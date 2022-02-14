347
FPL February 14

The best FPL goalkeepers for a Double Gameweek 26 Free Hit

Eight top-flight teams are due to play twice in Double Gameweek 26 and we’ll be running down a position-by-position guide to the pick of the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) options in each position, whether you’re using a Free Hit or even just free transfers.

Just over 10% of Fantasy Football Scout users have said they are planning to activate their Free Hit, making it the second-most popular chip option.

All stats taken from this article are from our Premium Members Area.

AARON RAMSDALE

Cornet and Smith Rowe 1

Aaron Ramsdale (£5.1m) has been in fine form for Arsenal this season, keeping 11 clean sheets and conceding just 16 goals across his 19 Premier League outings.

It’s also worth noting that since making his debut in Gameweek 4, the England international is averaging 5.3 points per match, more than any other goalkeeper who has made more than one appearance.

His +5.20 expected goals prevented (xGP) tally is another league-leading figure, as are his 12 bonus points.

Above: Goalkeepers ranked by xGP 2021/22, with Aaron Ramsdale’s +5.20 total a league-leading figure

Now, Ramsdale will be keen to build on that in back-to-back home games against Brentford and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Notably, both sides rank in the bottom half for expected goals (xG) on the road this season, which suggests Ramsdale could be an excellent option between the sticks in Double Gameweek 26.

JOSE SA

The best FPL goalkeepers for a Gameweek 4 Wildcard 1

Jose Sa (£5.2m) is enjoying a superb season at Wolverhampton Wanderers and has quietly kept nine clean sheets in 23 appearances, averaging 4.7 points per match.

During that time, he has saved 81.7% of shots faced, with his save count of 78 only bettered by David de Gea (£5.3m), Illan Meslier (£4.8m) and Kasper Schmeichel (£4.8m).

Above: Goalkeepers who have featured for a minimum of 500 minutes ranked by save percentage 2021/22, with Jose Sa’s 81.7% total a league-leading figure

Wolves’ double-header is far from straightforward, with fixtures against Leicester City and Arsenal, who rank sixth and seventh respectively for actual goals scored.

However, their standout strength under Bruno Lage has been their watertight defence. Across the season so far, their 17 goals conceded is bettered only by Manchester City, while no other side in the division has conceded fewer goals from open play.

Their recent form is encouraging, too, and they have lost just one of their last seven Premier League matches. Wolves have kept an impressive four clean sheets during that time, despite a tricky schedule which has included games against Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

VICENTE GUAITA

Gallagher the most-bought FPL player of Gameweek 12 after latest haul 1

Vicente Guaita’s (£4.6m) Double Gameweek 26 prospects are dampened a little by the first of Crystal Palace’s fixtures against Chelsea, given that Thomas Tuchel’s side have scored in all but two of their 12 Premier League away matches this term.

However, there is potential for a clean sheet against Watford, with the Hornets failing to score in any of their three matches under Roy Hodgson.

Beyond that, the Spaniard impressed at Brentford in Gameweek 25, keeping his sixth clean sheet of the campaign, whilst the Eagles’ underlying numbers also stand out, as they rank fifth for fewest expected goals conceded (xGC) in 2021/22.

The issue is that compared to those detailed above, he doesn’t make enough saves, with his total of 57 bettered by 13 other goalkeepers this season. As a result, it’s hard to put him ahead of Ramsdale and Sa in Double Gameweek 26.

BEN FOSTER

FPL Gameweek 13 round-up: Sunday review, injury news and the things we learned 1

If funds are tighter, Ben Foster (£4.1m) is the cheapest goalkeeper available who should at least play twice in Double Gameweek 26.

Watford aren’t exactly in stellar defensive form with just one clean sheet across the entire season so far, though it did arrive in Roy Hodgson’s first match in charge, as they shut out Burnley at Turf Moor.

Their two fixtures also carry some clean sheet potential, with Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa side looking well off the pace in recent matches, and Crystal Palace managing just two goals across their last six away trips.

The main concern is that Hodgson turns to a more attacking shape in a bid to produce some goals, though his comments from the weekend that he and his side were too “gung-ho” in their attempts to peg Brighton and Hove Albion back, suggests otherwise.

NICK POPE

Following his recent Double Gameweek 23 heroics, when he racked up 19 points across two matches against Arsenal and Watford, Nick Pope (£5.4m) now becomes an option for another Burnley double-header.

After a shaky start to the campaign, the Clarets have shown signs of their old defensive resilience of late, with four clean sheets in their last nine Premier League matches, while they have also restricted Liverpool and Manchester United to just one goal apiece.

Pope’s own personal form has improved significantly too, averaging 6.2 points per match across his last six starts.

Burnley’s style of play – low pass completion among defenders, few goals scored at the other end – also works to Pope’s advantage on the Bonus Points System (BPS).

In terms of their fixtures, their first match against Brighton is the more appealing of the two, with the Seagulls scoring just 10 goals at the Amex all season.

THE OTHER CANDIDATES

The latest on Alexander-Arnold's illness as Klopp talks up future rotation

Alisson (£6.0m) and Liverpool have the best set of fixtures on offer in Double Gameweek 26, though if you are keen on a defensive double-up, pairing Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.5m) with Andrew Robertson (£7.1m) is surely the way to go, especially given the Scot’s recent form.

Elsewhere, Hugo Lloris (£5.4m) has kept five clean sheets since the arrival of Antonio Conte, though Tottenham Hotspur have now lost five of their last eight matches in all competitions. They have also looked particularly vulnerable in their last two games against Southampton and Wolves, while there are cheaper options available in their backline, like Ben Davies (£4.5m), Davinson Sanchez (£4.6m) and Cristian Romero (£4.8m).

Illan Meslier (£4.8m), meanwhile, will surely be relying on saves to boost his points tally, given that Leeds United take on Manchester United and Liverpool.

Of the single Gameweek options, Robert Sanchez (£4.6m) and David de Gea (£5.3m) have appealing match-ups, though if activating the Free Hit chip, it makes sense to prioritise those playing twice.

