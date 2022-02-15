222
FPL February 15

The best FPL defenders for a Double Gameweek 26 Free Hit

Eight top-flight teams are due to play twice in Double Gameweek 26 and we’ll be running down a position-by-position guide to the pick of the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) options in each position, whether you’re using a Free Hit or even just free transfers.

Just over 10% of Fantasy Football Scout users have said they are planning to activate their Free Hit, making it the second-most popular chip option.

All stats taken from this article are from our Premium Members Area.

TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD / ANDREW ROBERTSON

Comparing Alexander-Arnold and Robertson's FPL points potential for 2021/22

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.5m) sits top of the defender standings, having returned two goals, 10 assists, 28 bonus points and 12 clean sheets across the season so far. As a result, the 23-year-old is averaging an impressive 7.1 points match, more than any other backline option bar Ben Chilwell (£5.6m), who has made just six Premier League appearances to date.

Andrew Robertson (£7.1m), meanwhile, presents an exciting opportunity to double-up on the Reds’ defence, having delivered a whopping 36 points in his last four starts. During that time, the Scot has produced three assists, seven bonus points and three clean sheets, highlighting his ability to rack up points at both ends of the pitch.

Above: defenders ranked by expected assists (xA) 2021/22, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson both featuring in the top three

Liverpool – the first of two teams who have two fixtures in Double Gameweek 26 before blanking the following weekend – face appealing back-to-back home matches against Norwich City and Leeds United, which are surely the best pair of fixtures on offer.

Imminent UEFA Champions League last-16 and EFL Cup final clashes sandwiching their double-header is a slight concern, but it is worth noting Robertson was handed a rest recently in the FA Cup fourth round.

Elsewhere, Virgil van Dijk (£6.7m) might also be worth consideration given that he hasn’t had a single Premier League benching in any of the last four seasons.

KIERAN TIERNEY

Kieran Tierney (£5.1m) is averaging an eye-catching 5.5 points per match in 2021/22, having registered a goal, three assists, 11 bonus points and nine clean sheets from 16 Premier League appearances.

Now, the Scottish full-back will be keen to build on that in back-to-back home games against Brentford and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Notably, the Bees’ have scored just five goals in their last nine matches and have also conceded more crosses from their right-flank than any other side on their travels this season, while Bruno Lage’s troops have the division’s third-lowest goals tally, although they have perked up recently with eight goals in their last five.

Above: Brentford have conceded more crosses from their right-flank than any other side in away matches this season

Gabriel (£5.3m) and budget option Ben White (£4.5m) are alternative options on the back, with the former carrying a bit of goal threat from set-plays, as evidenced in his last appearance against Wolves, when he grabbed the winner from a corner.

ROMAIN SAISS

Having missed a couple of Premier League matches due to his involvement at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Romain Saiss (£5.0m) is now back in the first-team fold at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Wolves’ double-header is far from straightforward, with fixtures against Leicester City and Arsenal, who rank sixth and seventh respectively for actual goals scored.

However, their standout strength under Bruno Lage has been their watertight defence. Across the season so far, their 17 goals conceded is bettered only by Manchester City, while no other side in the division has conceded fewer goals from open play.

It’s also worth noting how vulnerable the Foxes have looked defending set-pieces this season, which could be good news for Saiss, one of Wolves’ main aerial threats.

Elsewhere, wing-back Nelson Semedo (£4.8m) has racked up six shots and seven created chances in his last half-dozen appearances, whilst Conor Coady (£4.7m) and Max Kilman (£4.6m) offer security of starts and the odd bonus point. Rayan Ait-Nouri (£4.4m), meanwhile, is the cheapest route into their backline, but an unexpected benching in Gameweek 24 has spooked us a little.

JAMES TARKOWSKI

After a shaky start to the campaign, Burnley have shown signs of their old defensive resilience of late, with four clean sheets in their last nine Premier League matches. During that time, they have also restricted Liverpool and Manchester United to just one goal apiece.

Notably, James Tarkowski (£4.9m) has also impressed, averaging 4.5 points per match across his last four appearances.

Admittedly, the fixtures against Brighton and Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur aren’t ideal, though there is potential for a clean sheet against the Seagulls, given that they managed just 10 goals at the Amex all season.

Elsewhere, Erik Pieters (£4.2m) is a cheaper possibility if Charlie Taylor (£4.4m) is ruled out again.

THE OTHER CANDIDATES

Faith in Tottenham Hotspur players is shaken a little by three successive defeats and some poor performances, the last two of which were home games against Wolves and Southampton. Added to that, Manchester City make this double far from straightforward, whilst the rotation risk of Sergio Reguilon (£5.4m) will surely be too much for some. However, there are cheaper options available, including Davinson Sanchez (£4.6m), Cristian Romero (£4.8m) and Ben Davies (£4.5m), though their appeal perhaps depends on the availability of Eric Dier (£4.6m), who has missed the last two matches with a thigh injury.

There are big reservations about Watford’s defenders too, with just one clean sheet across the season so far, although that shut-out did arrive in Roy Hodgson’s first match in charge. However, their two fixtures do carry some clean sheet potential, with Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa side looking well off the pace of late and Crystal Palace managing just two goals across their last six away trips. The main concern is that Hodgson turns to a more attacking shape in a bid to produce some goals, though his comments from the weekend that he and his side were too “gung-ho” in their attempts to peg Brighton and Hove Albion back, suggests otherwise. Under their new boss, Kiko Femenia (£4.3m) has created five chances, whilst attempting an impressive 26 crosses.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace’s Double Gameweek 26 prospects are dampened a little by the first of their fixtures against Chelsea, given that Thomas Tuchel’s side have scored in all but two of their 12 Premier League away matches this term. Despite that, there is potential for a clean sheet against Watford, with the Hornets failing to score in any of their three matches under Hodgson. Tyrick Mitchell (£4.5m) has created seven chances across his last six appearances, a team-leading total, whilst Marc Guehi (£4.5m) tends to do well for bonus, and has already managed a couple of goals this season.

Finally, we also shouldn’t forget the cluster of single Gameweek options in the running, like Lucas Digne (£5.1m), Marc Cucurella (£5.1m), plus more expensive options like Joao Cancelo (£7.2m) and Antonio Rudiger (£6.1m), though it is admittedly harder to put them ahead of some of those listed above who play twice.

  1. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Whatever I tend to do is generally wrong so, just so you know I'm;

    - Making Salah TC
    - Benching Cancelo

    Don't be surprised to see a Cancelo haul and Salah benched in his DGW.

    Open Controls
    1. EmreCan Hustle
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      I am also considering those two options.
      Taking a hit to bring in a Wolves defender and benching Cancelo seems risky.
      Even though Cancelo plays Spurs.

      Open Controls
      1. Nanoelektronicar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        It's risky because he plays Spurs, imo.

        Open Controls
    2. tommo-uk-
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Ha. I feel that way about myself.

      I’m leaning towards if I don’t TC Salah he will mega haul, and if I do he will go off injured and Jota who I would be transferring out for Salah will haul instead.

      Open Controls
      1. TopBinFC
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          Are you mad selling Jota?

          Open Controls
          1. tommo-uk-
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 16 mins ago

            Already have VVD & TAA.

            Jota rotation risk over the double.

            Open Controls
      2. boc610
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        never get out of the boat. never bench Cancelo. two rules to live by.

        Open Controls
      3. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        TC Oxlade-Chamberlain it is then!

        Open Controls
      4. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Well I bottled benching Salah gw24 and played him meaning I benched Ramsey. Obviously with the DGW this week the scenario of Cancelo out scoring Salah is more unlikely.
        But the moral of the story is ask yourself if you were the manager would you start him. If not are you better off playing an alternate player.
        Also avoid looking at price of fpl players when/if you are going to bench them. Calculate the potential points in your mind instead.

        Open Controls
    3. Shineonme
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Would you play Digne in a back four or Lucas who has a DGW?

      Open Controls
      1. EmreCan Hustle
        • 9 Years
        57 mins ago

        Lucas

        Open Controls
        1. Shineonme
          • 5 Years
          54 mins ago

          Thanks.

          Open Controls
      2. SAY MY NAME
        • 4 Years
        51 mins ago

        lucas

        Open Controls
        1. Shineonme
          • 5 Years
          49 mins ago

          TY

          Open Controls
    4. We Go Again
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Only have 1 FT, which move do you do. Whoever I don't transfer will be benched

      Gray -> Saka
      DCL -> Jimi

      Only own White from Arsenal, and 0 wolves

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Saka

        Open Controls
      2. We Go Again
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Could also do both for a hit but feels wrong to take a hit to bench Watkins at home to Watford

        Open Controls
        1. House Frey Wedding Planner
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          I'd take a hit or two to really attack this week. Most will be playing a chip and will have several double gameweekers.

          This is the week to go big as there will be some high scores going around

          Open Controls
      3. EmreCan Hustle
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        Saka

        Open Controls
      4. SAY MY NAME
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        saka

        Open Controls
      5. sulldaddy
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Saka, gray is injured correct?

        Open Controls
    5. TN
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Right current squad...

      DDG
      TAA Robbo Cancelo Reguilon Ait Nouri
      Bowen Jota Bruno Mahrez Gilmour
      DCL Watkins Dennis

      I will most likely do Jota and Bruno to Salah and Saka (-4).

      Should I also aim to bring in:
      1)Tierney
      2) Ramsdale
      3) Edouard
      4) Weghorst

      Max points hit of -12

      I am thinking triple captain TAA so the points hit should be offest quite easily

      Please give some advice/feedback on my plan!!

      Open Controls
      1. Shineonme
        • 5 Years
        52 mins ago

        I like those 2 moves. Don't need to do any other moves

        Open Controls
      2. Maeki2
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        50 mins ago

        2 or 3 if you want more ddg. Your backline is fine

        Open Controls
        1. TN
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Thanks for the advice think I will take a -8 and do Bruno Jota and R.Sanchez to Salah Saka and Ramsdale

          Good luck shinonme and maek12

          Open Controls
    6. SAY MY NAME
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      any suggestions for this lot chaps?

      Bench boost or TC Salah with the herd? (quite keen on bench boost as no wildcard and need to streamline squad)

      Sa*
      TAA*/Davies*/Cancelo
      Salah(c)*/Bruno/Bowen/Foden/Jota*
      King*/Dennis*

      DDG/Maupay/Cucurella/Coufal

      * = double gameweek

      1ft 0.4 itb

      Open Controls
      1. Shineonme
        • 5 Years
        51 mins ago

        Rather TC than BB with that team but wouldn't do either

        Open Controls
        1. SAY MY NAME
          • 4 Years
          49 mins ago

          cheers - what's your concerns about playing TC, think Salah might get rested?

          Open Controls
          1. Shineonme
            • 5 Years
            44 mins ago

            I don't think Salah will rested personally. Think he gets at least 160 min for both games

            Open Controls
            1. SAY MY NAME
              • 4 Years
              just now

              cheers

              Open Controls
      2. The Tinkerman
        • 6 Years
        49 mins ago

        BB

        Open Controls
        1. SAY MY NAME
          • 4 Years
          9 mins ago

          cheers

          Open Controls
    7. Cheeky Onion
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      DGW 26 team - 1 FT, 0.6m ITB, and will FH GW27

      DDG
      TAA* - Reguilon* - White* - Cancelo
      Salah* - Jota* - Foden - Bowen
      Edouard* - Watkins

      Bachmann - Coufal - Broja - Bilva

      A) Bilva > Saka and bench either Watkins or Foden

      B) Bilva + Foden > Son + Ramsey (-4)

      Open Controls
      1. SAY MY NAME
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
    8. boc610
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      3 days recovery after the leeds game for league cup final after 2 games in 6 days. people are living in a dreamland if they think one of those pool lineups isnt going to bring tears. Tsimikas, Diaz are two who i think get at least one start.

      Open Controls
      1. ElliotJHP
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        You may say I'm a dreamer, but I'm not the only one

        Open Controls
      2. Maeki2
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        I agree here. Tsimikas will get a start and Dias 1-2 20min

        Open Controls
      3. The Tinkerman
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Yh there is no way Salah, Mane, Jota all start both. They have lots of options to rest any of them. Milner and Tsimikas can also give the full backs a break.

        Open Controls
    9. The Tinkerman
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      A) TC Salah
      B) BB Sanchez, Maupay, Digne, Broja

      Open Controls
      1. SAY MY NAME
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        as with me (above) i think it's a close call - i think TC makes slightly more sense, but in terms of strategy planning for remainder of season i can't see when i'm going to have 4 good players on bench for BB later in season as i already used wildcard - if you still have wildcard i'd probably go TC

        Open Controls
        1. The Tinkerman
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          I have used the WC also, I want to get the bb out of the way so I can get more money into first 11, and I don’t see me getting a better opportunity than this tbh. If Salah didn’t have those fixtures I wouldn’t think twice about playing it.

          Open Controls
          1. SAY MY NAME
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 12 mins ago

            exactly my thinking mate - i'll still have Salah captain so shouldn't lose too much if he hauls, and like you say, frees you up for future transfers and squad structure and still have TC in pocket

            my only slight concern is that the likes of Cancelo or whoever are rested again, but i guess that could equally be the case if i saved BB for later in season

            i think i've talked myself into BB if that helps!

            Open Controls
            1. The Tinkerman
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 9 mins ago

              I think the tougher fixture vs spurs (compared with Norwich) makes rotation a little less likely. I also have Cancelo. Plan to start him over Digne.

              Though I’m maybe 75% sure I will BB anyway.

              Open Controls
              1. SAY MY NAME
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 2 mins ago

                cool, good point, and he's already had a rest - and i suppose later in season him and other city players (i currently have foden) maybe be more likely to be rested if the league is wrapped up by then too

                Open Controls
    10. Finding Timo
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Which option DGW26 a)play reguilion b)play Dawson or c) -4 to get tierney? Thanks

      Open Controls
      1. Shineonme
        • 5 Years
        47 mins ago

        Hard one, just play Reggie. I am.

        Open Controls
        1. Finding Timo
          • 1 Year
          46 mins ago

          That was my plan it’s just can only see him playing 1 game and really can’t see spurs cleansheet in either

          Open Controls
          1. Shineonme
            • 5 Years
            38 mins ago

            I was thinking the same but I can't transfer out a dgw player for another DGW player. Imagine if Reggie plays both or even one game and gets an assist or even a clean sheet and the other GW player you brought in for Reggie ends up with 4 pts or less.

            Open Controls
            1. Finding Timo
              • 1 Year
              1 min ago

              Ok will probably decide between reguilion & Dawson then to avoid -4

              Open Controls
            2. Finding Timo
              • 1 Year
              1 min ago

              Cheers by the way

              Open Controls
      2. M00N
        • 7 Years
        12 mins ago

        I see Arsenal getting 2 clean sheets and Tierney could easily get an assist/bonuses. I'm very tempted to do Reg to Tierney for a -4. Theres a decent chance Reguilion misses one and the one he will play will end up being being City knowing my luck.

        Open Controls
      3. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        10 mins ago

        C. Such a good chance for double CS & he actually delivers on his attacking potential unlike Reguilon. All this rotation / fitness issues make Reg a clear sell for me

        Open Controls
    11. FPLShaqiri
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Trying to decide whether to BB or TC Salah. Was always planning to TC, but bench actually looks decent. What would you do?

      With 1FT, 0.1 ITB this is my team:

      Ramsdale
      TAA Cancelo Digne
      Bruno Bowen Salah Jota
      King DCL Antonio

      Sanchez Livra Veltman Brownhill

      I would roughly expect here a return of ~14 for both the BB and TC chips. Certainly not much in it.

      Open Controls
      1. Shineonme
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        TC imo

        Open Controls
      2. In Like Flynn.
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        I opted for the Free Hit.

        Open Controls
      3. The Tinkerman
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        I’d say it’s one of the weaker benches I’ve seen of people considering bb. Doesn’t mean you shouldn’t do it though

        Open Controls
      4. SAY MY NAME
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        I would TC, don't think that bench quite warrants a BB

        Open Controls
      5. Shattered Dreams
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Triple captain because you don’t get better than Salah at home to Leeds and Norwich. With so many games left to be rearranged and the FA Cup decimating GW30, there’ll be plenty of other good chances to BB.

        Open Controls
        1. FPLShaqiri
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Thanks, summed it up perfectly. There *might* be a week where I have a better bench, but there *won't* be a week with a better TC.

          Open Controls
      6. CONNERS
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        The success of your BB more or less hinges on a Brighton CS.

        If I were to BB, I'd want a stronger bench with some potential for attacking points, of which yours offers virtually none (sorry).

        I'd definitely use TC and upgrade Brownhill at some point in preparation for using BB in a later week.

        Open Controls
      7. waltzingmatildas
        • 11 Years
        58 mins ago

        TC

        Open Controls
    12. Tony Lang Saves With A Bang
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        a) Dias > Gabriel and Antonio > Jime ( -4 Keep Watkins)
        b) Watkins > Laca and Antonio > Jime ( -4 Keep Dias)
        c) Moura > Jamsey and Antonio > Laca ( -4 Keep Watkins & Dias)
        d) Moura > Jamsey and Anto & Watk > Laca & Jime (-8)

        Open Controls
        1. Tony Lang Saves With A Bang
            1 hour, 11 mins ago

            Playing FH in GM27

            Open Controls
          • Tony Lang Saves With A Bang
              1 hour, 2 mins ago

              For context

              Backline currently:- TAA, Cancelo, Dias, Lampty, Tierney
              Midfield:- Salah, Saka, Bowen, Moura, Jota
              Third striker:- Dennis

              Any help, greatly appreciated!

              Thanks

              Open Controls
          • Shattered Dreams
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 16 mins ago

            Lloris is a laugh a minute isn’t he? Capable of fabulous goalkeeping but when he makes an error, which feels frequent, it’s usually comical.

            Open Controls
            1. JBG
              • 3 Years
              40 mins ago

              Has been this way for years now tbf.

              Open Controls
              1. Shattered Dreams
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                1 min ago

                Yeah I’ve been having this discussion with my pal for a while. Both of us have a fascination with Premier League goalies for some reason.

                Open Controls
            2. Shineonme
              • 5 Years
              35 mins ago

              True. i always feel the same anytime liverpools GK has the ball at his feet. Always feel he's going to f.u.

              Open Controls
          • manu4life99
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 12 mins ago

            Who do you expect to score more over gw26/27?

            A)
            Ronaldo(lee, WAT), Tarkowski(bha, TOT, bur, LEI)

            B)
            Kane(mci, bur)
            Dennis(avl,CPL)
            Reguilion(lee)

            Open Controls
            1. Tony Lang Saves With A Bang
                35 mins ago

                I don't like eiher combo at all tbh. But given the choice, probably B

                Open Controls
              • Shineonme
                • 5 Years
                32 mins ago

                B probably

                Open Controls
            2. waltzingmatildas
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 2 mins ago

              26 team
              Pope
              TAA Cancelo Laporte Tierney
              Salah Bruno Jota Bowen Ramsey
              Weghorst
              (Sanchez Maupay Broja Dalot)

              Which move looks best?
              A) Dalot to White/Kilman
              B) Bruno to Son
              C) Bruno to Saka
              D) B/C and Maupay to Lacazette (-4)
              E) B/C and Maupay to Jimenez (-4)

              Open Controls
              1. Shineonme
                • 5 Years
                26 mins ago

                B

                Open Controls
              2. Tony Lang Saves With A Bang
                  20 mins ago

                  D

                  Open Controls
              3. merin
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 2 mins ago

                How would you use these two FTs?
                Using FH next week.

                Ramsdale Foster
                TAA Cancelo Cash Davies Lamptey
                Salah Jota Foden Bowen DLuiz
                Ronaldo Watkins Broja

                2 FT, 1.5 ITB

                Open Controls
                1. Shineonme
                  • 5 Years
                  24 mins ago

                  Ronaldo > kane & Dluiz > saka

                  Open Controls
                  1. merin
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    just now

                    I’m 0.3 short of those transfers 🙁

                    Open Controls
                2. ElliotJHP
                  • 9 Years
                  23 mins ago

                  Set up really well with 2FTs!

                  Ronaldo/Foden -> Kane/Saka perhaps

                  Open Controls
                  1. merin
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    just now

                    Cheers! Seems reasonable moves. Might even add Davies -> Tierney for a hit aswell

                    Open Controls
              4. Siva Mohan
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 2 mins ago

                A. Saka + Kane
                B. Son + Jimenez

                choose one..

                Open Controls
                1. Tony Lang Saves With A Bang
                    10 mins ago

                    A) ... but not by much

                    Cam you afford Son + Laca?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Siva Mohan
                      • 9 Years
                      1 min ago

                      0.3 short of Laca

                      Open Controls
                  • waltzingmatildas
                    • 11 Years
                    10 mins ago

                    A

                    Open Controls
                    1. Siva Mohan
                      • 9 Years
                      just now

                      cheers WALT

                      Open Controls
                  • Karan14
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    just now

                    Same dilemma. If A I will probably FH in GW27.

                    Open Controls
                2. Deer-in-headlights
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  1 hour, 2 mins ago

                  Having a bench boost headache today. TC Salah or BB?

                  Ramsdale*
                  Tierney* TAA* Cancel
                  Son* Salah* Bowen Jota* Saka*
                  Dennis* Jimenez*

                  Sanchez Ait Nouri* Broja Regs*

                  Open Controls
                  1. waltzingmatildas
                    • 11 Years
                    25 mins ago

                    TC

                    Open Controls
                  2. Tony Lang Saves With A Bang
                      23 mins ago

                      Lots of discussion about the merits of both above... Not the strongest of benches imo. If it were me, I'd TC. But plenty of arguments for both

                      Open Controls
                      1. TN
                        • 1 Year
                        just now

                        I disagree I think that's quite a good bench although I think the high number of people using the TC chip means you could be left behind if you don't....

                        Open Controls
                    • Shineonme
                      • 5 Years
                      23 mins ago

                      Just TC

                      Open Controls
                  3. dunas_dog
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    54 mins ago

                    Nice to see Camzy on Meet the Manager interview with Joe today

                    Open Controls
                  4. TN
                    • 1 Year
                    52 mins ago

                    Following earlier advice my team will look as follows (with a -4 for Salah and Saka)

                    DDG
                    TAA* Robbo* Reguilon* Ait Nouri*
                    Bowen Salah* Saka*
                    DCL Watkins Dennis*
                    _____
                    Sanchez Cancelo Mahrez Gilmour

                    Is it worth a -8 or -12 to then bench boost (perhaps Tierney/Ramsdale/Weghorst)?

                    Or should I stick to my original plan of TC a Liverpool asset (torn between TAA and Salah)

                    Thoughts greatly appreciated!

                    Open Controls
                  5. Rupert The Horse
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    52 mins ago

                    NEW ARTICLE POSTED

                    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/02/15/the-best-strategies-and-captains-for-uefa-champions-league-fantasy-round-of-16/

                    Open Controls
                  6. Malinwa
                    • 5 Years
                    50 mins ago

                    GTG?
                    KDB+Fernandes+Toney > Salah+Saka+Laca (-4)

                    Lloris
                    TAA-Cancelo-Dawson
                    KDB-Jota-Raph-Bowen-Fernandes
                    Dennis-Edouard

                    Foster-Toney*-White-Livra

                    Open Controls
                  7. putana
                    • 3 Years
                    45 mins ago

                    is triple arsenal defence crazy?

                    already have white, ramsdale. Now need to decide between tierney or saka

                    Open Controls
                  8. Studsy25
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    42 mins ago

                    any changes? need 2 transfers to get to Salah + another:

                    De Bruyne + Fernandes >> Salah & Son

                    Ramsdale
                    T.A.A Cancelo Digne
                    Saka Bowen Jota Salah Son
                    King Dennis

                    Foster
                    Reguillon
                    Livra
                    Maupay

                    Any thoughts?

                    Thank you

                    Open Controls
                  9. Fernandito
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    36 mins ago

                    Best Ronaldo replacement ahead of DGW:

                    A Jimenez
                    B Kane
                    C Laca (would have 3 Arsenal ahead of blank)
                    D Other

                    Open Controls
                    1. Shattered Dreams
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      I don't really like any of those options to be honest.

                      This is the issue with strikers. There are very few good ones. I don't mind Calvert-Lewin as he has three in hand and Everton look more lively under Frank.

                      Open Controls
                  10. Shattered Dreams
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    35 mins ago

                    I wonder if Shaw will play from the start tonight.

                    Given how awful he was for me earlier in the campaign I can only put it down to 'DGW fever' that I now own him again.

                    Open Controls
                  11. Iceball
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    just now

                    Those with zero Arsenal, what is your plan? I have no Wolves, Aston Villa either so I'm almost 100% FH30 as one of the Freehits.
                    Looks like 2 possible routes
                    A) Get someone like Tierney and Saka and then FH 27. DGW likely also in GW28 og 29 and then ready for that
                    B) Get at most 1 of them (Saka) +Weghorst and/or Tarkowski for double double, no need to FH27. Sell Jota to Cornet next week maybe, 11 players out (including double Watford though!). This includes FH30 and most likely FH33.

                    Open Controls

