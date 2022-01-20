94
Spot the Differential January 20

In-form Robertson an appealing FPL differential for Gameweek 23 and beyond

Gameweek 23 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is almost upon us, which gives us an opportunity to have a look at some more differential options.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Liverpool, Aston Villa and Burnley, who we think have the potential to make an impact.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

ANDREW ROBERTSON

Who is the best third Liverpool asset to own during AFCON?
  • FPL ownership: 3.2%
  • Price: £7.0m
  • GW23-27 fixtures: cry | LEI | bur | NOR | –

Andrew Robertson (£7.0m) has blanked just once across his last seven Premier League appearances, yet is still owned by just 3.2% of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

During that time, the Scot has produced one goal, five assists and 10 bonus points, plus four clean sheets, averaging 7.9 points per match.

His ability to create has caught the eye, too.

Since Gameweek 13, Robertson ranks amongst the top three defenders per 90 minutes for chances created, big chances created and crosses, whilst his 2.26 expected assists (xA) tally is only bettered by team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.4m). There isn’t a great deal of goal threat on offer, with just four shots in the box registered, though it is worth noting that his 34 penalty box touches are at least eight more than any other backline option.

Liverpool’s forthcoming schedule offers further encouragement that he can continue producing, with this weekend’s trip to Crystal Palace followed by appealing ties against Leicester City (h), Burnley (a) and Norwich City (h). Robertson’s share of set-pieces could be key here, too, with the Eagles, plus Brendan Rodgers’ side, both vulnerable defending dead-ball situations at times this season.

Robertson’s recent form suggests he can be an effective differential for that run, and perhaps even stake a claim to be the third-best Liverpool option behind Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) and Alexander-Arnold going forwards.

PHILIPPE COUTINHO

  • FPL ownership: 5.5%
  • Price: £7.0m
  • GW23-27 fixtures: eve | LEE | new | WAT | bha

Despite Philippe Coutinho’s (£7.0m) ownership already surpassing our usual 5% differential threshold, we’re making an exception this week, due to the Brazilian’s impact off the bench against Manchester United in Double Gameweek 22.

The playmaker’s goalscoring cameo swung the tie in Aston Villa’s favour, ahead of an appealing run of fixtures which gives Steven Gerrard’s side a real opportunity to build some momentum. There is also potential for a Double Gameweek to be added into the mix, with postponed ties against Leeds United (a) and Burnley (h) still to be rearranged.

As for Coutinho, it’s difficult to gauge his fitness levels from a 22-minute run-out, and because of that, it is by no means certain that he starts against Everton on Saturday. However, it surely won’t be long before the Brazilian is locked into Gerrard’s 4-3-2-1 ‘Christmas tree’ formation, which is arguably the perfect set-up to get the most out of him. That’s because the system involves two number 10s rather than traditional wingers, which means Coutinho will have the freedom to drift infield and affect the game in more central areas.

Normally we preach a ‘wait and see’ policy with new signings to see how they bed in, but with Villa’s next run of fixtures of such an attractive nature, Coutinho could be an excellent differential.

JAY RODRIGUEZ

Who are the best budget FPL enablers for Gameweek 2 and beyond? 1
  • FPL ownership: 0.5%
  • Price: £5.2m
  • GW23-27 fixtures: ars | MUN | LIV | bha | cry

Following Chris Wood’s (£6.7m) surprise departure to Newcastle United last week, plus Maxwel Cornet’s (5.9m) ongoing involvement at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Burnley are woefully short of striking options.

As a result, budget forward Jay Rodriguez (£5.2m) will likely be tasked with spearheading the Clarets’ attack, which Sean Dyche touched on earlier this week:

“It’s not the perfect scenario, but it is what it is. I do believe in people having the chance, and Wood has been one of the mainstays, but now he’s gone, it opens up the next window.

We do want people to take on that challenge, and down the years I’ve believed in the players to do that, and I still believe in the players we’ve got here to take the challenge on.

Jay (Rodriguez) is a great servant to what it is, a fantastic pro, and we do believe in Jay. He’s been very unlucky this season with injuries and the timing of them, because he’d have played more football.” – Sean Dyche

Worryingly, Rodriguez’s last Premier League goal was 11 months ago, though it is worth noting that he has netted five in cup competitions this season, whilst his combined tally of 14 across the previous two campaigns does at least offer a bit of encouragement that he can deliver.

Notably, the Clarets’ schedule detailed above does underwhelm, with tough games against Arsenal (a), Manchester United (h), Liverpool (h) and Brighton and Hove Albion (a) up next. However, they also need to fit in five postponed matches – a trip to Aston Villa along with home games against Leicester City, Watford, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur – which means plenty of future Double Gameweeks.

Rodriguez has showed glimpses of his quality throughout his time at Burnley, and with so many out, could be the man who steps up.

  1. Buck The Trent
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    33 mins ago

    Alonso, Moura to Digne, Foden (-4), yay or nay ?

    Open Controls
    1. Buck The Trent
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Instead of Foden, I could also get Raphinha or Coutinho

      Open Controls
      1. Rochdale_Cowboy
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Raphina

        Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Is Alonso out worth the hit if Villa don't have a DGW? Moura to Foden or Raphinha only

      Open Controls
  2. Fpl_Ludwig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    29 mins ago

    What should i do with my team?

    Sanchez
    TAA - Cancelo - Ait nouri
    Bowen - Jota - Gray - Fernandes
    Antonio - Kane - King

    Bench: Pickford - Trossard - Emerson - pinnock

    1 FT 1,2 itb

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      - Trossard or Gray to Raphinha
      - Pinnock to Laporte

      Open Controls
      1. Boly Would
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Good options

        Open Controls
  3. Rochdale_Cowboy
    • 4 Years
    29 mins ago

    Play up Comoros

    Open Controls
  4. Gandalf
    • 11 Years
    28 mins ago

    So many options suddenly.. which 2 or 3 would you prioritise getting in?

    A. Raphinha
    B. Digne
    C. Coutinho
    D. Watkins
    E. De Bruyne / Foden
    F. Bruno

    Open Controls
    1. pwill40
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      25 mins ago

      D&F

      Open Controls
    2. waltzingmatildas
      • 11 Years
      22 mins ago

      A and E, unless there are doubles

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 3 Years
        20 mins ago

        +1

        Open Controls
        1. NorCal Villan
            4 mins ago

            +2

            Open Controls
            1. Oles Brummser
              • 1 Year
              just now

              +3

              Open Controls
      2. Gizzachance
        • 7 Years
        22 mins ago

        A D

        Open Controls
      3. Boly Would
        • 5 Years
        20 mins ago

        AE

        Open Controls
      4. Camzy
        • 11 Years
        16 mins ago

        City because of this week's captaincy.

        Open Controls
    3. pwill40
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      28 mins ago

      would you wildcard this lot?

      Ramsdale / Sanchez
      Keane / Cancelo / Shaw / TAA / Rudiger
      Son / Soucek / Bowen / Grealish / Odegaard
      Antonio / Watkins / Jesus

      1FT??

      Open Controls
      1. Rochdale_Cowboy
        • 4 Years
        21 mins ago

        Put a team out this weekend, the wc

        Open Controls
        1. Rochdale_Cowboy
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          *then

          Open Controls
        2. pwill40
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          thanks

          Open Controls
      2. waltzingmatildas
        • 11 Years
        20 mins ago

        Hmm, possibly not this week, but it's close

        Open Controls
      3. Tonyawesome69
        • 3 Years
        16 mins ago

        Take a - 4 son and Jesus out

        Open Controls
      4. Camzy
        • 11 Years
        12 mins ago

        I'd WC that for sure. Get KdB (c) with enough money ITB > Salah.

        Open Controls
      5. Bertonian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        10 mins ago

        Defo WC for me with a placeholder for Salah transfer next week

        Open Controls
      6. Mutter's Munters
          10 mins ago

          I would, maybe next week yeah

          Open Controls
        • House Frey Wedding Planner
          • 3 Years
          6 mins ago

          Ride it out for the next gw then WC when Salah comes back

          Open Controls
          1. NorCal Villan
              just now

              I count 6 that I think need to go

              Open Controls
        • waltzingmatildas
          • 11 Years
          26 mins ago

          Which is better?
          A) laporte, foden, jota
          B) ait-nouri, kdb, gray

          Open Controls
          1. Gizzachance
            • 7 Years
            24 mins ago

            A

            Open Controls
          2. Rochdale_Cowboy
            • 4 Years
            24 mins ago

            A

            Open Controls
          3. pwill40
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            23 mins ago

            A

            Open Controls
          4. waltzingmatildas
            • 11 Years
            22 mins ago

            OK cheers guys. I think there's a fear kdb goes off like Bruno does and I miss out!

            Open Controls
            1. Baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              16 mins ago

              I will C KdB this week. Can't you find another way?

              Open Controls
              1. waltzingmatildas
                • 11 Years
                9 mins ago

                The other way would be to lose Ronaldo....

                Open Controls
                1. Baps hunter
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  8 mins ago

                  What's stopping you?

                  Open Controls
                  1. waltzingmatildas
                    • 11 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Hmm.....what is stopping me.....?!

                    Open Controls
          5. Camzy
            • 11 Years
            16 mins ago

            A by a mile. KdB is really overrated as an FPL asset.

            Open Controls
            1. Mutter's Munters
                6 mins ago

                You would captain him this week no? 😉

                Open Controls
              • Baps hunter
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                6 mins ago

                I partly disagree. He seems to be finding his form after difficult period and has been getting good returns lately. MCI is free scoring team and KdB with his set pieces gets usually at least something. I also like their fixtures.

                Open Controls
              • waltzingmatildas
                • 11 Years
                just now

                Hmm, I'm not sure I agree with that. I guess it's whether he is worth 4 mil over foden

                Open Controls
            2. Baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              9 mins ago

              Laporte has to be rotation risk this week after so many consecutive starts, Foden has been trolling for very long time and when Salah is back Jota will share minutes with Firmino.

              Open Controls
              1. waltzingmatildas
                • 11 Years
                just now

                So you like B?

                Open Controls
          6. Kun Tozser
            • 6 Years
            26 mins ago

            Which games look most in doubt this week?

            Open Controls
            1. Rochdale_Cowboy
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Arsenal v Burnley...el-cancello!

              Open Controls
          7. Kodap
            • 4 Years
            22 mins ago

            Rudiger > Digne
            &
            Bilva > Raphina

            For a -4, thoughts?

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Just the Raphinha move

              Open Controls
          8. FCSB
            • 5 Years
            22 mins ago

            DDG
            Alonso TAA Cancelo
            Maddison Jota Bowen Bilva
            Ronaldo King Antonio

            Foster Gray Dawson Livramento

            1FT, 3.8itb

            Assuming no DGW23 then:

            Bilva >> Foden, and likely (C)

            Good plan? Or something else?

            Thanks

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Move is fine

              Open Controls
          9. Sgt Frank Drebin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            22 mins ago

            Now I know how people with Havertz captain felt like...

            Open Controls
            1. House Frey Wedding Planner
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Havertz captain burned more because most others captained Salah who hauled big that week.

              Only a small % had Bruno as captain

              Open Controls
          10. THFC4LIFE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            22 mins ago

            Who would you bench from these 3 lads?

            Antonio
            ESR
            Maddison

            Open Controls
            1. waltzingmatildas
              • 11 Years
              14 mins ago

              ESR

              Open Controls
            2. Tonyawesome69
              • 3 Years
              14 mins ago

              Antonio

              Open Controls
              1. Tonyawesome69
                • 3 Years
                9 mins ago

                Actually maybe ESR with Partey back on the bench tonight

                Open Controls
                1. Finding Timo
                  • 1 Year
                  6 mins ago

                  You thinking ESr benched then?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Tonyawesome69
                    • 3 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Maybe, depends how they get on tonight but Arteta could revert back to his usual team at the weekend

                    Ramsdale
                    Tomiyasu White Gabriel Tierney
                    Lokonga Partey
                    Saka Ode Martinelli
                    Laca

                    Open Controls
                    1. Finding Timo
                      • 1 Year
                      just now

                      Yeh good point

                      Open Controls
            3. Finding Timo
              • 1 Year
              13 mins ago

              Antonio

              Open Controls
          11. _Ninja_
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            20 mins ago

            Best move here? 1FT

            A. Alonso to Laporte
            B. Gray to Raph
            C. Bruno to KDB

            DDG
            TAA Cancelo Alonso
            Bruno Bowen Jota Gray
            King Antonio Ronaldo

            Steele Gallagher Coufal Livra

            Open Controls
            1. Baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              10 mins ago

              C

              Open Controls
            2. Tonyawesome69
              • 3 Years
              6 mins ago

              All 3 are good moves. Depends if you want KDB for captaincy

              Open Controls
            3. Magic Zico
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              6 mins ago

              This week B. Longer term A.

              Open Controls
            4. GreenAmberRed
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Not a fan of any tbh, but A out of those.

              Open Controls
          12. Rochdale_Cowboy
            • 4 Years
            18 mins ago

            A or b

            Open Controls
          13. magnet
            • 6 Years
            16 mins ago

            Adam Idah, 4.9m striker, now starting every game, thank me later

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 3 Years
              13 mins ago

              As a cheaper 3rd FWD for the bench, he is worth considering alongside Broja but I wouldn't waste a FT unless downgrading for funds

              Open Controls
            2. Milkman Bruno
              • 1 Year
              13 mins ago

              Lol

              Open Controls
            3. Mutter's Munters
                12 mins ago

                Word

                Open Controls
                1. NorCal Villan
                    just now

                    The bird is the word

                    Open Controls
                2. Baps hunter
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  I am actually planning to get him as my 8th attacker. Kane to him allows formation change, getting Salah and upgrades elsewhere. Yet, BB is an issue but if I leave it late, may take -4 to upgrade him.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Baps hunter
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    just now

                    Would feel wrong to have Norwich as my selected team and not have a single Nor player during the whole season 😉

                    Open Controls
              • Morse
                • 7 Years
                14 mins ago

                Hi all. Any suggestions with what I should be doing before tomorrow's deadline?

                Ramsdale/Sanchez
                Cancelo/TAA/Cash/Lamptey/White
                Son/Jota/Bernardo/Bowen/Gallagher
                Kane/Watkins/Dennis

                2FT £0.0m. What do you think my priorities should be?

                Open Controls
                1. Tonyawesome69
                  • 3 Years
                  8 mins ago

                  Son and Bernardo out

                  Open Controls
                2. GE
                  • 5 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  Son -> Foden/Raphinha

                  Open Controls
                3. Morse
                  • 7 Years
                  just now

                  Thanks for the reassurance. Son out was my first thought and I've been tempted to get Raphinha back ever since I transferred him out!

                  Open Controls
              • Scots Gooner
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                14 mins ago

                Considering Son to Raphinha or Coutinho. Maybe Son/Gray -> Raphinha/Coutinho for -4?

                Open Controls
                1. Tonyawesome69
                  • 3 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Just Son to Raphinha

                  Open Controls
                  1. GE
                    • 5 Years
                    just now

                    This

                    Open Controls
              • George James
                • 7 Years
                11 mins ago

                If no DGW announced who would you start?

                A) Gray

                B) Ramsey

                Open Controls
                1. GE
                  • 5 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  A

                  Open Controls
                2. Finding Timo
                  • 1 Year
                  3 mins ago

                  A

                  Open Controls
                3. Tonyawesome69
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  B

                  Open Controls
              • GE
                • 5 Years
                10 mins ago

                1) Gray -> Raphinha
                2) Gray -> Foden
                3) Bachmann -> Foster (boring, but Ramsdale blanks soon)
                4) Save

                (1FT, 5.4 itb)

                Ramsdale
                TAA/Cancelo/Dias
                Jota/Maddison/Bowen/Gray
                Ronaldo/Antonio/Dennis

                Bench: Bachmann, Dawson, Reguilon, Brownhill

                Open Controls
                1. Tonyawesome69
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  Deal with the blank when it comes. Both Raphinha and Foden are good options. Difficult to split them though

                  Open Controls
              • Fintroy
                • 1 Year
                10 mins ago

                What are the chances of Burnley requesting their latest postponed game before tomorrow's deadline ? - need to consider shipping out arsenal players, thanks

                Open Controls
                1. Tonyawesome69
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  Burnely are expected to get some players back for the weekend. Presser is tomorrow

                  Open Controls
                2. NateDog
                  • 1 Year
                  just now

                  Considering they requested to postpone the Watford game less than 48hrs before it and this game isn't far off 48 hours after the deadline I'd say we won't know until after

                  Open Controls
              • balint84
                • 5 Years
                8 mins ago

                Captain Jota, Kane or Ederson?

                Open Controls
                1. Tonyawesome69
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  Jota

                  Open Controls
              • Lindelol
                • 3 Years
                6 mins ago

                Salah on Bench in Liverpool vs Arsenal.

                Open Controls
              • Jimjam
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                5 mins ago

                I've held Salah so far as I had fires to put out. At this stage is it worth continuing to hold, or transferring out for KDB?

                Open Controls
                1. NateDog
                  • 1 Year
                  1 min ago

                  Hold, he'll be back next week

                  Open Controls
                2. Tonyawesome69
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  Salah likely to be back in GW24.

                  Open Controls
              • Pep Roulette
                • 4 Years
                2 mins ago

                Save FT & GTG? 3.5 ITB

                Ramsdale
                TAA Cancelo Cash
                Jota Foden Bowen Bilva
                Ronaldo(C) Antonio King

                Foster Ramsey Dalot Coufal

                Open Controls
                1. Tonyawesome69
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  I would bench Bernardo for Ramsey

                  Open Controls

