Have your say in the Fantasy Football Scout survey

As the Premier League season enters the final straight, we are asking Fantasy Football Scout site users to take part in our first major survey.

We are committed to creating industry-leading content now and in the future, so we want to identify what we’re doing well, what could be improved and what we could do more or less of, across our various channels.

This survey is your chance to have a say on every aspect of the Fantasy Football Scout brand and should take around 20 to 30 minutes to complete.

As Members Strategy Manager for the site, I am personally overseeing this collection process. The importance of having a robust set of data to draw business conclusions from is something I feel is especially important.

Just to give a bit of background, I completed a PhD in Psychology four years ago, so I have always had a passion for research and data analysis. Up until recently, I was a market researcher for a range of different organisations across many industries. And, as you may know, I have been a member and contributor of Fantasy Football Scout for over ten years now and have recently joined the team in a full-time capacity.

Now that I have taken on this new role, finding out what you think of Fantasy Football Scout is at the heart of what I do.

The survey is completely anonymous, but if you would like to be entered into the draw to win one of five £50 Amazon vouchers, please make sure you provide your email address (on the first question) and fully complete the series of questions.

This is your chance to have a say about everything we do at Fantasy Football Scout and we greatly appreciate your time on this. Thank you.

