FPL Gameweek 24 Scout Picks: Liverpool and Man City double-ups, no Salah

We have chosen our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Gameweek 24 ahead of today’s 18:15 GMT deadline.

We line up in a 4-4-2 formation and, as ever, are limited to an £83.0m budget for our starting XI.

Our four substitutes, meanwhile, are always picked from the budget/cheaper crop of players, not to serve as bench fodder but to give some alternative options who don’t cost as much as some of the names in our line-up.

GOALKEEPER

Manchester United have laboured to just one clean sheet in their last six Premier League matches, conceding to the likes of Newcastle United, Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers. However, despite shut-outs being hard to come by, David de Gea (£5.3m) is still averaging 4.0 points per match during that time, having accumulated 31 saves, at least six more than any other goalkeeper. Notably, since Ralf Rangnick arrived, his 88.4% save percentage is only trumped by Nick Pope (£5.4m), who has played four fewer games, with his seven saves against Brentford, Aston Villa and Newcastle a prime example of just how crucial he is to the Red Devils. Opponents Burnley, meanwhile, have failed to find the back of the net in five of their last seven matches, scoring just two goals since the start of December.

DEFENDERS

Premium pair Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.5m) and Joao Cancelo (£7.1m) feature in the Scout Picks once again ahead of Gameweek 24. FPL’s leading points scorers among defenders have 21 attacking returns and 22 clean sheets between them this season, averaging 7.2 and 6.1 points per match respectively. Given how vulnerable Leicester City have looked defending set-pieces, plus the fact Brentford have failed to score in three of their last five away matches, they could even be differential shouts for the armband this week, with Cancelo seventh in our captaincy poll at the time of writing, with 5.8% of the vote.

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT