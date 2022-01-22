Southampton v Man City team news: Dias returns in Guardiola’s only change

The final Premier League match of the day sees Southampton play host to Manchester City.

Kick-off at the St Mary’s Stadium is at 17:30 GMT.

Pep Guardiola has kept his tinkering to a minimum for the Saturday night match, with Ruben Dias replacing John Stones in his one and only change from the side that defeated Chelsea last weekend.

Ralph Hasenhuttl make three alterations following Southampton’s defeat at Wolves, with Kyle Walker-Peters, Stuart Armstong and Che Adams coming into the side.

Lyanco, Nathan Tella and Ibrahima Diallo make way for the hosts as the Saints’ head coach seemingly returns to his trusty 4-2-2-2 set-up after a dalliance with a wing-back system in recent weeks.

Most of the interest from a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) perspective focuses on City assets, unsurprisingly, with the ownership figures within the top 10k (taken from LiveFPL) listed below:

Armando Broja is owned by not far off 8% of managers in the top 10k but 95% of those bosses have benched him this week.

GAMEWEEK 23 LINE-UPS

Southampton XI: Forster, Walker-Peters, Salisu, Bednarek, Perraud, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong, Redmond, Adams, Broja.

Subs: Caballero, Valery, Lyanco, Stephens, Elyounoussi, Walcott, Diallo, Long, A. Armstrong.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodri, Silva, De Bruyne, Sterling, Grealish, Foden.

Subs: Carson, Slicker, Stones, Ake, Gundogan, Jesus, Fernandinho, McAtee, Wilson-Esbrand.

