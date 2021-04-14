256
Scout Network April 14

How many Spurs assets are the Scout Network considering for DGW32?

256 Comments
Fantasy Premier League managers are eyeing up Spurs assets this week as they are the only team to play twice in Double Gameweek 32.

José Mourinho’s men are joint-second among Premier League teams for scoring the most first goals in games, while they are worst in the division for number of goals conceded in the last 10 minutes.

What impact will that have on how we invest in their assets this week? We asked the Scout Network what they think…

FPL Experiment

How Spurs' FPL assets fared in their final match before Double Gameweek 32 7

Both Harry Kane (£11.7m) and Son Heung-min (£9.4m) will be in our team for Double Gameweek 32. Rotation is definitely a concern, with EFL Cup final on the horizon but Mourinho isn’t exactly blessed with a squad that allows him to rest his best players. And with Europa League qualification at risk, the simple fact is Tottenham need to win their league games, so I cannot see Son getting dropped, especially against  a side he scored four against earlier in the season. 

We won’t be going anywhere near the Spurs defence. Bizarrely, given that it’s a Mourinho team, this is the worst side for expected goals conceded in the last two games and one of those was against an injury ravaged Newcastle outfit.

FPL Experiment

FF Titans

Spurs’ Double Gameweek 32 fixtures genuinely create a headache for FPL managers. There is temptation to triple-up Spurs assets but they will immediately have a Blank Gameweek 33 afterwards. That said, their run-in is respectable, with home games against Sheffield United, Wolves and Aston Villa to come. 

Son and Kane are key for Double Gameweek 32, if managers want to triple-up then Lucas Moura (£6.6m) has started the last six games and has contributed three assists in his last four.

FF Titans

Fantasy Chat

Having Son Heung-Min (£9.4m) and Harry Kane (£11.7m) is as essential as it can get if you can afford to bench them in Gameweek 33 as their fixtures continue to be strong beyond that.

Personally I wouldn’t consider any other options given their blank in Gameweek 33 and the fact that many FPL managers still hold Manchester City assets in our squads and they also blank in Gameweek 33. Given Spurs’ poor defensive form and the amount of rotation in their backline, I wouldn’t look at any options in defence. Other options in attack are limited but Lucas Moura (£6.6m) who is in fine form is your best bet aside from Son and Kane. The season defining League Cup Final a few days after the Southampton game could mean rotation so managers should tread with caution.

Fantasy Chat – Kareem

El Statto

How Spurs' FPL assets fared in their final match before Double Gameweek 32 5

I’m going into the Spurs double with Son and Kane. I’m not too sure there is much value in going with a third attacker. Hugo Lloris (£5.6m) is the safest option in defence due to Mourinho’s rotation, especially with centre-backs, but playing Everton and Southampton I can see both scoring so gains could be minimal.

El Statto

FPL Nymfria

Heading into a Double Gameweek it’s always a good time to remind ourselves that this season, not many Double Gameweek players have delivered as promised. With that in mind, I think just owning one or at the most two Spurs assets will be enough.

I wouldn’t look much outside of Son and Kane, but if at this stage you want to have fun with it and add to them, then Moura, with his three assist in the last four Gameweeks, could be a nice differential.

FPL Nymfria

FPL Froggies

If your are chasing in your mini-leagues take a risk and go for three Spurs players. But it is worth considering that, you will probably have to take a minus-four in Blank Gameweek 33 to replace two of Spurs in their blank. For me I’ll be sticking with just Son and Kane.

If you are looking for a third then I would be avoiding the defence as they just aren’t keeping clean sheets, however if you have one I would hold. Moura seems to have the biggest potential, but Tanguy Ndombélé (£5.9m) would make a great differential pick.

FPL Froggies

What’s happening in the Scout Network?

Scout Network: Thinking ahead to the blank and double Gameweek in 18 and 19

Last week Sam from FPLFamily was joined on Scout The Gameweek by Grayham from FPL Focus. They looked back on Gameweek 30 and ahead to Gameweek 31. Next week Sam is joined by Pete and Dubs from FPL Side Net to review Gameweek 31 and look ahead to Gameweek 32.

FPL Nymfria – released her Gameweek Preview looking at her Wildcard options for Gameweek 31. She also shone a spotlight on some of the players picks to consider in the coming Gameweeks which you can watch here.

El Statto – The weekly Wildcard feature over on the Jumpers For Goalposts website has been proving really popular, as has their differential picks article. These two features have been really helpful for the community, as they deal with the key talking points of the FPL game.

FF Titans – Ahead of Matchday 10 in the UCL Fantasy game FF Titans have been focusing on differential and captain picks, with one eye especially on players who are more likely to progress to Matchday 11.

FPL Experiment – The new FPL Experiment podcast will be available Thursday morning.

FPLFroggies – FPL Podcast number 25 is available in French now.

How Spurs’ FPL assets fared in their final match before Double Gameweek 32

                You need to be logged in to post a comment.