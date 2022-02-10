Thursday team news: Salah returns as a substitute for Liverpool

The final two matches of Gameweek 24 take place tonight, with Liverpool v Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal kicking off at 19:45 GMT.

The big team news comes from Anfield, where Mohamed Salah returns as a substitute, having missed the Reds’ last six games in all competitions due to his participation with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Sadio Mane, however, is not involved as expected, but January signing Luis Diaz is handed a first start, and will feature alongside Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino up front.

For Leicester, Brendan Rodgers makes five changes to the side that lost heavily at Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup on Sunday, with the likes of Caglar Soyuncu, Youri Tielemans, Harvey Barnes and Kelechi Iheanacho dropping to the bench.

That means Patson Daka leads the line, having been directly involved in seven goals in just nine Premier League appearances so far, with James Maddison, Marc Albrighton and Ademola Lookman in support.

At Molineux, Francisco Trincao returns from Covid for Wolves, whilst Romain Saiss is back after AFCON.

Marcal is preferred to Rayan Ait-Nouri, who is a substitute, along with Jonny, who hasn’t played since last March because of a serious knee injury.

Mikel Arteta, meanwhile, welcomes back Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka from suspension, plus Cedric from injury, who starts at right-back with Takehiro Tomiyasu missing out.

GAMEWEEK 24 LINE-UPS

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Jones, Diaz, Jota, Firmino

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Milner, Keita, Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Tsimikas, Elliott

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Justin, Amartey, Ndidi, Thomas, Dewsbury-Hall, Soumare, Maddison, Albrighton, Lookman, Daka

Subs: Ward, Soyuncu, Vestergaard, Pereira, Choudhury, Tielemans, Barnes, Perez, Iheanacho

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Semedo, Dendoncker, Neves, Marcal, Trincao, Podence, Jimenez

Subs: Ruddy, Hoever, Ait-Nouri, Silva, Jonny, Chiquinho, Toti, Hwang, Cundle

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Lacazette

Subs: Okonkwo, Smith Rowe, Holding, Pepe, Tavares, Lokonga, Elneny, Nketiah, Awe

