls
    13. Krafty Werks
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 51 mins ago

      Is this ok for a -4 to avoid using free hit? Only 5 x doublers whereas free hit would have 10!! Which do you prefer? A or B? Thanks :

      A) No free hit :

      Pickford
      TAA / Cancelo / *Reguilon
      *Son / Foden / Bowen / Gray
      *Kane / *Ronaldo / *King

      Gunnarsson, Gordon, Johnson, Tierney

      B) free hit team with 10 x doubling starters :

      *De Gea
      TAA / *Cucurella / *Dalot
      *Son / *Mount / *Maddison / *Lookman
      *Kane / *Ronaldo / *Dennis

      Foster, *Trossard / *Lowton / Tsimikas

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 29 mins ago

        A after a hit ?

        Open Controls
        1. Krafty Werks
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 27 mins ago

          Yes a -4 only but only 5 x doublers in comparison to B's 10 (and 2 x doublers as decent bench cover too!!)

          Open Controls
    14. T.Henry14
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 51 mins ago

      DDG
      TAA, Cancelo, Coufal
      Son, Jota, Bowen, Gray
      Ronaldo, Antonio, Dennis

      (FosterX, Cash, D.Luiz, White)

      1FT - 4.3 ITB

      Save transfer here??

      Open Controls
    15. TeddiPonza
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 50 mins ago

      Which move is best:

      A. Bernardo to Maddison, play Foden
      B. Bernardo to Trossard, play Foden
      C. Bernardo to Trossard and Gelhardt to King for -4, bench Foden.

      Thanks.

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 2 mins ago

        C with Maddison?

        Open Controls
        1. TeddiPonza
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Can´t afford

          Open Controls
    16. Original - Wolves Ay We
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 48 mins ago

      Any chance the number of DGW22 fixtures could be increased or is that it?

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 29 mins ago

        I believe that's it. They could have announced more fixtures had they planned to have them imo.

        Open Controls
    17. Jimmy Boy
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 44 mins ago

      Would you bench boost this? Can get to it with a -8 and has seven dgwers. Not expecting Dalot to play both of his fixtures but if he plays at least one I think this is one of the few times this season I'll hopefully have a playing fifteen.

      Ederson
      Robertson - Cancelo - Bavies*
      Son* - Jota - Foden - Gallagher
      Ronaldo* - Dennis* - King*

      Kepa - Saka - Tomiyasu - Dalot*

      Open Controls
      1. Jimmy Boy
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 34 mins ago

        I'll probably wildcard when Salah comes back from AFCON so not too bothered about messing with my team structure.

        Open Controls
    18. Krafty Werks
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 41 mins ago

      If you have worked out that your prospective Free Hit team (which has twice as many doublers) is likely going to be worth approx 20 points more than your regular side without? Then would you Free hit or save the chip? Thoughts?

      Open Controls
    19. TeddiPonza
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 36 mins ago

      Better 2 week punt before Salah comes back:

      Trossard (CRY CHE lei)
      Maddison (bur TOT BRI)

      Thanks

      Open Controls
      1. Krafty Werks
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 18 mins ago

        Madds

        Open Controls
      2. Camzy
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 13 mins ago

        Maddison.

        Open Controls
      3. Finding Timo
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        Mad

        Open Controls
    20. akhilrajau
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      De gea, Bachmann
      TAA, Cash, Cancelo, White, Davies
      Jota, Son, Bowen, Maddison, Douglas Luiz
      Antonio, CR7, King
      Bank: 1.7m, FT: 1

      Any suggestions to include 2 double game players (-4 hit). Thinking dennis + any def . Please suggest

      Open Controls
    21. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Don't feel the need to FH but with 2 in my pocket, WC & BB when?

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Depends on your current team. WC probably good idea, but not certain whether to BB week after that.

        Open Controls
    22. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      I had planned to BB, but I have second thoughts now. No dgw:s for Avl or Eve. I would have to use my ft to sell Cash and I doubt it's worth it. Looks like a save with this bench?

      gk Sanchez vs CP + Che
      Cancelo vc Che
      Gray vs Nor
      Cash vs MU

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        BB would mean Cash to Cucurella / Lamptey, but I doubt it's sound long term transfer.

        Open Controls
    23. mikess
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Tielemans with pens could a nice punt for someone shopping around that budget

      Open Controls
    24. Willmissudimitrypayet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      20 mins ago

      Who to sell to get Maddison?

      Martinelli, Gray, Bowen or Jota?

      Open Controls
      1. sulldaddy
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Martinelli for sure

        Open Controls

