New FPL points stats in FFScout Premium Members Area

Eagle-eyed subscribers to Fantasy Football Scout may have noticed a few new additions to the ‘Player Stats’ section of our Premium Members Area.

By popular demand, and off the back of feedback in our recent surveys, we now have added Fantasy Premier League (FPL) points as an option to our tables – so, for example, you can now see how many points that players have racked up over their last six matches, in home/away games or by any other sortable filter in the drop-down menu.

Above: All players sorted by total FPL points over their last half-dozen games

But it’s not just total points that you’ll find in the Premium Members Area.

We’ve also added Minutes Per FPL Point (Mins/Pt) and Points Per Start (Pts/Strt) to our Player Stats tables.

These are particularly useful tools if, for instance, we know that a player is set for a string of starts after being a rotation risk earlier in the campaign.

Above: All players sorted by points per start in 2021/22

Manchester City assets – if we can ever be sure that they are set for a succession of starts – are a fine example of this. Kevin De Bruyne (£12.1m), who had a stop-start beginning to the campaign, is now back at somewhere near his best and racked up eight consecutive starts before Gameweek 25’s tactical breather. When he makes Pep Guardiola’s starting XI, he averages 7.1 points a game.

Compare this to the Belgian’s overall points-per-match average in FPL (5.4), which is skewed by five substitute appearances when he wasn’t one of the first names on the teamsheets earlier in 2021/22.

We’ll be using these new stats in articles going forward and we hope that you’ll find them useful for your own research.

A huge debt of gratitude (especially from the editorial team!) goes to matzi11a and TopMarx for their work in getting these new additions live.

