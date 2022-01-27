194
Have your say in the latest Fantasy Football Scout surveys

We at Fantasy Football Scout are always keen to hear feedback and learn from our site readers, podcast listeners and YouTube viewers, so we’ve put together another mid-season survey for you to have your say.

You might remember the end-of-season survey that we carried out before the start of 2021/22. We were delighted to get over 1,000 responses to that, and it’s been absolutely crucial in helping us move things forward and to see where we stand.

Following up on that, we’d greatly appreciate it if you could spare 15 minutes or so filling by filling out this latest min-questionnaire which can be accessed by clicking here.

Separately, if you’ve used the Fantasy Football Scout Transfer Planner since its implementation a few months ago, there’s a separate survey for that here. This one will take less than five minutes to complete.

Thanks again for your feedback and time but most of all your continued support of the site.

194 Comments
  Ronnies
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    6 Years
    52 mins ago

    RMWC;

    DDG
    TAA Cancelo Digne
    Salah Bruno Bowen Foden
    Watkins Antonio Broja

    Foster Ramsey Ail Nouri Cucurellla

    Cucurella is there for the double in GW25.
    Plan is to move Bruno to Son when Spurs double.

    Thoughts ?
    Cheers.

    Open Controls
    BHA_Seagull
      4 Years
      35 mins ago

      solid looking team - do you have both FH's?
      I'm weighing up a WC against a - 4

      Open Controls
      Ronnies
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        6 Years
        19 mins ago

        I've used 1 of the FH's.

        Debating who to keep out of Jota and Foden. What you think ?
        I own TAA, Salah, Jota, Cancelo and Foden

        Open Controls
        Bucket Man
          3 Years
          11 mins ago

          I've got a similar WC draft. Have 2FHS but don't really want to use in GW27 so can't decide on Foden or Jota. Think Foden too much of a rotation risk but people saying Jota may have less game time now.

          Open Controls
        Crazy Train
          10 Years
          3 mins ago

          I'd stick with Jota personally, simply because I can't be doing with the Foden rotation ball ache

          Open Controls
          Bucket Man
            3 Years
            2 mins ago

            No that's my thought the only thing is it means I get a team out for GW27 and I have Broja as cover but no sure I risk it. Thanks

            Open Controls
    tommo-uk-
      9 Years
      14 mins ago

      I have similar wc draft at the minute, leaning towards eduoard over Antonio due to already having Bowen from WHU. Free up a bit of cash aswell for any future transfers.

      Open Controls
      Bucket Man
        3 Years
        6 mins ago

        I've done this too. Antonio has looked leggy too and Palace fixtures long term better.

        Open Controls
        tommo-uk-
          9 Years
          2 mins ago

          Agreed, I went a while without Antonio after his crazy start but brought him back in for the fixture turn. For me he just doesnt look like having a haul left in him. Apart from the week after i take him out (obviously).

          Open Controls
    tommo-uk-
      9 Years
      11 mins ago

      Another option dependent on Salah return would be to have KDB in there and then switch him out for Salah if his return is delayed due to AFCON progress and potential rest to recover.

      Open Controls
      Bucket Man
        3 Years
        6 mins ago

        This is me at the minute with KDB likely Salah.

        DDG, Foster
        TAA, Cancelo, Digne, Webster, Williams
        Salah, Bruno, Jota, Bowen, Rapha
        Watkins, Edouard, Broja

        Open Controls
        GRIMANDI [formerly boring M…
          10 Years
          1 min ago

          Really dont like Antonio as an option after this GW. He has no doubles & no form + being flogged for Jamaica this week

          Open Controls
  BHA_Seagull
    4 Years
    47 mins ago

    chances Bruno rises before the deadline ends?

    Open Controls
    tommo-uk-
      9 Years
      just now

      high chance in my opinion. Usually the case during peak WC uses and that DGW will appeal to even more managers now.

      Open Controls
  HD7
    4 Years
    47 mins ago

    Have Ronaldo in the team.
    Question is who to buy from KDB Salah or Bruno for next Gws?

    Currently the plan is to WC28.

    Open Controls
    Cruyff's Eleven
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Depends if you are protecting or chasing rank I think.

      Salah over Bruno over KDB in terms of damage to your OR if not owned.

      Open Controls
      HD7
        4 Years
        just now

        Im thinking from the perspective who gets most pts in the next GWs?

        So If Salah is in the final, I think Bruno is the man to go

        Open Controls
  Cheeky Onion
    4 Years
    46 mins ago

    Which 3 to bench?
    A) Reguilon (SOU)
    B) White (wol)
    C) Coufal (WAT)
    D) Silva (BRE)
    E) Martinelli (wol)
    F) Dennis (whu)

    Who to Capitan:
    1) Cancelo (BRE)
    2) TAA (LEI)
    3) Bowen (WAT)
    4) Foden (BRE)
    5) Ronaldo (bur)

    On ABE for Bench and between 1 & 3 for Capitan

    Open Controls
    Bucket Man
      3 Years
      15 mins ago

      ABC. Play the attackers for me

      Open Controls
      Cheeky Onion
        4 Years
        5 mins ago

        Unfortunately can't bench all 3 defenders

        Open Controls
        Bucket Man
          3 Years
          1 min ago

          Bench D play C. Would captain Bowen

          Open Controls
  King Kohli
    9 Years
    41 mins ago

    Would you consider a -8 spread across gw 24 and gw 25 to get to this bench for BB?

    Sanchez Maupay Dalot Cucurella

    Open Controls
    HD7
      4 Years
      31 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    mcsteely
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      12 Years
      9 mins ago

      If you are spending -8 to get out a valid BB then it reduces the impact of the BB by 8 points before you've even started. These guys would need to get you 22 points to make it worth it. I don't think they will get you 22 points.

      Open Controls
  TheTinman
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    6 Years
    35 mins ago

    It's not possible that any other teams will blank in GW27 other than those that we know about right?

    Open Controls
    mcsteely
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      12 Years
      10 mins ago

      Correct, it looks unlikely any more blanks will drop in for 27

      Open Controls
    Black Knights
      9 Years
      6 mins ago

      There can always be a COVID outbreak. At the moment, the blanks are caused by the League Cup final so if nothing else happens, the fixtures are set.

      Open Controls
  Crazy Train
    10 Years
    29 mins ago

    With a lot of WC activity in this window I am interested to know what peoples GK plans and strategies are.

    I myself am weighing up whether to WC and currently have Ramsdale (whom I bought in at 4.5) with Gunn reserve. DDG is tempting with their fixtures (and the DGW). However given the value that I have in Ramsdale I am looking at holding and doing Gunn > Sanchez as a plan B. Brighton have a DGW also and the rotation with Arsenal looks quite good for the remainder.

    Open Controls
    Bucket Man
      3 Years
      25 mins ago

      I'd like to afford Ramsdale and Sanchez but with the rest of the squad I want think I may have DDG. Suppose he is more nailed then Dalot who would then be my United defender

      Open Controls
    TheTinman
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 Years
      24 mins ago

      I would be looking at Pope personally just for pure volume. But I plan on WCing around 30 so will see.

      I'm bringing in Sanchez to rotate with Ramsdale next week till 31-33ish wildcard

      Open Controls
    Black Knights
      9 Years
      4 mins ago

      I'm going Sanchez and DDG until DDG doubles, then changing him to whoever hits DGW periods (Pope/Ramsdale).

      Open Controls
  g40steve
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 Years
    28 mins ago

    Any update from FFS or FPL about the hacks?

    Rover mentions on previous page 4000 so far all add to the 'I got hacked league'!

    Open Controls
  dshv
    4 Years
    25 mins ago

    Gw24 ronaldo maddison -> salah broja 2ft
    Gw25 son -> bruno 1ft

    Yes or no

    Open Controls
    mcsteely
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      12 Years
      11 mins ago

      Yeah I like it. Good plan

      Open Controls
  Ajax Hamsterdam
    7 Years
    24 mins ago

    Can I "survive" 2 weeks without Salah ??

    Open Controls
    dshv
      4 Years
      22 mins ago

      Hahahaha same dilemma for me.. but it's hard to predict.. maybe yes but it's against poor opponents

      Open Controls
    JBG
      3 Years
      22 mins ago

      Million dollar question that.

      Open Controls
    mcsteely
      Fantasy
      • 12 Years
      12 mins ago

      Yes potentially, who would you be captaining in his place? If you have a couple of good captain options then it might be worth it

      Open Controls
  11. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    19 mins ago

    Liverpool out for revenge on Leicester

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Hopefully without Salah haha.

      Open Controls
      1. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        I guess if they win the quarter final then maybe I could see that but if they get knocked out then now way, he’ll have 11 days to get back to England and rest

        Open Controls
  12. mcsteely
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    12 mins ago

    I'm not thrilled about the DGW as only have DDG, and don't really want to destroy my team for Brighton or Utd options.

    I already have KDB, want to prioritise getting Salah over Fernandes, and not interested in Ronaldo.

    Reckon it is a valid approach to avoid Man U attackers altogether?

    Open Controls
    1. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      I think so, Brighton are a solid outfit who rarely concede more than 1 goal, in fact they’ve only conceded more than 1 5 times this season and those include city and Liverpool

      Saints are bad on their but we need to remember this is still a generally mis firing United side

      I’m on wc so will include Bruno but if think you’ll be fine without

      Open Controls
  13. jonnybhoy
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    Thinking of wildcarding this week with a view to bench boosting in GW25. Thoughts on below:

    DDG Sanchez
    TAA Cancelo Digne Kilman Dalot
    Salah Jota Bruno Bowen Ramsey
    Watkins Eduoard Maupay

    Have exact cash to do this right now?

    Open Controls
    1. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      Very similar to my wildcard team except I have

      Antonio instead of Watkins
      Broja instead of Maupay
      Webster instead of kilman

      I’m optimistic about the plan for now. Also want to bench boost in 25

      Open Controls
      1. GRIMANDI [formerly boring M…
        • 10 Years
        just now

        At a loss why anyone would WC Antonio. Granted this week looks good. But he has no double and horrible form. Plus playing for Jamica while most are resting

        Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Not sure why you'd target GW25 as a BB week. There will be better.

      Open Controls
    3. mcsteely
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      Looks good. Can you get another Brighton defender in there? Lamptey in for Kilman?

      Open Controls
  14. mcsteely
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    6 mins ago

    With the number of fixtures to rearrange it might turn out that all 20 teams play twice in GW36 so you could get out a full team of doubles and a strong BB without even trying

    Open Controls
  15. AM9
      just now

      It will hurt getting rid of the greatest player of all time.. but is this crazy?

      GW24 Ronaldo and Gray -> Broja and Salah
      GW25 KDB (likely rest imo) and Dennis to Maupay and Bruno C?

      Thanks all!.

      Open Controls

