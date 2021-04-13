245
Have your say in the Fantasy Football Scout survey

As the Premier League season enters the final straight, we are asking Fantasy Football Scout site users to take part in our first major survey.

We are committed to creating industry-leading content now and in the future, so we want to identify what we’re doing well, what could be improved and what we could do more or less of, across our various channels.

This survey is your chance to have a say on every aspect of the Fantasy Football Scout brand and should take around 20 to 30 minutes to complete.

TAKE THE FFS SURVEY HERE

As Members Strategy Manager for the site, I am personally overseeing this collection process. The importance of having a robust set of data to draw business conclusions from is something I feel is especially important.

Just to give a bit of background, I completed a PhD in Psychology four years ago, so I have always had a passion for research and data analysis. Up until recently, I was a market researcher for a range of different organisations across many industries. And, as you may know, I have been a member and contributor of Fantasy Football Scout for over ten years now and have recently joined the team in a full-time capacity.

Now that I have taken on this new role, finding out what you think of Fantasy Football Scout is at the heart of what I do.

The survey is completely anonymous, but if you would like to be entered into the draw to win one of five £50 Amazon vouchers, please make sure you provide your email address (on the first question) and fully complete the series of questions.

This is your chance to have a say about everything we do at Fantasy Football Scout and we greatly appreciate your time on this. Thank you.

TAKE THE FFS SURVEY HERE

Az Follow me on Twitter : @ffscout_az” Follow him on Twitter

  Lovren an elevator
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Any concerns over Lloris getting dropped??

    Open Controls
    Pep Roulette
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      What? Why?

      Open Controls
    Big Hands Barry
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Lol no

      Open Controls
  Pep Roulette
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Hey fam. Which one would you do?

    A. Alonso to TAA this week. Gundo to Trossard next week. (Play one of Gundo/Dunk/Watkins)

    B. Gundo to Trossard this week. Alonso to TAA next week. (Play Alonso)

    Open Controls
    FantasyHero
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Prob b

      Open Controls
  abunab
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Do I bring in Iheanacho for Bamford for a -4 hit?

      Quite fancy Patrick against Liverpool defence, but there is Iheanacho's form and West Brom. I have Vardy already but is the double up worth it for a -4 hit?

      Open Controls
      BurlingtonDriftersFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        I wouldn't - but looking at next week, it would be irritaing to lose all that value on both ends if you wait to do it then. Tough one.

        Open Controls
    Cheeto__Bandito
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Is there a better national team back 4 than France?

        Mendy, Hernandez, Varane, Mukiele/Pavard

        Kimpebe and Upa as backup cb also.

        Open Controls
        Daniel - When to BB?
          • 11 Years
          33 mins ago

          Spain ?

          Open Controls
        DavidBadWillie
            26 mins ago

            Mendy is an absolute flopper

            Open Controls
            Cheeto__Bandito
                22 mins ago

                Ferland not benjamin

                Open Controls
            Slitherene
              • 3 Years
              24 mins ago

              Cedric, Dias, Fonte, Cancelo?

              Open Controls
              Cheeto__Bandito
                  22 mins ago

                  Fonte is a no from me

                  Open Controls
            kysersosa
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 6 mins ago

              G2G?

              Martinez,
              TAA, Holding, Reguilon, Coady
              Salah, Moura, Bruno, Jota
              Nacho, Kane - TC

              1FT (looking to hold)
              0.4 ITB

              Open Controls
              Big Hands Barry
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 4 mins ago

                Nice

                Open Controls
            HD7
              • 4 Years
              59 mins ago

              Do you think Gundo will start next match from the leagues?

              From one side he hasnt started soon.
              But from he will probably start all other Cup matches...

              A) Gundo to Lingard (-4)
              B) Save and hope he hauls or Masuaku/Philips do sth from the bench

              Open Controls
              Powers106
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                1 min ago

                I did A for -4

                Open Controls
            bso
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              54 mins ago

              Which one to start from these three:
              Rudiger (have Mendy), Coufal, Holding
              Thanks!

              Open Controls
            Powers106
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              54 mins ago

              Who should I start in goal this week? I just can't decide, seems neither are ideal! Thanks!

              a) Martinez v MCI (H)
              b) Johnstone v LEI (A)

              Open Controls
              Better Call Raul
                • 1 Year
                51 mins ago

                Martinez

                Open Controls
              Magic Zico
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                49 mins ago

                A

                Open Controls
              Hiddenpaw
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                25 mins ago

                B

                Open Controls
              Forever In Our Shadow
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                just now

                A.

                Open Controls
            Better Call Raul
              • 1 Year
              53 mins ago

              A) Pepe -> Son, play Sterling (avl)

              B) Sterling -> Son, play Pepe (FUL)

              C) Pepe + Sterling -> Son + Salah (-4)

              Open Controls
              Magic Zico
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                8 mins ago

                C

                Open Controls
              tempest
                • 9 Years
                2 mins ago

                C

                Open Controls
              BurlingtonDriftersFC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                2 mins ago

                b now, maybe wait a bit on c?

                Open Controls
            Magic Zico
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              49 mins ago

              Would you do -12 for these moves (Martinez GK for BGW33):
              DDG Cresswell Gundo DCL > Lloris Pereira Son Iheanacho

              Open Controls
            beetlejuice
              • 3 Years
              48 mins ago

              Guys do you think Alonso or James will play vs City? I was thinking Tuchel plays Alonso vs weak teams where he needs to attack but it will be lot of Chillwell games in a row if he plays against City too. I don't see Alonso playing vs City though. On the other side I think James will play vs City and will be rested vs BHA. What do you reckon?

              Open Controls
              tempest
                • 9 Years
                3 mins ago

                I reckon James and Chil

                Open Controls
                beetlejuice
                  • 3 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  I think so too.

                  Open Controls
            MadeinIreland
              • 11 Years
              48 mins ago

              I'm 26 points behind leader in mini league. I have TC and he has FH left. Should I play TC on Kane this week knowing that he will make him captain or save it for another week and choose someone he won't have as Captain?

What would you do?

Thanks...

              What would you do?

              Thanks...

              Open Controls
              Indpush
                • 3 Years
                16 mins ago

                TC Kane

                Open Controls
              tempest
                • 9 Years
                15 mins ago

                26 is nothing. Get in Kane

                Open Controls
              Abraham & Cheese
                • 2 Years
                5 mins ago

                Go for it - play your game to get the most points that you can. Whatever score Kane gets, if he also captains him, you'll get 33% more points.... and the closer Kane gets to 26 points, the closer you'll be to closing that gap. An alternative would be to TC Son or different Spurs player, if you think they will more get points than Kane over the 2 games..

                Open Controls
              The Knights Template
                • 7 Years
                just now

                26pts is not that much given the time remaining. Kane is your best bet.

                Open Controls
            Abraham & Cheese
              • 2 Years
              47 mins ago

              Survey done. Man I really hope I passed!

              Open Controls
              The Knights Template
                • 7 Years
                1 min ago

                There will be a survey hall of fame spreadsheet shortly so you can see where you're ranked.

                Open Controls
            Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              47 mins ago

              Responded to Survey. Usability of it was good.

              Found out you could scroll up/down between previous/next questions buy accident. That was a good feature - just didn't know.

              Was so good I didn't have to do additional clicks to confirm my response on some questions.

              Open Controls
              The Knights Template
                • 7 Years
                3 mins ago

                You should develop a survey on the survey!

                Open Controls
                Hazz
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  1 min ago

                  😮

                  Open Controls
            tempest
              • 9 Years
              45 mins ago

              Any value in a BB this week? Last chip and all fit...

              Forster, Jota, Amartey and Vydra

              Open Controls
              Slitherene
                • 3 Years
                1 min ago

                Oh, no. Forster didn't have a nice game vs the baggies. Plus, they have an FA Cup tie. Mccarthy could get a shot in between the posts.

                Amartey might not start as he had a shocker and was substituted at HT.

                Vydra plays United.

                If Jota comes off the bench, not saying that is definitely gonna be the case you'll end up wasting your BB.

                Open Controls
            Ronnies
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              44 mins ago

              Is Shaw suspended for 2nd leg of Europa game on Thursday?

Cheers.

              Cheers.

              Open Controls
              Feed tha Sheep
                • 8 Years
                1 min ago

                Yes

                Open Controls
            Feed tha Sheep
              • 8 Years
              42 mins ago

              Inheancho

              A. DCL (has a DGW?)
              B. Bamford
              C. Don’t get him

              Open Controls
              1. Slitherene
                • 3 Years
                21 mins ago

                A

                Open Controls
              2. The Knights Template
                • 7 Years
                14 mins ago

                A

                Open Controls
              3. Aztec Kamara
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                12 mins ago

                Depends on your set up.
                I just did A as I’m going 352 so can play Nacho to 35 then start Bamford for the last 3.
                Difficult to be swayed by the double until it’s confirmed as could well be later on.

                Open Controls
              4. DA Minnion (In Bielsa we tr…
                • 8 Years
                3 mins ago

                A

                Open Controls
            16. Patio Kev
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              38 mins ago

              Enjoyed filling in the survey - took about 20 minutes. Really hope you publish some of the feedback and comments to see what the key themes are and then what if anything you decide to change to address them.

              Open Controls
              1. The Knights Template
                • 7 Years
                8 mins ago

                I'm about to climb a mountain so will do it later. Did they ask anything about the unfortunate gambling promotions?

                Open Controls
                1. Patio Kev
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  just now

                  They did ask about thoughts on the gambling article quality but you can give feedback on lots of the questions and at the end of anything else to add.

                  Personally I would rather lose any gambling articles all together even if that meant paying more for membership.

                  Open Controls
            17. Aztec Kamara
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              33 mins ago

              Currently have Martinez & Pope.
              Looking to replace Pope. It will be for a hit but I’m not concerned about that as whoever I bring in could easily pay it back by the end of the season. Just not sure who...

              A) Lloris - the obvious choice given the DGW but this option prices me out of Son>Salah for w33
              B) Leno - cheaper, but I don’t really trust Arsenal even with the fixtures
              C) Henderson - risky but I think he’ll keep his place so could be worth a punt
              D) -4 are you mad just play Martinez vs MCI
              E) Someone else I’ve overlooked?

              Open Controls
              1. BurlingtonDriftersFC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                28 mins ago

                D, but if your are insistent on getting rid, then B and hope for the best

                Open Controls
                1. Aztec Kamara
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Thanks

                  Open Controls
              2. DA Minnion (In Bielsa we tr…
                • 8 Years
                20 mins ago

                Just play Martinez.

                Open Controls
                1. Aztec Kamara
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Thanks

                  Open Controls
            18. Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              31 mins ago

              Best defender

              Open Controls
              1. Hazz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                just now

                Crap, doesn't like the less tha or equal to sign.

                Open Controls
            19. Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              27 mins ago

              Best defender up to 4.6m?
              - On Coufal currently
              - Would Masuaku or Dawson be better?
              - Others?

              Would play in GW33 ahead of Dallas & Dunk, although Dallas may come in anyway if Stones misses out.

              Open Controls
              1. DA Minnion (In Bielsa we tr…
                • 8 Years
                14 mins ago

                Veltman

                Open Controls
              2. DA Minnion (In Bielsa we tr…
                • 8 Years
                12 mins ago

                Why not play Dunk against Sheffield? They are worse than useless.

                Open Controls
                1. Hazz
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Sorry, I meant this GW, it GW33. I am definitely playing Dunk vs. SHU.

                  Open Controls
            20. jai1212
              • 7 Years
              19 mins ago

              If I had to replace Raphinha and DCL with 0.6 itb, who would be some punty picks. It's the last stage so just want to enjoy and take risks.

              A. Lingard and Nacho (this seems kinda template now)
              B ???

              Open Controls
              1. Patio Kev
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                5 mins ago

                How about ASM and Callum Wilson. About as punty as you can find. At least Newcastle won’t be on the beach for a while yet.

                Open Controls
                1. jai1212
                  • 7 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  what do you think about Wilson and Traore/Podence

                  Open Controls
            21. MidTableFantasy
              • 5 Years
              1 min ago

              Any word on DCL? Haven't seen any updates.

              Open Controls

