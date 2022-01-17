165
Moving Target January 17

Digne’s FPL potential evident in Aston Villa debut

165 Comments
Aston Villa completed the signing of Lucas Digne (£5.0m) last week, in a deal worth a reported £25m plus add-ons.

The attack-minded left-back endured a successful spell at former club Everton, where he produced four Premier League goals and 22 assists across the previous three seasons, but was facing an uncertain future due to a fallout with Rafael Benitez.

Now at Villa Park, Digne’s move could prove fruitful for both attacking and defensive returns in Fantasy Premier League (FPL), which we’ll explore below, in this, our latest Moving Target report.

EVERTON

Digne’s FPL potential evident in Aston Villa debut 2

28-year-old Digne signed for Everton from Barcelona ahead of the 2018/19 campaign and has since been one of the best players in his position in the Premier League.

As one of his team’s main creators, his tally of 22 FPL assists across the last three seasons puts him behind only Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.4m) and Andrew Robertson (£7.0m) amongst all defenders, whilst his 0.14 expected assists (xA) per 90 minutes under Carlo Ancelotti in 2020/21 was the sixth-highest rate.

However, he has failed to produce a single attacking return this term. Benitez’s defensive demands will have to take much of the blame, with Digne’s attacking output suffering as a result.

“The manager asked me to be more of a defender this season, to stay back a bit more and keep a better balance for the team. Then, sometimes, I can drive forwards, but only when it is right for the team. My first job is to defend, I am a left-back. If what you are being asked to do is for the good of the team, that is it, the end of the discussion. You do the job the manager wants.” – Digne on his role under Benitez

ASTON VILLA

Digne’s FPL potential evident in Aston Villa debut

Digne became the second player through the door for Villa in this January transfer window, following the loan signing of Philippe Coutinho (£7.0m) from Barcelona.

And whilst the Brazilian stole the headlines against Manchester United in Double Gameweek 22, with a goalscoring appearance off the bench, Digne also caught the eye on his Villa debut.

DIGNE’S FIRST-MATCH – SCOUT REPORT

Immediately installed at left-back, Digne served up a zero-pointer against Manchester United on Saturday evening, thanks to his concession of two goals and a yellow card.

However, he was very advanced up the Villa left flank, registering 25 final-third touches (the second-most of Villa players), two shots in the box and two chances created, and was also involved at set-piece situations.

It’s also worth noting Digne’s touch heatmap, which further emphasises his prominent role at the business end of the pitch:

Digne’s FPL potential evident in Aston Villa debut 3

Above: Lucas Digne’s touch heatmap v Manchester United in Double Gameweek 22

All-in-all, it was a bright start for Villa’s new full-back, as he crossed well into United’s box and almost got on the scoresheet himself, as he fired a decent effort at David de Gea (£5.2m) in the second half.

He cramped up towards the end but provided a good attacking outlet throughout, which bodes well for his prospects in the coming weeks.

LUCAS DIGNE V MANCHESTER UNITED – DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 22:
MetricTotalRank v Aston Villa team-mates
Shots in the box22nd=
Created chances22nd=
Crosses61st
Penalty-box touches33rd=
Final-third touches252nd=
Passes received in final-third153rd

THE PROSPECTS

Though often portrayed as a 4-3-3 formation, Gerrard’s Villa have really been playing a 4-3-2-1 since his arrival, as the wide forwards are more no. 10s than traditional wingers.

As a result, the full-backs are tasked with offering the width in the final third, which should suit Digne, who specialises in overlapping runs and crosses.

His relationship with those ahead of him down his flank will be key, then, and you can certainly see him thriving with Coutinho, who will look to drift infield and create space, plus Jacob Ramsey (£4.6m), who is more than capable of covering the Frenchman’s attacking forays.

So, Digne carries plenty of threat going forward, but what about his clean sheet potential?

From Gameweek 12 onwards – Gerrard’s first match in charge – Villa have kept two clean sheets across their nine Premier League fixtures, conceding 12 goals, though three of them were penalties. That isn’t anything to write home about, but the strength of opposition should of course be factored in, with the Villans having faced Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Leicester City during that time.

The next run of games, however, gives Villa a real opportunity to build some momentum, as they sit top of our Season Ticker for ease of fixture right through until Gameweek 28. There is also potential for a Double Gameweek to be added into the mix, perhaps as soon as Gameweek 23, with postponed ties against Leeds United (a) and Burnley (h) still to be rearranged.

At this stage, we should highlight the threat posed by Matt Targett (£4.7m), Villa’s ‘other’ left-back, who will offer competition for a starting spot. However, it’s clear Digne is a significant upgrade on the former Southampton man, who has struggled at times this season with several below-par performances.

Meanwhile, we also shouldn’t completely write off right-back Matty Cash (£5.1m) as an FPL option. Set pieces probably swing it in Digne’s favour but it wouldn’t be a huge surprise if he kept pace during this next run of games, as the Frenchman settles into his new surroundings. Cash’s expected goal involvement (xGI) delta of -1.46 certainly suggests there is more to come from him, and confirms that he has been unfortunate not to produce more attacking returns in 2021/22 so far.

Normally we preach a ‘wait and see’ policy with new signings to see how they bed in, but with Villa’s next run of fixtures of such an attractive nature, an early move for Digne is appealing. The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain full-back will provide an attacking quality that Villa have been lacking this season, and if they are handed a Double Gameweek 23, it’s realistic to think he’ll be subject to huge Fantasy interest in the coming days.

165 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Milkman Bruno
    • 1 Year
    29 mins ago

    Excellent just need a Reguillon no show next please 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Meechoo115
        27 mins ago

        At least this upcoming wave of doubles for rest of season should break the salah perma cap

        Open Controls
    2. The Mandalorian
      • 9 Years
      28 mins ago

      I'm not an Arsenal fan but I hope they smash Burnley at the weekend.

      Open Controls
      1. james 101
        • 9 Years
        27 mins ago

        As long as Martinelli scores…

        Open Controls
      2. Meechoo115
          26 mins ago

          Because only Burnley blagged Covid rules?

          Open Controls
        • fplgaruda
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          16 mins ago

          Lol. Get a grip

          Open Controls
        • NorCal Villan
            10 mins ago

            Saka hattie

            Open Controls
          • Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            3 mins ago

            Both Arsenal & Burnley with not enough of a squad lately. Surely high odds for another postponement...

            Open Controls
        • james 101
          • 9 Years
          28 mins ago

          Which problem would you address first?

          A. Dier.
          B. James.

          The rest of my team is healthy (currently!).

          Is there an argument for leaving either of these two in my squad until they heal?

          (I’m not sure what the estimated return dates are. They seem vague…).

          Open Controls
          1. POTATO
            • 1 Year
            3 mins ago

            Chelsea not looking good until GW28 even if James heals. Replace.

            Open Controls
            1. NorCal Villan
                1 min ago

                Since you asked which first, James. Better option is both, dependent on the rest of your squad, of course

                Open Controls
          2. Percy Johnstone
              27 mins ago

              Dyche's master plan to keep Burnley up, don't play any games so they can't lose!

              Open Controls
              1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
                • 11 Years
                25 mins ago

                it's getting to a point where they may not even be able to fit all the games in

                Open Controls
                1. Percy Johnstone
                    21 mins ago

                    Worst thing is even if they had a triple up is there anyone you would actually want?

                    Open Controls
                    1. NorCal Villan
                        15 mins ago

                        Precisely. Triple meh is still meh

                        Open Controls
                      • Better off with a pin and a…
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 9 Years
                        3 mins ago

                        What do you mean? Jay Rodriguez TC all the way.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Percy Johnstone
                            just now

                            3 or 4 years ago maybe, Cornet might actually be a shout though.

                            Open Controls
                  • boc610
                    • 10 Years
                    26 mins ago

                    my god Everton actually want martinez to job share with Belgium , Moshiri making them a laughing stock, its pathetic.

                    Open Controls
                    1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
                      • 11 Years
                      24 mins ago

                      didn't martinez get hounded out of everton previously? makes no sense

                      Open Controls
                      1. boc610
                        • 10 Years
                        20 mins ago

                        yes he was and he's hardly being pulling up trees with belgium

                        Open Controls
                        1. alastair
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 12 Years
                          9 mins ago

                          Aren't they world rated No 1 ? !

                          Open Controls
                          1. GreennRed
                            • 10 Years
                            1 min ago

                            No trophies for good rating. Done well with Belgium in fairness, can't buy or sell eligible players.

                            Open Controls
                          2. mynameisq
                            • 8 Years
                            just now

                            Choked with their golden generation

                            Open Controls
                      2. GreennRed
                        • 10 Years
                        12 mins ago

                        There's not exactly a long queue of impressive coaches for the job. Wayne Rooney and Duncan Ferguson aren't any better choices than Martinez. The owner wants a puppet in charge but what's needed is a quality coach who makes all the decisions including hiring and firing players and his own backroom staff.

                        Open Controls
                    2. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
                      • 8 Years
                      24 mins ago

                      Just proves that having rich owners pumping money doesn't mean success.

                      Open Controls
                    3. Rupert The Horse
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      23 mins ago

                      I mean he’s the wrong appointment anyway

                      Open Controls
                    4. Milkman Bruno
                      • 1 Year
                      19 mins ago

                      Should go for Rooney really. Rooney, Viera, Gerrard, Arteta, add Lampard to another club and it’s like the good old days.

                      Open Controls
                    5. Firminoooo
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 6 Years
                      16 mins ago

                      OGS will sort them out.

                      Open Controls
                    6. The Knights Template
                      • 8 Years
                      12 mins ago

                      Anne 'The Governess' Hegerty is what they need. She'll sort them out.

                      Open Controls
                      1. james 101
                        • 9 Years
                        11 mins ago

                        I think I’d go with Lenny The Guv’nor instead!

                        Open Controls
                        1. The Knights Template
                          • 8 Years
                          5 mins ago

                          Agree.

                          Open Controls
                  • FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
                    • 8 Years
                    26 mins ago

                    Another postponement!
                    When's it going to end?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Milkman Bruno
                      • 1 Year
                      21 mins ago

                      This season? July 2023 or something like that

                      Open Controls
                    2. NorCal Villan
                        10 mins ago

                        https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=dzc5vW9Ze44

                        Open Controls
                    3. RogDog_jimmy
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 1 Year
                      26 mins ago

                      my attempts at transfers attacking the DGWs have been miserable ;

                      GW21 - (-4 hit)
                      Johnson - 0 (45 mins)
                      Bowen (c) - 42 - woooooo (180 mins)
                      Gray - 2 (90 minutes)

                      GW22 - (-4 hit)
                      Mount - 1 (9 minutes + ???)
                      Dennis (c) - 4 (90 mins)
                      (Also already had Reguilon & Ronaldo who lost/missed 1 fixture at least)

                      Open Controls
                      1. Meechoo115
                          23 mins ago

                          Mine

                          21 -8

                          Son 6 and injured
                          Keane 2
                          Gray 2
                          No Bowen
                          22 -8

                          Bruno 16
                          Lamptey 1
                          King 2

                          Open Controls
                          1. RogDog_jimmy
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 1 Year
                            20 mins ago

                            ouch on GW21.
                            looks like GW22 could turn real good though. you have hope still!

                            Open Controls
                            1. Meechoo115
                                19 mins ago

                                Annoying Cancelo on bench tho

                                Open Controls
                                1. RogDog_jimmy
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 1 Year
                                  17 mins ago

                                  me too! with any luck Reggie will miss out or Spurs will get canceled again - at least I'll get him then.

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Meechoo115
                                      15 mins ago

                                      My only hope is Ronaldo no show

                                      Open Controls
                            2. Milkman Bruno
                              • 1 Year
                              22 mins ago

                              That Bowen C makes up for it all

                              Open Controls
                              1. RogDog_jimmy
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 1 Year
                                just now

                                just about true.
                                would have hope for better than a 1 out of 6 success rate!

                                it's all pretty funny really.

                                Open Controls
                            3. BERGKOP
                              • 10 Years
                              21 mins ago

                              I feel you. Many in the same boat. I'm impressed by those around me who are playing it well and rising up the ranks!

                              Open Controls
                          2. Meechoo115
                              20 mins ago

                              Dropped from 22k in gw 14 to 150k now.

                              Open Controls
                              1. The Knights Template
                                • 8 Years
                                10 mins ago

                                Wait, need to find mine notebook!

                                Open Controls
                            • Drumandbaines123
                              • 1 Year
                              17 mins ago

                              Not surprised there are so many dead FPL teams with this absolute farce of a season.

                              Open Controls
                              1. Meechoo115
                                  17 mins ago

                                  Lots of opportunity later

                                  Open Controls
                                • GreennRed
                                  • 10 Years
                                  13 mins ago

                                  Same for every player. The gurus are still doing well, they can adapt and be patient when they need to be.

                                  Open Controls
                              2. Bubz
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 8 Years
                                17 mins ago

                                Absolute farce

                                Open Controls
                              3. Meechoo115
                                  16 mins ago

                                  Funny people complaining about chaos now probably same who complained about boring templates and salah perma cap

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Bubz
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 8 Years
                                    10 mins ago

                                    Think people just want their players to actually play games tbh

                                    Open Controls
                                  2. Art Vandelay
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 11 Years
                                    5 mins ago

                                    Why is that “funny”. Perfectly reasonable to hope for things to be mixed up a bit whilst not hoping everything becomes a random crapshoot.

                                    Open Controls
                                • estheblessed
                                  • 7 Years
                                  14 mins ago

                                  Dennis captain here. Remarkably I'm on 58 points with Bruno, Maddison, DDG Rudiger and Regulion to go.

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Meechoo115
                                      13 mins ago

                                      44 with

                                      Ronaldo c
                                      Alonso
                                      Ddg
                                      Lamptey
                                      Bruno

                                      To go

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. estheblessed
                                        • 7 Years
                                        10 mins ago

                                        Not bad... Depends who your VC is u might want Ronny to blank again.

                                        Open Controls
                                        1. Meechoo115
                                            10 mins ago

                                            Alonso vc what do you think? Cancelo first bench

                                            Open Controls
                                      2. The Knights Template
                                        • 8 Years
                                        10 mins ago

                                        46 with 10 to go. Maupay capper and TAA/Bowen bencher.

                                        Open Controls
                                        1. Meechoo115
                                            9 mins ago

                                            FH?

                                            Open Controls
                                            1. The Knights Template
                                              • 8 Years
                                              7 mins ago

                                              Absolutely!

                                              Open Controls
                                        2. fusen
                                          • 10 Years
                                          just now

                                          I'm also doing well, 61 points, but have Dennis (c) so it's slightly bitter sweet.

                                          I think my rank will drop quite a bit if Ronaldo scores. I basically just need Bruno to outscore Ronnie.

                                          Open Controls
                                      3. Steve The Spud
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        • 1 Year
                                        11 mins ago

                                        Everton should get the northern pep Sean dyche in

                                        Open Controls
                                        1. Meechoo115
                                            11 mins ago

                                            They tried big sam

                                            Open Controls
                                        2. brianutd-why always we? 20
                                          • 10 Years
                                          10 mins ago

                                          Ah well another blow

                                          Open Controls
                                          1. The Knights Template
                                            • 8 Years
                                            8 mins ago

                                            Sorry to hear that, TM.

                                            Open Controls
                                        3. DIMITRIS
                                          • 3 Years
                                          7 mins ago

                                          Who would you pick rather: Ings or Watkins and why?

                                          Open Controls
                                          1. Meechoo115
                                              6 mins ago

                                              Watkins deffo. More nailed before and especially with coutinho joined

                                              Open Controls
                                              1. DIMITRIS
                                                • 3 Years
                                                just now

                                                You don't rate Ings that much? Isn't he on penalties now once El Ghazi is gone?

                                                Open Controls
                                            • GreennRed
                                              • 10 Years
                                              just now

                                              Watkins. Looks sharper than Ings though Ings is a better finisher. Thinking of shipping soon though if he doesn't get on the goal trail.

                                              Open Controls
                                            • NorCal Villan
                                                just now

                                                Watkins if those are the two options. I’m a Villa supporter and I would be hard-pressed to conjure up a scenario in which I would bring Ings (back) into my team. I like him a lot but not enough to put him in my lineup

                                                Open Controls
                                            • Hazz
                                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                              • 4 Years
                                              4 mins ago

                                              I am paying my respects to anyone who played their Free Hit this week.

                                              Open Controls
                                              1. Steve The Spud
                                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                • 1 Year
                                                2 mins ago

                                                It just never seemed a good move with so many template pics having a good single game week

                                                Although the cancelo haul was unexpected

                                                Open Controls
                                              2. Wild Rover
                                                • 11 Years
                                                1 min ago

                                                Really? It was a foolish call with so much uncertainty. They don’t deserve sympathy any more than I do for benching Cancelo, also foolish.

                                                Open Controls
                                            • dunas_dog
                                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                              • 6 Years
                                              3 mins ago

                                              Which Villa defender if get double 23

                                              A Cash
                                              B Digne ( or is there still too much of a rotation risk with Targett for one of the games)

                                              Open Controls
                                              1. Meechoo115
                                                  2 mins ago

                                                  A because of what you say for B

                                                  Open Controls
                                              2. Ninja Škrtel
                                                • 8 Years
                                                1 min ago

                                                Can I start a feck Burnley thread?

                                                Feck Burnley!

                                                Open Controls

