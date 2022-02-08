480
Scout Picks February 8

FPL Gameweek 24 Scout Picks: Liverpool and Man City double-ups, no Salah

We have chosen our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Gameweek 24 ahead of today’s 18:15 GMT deadline.

We line up in a 4-4-2 formation and, as ever, are limited to an £83.0m budget for our starting XI.

Our four substitutes, meanwhile, are always picked from the budget/cheaper crop of players, not to serve as bench fodder but to give some alternative options who don’t cost as much as some of the names in our line-up.

GOALKEEPER

The best FPL goalkeepers for a Double Gameweek 22 Free Hit

Manchester United have laboured to just one clean sheet in their last six Premier League matches, conceding to the likes of Newcastle United, Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers. However, despite shut-outs being hard to come by, David de Gea (£5.3m) is still averaging 4.0 points per match during that time, having accumulated 31 saves, at least six more than any other goalkeeper. Notably, since Ralf Rangnick arrived, his 88.4% save percentage is only trumped by Nick Pope (£5.4m), who has played four fewer games, with his seven saves against Brentford, Aston Villa and Newcastle a prime example of just how crucial he is to the Red Devils. Opponents Burnley, meanwhile, have failed to find the back of the net in five of their last seven matches, scoring just two goals since the start of December.

DEFENDERS

Digne’s FPL potential evident in Aston Villa debut

Premium pair Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.5m) and Joao Cancelo (£7.1m) feature in the Scout Picks once again ahead of Gameweek 24. FPL’s leading points scorers among defenders have 21 attacking returns and 22 clean sheets between them this season, averaging 7.2 and 6.1 points per match respectively. Given how vulnerable Leicester City have looked defending set-pieces, plus the fact Brentford have failed to score in three of their last five away matches, they could even be differential shouts for the armband this week, with Cancelo seventh in our captaincy poll at the time of writing, with 5.8% of the vote.

 

1

1

480 Comments
  1. Mino Raiola
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Moura and Antonio -> KDB(c) and Eduard for -4?

    This would also facilitate KDB -> Salah for gw26.

    Current team:

    DDG
    TAA Cancelo Dias
    Bruno Jota Raphina Bowen Moura
    Antonio Dennis

    Foster Coufal Livera Davis

    1. JollyGoodYellows
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Like it

    2. tomasjj
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes.

    3. S6 Owl
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Deffo

  2. Hazardous1983
    • 11 Years
    9 mins ago

    Wat combos.better

    Foden dennis
    Cornet watkins
    Coutinho weghorst

    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Cornet Watkins

    2. Boly Would
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Cornet Watkins

  3. JohannaAdams10
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    11 man?

    A) Dennis (wham)
    B) Gordon (new)

    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      A … he owes people

  4. Drogba Legend
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    Back to 60k OR. 1 FT and 6.7 ITB

    DDG
    Cancelo - TAA - Dias
    KDB (C) - Jota - Raph - Bowen - Saka
    Joao Pedro - Dennis

    Foster - Toney - Burn - Livra

    A) Save
    B) One of my forwards > Eduoard
    C) Something else??

  5. Cok3y5murf
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Alonso to Digne or Laporte?

    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      This weeks most popular question. Bank the upcoming doubles and security of starts … Digne.

    2. tomasjj
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Tough, I already have Laporte, but if not, Digne.

  6. Neo-Viper
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Reg and King to White and Edouard for a hit.

    Yes?

    1. Water_Pink
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Sure

    2. JollyGoodYellows
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Is Reg in line for a benching then? Surely if he starts he's a keeper for the DGW

    3. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Not for a hit.

  7. JollyGoodYellows
    • 3 Years
    8 mins ago

    Afternoon all, any thoughts on what to do here?

    1FT and 3.4itb

    Currently thinking of rolling it unless anyone else has other ideas? I know Jorginho needs to go but think it can wait until next week?

    DDG
    TAA Cancelo Regulion Dalot
    Jota Foden Bowen Gray
    Antonio CR7

    Sanchez Lowton King Jorginho

  8. TheSteel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    Salah is gonna start, isnt he

    1. Sloopy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I's a gamble, but I think he is.

    2. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Start a meltdown on here when he’s benched maybe …

    3. Yankee Toffee
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      nah

  9. RWB_1991
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    7 mins ago

    A) Keep and start Salah for 24, 25 and 26?
    B) start KDB 24, KDB to Bruno 25, Bruno to Salah 26?

  10. 2OLEgend
    • 1 Year
    7 mins ago

    Pages flying...

    Some last thoughs on this WC-team would be much appriciated.
    0,5ITB - All chips intact (bar WC)

    DDG (Foster)
    Robbo, Cancelo, TAA, Digne (Tierney)
    Son, Bowen, KDB, Foden (Martinelli)
    Watkins, Edouard (Broja)

    GW25: KDB -> Bruno
    GW26: Bruno -> Salah

    Possible BB in GW 26.

    Thanks all and good luck! 🙂

    1. Kodap
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Looks good, similar to mine. I've gone for Bruno and KDB from this week.. with a view to bringing Salah and Son in for GW26 and putting the TC chip on a liverpool player.

      1. 2OLEgend
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Cheers mate. I will need to downgrade Martinelli to Ramsey if I want both Bruno and KDB at the same time. Would you do it?

  11. Kodap
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    If you could afford any of these on a wildcard, who would you put in? (I can cover the blanks in 27 if an Arsenal player)

    A. Saka
    B. Martinelli
    C. Raphina

    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      C

      1. Kodap
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Really, even with the fixtures?

    2. The Red Devil
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      A

      1. Kodap
        • 4 Years
        just now

        On A currently, but still not sure.

  12. grennans2
    • 1 Year
    7 mins ago

    Thoughts on what to do here? 1 FT, 3.4 ITB

    Ramsdale - DDG
    TAA - Cancelo - Tierney - Coufal - Alonso
    KDB - Foden - Jota - Bowen - Gray
    Watkins - Dennis - Gray

  13. mataave
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Who should make my starting 11?

    a) Maddison
    b) Dennis

    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      A …. Someone has to ruin the Pool CS so likely Madders

  14. Oggle22
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    Held salah but now getting twitchy to swap him for kdb this week only or Bruno to kdb back to Bruno?

    1. Sloopy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      I'm making Salah my captain this week. No way I sell him now!

      1. Yankee Toffee
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Wow, he's on my bench!

        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 7 Years
          just now

          This is madness to have him on the bench !!!

          1. Yankee Toffee
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Which is more mad?!

  15. George James
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Play Dennis or King?

    1. as33
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Dennis for me

    2. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      King

  16. winchester
    • 1 Year
    6 mins ago

    Hey, have 2ft and 4,5m itb. what would the moves be here? cheers!

    ddg
    taa - cancelo - reguilon
    bernardo - jota - bowen - bruno - saka
    watkins - antonio

    (foster - dennis - keane - livra)

    a) bernardo+keane -> kdb+dalot (KDB will be Salah come gw 26)
    b) bernardo+antonio -> kdb+edouard (KDB will be Salah come gw26)

    or should i go straight for salah (c) ?

  17. AC Yew
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    Antonio -> Edouard too sideways? For free

    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I like it going forward but could hurt you this week. Decide how likely you think Antonio is to start … and that will make your decision.

  18. Dark Side Of The Loon!
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Which one:

    A) Raph
    B) Martinelli

    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      A

  19. mad_beer ✅
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Play one:

    A. Tierney
    B. Ramsey
    C. Dalot

    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      BAC … in that order

      1. mad_beer ✅
        • 7 Years
        just now

        That's the order I have it in. Thanks.

  20. jim0wheel
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Worth swapping Steele for Foster if your other keeper is Sanchez or just roll the transfer?

    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Roll … you may have to do it next week anyway otherwise no GK next week .. so it’s a decision you can put off for now

  21. Boss Hogg
    • 12 Years
    2 mins ago

    One to buy:

    a. Mahrez
    b. KBD

    and one to sell:

    1.Gray
    2. Maddison

    ????

  22. tvinsnes
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Best pick atm?
    A) Son
    B) Bowen
    C) Raph

    1. Boss Hogg
      • 12 Years
      just now

      A if money is not a problem.

  23. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    It's down to this...

    A) Start Maddison
    B) Maddison > Salah (-4)
    C) Maddison > Fernandes (-4)
    D) B or C, but next week.

    1. Boss Hogg
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Who are your other subs?

  24. TheYogaDaddy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    De Gea (Foster)
    TAA Cancelo Dias (Livramento) (Johnson)
    Fernandes Bowen Jota Raphinha (Trossard)
    Dennis Watkins King

    1 ft, 4.8 itb

    What do I do here?

    a. King/Dennis to Edourard
    b. Livramento/Johnson to Digne.

    1. Boss Hogg
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      a. King

    2. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      king

  25. Simpix
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Who to transfer out.....?
    a)Watkins
    b) Antonio
    Leaning towards moving out Antonio as Watkins has DGWs on the horizon.

    All thoughts greatfully received. Thank you

  26. Weeb Kakashi
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Alonso to Digne and bench King?

    1. Teror
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I did that. Can't decide whether to Coady or King first sub

  27. Teror
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Captain Cancelo or KdB?

  28. DavidBadWillie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    just now

    Was going to get Digne but am worried Raphinha is going to tear him apart.

  29. Whats the Mata?
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Who scores more?

    A. Olise + Kane (C) + Jota
    Or
    B. Bilva + Dennis + Jota (C) + 4 points

