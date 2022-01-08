Meet the Manager: LiveFPL creator Ragabolly speaks ahead of Gameweek 22

Joe chats to Ragabolly about his LiveFPL website, which has transformed Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers’ understanding of the game over the last three years.

When chatting to Ragabolly, it seems incredible that he manages to pack so much into a day.

Not only does he teach physics at the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) but he has also finds time to create and manage such a hugely popular FPL site.

Launched in 2018, his LiveFPL set of tools, or “his baby” as he refers to it, has vastly expanded its roster of features over the years.

This includes viewing real-time rank changes, tracking the performance of ‘legendary managers’ and a ‘what if?’ tool to see how players’ potential performance can alter rank.

Perhaps the most groundbreaking feature has been his look at effective ownership (which includes captaincy and chip use) amongst groups of FPL managers, including those nearby in the rankings.

As Ragabolly explains to Joe, in this rare interview, his work with effective ownership has gone a long way to helping FPL managers understand why their arrows are red or green each week.

In addition, he chats about his Virtual FPL game, which was a welcome distraction for thousands of managers during the Covid lockdowns of 2020.

During their chat, Ragabolly also reveals how his early work in developing a virtual FPL game was interrupted by the Egyptian army and how Fantasy Football Scout creator Mark Sutherns has helped him to develop his site.

He also discusses how he deals with mixed feedback from managers, who can have different reactions to being helped to understand their FPL performance a little better.

Ragabolly discusses his own impressive FPL team management over the years – finishing inside the top 100K in ten of his 12 campaigns, with 2017/18’s finish of 2,821 his best yet.

This episode was recorded ahead of Double Gameweek 22 and the LiveFPL creator explains how his freshly Wildcarded team is geared up for this set of fixtures.

Above all, what comes through from this hour-long discussion is Ragabolly’s enthusiasm for FPL and being able to offer managers greater insight into the game they also love.

The ‘Meet the Manager’ series is where Joe chats to FPL managers with a strong record of success, an interesting view of the game and who offers the community valuable knowledge around Fantasy management.

Joe’s chat with Ragabolly is available below:

