In-form Robertson an appealing FPL differential for Gameweek 23 and beyond

Gameweek 23 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is almost upon us, which gives us an opportunity to have a look at some more differential options.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Liverpool, Aston Villa and Burnley, who we think have the potential to make an impact.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

ANDREW ROBERTSON

FPL ownership : 3.2%

: 3.2% Price : £7.0m

: £7.0m GW23-27 fixtures: cry | LEI | bur | NOR | –

Andrew Robertson (£7.0m) has blanked just once across his last seven Premier League appearances, yet is still owned by just 3.2% of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

During that time, the Scot has produced one goal, five assists and 10 bonus points, plus four clean sheets, averaging 7.9 points per match.

His ability to create has caught the eye, too.

Since Gameweek 13, Robertson ranks amongst the top three defenders per 90 minutes for chances created, big chances created and crosses, whilst his 2.26 expected assists (xA) tally is only bettered by team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.4m). There isn’t a great deal of goal threat on offer, with just four shots in the box registered, though it is worth noting that his 34 penalty box touches are at least eight more than any other backline option.

Liverpool’s forthcoming schedule offers further encouragement that he can continue producing, with this weekend’s trip to Crystal Palace followed by appealing ties against Leicester City (h), Burnley (a) and Norwich City (h). Robertson’s share of set-pieces could be key here, too, with the Eagles, plus Brendan Rodgers’ side, both vulnerable defending dead-ball situations at times this season.

Robertson’s recent form suggests he can be an effective differential for that run, and perhaps even stake a claim to be the third-best Liverpool option behind Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) and Alexander-Arnold going forwards.

PHILIPPE COUTINHO

FPL ownership : 5.5%

: 5.5% Price : £7.0m

: £7.0m GW23-27 fixtures: eve | LEE | new | WAT | bha

Despite Philippe Coutinho’s (£7.0m) ownership already surpassing our usual 5% differential threshold, we’re making an exception this week, due to the Brazilian’s impact off the bench against Manchester United in Double Gameweek 22.

The playmaker’s goalscoring cameo swung the tie in Aston Villa’s favour, ahead of an appealing run of fixtures which gives Steven Gerrard’s side a real opportunity to build some momentum. There is also potential for a Double Gameweek to be added into the mix, with postponed ties against Leeds United (a) and Burnley (h) still to be rearranged.

As for Coutinho, it’s difficult to gauge his fitness levels from a 22-minute run-out, and because of that, it is by no means certain that he starts against Everton on Saturday. However, it surely won’t be long before the Brazilian is locked into Gerrard’s 4-3-2-1 ‘Christmas tree’ formation, which is arguably the perfect set-up to get the most out of him. That’s because the system involves two number 10s rather than traditional wingers, which means Coutinho will have the freedom to drift infield and affect the game in more central areas.

Normally we preach a ‘wait and see’ policy with new signings to see how they bed in, but with Villa’s next run of fixtures of such an attractive nature, Coutinho could be an excellent differential.

JAY RODRIGUEZ

FPL ownership : 0.5%

: 0.5% Price : £5.2m

: £5.2m GW23-27 fixtures: ars | MUN | LIV | bha | cry

Following Chris Wood’s (£6.7m) surprise departure to Newcastle United last week, plus Maxwel Cornet’s (5.9m) ongoing involvement at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Burnley are woefully short of striking options.

As a result, budget forward Jay Rodriguez (£5.2m) will likely be tasked with spearheading the Clarets’ attack, which Sean Dyche touched on earlier this week:

“It’s not the perfect scenario, but it is what it is. I do believe in people having the chance, and Wood has been one of the mainstays, but now he’s gone, it opens up the next window. We do want people to take on that challenge, and down the years I’ve believed in the players to do that, and I still believe in the players we’ve got here to take the challenge on. Jay (Rodriguez) is a great servant to what it is, a fantastic pro, and we do believe in Jay. He’s been very unlucky this season with injuries and the timing of them, because he’d have played more football.” – Sean Dyche

Worryingly, Rodriguez’s last Premier League goal was 11 months ago, though it is worth noting that he has netted five in cup competitions this season, whilst his combined tally of 14 across the previous two campaigns does at least offer a bit of encouragement that he can deliver.

Notably, the Clarets’ schedule detailed above does underwhelm, with tough games against Arsenal (a), Manchester United (h), Liverpool (h) and Brighton and Hove Albion (a) up next. However, they also need to fit in five postponed matches – a trip to Aston Villa along with home games against Leicester City, Watford, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur – which means plenty of future Double Gameweeks.

Rodriguez has showed glimpses of his quality throughout his time at Burnley, and with so many out, could be the man who steps up.

