Dugout Discussion January 22

Southampton v Man City team news: Dias returns in Guardiola’s only change

The final Premier League match of the day sees Southampton play host to Manchester City.

Kick-off at the St Mary’s Stadium is at 17:30 GMT.

Pep Guardiola has kept his tinkering to a minimum for the Saturday night match, with Ruben Dias replacing John Stones in his one and only change from the side that defeated Chelsea last weekend.

Ralph Hasenhuttl make three alterations following Southampton’s defeat at Wolves, with Kyle Walker-Peters, Stuart Armstong and Che Adams coming into the side.

Lyanco, Nathan Tella and Ibrahima Diallo make way for the hosts as the Saints’ head coach seemingly returns to his trusty 4-2-2-2 set-up after a dalliance with a wing-back system in recent weeks.

Most of the interest from a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) perspective focuses on City assets, unsurprisingly, with the ownership figures within the top 10k (taken from LiveFPL) listed below:

Armando Broja is owned by not far off 8% of managers in the top 10k but 95% of those bosses have benched him this week.

GAMEWEEK 23 LINE-UPS

Southampton XI: Forster, Walker-Peters, Salisu, Bednarek, Perraud, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong, Redmond, Adams, Broja.

Subs: Caballero, Valery, Lyanco, Stephens, Elyounoussi, Walcott, Diallo, Long, A. Armstrong.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodri, Silva, De Bruyne, Sterling, Grealish, Foden.

Subs: Carson, Slicker, Stones, Ake, Gundogan, Jesus, Fernandinho, McAtee, Wilson-Esbrand.

  1. Original - Wolves Ay We
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    The arrogance over the last few days where people thought a CS was guaranteed for Man City was astounding, and I'm a Cancelo owner.

    
    1. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Never thought that, actively discouraged people from captaining him, that said king and Dennis haven’t exactly done much better

      
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      There was about 40-45% chance for CS. Taking a hit to get Laporte and benching Cash failed. These things just happen.

      
  2. AARON-1
      6 mins ago

      "Pep Guardiola is gesturing furiously on the touchline."
      BBC sport page.
      I bet he is. Maybe he triple captained KDB 😉

      
    • My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Broja 1st on my bench

      
      1. thegaffer82
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        Oh no. What will you do without his 2 points?

        
    • BrockLanders
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Dalots 9 is gonna be monstrous this GW

      
      1. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        Rival has him, thankfully he also has Dennis (c) and took a -8 this week

        
        1. stuck in a dream 🙂
            just now

            now that's a full effect of this gw......

            
        2. Paulo67
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 min ago

          I have him two. Sitting deep on my bench! The only player returning for me sits on the bench! Story of my season so far!

          
      2. james 101
        • 9 Years
        6 mins ago

        Lovely work even if it was offside

        
      3. PartyTime
          5 mins ago

          City playing with no passion on the pitch. Pep needs to make changes

          
          1. james 101
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Get Foden and Bernardo off

            (My rival has both)

            
        • Milkman Bruno
          • 1 Year
          5 mins ago

          2-0 Broja!! Flag up but will be close

          
          1. Milkman Bruno
            • 1 Year
            1 min ago

            Actually no now that close at all

            
            1. Milkman Bruno
              • 1 Year
              just now

              *not that

              
        • BobB
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          5 mins ago

          Will they ever change these ridiculous late flags!

          
        • My heart goes Salalalalah
          • 5 Years
          5 mins ago

          No onementioning Broja Goal. VAR. Offside. Millimetres

          
        • The_FF_King
          • 9 Years
          4 mins ago

          Wow look at the guy on that chin

          
          1. Milkman Bruno
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Lol 😆

            
        • Echoes
          • 1 Year
          4 mins ago

          Bottomed

          Who's looking to quit FPL and go open a bar in the Bahamas?

          
          1. james 101
            • 9 Years
            3 mins ago

            I am planning to move there in the next few years. Kind of

            
            1. james 101
              • 9 Years
              just now

              (Exumas)

              
          2. stuck in a dream 🙂
              2 mins ago

              nothing else to do here....

              
              1. james 101
                • 9 Years
                just now

                Where are you?

                
            • Original - Wolves Ay We
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              1 min ago

              Another bar, aren't there 353 already there? 😉

              
              1. james 101
                • 9 Years
                just now

                I see no issue therein

                
          3. Top Lad Dakes.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            2 mins ago

            Foden and Cancelo GI needed drastically to reach double digits this GW lol

            
            1. Gudjohnsen
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Everyone owns Cancelo so hardly matters.

              
          4. thegaffer82
            • 10 Years
            2 mins ago

            Thank god I didn’t take a hit this week!
            I’d be on 2 points if I did.

            I genuinely think this could be my lowest ever score for a GW… even worse than when the ‘beast from the East’ caused havoc to the PL schedule and multiple games were called off at the last minute and I had about 6 players playing one week

            
          5. Sun Jihai
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 min ago

            Broja still seems like the best budget forward to get at 5.2m. Fixtures look good soon too.

            
            1. thegaffer82
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Sold him for Dennis 🙂

              
            2. Steve The Spud
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Nailed on my wc, 5.2 is crazy cheap

              
            3. fantasist
              • 11 Years
              just now

              Yep, but Dennis is probably the most captainable budget forward

              
          6. Do I Not Like Orange
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Surely nobody is actually doing well this GW? Only really Digne who's moderately popular who's scored highly so far.

            
          7. EL tridente
            • 4 Years
            just now

            I feel like City often have problems with Southampton or is it just me?

            

